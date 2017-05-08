Municipal Closed-End Fund Update - May

We cover the Nuveen fund complex and look at the space through a wider lense.

Tax reform remains an overhang to the space but we think much of the risk is priced in at this point.

Muni CEFs continue to heal from the second half of last season with supply and demand largely in balance.

Overall demand remains strong for municipals as the overhang of tax reform and the potential for dilution from a large supply of new issuance wanes. There has been a significant amount of debate as to whether President Trump's tax reform blueprint is a positive or negative for muni bonds.

Some positives pointed out by Cumberland Advisors include:

Lower tax rates have been priced in to the muni market. They see the current yield levels remaining constant while yield ratios drift lower over time.

AMT bonds are cheaper today than non-AMT munis (bc of the tax difference). If the AMT goes away, bonds that are subject to the special tax would then be priced the same as the non-AMT issues.

The deductibility of state and local taxes from federal returns is slated to be eliminated. If that does happen, the increase in demand for greater tax-shelters in those high-tax states (NY, CA, MA, IL) will push up muni bond prices.

The Trump blueprint (we call it a blueprint until an actual bill with details are released) calls for most tax breaks to be eliminated. The chart below shows the largest tax breaks over the next ten years.

The removal of the tax deductibility of state and local taxes is a bargaining chip (classic Trump "Art of the Deal" tactics) as it would be a massive wealth transfer from blue states to red ones. Just six blue states account for 50% of the $62 billion in tax breaks.

Given the partisan gridlock that has taken hold of Congress, our base case assumes nothing gets done on individual tax reform before the midterm elections. Democrats realize this can be done with 50+1 votes, so they will sacrifice a few of their senators to get the GOP to 60 on some other bill that they want passed - maybe healthcare?

Municipal Bond Market

The muni market continues to heal from last year's very weak second half. Starting in August, the sector got hit from a confluence of events including record issuance (due mostly to refundings at the lower rates), increasing interest rates, and the election (as a massive infrastructure proposal and lower marginal rates could hit the market). But that enthusiasm is starting to wane as the minutia of our legislative process bogs down the new administrations progress on their agenda.

As such, money is pouring back into the muni space after a large draw-down in the fourth quarter of last year.

We think the great rotation that is supposed to happen is beginning to diminish. As the massive amount of soft data sentiment readings come back to reality, the hard data will once again dominate investing. We have never bought into the notion that once the election was passed, all the cash sitting on the sidelines will come roaring into the equity market and drive stocks higher.

In the shorter term, we could see some consolidation in the muni space as supply builds. Issuers are taking advantage of the lower rates to refund issues with the 30-day visible supply rising to $14.6 billion, versus an average of $12 billion.

The ten-year muni market AAA-rated yield is 2.14% on a YTW basis. That compares to the 2.28% for the Treasury 10-year. The yield ratio remains unchanged over the last two weeks at 93%, indicating either some value to the muni side or the market pricing in some chance of tax reform occurring.

The below chart is the 20-year Bond Buyer Index, which we are using as a representative of the market. The gap between it and the 10-year is evident.

Municipal Closed-End Funds

Muni closed-end funds continue to trade in a tight discount area, though wider than last summer. At their peak last July, the average muni CEF was trading at a small premium to NAV. Today, the average muni CEF is at a 3% discount according to CEFAs data through April 21. That is not much changed from the 3.4% discount to NAV that the group traded at the start of the year.

NAVs have trended higher, albeit slightly, since the start of the year. The one-year Z-score is slightly negative at -0.1. The range of z-scores are also fairly tight for an 86 observational count, at -1.7 to +1.8. Over a shorter-time frame, muni funds have become more expensive, as 19 funds had a z-score of -1 or less three weeks ago. Today, just 7 have that same -1 or lower z-score.

The strength in the month in munis was apparent as there was no distribution cuts announced from Blackrock, Nuveen, Invesco, Guggenheim, or PIMCO.

NAVs are up approximately 3% across the levered national muni fund universe. But we think muni CEFs are misunderstood given the history of capital gains achieved in a declining interest rate environment for most of the last 30 years. The taxable investor and the municipal investor should look at these sectors through a different framework. Taxable bond investors typically buy for current income and capital appreciation. We would caution muni investors from looking at the tax-free space in the same lens.

Nuveen Monthly Earnings

The Nuveen national muni fund complex gives us a good representation of the health of the muni CEF space. For the month of March, coverage declined slightly to 100.12% from 100.21%. The average distribution yield is now 4.51%, matching the NII yield of 4.51%. In other words, distribution rates are in line with earnings power on an aggregate basis.

UNII balances, on average, improved to -0.0072 from -0.101 and are approaching zero. That is the third consecutive monthly improvement in the UNII figure.

Since November, when muni CEFs got crushed, the space has been healing slowly. The chart below for the Nuveen Quality Muni Income- (NAD) is similar to most of their funds. The NAV was hit in October and November when interest rates jumped. Since early December, the NAV has meandered back up but has yet to recover the losses sustained last year.

The table below has many of the key variables including coverage, NII yield, and current discounts.

The chart below tracks the UNII and EPS of the individual muni CEFs.

We have been avoiding most of the Nuveen funds simply given the added risk those funds have chosen to take in order to maintain their high distribution yields. Given Nuveen's Chicago headquarters, they have been adding many City of Chicago and State of Illinois G.O. bonds.

Illinois is set to become the first state with a junk-rating. The state has gone without a budget for a record-breaking length of time and Moody's, the credit-rating agency, has downgraded seven state universities with four already having some or all of their debt in junk territory.

Part II of this series will look at the longer-term implications of the municipal market including tax reform and pension problems. We will detail what to look for when analyzing muni CEFs.

Yield Hunting!

We continue to use our proprietary ranking system to select the "best-to-own" funds. The system disregards valuation (z-scores, discounts, etc) to find the best "quality" funds with the most desirable attributes. Those attributes include:

Low duration

Low AMT

Low percentage of calls over the next two years

There are another nine data points in addition to those that help produce top fund candidates. The system attempts to find higher yielding, distribution stable, low AMT funds. It is meant as a stable, and relatively high, tax-free income streams. These funds are strong buy-and-hold candidates.

We have constructed a target portfolio with a current tax-free yield of 5.69% which at the highest tax bracket, plus the 3.8% supplemental tax, equates to a 10% tax-equivalent yield. For now, this is a portfolio with little in the way of credit risk and a duration of approximately 8 years.

