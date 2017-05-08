Hudbay Minerals - Seeing The Forest Through The Trees

Look through the trees to see the forest - this quarter is not reflective of what Hudbay is capable of in 2017.

Hudbay still boasts an improving balance sheet, and its operations are still set to meet 2017 guidance expectations.

These surprisingly poor results are due to unplanned maintenance expenses and timing differences with revenue recognition.

Hudbay missed their earnings expectations by $0.11 per share, registering an effective loss of -$0.01 per share.

Introduction

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is a diversified Canadian base metals miner, operating numerous deep-shaft mines in Manitoba and Peru. Hudbay also has an ongoing project in Arizona (Rosemont copper project), which is currently undergoing development. Hudbay released its Q1 2017 earnings on Wednesday after market-close, and missed earnings expectations rather steeply registering a loss of (0.01) per share.

Market reaction was sharp and quick, with Hudbay's shares seeing a steady decline in the days following. That being said, what I've taken away from the Q1 2017 results is that investors have treated Hudbay unfairly. The loss was the result of unfortunate circumstances, and really does not affect the company's long-term value.

Market Reaction

The market reacted fairly quickly and sharply to the Q1 results announcement. Volume burst, and the share price on both the NYSE and TSX fell a significant amount.

We also know that short interest in Hudbay has increased around 53% since the announcement of the Q1 earnings. That being said, less than 2% of Hudbay's shares are short-sold, meaning the market is still very net positive about Hudbay.

After analyzing the Q1 results and reading the earnings call transcript, I'm fairly positive that the market's reaction to Hudbay's loss was unwarranted and extravagant - but let's break down the Q1 analysis to determine if that is indeed a fair assessment.

Strategy - Updates

Hudbay has had no real updates to strategy since the release of it's year-end report. That being said, what has had and will continue to have a massive effect on company value is how well Hudbay is able to cut costs and continue becoming more efficient.

Main takeaways for FY 2017's general strategy are...

Continue bettering operational cost efficiency

Reduce net debt with increasing free cash flow and in doing so reduce cost of debt and capital

Allow for more room for future leverage, meaning more exploration and development opportunities

Operations and Reserves

Lalor - Recent Developments

Two NI 43-101 technical reports were published on March 30, 2017 - these reports were given detailed analysis in my prior article.

The updated plan for the Lalor Mine essentially explain to us on that the existing Stall ore concentrator is to be used to process throughput from Lalor. Throughput should be increasing to 4,500 tonnes per day by Q3 2018.

The Snow Lake gold mill is being considered to be a potential low-cost solution to process gold-zone and copper-zone ore at Lalor, ideally putting the entire 6,000 tonnes per day capacity of the mine shaft to use.

There's some additional capital expenditure that will occur due to the refurbishment of the Stall concentrator (updated to $36m, which is $15m above initial FY 17 guidance given in the past), and this was reflected in the overall quarterly earnings.

Rosemont - Recent Developments

The Rosemont 43-101 technical report released on March 30 went in to fairly good detail about the future of the Arizona copper project.

Essentially, the economics look reasonable, and all that is left is achieving the last two permits for the project to get the go-ahead from the U.S. Federal government.

Per a recent update, the final record of decision from the U.S. Forest Service is expected to be signed by the end of Q2 (June 2017). This would mean that the only remaining outstanding permit would be the Section 404 Water Permit from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Ideally, this leaves Hudbay in a position where it can begin to focus on the development of the project by FY 2018.

(Source: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2017 MD&A)

Constancia - Q1 Review

(Source: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2017 MD&A)

Ore mined at Constancia increased 6% from the prior FY 16 Q1

Copper grades were slightly lower (5%), as the mine entered the lower grade phases of the mine plan

Throughput at the mill was affected in Q1 17 due to unscheduled maintenance

This had a significant effect on the combined unit operating costs of the mine and mill (19% higher)

Unforeseen community spending commitments (might have something to do with the recently signed collective agreement with the new union at Constancia) also played a role in higher production costs in Constancia

Overall, cost and production guidance for the year is still expected to be met

Manitoba - Q1 Review

(Source: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2017 MD&A)

(Source: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2017 MD&A)

Overall Manitoba production decreased by 6% compared to Q1 16, due to lower production at the 777 mine, offset by increased production at Lalor and Reed

Copper and gold grades were lower in Q1 17 compared to 16 by 17% and 13% respectively

Zinc and silver grades were higher by 39% and 7%

Overall Manitoba operating costs per unit were 20% higher than Q1 16

Costs at 777 and Reed were inline with expectations, however costs at Lalor have increased due to additional capex to get ore production throughput to 4,500 tonnes per day

Waste management infrastructure also had to be accelerated, representing additional costs

Overall this should increase cash flow over the base plan, but should also result in continuing higher production/unit costs until the waste management plant is finished

None of this (except for the additional expenditure) is surprising, as it was mentioned in the 43-101

Processing Facilities - Q1 Review

(Source: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2017 MD&A)

Ore processed at Flin Flon in Q1 17 was 13% lower than Q1, again largely due to unforeseen maintenance

Due to lower production (meaning less economies of scale) and these maintenance costs, unit operating costs at Flin Flon were 34% higher

The Stall concentrator incurred damage in December 2016, causing production to be moved to other facilities, meaning a 66% temporary increase in production costs per unit

Overall, this pushed unit operating costs at the production facilities 26% higher than Q1 16

Management views this as a blip in Q1 due to unforeseen events, and unit costs are expected to be within guidance range for FY 17

Finally, some good news - the zinc plant production is up (in line with Hudbay's strategy to pursue zinc sales), and the zinc plants unit production costs are almost below guidance

(Source: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2017 MD&A)

Q1 2017 - Reviewing Huday's Latest Quarterly Report

Summary (Financial Highlights, Operational Highlights)

Financial Highlights

Overall recorded loss of $2.3m compared to prior Q1 16 loss of $15.8m

However, this missed earnings guidance, as EPS is -0.01 and was expected to be 0.11

(Source: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2017 MD&A)

As we can see, there were a few culprits explaining this unexpected (but tiny) loss.

First, most noticeably in the massive increase in costs of sales (mine operating costs and depreciation & amortization) from the prior Q1 2017. Depreciation and amortization comes as no surprise, with the Manitoba operations getting into their golden years. However, due to all the unscheduled maintenance in Manitoba, and the Lalor processing facilities capex for expansion, there was a $16.3m increase in other expenses.

There are some silver linings though, with overall mine operating costs and depreciation & amortization still down compared with prior year's Q1 results, reflecting relative success in increasing operational efficiency across all operations.

Detailed Financial Summary (Revenue, Cost of Sales, Finance Expenses, Liquidity, etc)

Revenue

Revenue was about the same as it was in Q1 16, however with the increase in comparative copper and zinc prices, as well as the increase in zinc production, it really should have increased.

Overall, due to the lack of throughput in Manitoba, affecting copper sales volumes (as well as contract that simply offset revenue recognition to later periods in FY 17), revenue was lower than expected.

(Source: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2017 MD&A)

Again, we can see that the largest net negative effect was the lower copper sales volumes

(Source: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2017 MD&A)

But on the optimistic side, we can see that zinc and precious metals have increased in proportion of topline revenue, in line with recent strategic goals.

Realized Sales Prices

(Source: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2017 MD&A)

Both copper and zinc prices have increased significantly on the London Metal Exchange since the prior Q1 in 2016.

This might be slightly optimistic but so long as these metal prices keep with recent positive trends, or even remain stable, revenue should increase in the future.

With production blips coming to an end in Manitoba (and barring any future unscheduled maintenance) sales volumes for copper should come back on line to take advantage of these positive realized metal prices.

(Source: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2017 MD&A)

Cost of Sales

(Source: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2017 MD&A)

Overall we see an increase in total Manitoba cost of sales of $13.63 million, meaning a 12.5% increase.

However, in line with operational efficiency goals, we see a decrease in Peru of $35.32m, meaning a 30.1% decrease.

Overall this had. a very positive effect of lowering total cost of sales from $225m to $204m.

Finance Expenses

So a quick note on finance expenses.

Finance expenses decreased by $3.5m compared to Q1 16, largely due to lower interest rates on the newly refinanced senior unsecured notes that were mentioned in the YE report.

This reduction is further proving that the early redemption of the 2020 (9.50%) notes, to issue further 2023 (approximately 7.50%) notes, was a great strategic move to reduce Hudbay's current leverage and free up cash flow.

(Source: Hudbay Minerals Q1 2017 MD&A)

Overall Financial Condition

Historical Income Statement

Gross and operating income increased due to heavy reduction in cost of sales

Overall, the loss per share has decreased year-over-year

Historical Balance Sheet

Overall cash and current assets have decreased

Cash as a percentage of current assets has remained stable

Interest and debt as a percentage of current assets and overall assets has decreased, a fantastic sign for a company with a history of troublesome debt

Historical Cash Flow

Cash flow from operating and investing cash flows has increased, which is a great sign and push towards greater free cash flow

Financing cash flows have decreased, but this is largely due to the massive repayment of outstanding debt that occurred in Q1 17, which is overall in line with Hudbay's net debt reduction strategy

The Here & Now - Analyst Ratings, Expectations and Share Price

Current consensus for Hudbay is still to out-perform

Majority of analysts still rate Hudbay a buy, with the remainder either designating an outperform or hold rating.

No effective ratings change since my article on the YE report and the target price has not changed since my last article either, still sitting firmly at $11.92.

This being said, if revenue strength does not pick up by Q2, I'm expecting some analysts to become sheepish in terms of assigning short-term ratings.

(Source: WSJ)

(Source: WSJ)

Investment Thesis

My basic investment thesis, based upon both year-end and Q1 results, is very simple. Yes, Hudbay did run into some problems in Q1 17, and yes they did miss their earnings target by a reasonably large margin.

Yet at the same time, they've shown that by going through with early redemption on the 2020 notes, they could reduce net debt and free up cash for more lucrative opportunities than debt servicing and repayment.

Hudbay's assets are still fantastic, and their Peruvian project has gone above and beyond to contribute to sales (and become much more cost efficient).

Hudbay's strategic move towards greater zinc production is paying off, particularly due to increasingly favourable zinc prices.

The mishaps that occurred in Q1 were unexpected and really just multiplied due to the nature of the events. Unforeseen breakdowns and unscheduled maintenance happen, and these are one-time occurrences. Hudbay still met all other guidance goals (that were unaffected by unforeseen and unfortunate events).

So, with all this in mind, Hudbay is still a stock that should be a decent long-term play - let's wait and see what Q2 and the remainder of the year have in store for us, instead of letting a strange quarterly earning's miss make a long-term investment decision.

