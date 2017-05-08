The Integration Of Intel: Earnings Review

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reports on three major divisions: Data Center Group, Client Compute, and the Internet Of Things. Since the back half of 2016, the Client Compute Group (CCG), which is their traditional PC business, has done really well against expectations due to being in a refresh cycle. Investors were expecting more growth to come from the Data Center Group (DCG), but saw lackluster results. DCG has been expected to grow in the double digits for year over year growth but has consistently missed such targets. Bob Swan, Intel's new CFO, guided this number down to the high single digits. To note, DCG margins have been tightening slightly. Analyst Sam Frost works under the assumption that investors are more concerned with revenue growth because Intel has been raising their cap ex numbers in that division.

Average selling price has increased in the CCG segment. This worried many analysts as to whether such a move was sustainable. Intel came out and guided revenue up $500 million because they were not seeing anything out of the ordinary despite rising prices. This will lead to a longer refresh cycle for CCG which will allow for more money to continue to funnel toward DCG.

It has been a while since Intel has been out in front of a technology trend. The acquisition of Mobileye has ended this. Mobileye develops computer vision to assist in autonomous driving. Many synergies will be created due to the information that Mobileye technology will be able to capture and process. Intel is still valued cheaper than its peers, even after the recent run up.

