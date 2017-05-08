Liquidity Services: Hidden Growth Comes To The Surface

The reverse supply chain business is a ~$150 billion global addressable market that is currently highly fragmented both by geography and product type with few competitors offering anything close to an integrated solution. Outside of a small handful of companies with different specialties (Ritchie Bros. (NYSE:RBA), Genco, IronPlanet, Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)), the industry consists mainly of sole proprietors with a truck and a Craigslist account.

Liquidity Services runs an e-commerce sales channel for the reverse supply chain business, operating online auction marketplaces for surplus and salvage assets. LQDT runs multiple websites offering over 500 product categories across major industry verticals including consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts, hardware, energy equipment, capital assets, transit equipment, etc.

LQDT makes money mainly by retaining a portion of proceeds from sales of surplus managed for sellers. About 60-70% of merchandise volume is sold using a consignment model, 25-30% on a purchase model (entailing inventory risk), and the balance is sold under a profit sharing arrangement. It also provides ancillary services such as surplus asset management, valuation, market data, and return-to-vendor and refurbishment services. LQDT has 8,000 seller clients and about 3 million registered buyers on its platforms. In FY 2016, LQDT processed $642 million of Global Merchandise Volume, or GMV. LQDT is also expanding its offerings of ancillary services.

Disposal of surplus is not a core function or a core cost of most businesses, and employees generally aren't compensated based on their ability to dispose of salvage. Consequently customers care primarily about ease and convenience, and are less likely to be overly price sensitive, although a well-established platform that is able to generate higher returns on a company's surplus is at an advantage. Further, with organic growth and cost cutting close to tapped out in many industries, using LQDT to squeeze value out of salvage assets presents an important value proposition for companies. LQDT's online platform and large buyer base provide a competitive advantage in serving corporate and government customers.

This competitive advantage is also demonstrated by the high return on tangible capital that the business has typically earned. When you adjust for the fact that cash on the balance sheet has been consistently in excess of business needs, then pre-tax return on tangible capital exceeds 50% in every year from 2006 to 2014. Even considering goodwill as part of invested capital (since acquisitions have arguably been an important part of growth) leads to pre-tax return on invested capital above 30% in seven out of the last 10 years. Network effects and economies of scale, combined with opportunity for highly accretive growth, justify expansion.

Background and Expansion Plans

The CEO and still largest shareholder of LQDT left an investment banking job in 1999 to sell salvage assets online from his apartment, using $100,000 in personal capital to launch what became Liquidity Services. The first major break came with a Department of Defense (DOD) surplus contract in 2001. Since this was right after the first tech bubble had burst, he had difficulty obtaining expansion financing and nearly lost the opportunity. LQDT used the DOD contract as proof of concept to expand into commercial verticals and grew to over $500 million in revenue by focusing on organic growth and self-financed strategic acquisitions. It did this while maintaining an absurdly conservative balance sheet (net cash is currently over 50% of market cap). Although the DOD contract has always been important to LQDT, management has relentlessly pursued diversification. DOD business as a percent of revenue declined from ~90% in 2004 to ~40% in 2016 as other verticals grew faster. LQDT's focus on diversifying away from the DOD early on demonstrated a foresight and drive sometimes absent in small-cap companies after landing one great contract with one big customer. There is still ample white space in the reverse supply chain industry in which LQDT can expand and profitably reinvest capital.

The state/local government business (GovDeals) has grown steadily since it was acquired. Revenue and GMV for GovDeals have grown by double digits each year for six years in a row, due to both new customers and increased volume from existing customers. GovDeals has signed up barely 10% US municipalities, but is over 10x the size of its next largest competitor. LQDT reported on the most recent quarterly conference call that it had signed the City of Boston and the state of California. These are likely to be important contributors to near-term growth.

LQDT recently launched IronDirect, an ecommerce platform focused on the $20 billion construction equipment market. The goal is to allow users to procure, finance, manage, and dispose of assets. The president of IronDirect has worked for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) and was previously CEO of SANY America, a Chinese company that's the world's fifth-largest construction equipment manufacturer. It's too soon to tell if this will work out, but the disruptive potential is quite large. Management has been relatively quiet about it on conference calls, but it has had some good coverage in the industry press (for example: here, here, and here). I treat that as an option that investors get basically for free.

LQDT is well placed to take advantage of the accelerating trend towards more online retail. Management reported an uptick in new online and omnichannel retailers signing up starting during the 2016 holiday season.

Ancillary services are also likely to become an increasingly important part of LQDT's business. LQDT is creating a new data warehouse product to supply data reporting services to marketplace clients and third parties. Revenue in the "Other" category, which includes ancillary services, is up 14% YOY in the first half of 2017, even though the GMV in this category declined.

LQDT still has negligible international exposure, although its Asia/Pacific revenue doubled in 2015 and again in 2016. Its expansion overseas is driven by demand from existing US customers with overseas operations. US companies with international presence also need assistance with reverse supply chain issues abroad, and would clearly benefit from having a familiar operator to work with. In the most recent quarterly conference call, LQDT reported rapid growth in its international energy marketplace. It also revealed it will be adding multilingual capabilities when it updates its international energy marketplace.

The international expansion is a part of what the company calls the "Liquidity One" transformation a project in which the company is attempting to more fully integrate the different industry verticals and geographical regions. The silly corporate jargon name is forgivable given the compelling logic of the changes. Fully integrated websites will increase convenience to users and brand awareness drastically. A company that needs to liquidate machinery or vehicles likely also has office equipment to liquidate, but right now they still need to go to different places for each, regardless of which operator they work with. LQDT intends to fix that. Closely related, LQDT will also develop a centralized marketing team and a centralized business intelligence dataset across industry verticals and geographies. This should allow LQDT to operate more efficiently. This should lead to reduced costs and the potential to better serve more customers.

This project temporarily increases costs, and consequently LQDT is likely run at a loss at least through the first half of 2018. Management also guided that costs from this project will be elevated in 2017Q3 due to temporary IT costs and will not fully normalize till late in 2018. The main risk is that this project continues longer than expected, ends up wasting corporate resources, or turns out to be a dud. Fortunately, LQDT has been taking a cautious incremental approach, unveiling new online features and getting customer feedback at each step.

Note that LQDT's business model and expansion potential have been covered in much greater depth by Terrier Investing.

Headline Risks

"If this is a blessing, it is certainly very well disguised." - Winston Churchill

In addition to the drag from the corporate transformation costs, LQDT has had problems with a large botched acquisition and legacy customer concentration. At around $7.35, LQDT is up a lot from its early 2016 low below $4.50, but still trades around 85% below its all-time high of over $60 set in 2012.

The company recognized a goodwill impairment of $147 million in 2015 due to the sale of a business for which it drastically overpaid several years earlier. This was basically a major long-term contract with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) on extremely favorable terms. When the contract, which accounted for almost 11% of LQDT's GMV, was terminated by Wal-Mart in December 2014, the business unit was nearly worthless. LQDT still does business with Wal-Mart under shorter-term agreements, but it is no longer a main customer. The recent appointment of a retired Wal-Mart executive to LQDT's board may help the company find more opportunities in that area. In any case, the goodwill impairment severely distorted the 2015 financial statements and likely burned value investors that bought the stock too early. With the benefit of hindsight, this acquisition looks egregiously bad, but given management's track record with organic growth, and other strategic acquisitions (i.e. GovDeals), it's hard to argue that it is bad at allocating capital.

In 2015, LQDT declined to bid for the renewal of a previously important contract with the DOD for disposal of rolling stock (things that have wheels), because other bidders in the market made it unprofitable. LQDT still has non-rolling stock asset and scrap liquidation contracts with the DOD but they were renegotiated at less profitable rates. The non-rolling stock contract, which accounts for about 26% of revenue, was recently extended for a year. The scrap liquidation contract, which accounts for about 14%, has close to three years remaining. The long-term relationship and compliance challenges with the DOD work provide some imperfect entry barriers, but the future contracts with the DOD are unlikely to be as profitable as they were in the past.

The loss of the main Wal-Mart contract and renegotiation of the DOD contract occurred around the same time, devastating the stock price and causing a sharp drop off in comparative metrics for the business. GMV and revenue both dropped, and the business swung to a loss for the first time in its history as a public company.

If this was a permanent, existential blow to LQDT's business model, we would expect to see the network effects of its business dissipate. Annual auction participants, completed transactions, and even total registered buyers would drop sharply and continue to drop each year. This would lead to continued declines in GMV and ultimately permanent declines in revenue and earnings. However this has clearly not been the case.

This chart shows the annual growth rates of these key business metrics:

Source: SEC Filings

Since 2014, total registered buyers across all of LQDT's auction sites has risen 20%, total auction participants have declined only slightly, and the number of completed transactions are basically flat. My working hypothesis is that this indicates any loss in network effects from these two disasters is being more than overcompensated for by the growth in the local government, international, and other areas.

This hypothesis is bolstered by the rapid growth in GMV in other industry verticals outside of Wal-Mart/DOD. This growth was hidden, but is now coming to the surface, as it is coming from a proportionally larger part of the business. Further, the DOD business will likely stabilize, albeit at a lower level, once the contract reset is over a year old. Over the next couple years, this improved data will enter a stock market with extremely low expectations for LQDT.

Quantifying the Hidden Growth

LQDT does not directly disclose GMV growth by business segment. However, it does consistently disclose GMV revenue mix as percentages by different category of transaction pricing model in an 8-K right before every earnings call. By putting together a few years of these filings, and multiplying by the total GMV in each period, I calculated the amount of GMV in each type of transaction category along with the growth rates. This snapshot shows the annual year-over-year growth rates each year since 2013:

*Other category included some of scrap contract prior to 2014. Now includes ancillary services such as valuation and data.

From this, we can verify that the rapid growth of GovDeals is starting to impact the aggregate GMV numbers. GovDeals accounted for approximately 40% of GMV in 2017Q2, up from 16% in 2013. We can also verify that the decline in Commercial-Consignment is reversing. Commercial-Consignment accounted for 29% of GMV in 2017Q2, down from 40% in 2013. In the first two quarters of 2017, LQDT had organic aggregate GMV growth for the first time in four years.

Note that revenue characteristics vary widely depending on the category of pricing model used. Under the purchase model, the entire value of product is reported revenue. Under the consignment model, only fee taken is reported revenue. Reported revenue is lower, but gross margins are much higher. Consequently, in spite of the growth in GMV in 2017H1, aggregate revenue declined since the consignment business is growing rapidly, while the purchase business is still rolling off comparison with the "old" DOD contract. The commissions ("take rates") on either model are similar for the same product types, and LQDT doesn't pay sellers until the buyer completes a transaction under either pricing model, so the revenue difference is deceptive, and operating economics end up similar from LQDT's perspective for both the consignment and the purchase model. Under the historical DOD contract, EBITDA/GMV would have been 6-10%. Under the new economics of the business, 3-5% is a more reasonable expectation once the costs normalize in late 2018. "Other" includes a lot of ancillary fees and value added services that are loosely connected to GMV, as well as a small number of transactions done under other pricing models. LQDT doesn't provide data on margins by individual business lines. But it has mentioned 70%-plus gross profit margins for value added services that go along with surplus auctions in some industries. As noted above, 2017H1 revenue in the "Other" category increased double digits even though the GMV declined.

Based on these trends in GMV and estimations of take rates, we can get closer to estimating a reasonable value for LQDT's stock.

But is it Cheap?

What is a reasonable valuation for a high-growth technology platform involved in the reverse supply chain industry? There aren't any exact traded comparables, but Copart and Ritchie Bros. have some similar characteristics. Although the 49-year-old founder CEO does not seem likely to sell, M&A activity also hints at a reasonable value of LQDT. IronPlanet and Genco were both bought out within the past two years. These comparable valuations are in the table below:

Stock Market Valuation Note Copart (CPRT) 17x EBIT, 15x EBITDA,

5.5x Revenue Online auctions of salvage vehicles globally. Ritchie Brothers (RBA) 33x EBIT, 17x EBITDA,

7x Revenue More heavy machinery. M&A Transactions Ritchie Bros. acquisition of IronPlanet (August 2016) 20x EBITDA w/o synergies

13x EBITDA w synergies Competes with LQDT for part of DOD contract. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Acquisition of Genco (March 2015) 0.85x Revenue $1.6 billion in annual revenue.

Given the unpredictably of the future and management's unwillingness to provide long-term margin guidance, I have embedded several layers of conservative assumptions in valuation. Under a wide variety of assumptions, LQDT looks cheap. The snapshot below shows a potential LQDT valuation if the GovDeals and Commercial-Consignment GMV continue to grow at 10% and the DOD drops 5% in 2018 and 0% per year thereafter. This leads to slightly over $900 million in GMV. I assume slight reduction in COGS, SG&A, and R&D in later years to represent the likely completed integration of the different online platforms. This leads to EBITDA of about 4% of GMV. Obviously slight changes in assumptions can cause end valuation to swing widely. However, the point is that the upside is extremely non-linear if LQDT continues to execute in its key growth areas.

Summary

LQDT's stock is extremely volatile, but the business has clearly been making progress. As the growing segments become proportionally larger and the DOD and Wal-Mart fade in importance, the aggregate financials will start looking decent by late 2018 and early 2019. Key business metrics should return to their growth trajectory, meeting and exceeding the previous 2014 peak. With the strong balance sheet and the accelerated growth coming to the surface, LQDT presents a highly favorable asymmetric risk reward proposition for the coming years.

