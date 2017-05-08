Penn West: Strong Bet For Long-Term Gains

Penn West (NYSE:PWE) is a major beneficiary of the recent rise in oil prices and in my view is one of the most undervalued oil & gas companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The degree of undervaluation is well set out by the charts on Simply Wall Street who puts a value of $5.82 on the shares now trading for $2.00 more or less.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Penn West trades at a deeper discount to its net asset value than most of its peers.

Source: Simply Wall Street

The $14 million spent by insiders on PWE stock over the past three months is a pretty good indication that management thinks the stock is undervalued.

Source: Simply Wall Street

Penn West is the darling of my three top oil & gas holdings, up 70% in the past year, outpacing my 45% gain on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and my 47% loss on Pengrowth (NYSE:PGH).

Source: Simply Wall Street

Penn West's major positions in the productive Cardium play comprises a strong foundation for future growth. Before some dispositions in late 2016, Penn West's Cardium asset comprised 700 sections with operating costs under $10 per barrel producing 17,700 barrels a day in late 2016.

Source: Penn West December 2016 corporate presentation

In the first quarter of 2017, Penn West's Cardium assets (reduced from 700 sections to 400 sections by dispositions) produced 18,603 barrels a day with a net back of about $26 per barrel, both metrics improved materially over last fall.

Penn West reported an excellent Q1 to 2017 with net income of $27 million (Canadian) and cash flows of $57 million (Canadian).

Source: Penn West Q1 report

The company sees production growth of at least 10% annually funded entirely from its own cash flows in 2017.

Penn West is now trading at approximately 5 times expected cash flows. PWE is a cheap stock when considering its organic growth. Penn West now has limited debt leverage; is focused on high return acreage; and, is living within its own cash flows while growing. That makes the company a compelling investment for long term gains.

I am long the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PWE,ERF, PGH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.