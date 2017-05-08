Emerson Squeaks By Honeywell And Donaldson

My go to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginners and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare Donaldson (NYSE:DCI), Emerson (NYSE:EMR), and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) since they are all part of the industrial equipment industry.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number.

Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first several data I will score are going to be related to the dividend since I am a dividend growth investor. EMR gets 3 points for its 60-year streak of increasing dividends. Next is DCI with a 30-year streak. HON's 6-year streak finds it in last place. The 5-year payback is a metric that combines both current yield and the anticipated dividend growth rates (DGR) to estimate the amount of return you would get for each share at the end of 5 years.

EMR again gets 3 points for a 5-year payback of 19.0%, followed by HON at 11.2%, and finally DCI at 9.2%. The last dividend-centric value I'll grade is the ratio between the 5 and 10-year DGRs. This will indicate how consistent the DGRs have been or if they've experienced any drastic changes. DCI has the highest 5/10-year DGR at 1.263, meaning the dividend grew at a faster rate over the last 5 years than the 10-year average. HON also has a ratio over 1.00 at 1.181 for second place. EMR experienced a slight slowdown for a ratio of 0.784.

The second batch of rankings will be regarding the fundamental data for the companies. The Graham number is a way of determining the "fair value" of a stock. The scores will be given based on the proximity to this value since by this number, all 3 are overvalued. HON is nearest its Graham number by being 120.1% higher, followed by EMR at 129.2% higher, and bringing up the rear is DCI at 217.1% over its Graham number.

I also include the debt to equity ratio because it can signify potential underlying problems. EMR has the lowest D/E at 0.53 with DCI at 0.74 and HON at 0.81. While only an estimate, I look at the 5-year growth projection to get a feel for the future prospects of a company. DCI is expected to experience a 9.6% 5-year growth with EMR at 8.4% and lastly HON at 7.0%.

The price to earnings ratio is a way to judge the value of several stocks when compared to each other. This is especially helpful when looking at stocks within the same industry. HON has the cheapest TTM P/E at 21.12 with EMR at 23.55 leaving DCI in last place with 28.57. The PEG ratio uses the previous two metrics by dividing the P/E by the 5-year growth estimate. The lowest and best PEG belongs to EMR at 2.82, followed by DCI at 2.97, and HON third with 3.02.

The last grouping of scores will be miscellaneous metrics that I find useful in my own research. I crave stability in my portfolio so I prefer stocks with low betas. This beta score reflects the volatility in a stock's price with 1.00 being set as the volatility of the S&P 500. HON is the most stable with a 5-year beta of 0.96 followed closely by DCI at 0.99. EMR was the only stock more volatile than the market at large with a 1.21 beta.

I'm not as hung up on the 52-week highs and lows as I once was, but I do like to note whether a stock is near one of its extremes. To score this, HON gets 3 points for being 26.0% off its low. EMR is next at 27.7% higher. DCI gets one point for being 49.5% more expensive. The final metric I'll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5-year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. DCI has the best Chowder number at 20.6 with HON behind at 14.4. Lastly is EMR at 9.0

As the table shows, these 3 stocks are remarkably close with EMR squeaking out the narrowest of victories. In this case, I'd certainly want to weight certain criteria a bit more heavily. How you do this depends entirely on your own goals and I'm certain three investors could arrive at three different conclusions by manipulating the numbers for their own best fit. I do believe I would still choose EMR if I were picking among the three based on the strong dividend history, 5-year payback, and PEG. Thanks for reading.

