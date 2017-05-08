Natural Gas Prices Fall As Fundamentals Loosen And Traders Focus On Record Net-Long Positioning

We advise caution in trading the natural gas market as liquidation could see prices fall through "fundamentally supported" levels in a hurry.

Natural gas prices are taking a hit today with June contracts selling off close to 10 cents. The sell-off was driven by the latest daily fundamental reading showing a jump in US gas production over the weekend coinciding with a fall in power burn demand. The increase of supply and decrease of demand resulted in a 4 Bcf/d swing from last week.

In addition to the bearish fundamental development, traders we talked to pointed to the record net-long positioning reported last Friday.

Source: John Kemp

The material rise in net-long positioning came after shorts were squeezed. On a ratio basis, John Kemp reports that the long to short ratio is at the highest over the last 7 years.

Source: John Kemp

This is a concerning signal. The concern is more related to what happens when hedge funds all rush for the exit if fundamentals turn out to just be more bearish than expectations. We aren't taking the stance that fundamentals are currently projected to be bearish at all, but to understand the market, you must figure out what the consensus is currently expecting.

From what we know right now, ICE settlement report shows end of injection season in November to pin storage around 3.7 Tcf. This is bullish, but if fundamentals over the summer loosens, then EOS forecasts will rise and result in a more bearish tone. This could result in funds to start liquidating these long natural gas futures and pressure prices lower.

As we saw with oil last week where hedge fund positioning was being liquidated, the same could happen in natural gas, and traders remain very concerned.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, June contracts are supported at the $3.15/MMBtu level. But if a liquidation does take place, there's no saying where the floor might be as animal spirits take over. What we would say is, take caution when positioning gets extreme like this. It's more likely than not to see a dramatic price correction.

