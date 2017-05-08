Zynerba Pharmaceuticals' Development In The High-Growth Cannabinoid Space

The topline data from the phase 2 clinical trial of its lead product candidate ZYN002, a CBD gel developed using its proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formula, is expected soon.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. The lead product candidates a are ZYN002 and ZYN001. ZYN002, is in Phase 2 clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba has the global ownership of these two proprietary lead product candidates which is being develop to treat diseases with significant unmet medical need and market potential.

Zynerba is expected to announce topline data from the phase 2 clinical trial of its lead product candidate ZYN002, a CBD gel developed using its proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formula. The results from the phase 1 trial were promising. Adverse events with ZYN002 in healthy volunteers and epilepsy patients were similar to placebo. ZYN002 was safe and well-tolerated at all dose levels and concentration.

Investment Opportunity in the High-Growth Cannabinoid Space

Recent Studies in cannabinoid pharmacology with the discovery of the endocannabinoid system (ECS) have re-gained interest in cannabis-based medicines which went into decline after it turned up as the most widely used illicit recreational drug. Today various clinical researches are exploring the potential of cannabinoid medicines in a wide range of indications such as symptomatic relief in multiple sclerosis, chronic neuropathic pain, intractable nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite and weight in the context of cancer or AIDS, psychosis, epilepsy, addiction, and metabolic disorders.

Various companies are working on this High-Growth Cannabinoid Space, and Zynerba's transdermal approach seems to have potential benefits over the oral administration of Cannabinoid. A third-party open-label trial with oral botanical CBD in refractory epilepsy showed patients with focal seizures had a 55% reduction in seizures. However, the adverse effects of the oral botanical CBD hindrance its further growth.

Zynerba's proprietary Transdermal approach is consistent, controlled and potentially has a better safety profile than the oral formulations. The transdermal approach also avoids first-pass metabolism of CBD in the liver. It also avoids the GI tract, as a result lower incidence of gastrointestinal events have been observed. Also a lower incidence of negative psychoactivity has been observed in this approach. When CBD enters the GI Tract, its degraded to THC in simulated gastric fluid. The Transdermal approach avoids the GI tract, maintains CBD at physiological pH and prevents degradation of CBD to harmful THC.

CBD has proven effective in reducing seizures in children and adults in third party trials. Zynerba's proprietary transdermal approach which avoids the adverse effects of the orally administered CBD is highly predictive of efficacy to treat epilepsy in humans.

Zynerba's Ongoing Clinical Trials

Zynerba's lead product candidate ZYN002 a CBD Gel is the first and only patent-protected permeation-enhanced synthetic cannabidiol gel formulated for transdermal delivery. The permeation enhancer in ZYN002 increases the delivery of CBD through the layers of the epidermis and into the circulatory system. Cannabinoids interact with specific receptors throughout the body to produce pharmacologic effects, mostly in the CNS and immune system.

The company is studying its lead product candidate for epilepsy in phase 2 clinical trial. The trials named STAR 1& 2 (The Synthetic Transdermal Cannabidiol for the treatment of epilepsy) is ongoing and topline data from this is expected by July/August 2017. The Primary Endpoint of this trial is to achieve median reduction in seizure frequency per 28-day period comparing baseline with the treatment period via daily seizure diary.

The market size of Epilepsy in the U.S. is substantial, approximately 2.4 million adults suffers from epilepsy in the US and approximately 1.5 million patients suffer from focal seizures. (Data Source: CDC and American Epilepsy Society).

Zynerba is also studying ZYN002 in Osteoarthritis. Researches have shown that CBD modulates the vanilloid TRPV1 receptor which mediates antinociceptive and anti-inflammatory effects. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Osteoarthritis named STOP ( Synthetic Transdermal Cannabidiol for the treatment of knee pain due to Osteoarthritis). The topline data from this is also expected by July/August 2017. The Primary Endpoint of this trial is to see the Change from baseline in the weekly mean of the 24-hour average worst pain score at Week 12.

There are approximately 31 million osteoarthritis sufferers on prescription drugs in the US (Data Source: Data Monitor).

The ZYN002 is also being studied for the treatment of Fragile X Syndrome. CBD may effectively treat Fragile X syndrome by inhibiting the metabolism of anandamide and 2-AG ,increasing availability of these cannabinoids. It also has a strong anxiolytic properties. Recently FDA granted orphan drug designation to ZYN002 for Fragile X syndrome.

Zynerba is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study named FAB-C (Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome Anxiety and Behavioral Challenges with CBD) to treat Fragile X Syndrome. The topline data from this trial is expected by 3Q2017. The primary outcome of this trial is to measure the changes in Anxiety, Depression and Mood vs. Baseline as Measured by the ADAMS Scale.

It is estimated that approximately 71,000 patients in the US suffer from Fragile X Syndrome ( Data Source: Fragile X Society).

As to risks, The trials being conducted by Zynerba for ZYN002 and ZYN001 require significant funding, and Zynerba, with about $30mn in its coffers, isn't exactly cash-heavy. Moreover, Zynerba's transdermal approach to drug delivery may avoid the GI tract and make it safer, but it also makes it less effective than oral delivery. Another big risk associated with Zynerba is the synthetic cannabinoid technology itself. The technology is unproven, and this is uncharted territory. So these things put Zynerba solidly in speculative space.

Zynerba Cash Runway Into 2019

The company's cash and cash equivalents at 12/31/2016 was $31.0 million. The company also raised $54.3 million in net proceeds from the sale and issuance of 3.2 million common shares through secondary offering at $18.00 per share in 1Q17. Cash at 12/31/2016 plus net proceeds from Q1 raise totals $85.3 million. Zynerba believe that this cash is sufficient to develop five Phase 3 ready programs and initiate at least one Phase 3 program and fund operations and capital requirements into 2019. Zynerba has a market cap of about $286 million and currently its share is trading at around $21.5. Vanguard Group, Inc.and Perceptive Advisors LLC are the top institutional holders for Zynerba.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.