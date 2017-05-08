Cobalt International Energy's (CIE) CEO Tim Cutt Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 08, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Rob Cordray - Director of IR

Tim Cutt - CEO

David Powell - CFO

Analysts

Robert Brackett - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Anish Kapadia - Tudor Pickering, Holt

Joseph Bachmann - Scotia Capital

David Epstein - Cowen & Company

Edward Westlake - Credit Suisse

Greetings and welcome to Cobalt International Energy's First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call.

Rob Cordray

Thank you, Brenda. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Cobalt International Energy's first quarter 2017 conference call.

This conference call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The risks associated with forward-looking statements have been outlined in this morning's earnings release and in Cobalt's SEC filings, and we incorporate these by reference for this call.

Joining on today's call are Tim Cutt, our Chief Executive Officer; David Powell, our Chief Financial Officer; and other members of our executive team.

Joining on today's call are Tim Cutt, our Chief Executive Officer; David Powell, our Chief Financial Officer; and other members of our executive team.

I will now turn the call over to Tim for his opening comments.

Tim Cutt

Thank you, Rob and good morning to everyone. This morning I will provide an update on the Gulf of Mexico appraisal program and the status of Angola, prior to turning the call to David Powell to discuss the financials.

I’m very pleased to inform you that sidetrack #2 of the North Platte #4 well has intersected high-quality, lower tertiary Sands, that are full to base with oil. This well is located approximately 1.2 miles north of the original well and proves that the high-quality oil bearing sands extend across the crest of the field.

We are currently conducting bypass operations to collect core samples to complete the appraisal program on the eastern flank of the field. Through extensive appraisal drilling, we have determined that the true vertical thickness of the reservoir quality sands range from approximately 500 feet on the crest to approximately 1,000 feet on the flanks of the field.

North Platte is a giant field with an expected resource range between 500 million and 800 million barrels of oil equivalent and now sits potentially as one of the top 10 largest fields ever discovered in the Gulf of Mexico.

Once the well data from the North Platte #4 appraisal wells has been fully incorporated into an updated reservoir simulation model, we will provide an update to the mean size of the field.

Prior to incorporating the new data from North Platte #4, sidetrack #2, the probabilistic mean recoverable volume is estimated at 650 million barrels of oil equivalent. We have initiated the North Platte marketing process, opened the virtual data room and have set a bid date early July.

We remained open to selling from 20% to all 60% of our working interest in the field, depending on the quality of the offers. North Platte is one of the most attractive oilfields on the global market in terms of size, quality and physical terms.

At the Anchor unit, appraisal drilling is complete, and well results confirmed that the field is a relatively simply structure with significance recoverable resources. We have reached a verbal understanding and principal with the Anchor Unit partners to petition the government to expand the Anchor unit to include Cobalt's 100% owned South Anchor leases into the

Anchor unit. We are confident that this will lead to an optimized development plan and increase oil recovery from the Anchor unit. Once definitive documents are approved by the Anchor co-owners, the request to adjust the unit boundary will be presented to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement for approval.

The Shenandoah partnership, having completed its appraisal drilling program, is evaluating well results to properly determine the optimal development path forward for the field. Although the Shenandoah #6 and the #6 sidetrack wellbores were wet, Coble believe that the appraised resources will justify a right-sized standalone facility or a tied back to an existing facility. The Shenandoah appraisal program to date has established a recoverable resource of approximately 200 million barrels of oil equivalent.

In addition, the untested western flank of the field offers additional potential. Cobalt's assessment of the field's total recoverable resource range is 200 million to 300 million barrels of oil equivalent. However, the fully appraised 200 million barrels of oil equivalent resource is economic, with the appropriate development concept and with current market rates for drilling, fabrication and installation.

We are currently running development economics for a 60,000 barrels a day facility, assuming a 15 to 20 barrels of oil equivalent development cost and a $5 to $10 per barrel operating cost, at consensus pricing of $70 to $80 a barrel from 2023 forward.

Under this scenario, Shenandoah development is economically justified. We are working with our partners to evaluate and reach alignment on the options available to us to progress the development of the Shenandoah field.

We have progressed the Shenandoah marketing process, hosted companies in the physical data room and had set a bid date for mid-June. The recent appraisal results have been incorporated into that data room.

Cobalt's operational spend has significantly reduced, given that development drilling in Heidelberg and appraisal drilling at Anchor and Shenandoah have been completed. Once appraisal operations are completed, during the second quarter of North Platte, quarterly spend for the remainder of the year will be down 80% relative to the quarterly average spend in 2016.

It is important to note that last Friday, President Trump signed a new law, an Omnibus Bill, that includes an amendment to a provision directing the Secretary of the Interior to update the regulations that require continuous operations on leases beyond their primary term. This amendment provision extends 180-day period between lease operations to one year period.

This is a materially positive development for Cobalt because, as you know, leases covering the North Platte, Anchor and Shenandoah fields are beyond their primary term and are held by continuous operations, requiring operations every 180 days until approval of the SOP.

This change from 180 days to one year provides a time needed to fully incorporate learnings from recent wells and other data into our reservoir interpretation and it provides a flexibility required for well planning and sequencing of our operation.

In addition, we believe this significantly increases our flexibility, capital allocation and preservation. I want to extend my deep appreciation to Senator Lisa Makowski, Chairman of the Interior and Environment subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee, who worked with us to include this very important language amendment in the Omnibus Bill.

Now, to Angola, following recent settlement discussions with representatives from Sonangol, we decided to proceed with filing for arbitration to protect our rights under the sales and purchase agreement.

Through this arbitration proceeding, we are requesting an award against Sonangol in excess of $2 billion. We also filed a separate request for arbitration against Sonangol, seeking recovery of over $170 million, representing the joint interest receivable owed to us for operations on Block 21, offshore Angola.

We hope to be able to resolve this matter amicably with Sonangol. However, unless it can't be resolved to our satisfaction, we intend to vigorously prosecute these claims in arbitration and seek all available remedies.

In conclusion, we our three strategic options remain unchanged, and all three are under active consideration. Sell assets and raise additional capital to fund the core assets in the portfolio, merge with the company with near-term cash flow to fund the developments, or sell the entire company. We look forward to updating you in the near-term on our resource estimates for North Platte and progress on the Gulf of Mexico marketing process.

I will now turn the call over to our CFO, David Powell, to discuss the financials. David?

David Powell

Thanks Tim. As noted this morning in our first quarter 2017 earnings release, Cobalt announced a net loss of $306 million, or $0.69 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $46.6 million or $0.11 per basic and diluted share for the first quarter of 2016. The increase in net loss was largely driven by the $232.8 million write-off for Shenandoah and increased interest expense as a result of our December and January debt exchanges.

As far as the first quarter financials, the operators in Shenandoah expensed all of its capitalized costs associated with Shenandoah, and disclosed that it had currently suspended further appraisal activities.

As a result of this disclosure, we have determined that Shenandoah is not making sufficient progress and that accounting requirements therefore require us to expense all of our capitalized costs associated with Shenandoah at this time. The impairment is not associated with, nor is it indicative of what we believed to be the intrinsic or fair market value of our Shenandoah discovery.

As Tim mentioned, we are currently in the preliminary stages of working with our partners to understand the operator's intension and are evaluating multiple ways to progress efforts at Shenandoah.

As of March 31st, 2017, we had approximately $770 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricted funds and short-term investments. This amount includes the $250 million paid to us by Sonangol, pursuant to the agreement that we intend to retain until the matters with respect to the extensions are resolved and it excludes $159 million of receivable owed to us by Sonangol.

In 2017, we expect capital expenditures to be approximately $250 million, which is down from our previous guidance of $275 million, which excludes general and administrative interest expense.

At the end of the first quarter 2017, nearly 50% of this amount have been spent, with the remaining spending rate to ramp down significantly as we finish up drilling operations at North Platte #4.

Estimated total use of cash for 2017, including interest expense and G&A, is expected to be between $550 million and $600 million, which is on the low-end of earlier guidance, of which $196 million has been spent in the first quarter. We anticipate the year end 2017 cash balance will be approximately $400 million to $450 million, excluding any impacts of payments to or collections from Sonangol.

In first quarter of 2017, we entered into a debt exchange transaction, issuing $139 million of second lien senior secured notes exchanged for $137 million of the convertible senior notes due in 2019 and for $60 million of convertible senior notes due in 2024. This exchange realized a $59 million par value debt reduction.

Additionally, after the end of the quarter, we entered into a subsequent debt exchange issuing $178.6 million of second lien senior secured notes in exchange for $6.4 million of convertible senior notes due in 2019 and $296.3 million of convertible senior notes due in 2024. This exchange realized a $124 million par value debt reduction.

So it's an initiating our debt restructuring in December of last year, we have captured approximately $310 million discounted and par value of our outstanding debt. We currently have about $32 million of additional second liens notes to use in further exchanges, and anticipate making a final decision on the use of these notes shortly.

I will now turn the call back to Tim.

Tim Cutt

Thanks David. Operator, would you mind opening up the call for questions? Thank you.

Our first question comes from the line of Bob Brackett with Bernstein. Please go ahead with your question.

Robert Brackett

Hi, can you talk about the Omnibus bill and this extension of the suspension of operations? It's been moved to a year, as you said, giving us room to extend that further and to get the government aligned with the fact that some of these deepwater assets need a little more time, given where we are in the price cycle?

Tim Cutt

Yes, Bob. That's a good question. Obviously, this is like breaking news because it was just signed on Friday, but we know a lot about it because our government relations team basically worked with the Senate appropriations staff to advocate for the extension.

We felt like 360 days was reasonable to give the appropriate time to make decisions between operations. 120 -- 180 days, as you know, has been very onerous for the industry, and especially when you're in this stage as we are with these assets, were they generally fully appraised. We're working through the operators to get in position to file for an SOP or suspension of production.

And so from our perspective, the 365 is a good number. We quite honestly really haven't talked about trying to push for a longer, and we are extremely pleased with what was in the bill.

Robert Brackett

And as a follow-up, could you talk about Shenandoah? It seems you're much more optimistic than perhaps some of the other partners, is there a process by which those partners that are optimistic can move Shenandoah forward? And the operators that aren't can't walk away?

Tim Cutt

Well, of course, everybody has their own decision to take, whether it's competitive within their portfolio, we certainly see that it is. And it's competitive within the market and where we think the market will go from a pricing of supply, but also pricing of products.

And so quite frankly, we were surprised by the actions of the operator last week. Obviously, we're in the process of talking with them and the other partners to see their plans.

For us, we've had a pretty realistic view of Shenandoah for quite some time. It has come down with sign, but I mentioned, the 200 to 300. I'd say before the final sidetrack, we were in that 300 range. It -- we believe, on a risk basis, in kind of a mid-250s as a minimum, and so for us, this is a change, obviously, to the negative, but not fundamental change.

And I so I think we've had a pretty realistic view of this. When you look at the economics, and you look at tieback opportunities and also kind of skinning down the development, our development team is looking at scenarios where this can certainly be competitive, but it is what it is.

It's a smaller facility originally envisioned to be quite a bit larger, we're taking that down in our modeling, the other owners can talk about their modeling as they wish, but in our modeling, its 60,000 barrels a day facility would be justified economically.

Robert Brackett

Thank you.

Anish Kapadia

Yes, first question was Anchor, I was just wondering if you could give a bit of an update in terms of is there any further appraise all that's required on this? And kind of a forward plans that you see for it?

Tim Cutt

No. Anchor, we believe is in good shape. We believe and I think the partnership would say, that Anchor has been fully appraised. It's a relatively simple structure. We understand it. It extends to the South under our 100% block.

As I said in our discussion, we've been having discussions with a partner for -- partners for quite sometime about how to bring those blocks into the unit. We've come to agreement, in parallel, we were talking to Betsy at the same time. I think they're going to be completely supportive at doing this in a very positive way to make sure we have maximum recovery from the blocks, and so we think that would move forward. So I think the next phase for the Anchor partnership would be to file for the SOP.

Anish Kapadia

And just given the new rules announced on Friday, what is the expectations in terms of filing SOP on North Platte and Anchor?

Tim Cutt

Yes. Okay. On Anchor, I'd say -- I differ to the operator to make those calls. I mean, obviously, we're doing to help appropriate development study work to allow for that to happen. Sometime over the next six months or year, I'd say, I would defer to the operator to answer those specific questions.

Certainly, North Platte, I think we're aligned with our 40% partners that we have now sufficiently appraised the field. We drilled kind of around the perimeter of the field, we've drilled down dip, we generally the water contacts, still a bit more upside to the south than north, but we do believe we have enough to justify moving forward in filing for the SOP also in North Platte.

Anish Kapadia

One more question on the Gulf of Mexico. If we go back a few years after the first couple appraisals on Shenandoah, I think that was thought to be one of the biggest fields in the Gulf of Mexico, and that's subsequently come down. Just wanted to kind of get your take on maybe compare and contrast Shenandoah versus North Platte and Anchor, and I suppose why you've got less concerned or why you kind of confident in kind of the greater size in the rest of the issues of potential compartment for the shortfall that you can see on Shenandoah?

Tim Cutt

Yes, Anish, that's a really good question. So, Shenandoah is a long narrow formation up against a fault and salt, and so you kind of get a three-way type of closure there. And again, it's long and narrow, you can picture. The big wells are in the center of the core of that field. Some of the partners have more hope for the East. We didn't carry as much hope in the East, that is proven to be West. That proven to be wet.

When you look at North Platte, it's just fundamentally different. It's one of the large, what's called a four-way closure in the Gulf of Mexico, where it's actually kind of sealed dome, it has faulting around the perimeter, but it's kind of a four-way closure to the oil migrates to the top, that's in very simple terms.

We now, we started the appraisal program with a #1 well in the Northwest, we then came down to the southwest with the #3 well, went to the crest of the field with the #3 sidetrack, came across t the southeast with the #4 well, which found oil field base. We just now have gone a mile -- over a mile north and we drilled substantially down dip.

We did find oil bearing sands full the base and some of them water and others, as we said in our release, and then we turned the corner and we went straight back up to dip closer to the crest, and so substantially down dip when we found those same sands, full the base with oil.

So we basically have kind of driven around the field. We fundamentally believe that appraisal is a must, and I think we've done a very good job of doing that. And so you can kind of see, with a long narrow feel like Shenandoah, as you work your way across the field, things can change substantially.

In North Platte, we've got a good understanding. Now, it's going to come down to the final core analysis, the fluid samples, the pressure analysis, liquid connectivity, but we know a substantial amount of oil there. Anchor is the same way, I think we've done enough appraisal drilling now to understand the real core of that field and the core of that field is quite large.

And it appears, at this point, a fairly simple structurally, and so I think we drilled enough up dip and down dip to know that we have a good core field there that have development type resource.

Anish Kapadia

Great. And one last question on Angola. Just wanted to get a sense of what's happened between [Indiscernible] you made the announcement that you kind of consider arbitration now, actually going for arbitration, what are the nature of the conversations been like with the government and Sonangol and Angola that has kind of pushed you kind of towards more formal start of the arbitration process?

Tim Cutt

Well, as I mentioned in my talk, we have had several conversations, intended to be very amicable. I think there is, certainly, a desire for both sides to figure out a path forward here. A lot of that is associated with ensuring that the timeframes are established for us or another operator to be able to fully go through the appraisal and development of these fields, that's a fundamental thing that needs to be established.

I think we've had good core build discussions. We did not reach that agreement yet, and without that agreement, we must protect the rights of our shareholders. And so that's the only difference really. We're going to continue to discuss if the other side is willing to discuss. I think it's very important for the future of these assets, and whether they'll be developed in the near term or not, and so we'll continue to work in parallel. And so we just felt like we did -- we had pushed long enough, tried hard enough, to the point where we needed to make sure that the shareholders were being protected to the best of our ability.

Anish Kapadia

Great. Thanks very much.

Tim Cutt

All right. Thanks Anish.

Joseph Bachmann

Good morning guys. Tim, I guess just going back to Angola, I saw an article out end of last week about Isabel possibly resigning from Sonangol at some point this year, end of August. Does that had any impact on the negotiations?

Tim Cutt

No. I mean all the -- obviously, everybody tries to keep any political issues out of the discussion. Obviously, there is an election that's coming up in the country. I can speculate on what that will mean. We just need to move forward to make sure we work in a positive manner.

I mean -- we -- and there are still a large number of people within Sonangol that we worked with over the last decade, and I think we have a good mutual respect for, and we'll just continue to work through that. So hard for me to speculate on what might or might not happen there.

Joseph Bachmann

Okay. And I guess with request for arbitration, when does that become active? Or is that whenever you decide to go to that?

Tim Cutt

The clock starts right away, so the first step for that is to basically select our member of the panel. Both parties have 30 days to select their panelists and then the chair of the panel is selected at that point. So, the actual process starts fairly quickly.

As you know, with arbitration, when you get everybody scheduled together, they actually start digging in, it could be another matter, so kind of early in the process to speculate, but the actual process kicks off with the ICC fairly quickly.

Joseph Bachmann

Okay, great. And last one for me, just consensually speaking, looking at North Platte, and so you guys are able to sell the 60% interest there, or your entire position there, kind of what you guys do with the capital, understand that you want to keep some of the balance sheet to build and maintain requirements for the next year or so, but what's kind of the game plan there, understanding that that's the best asset within the Gulf at this point and kind of leaves you with an awful lot of meat left on that bone?

Tim Cutt

Yes, I mean, Jeb. I mean what up before certainly we don't have to sell all 60%, but I think to kind of make sure that we're opening up the arbitrager as wide as we can, we're opening -- we're open to doing that.

If in case we're, the question you've asked, where we find ourselves where that is the right answer for the company to fund things moving forward, if you look at the covenants in our first and second lien, some of that goes back to those debt-holders and that's actually a positive thing because the interest payments on that are quite high at this point. And then we really have the opportunity to kind of look at what is best for the company, but two things that we are looking at is: One, there continue to be companies, I think, that don't have a long-term, but have quite healthy short-term, could emerge at that point, so the full sale of North Platte opens I think the door for merger probably more than any other option we have ahead of us.

The other thing is, I got Tim Nicholson here with me, we're also spending small dollars but important dollars to determine where we will go next from an exploration standpoint. Obviously, tried-ing to leverage other people's money to do what we have, but we still have the core skill sets, some of the best explorers in the entire planet sitting in this building, and we would actually turn that loose a bit, not with dollars, but actually to start opening up kind of the next plate that we're interested in.

Obviously, we're not going to talk about that today until it's matured, and we have more information on some of the areas we're looking at. So, yes, I think that's kind of the steps we would start to take. And at that point, obviously, it would also give us a lot of time to kind of work through Angola. We ultimately believe we'll get value out of Angola.

We really like Anchor, and likely talked on the call today, we believe with the right focus and looking at the options for Shenandoah, ultimately that brings value as well.

Joseph Bachmann

Appreciate it Tim.

David Epstein

Hi guys, congratulations on the North Platte, did you say today that the range is still 500 to 800? Did I hear that or did I hear that wrong?

Tim Cutt

You hear that correctly.

David Epstein

Now you said pending some of the extra data you're going to get, you're using a P50 mean now of 650 or so?

Tim Cutt

Correct.

David Epstein

How come that moved up from 500 to 650 I think but the range didn't change from 500 to 800?

Tim Cutt

Well, when we look these ranges out, we're looking at -- we're putting data ahead, so obviously, if we would not have the positive result we have on the Crystal well to the north, on the East side of the field, that would've started bringing us back. Of that would have been sooner than expected, that would about expect further. So we still believe that's a good range.

Certainly as we tie-in the present data, the core data, we don't think all things to move down and it causes things to move up, but at the stage, I think it's pretty mature to try and lock into a number that we say will be there in large field, usually get larger. We have not identified an old water contact to the South, we think that will have some upside. There's chance of some of the structural interpretation of the field that have flattened and could be even more perspective to the north.

So what we try to do is be a realistic with those ranges as we get more and more data. Prior to drilling on the Eastern side of the field, quite frankly, that number of 500 , if we would have found wet sands or no sands on the Eastern side of the field, that would have fallen to smaller number. So, we're trying to lock to the realistic range, big fields get bigger and we hope to continue to interpret data that shows the potential those magnificent field.

David Epstein

And Shenandoah, you were at -- lower than your partners, but you are sort of 300 growth, and now you're like 250 growth?

Tim Cutt

So, yes. So, before we drill the second sidetrack, in our math, I think we thought there was a decent possibility that the Eastern side could be smaller, potentially wet. When we drilled that second sidetrack and quite frankly, that second sidetrack only touched the very top of the reservoir, and so we really don't know completely what's below us, we can still have multiple water contacts.

And then when you look at the Western side of the field, it's actually potentially quite large and can open up to the West. And so if you just look at what we believe we've seen on logs, we take oil down to our best estimate of where I water contact could be, we can, we believe, justify about 200 million barrels of oil equivalent, that doesn't include anything for the West, when you include that in, then you bring this up to closer to the 250 or greater.

In our data room, we had our case in the data room on a fully risk basis is about 260. So still a good -- I mean that's a lot of oil, and still really thick contiguous sands, good quality, and therefore, we like it. It's just we got to make sure we and the partners work together to make sure the best way and a good practical way to move forward.

David Epstein

So, with a net of the new North Platte info and the new Shenandoah info don't know if anchors changed. I mean more suddenly, company has a whole, in the GOM, are you from -- have you moved from a net 500 to like a net 580?

Tim Cutt

I just keep saying 500 plus. I mean, we certainly have offset some of the lower numbers at Shenandoah with the bigger numbers at North Platte. I'd like to be conservative on these things. We're going to continue to look at the data from the sidetrack. These are all real-time conversations, literally was morning we got the core point on the north plant for well. We'll get core information over the next month, we’ll incorporate that.

And so I don't think there's a real need to try and pinpoint the number, but I would say, comfortably with the incorporation of the Southern blocks and Anchor, once that's approved with Shenandoah coming down North Platte, directionally moving up, we still stand behind the kind of 500 plus fully appraised barrels in the Gulf of Mexico.

David Epstein

Thanks very much.

Edward Westlake

Yes, good morning. So, two questions, I guess. Given the appraisal of Anchor, which as you said is an exacting field and obvious expense then on to your blogs, I wonder if there was an app data and resource size that you could share there? And I have one other follow-up.

Tim Cutt

Yes, as I'd rather leave that to the operator to disclose that. I mean, we have our views, and we do believe substantial portion of the field comes across into at least one of the blocks we have in the South, but I believe that the operator -- I don't believe this close range, at this point, but again we're pleased with it, we're excited about it, and we're happy wearing it.

Edward Westlake

Last on the next call. Just on the data room, appreciate you just received the extra information from the wells that you drilled, but maybe if you can talk about the potential interest in input stake in North Platte, where you are in that process?

Tim Cutt

Yes, we actually kicked of what's called a virtual data room last week, and we have keen interests from all of the players that you would imagine, the big players that can operate in the deepwater part of Mexico. They're in the virtual data room now. Battled -- they can access seismic data, well log data, all of the historical data on the field.

Sometime over the next two to four 4 weeks, we opened up what's called a physical data room, they comment for management presentations, and we sit down physically at workstations based at workstations, and we're there to answer their detailed questions. And so we with a field like this, you're willing to have keen interest and that's what we're seeing. And shoe would wish are, obviously, very pleased with.

Edward Westlake

And then just it was great that you did see that change in the ongoing operations. In ongoing operations, I mean how much just folks who aren't as familiar, does it cost to sort of satisfy that ongoing operation requirement of the regulator? Typically, for a field?

Tim Cutt

Well, a lot of it really comes down to drilling wells. When you don't have facilities ongoing operations, usually mean you're sidetracking out of an existing wellbore that could be $50 million gross or drilling a new well that could be $150 million gross, and so these are substantial commitments and having the time, this is something that's been needed by the industry for quite some time.

I think it will be in place within the next month and it's significant because when you're -- you don't want to forfeit the leases for sure and there are tons were the operators feel very breasted take that next time, when it might be premature to take that next that.

Edward Westlake

So, but presumably, sidetracking, when you're trying to conserve cash is the obvious thing that would be done?

Tim Cutt

It is if we have a wellbore that's plays in the right place at go get good information, so sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. If you're working on the Eastern side of the field, and your next best data point is to Southwest, the sidetrack is very helpful. There are cases where a sidetrack can be done.

But I think the industry explains drilling numerous full wells to satisfy the need. It's hard to speculate on how many times companies were concerned about that and kind we forced them into tough positions, but I'd say, for us, where we sit as a company, where we sit with our balance sheet, this is extraordinary positive news, and I think it gives us time to kind of pause, we've taken a costs down and lick we needed to, we've done a better restructuring on that it.

We're marketing assets, and we're trying to make sure time is in our favor. Would still, all the way price is bouncing all over the place, the fundamentals are there and we don't believe that she'll can satisfy all the need between the decline and they increased demand and it's a matter of time, so time is certainly favorable for us.

Edward Westlake

One if I could slip it, just on North Platte, you've got four wells, I guess to the southwest of the block, all successful, just up in the Northeast, I mean do you need to drill a well up there? Or we don't have access to the, obviously, the information you do, but is that de-risk from the wells that you've drilled so far?

Tim Cutt

I think, certainly to establish a facility size, you don't need the data. So we have -- we believe we have the appropriate amount of recoverable oil.

I think industry has proven that pushing these facilities too hard, too fast, typically doesn't pay. I think I said on the last call, if you build 100,000 barrels a day facility, while you're producing only oil, those facilities can take about 140,000 to 150,000 barrels a day, so you can have nice short-term plateau several years of those higher rates without having to push it up, so we believe we then invited us to take the project into an SOP. There are different structural interpretations.

There is an important station that is really flat but open up the field to the north, that's where you get starting some of those higher numbers, and so at some point, obviously, a well will be drilled into that intersection, so it will be drilled to the south, but will be to test every flank position to that SOP and moving toward with a development plan.

Edward Westlake

Thank you.

Tim Cutt

All right, thank you very much, for your participation and your very thoughtful questions. I hope you see that we're focused on the right things. I'm not going to go back and reiterate all the things we've talked about this morning. I think the questions were spot on. We tried to keep our comments brief and to the point.

We have world-class assets and no doubt about it. We must sell some of those assets to move forward. We continue to see -- to protect ourselves and our goal a, and we look forward to moving forward, so more to come.

We're, obviously, quite excited about North Platte and really determining exactly what we have there, but we know it's fantastic, we know it's global and on scale, and we look forward to kind of seeing kind of what the parties think as they come into the data room. So with that, I'll close down the call.

