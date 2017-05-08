Nine Energy Service Seeks $100 Million IPO In Tough Energy Market

Quick Take

Oilfield wellsite completion services company Nine Energy Service (Pending:NINE) has filed an S-1 registration to sell up to $100 million in common stock. Nine provides well completion and production services to conventional and unconventional oil E&P firms.

The company is losing ever greater sums of money as revenues decrease, gross margins fall and cash is used in operations during the prolonged oil price slump.

We don’t yet know the proposed per share pricing or post-IPO market capitalization, but I’m generally negative on the oilfield service providers due to intense macro pricing pressures in the near and medium term.

Company

Nine Energy was originally launched in 2014 as a result of the merger of four oilfield service companies: Northern States Completions, Tripoint LLC, CDK Perforating and Integrated Production Services Canada.

Management is headed by President and CEO Ann Fox, who has been with the firm since 2013. She was previously Managing Partner at SCF Partners, which is listed as Nine Energy’s sole stockholder of more than 5%.

SCF Partners is the company’s primary equity sponsor and holds three of seven board member seats.

Technology

Nine operates in two business segments:

Completion Solutions

Cementing – completed over 9,000 cementing jobs since 2014

Completion Tools – more than 11,000 frac sleeves and 34,000 packers deployed since 2013

Wireline – over 44,000 stages completed since 2014

Coiled Tubing – more than 25 million feet deployed annually since 2014

Production Solutions

Well Services – plug milling, artificial lift installation, final plug and well abandonment.

Below is a brief company video:

(Source: Nine Energy Service)

The company’s customer base includes both integrated and independent E&P companies. One customer, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), accounted for ‘more than 10%’ of the company’s revenues in 2016.

Notably, one Director, Gary Thomas, is President and COO of EOG Resources (EOG), an exploration company formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas.

Market and Competition

According to a 2016 research report by Markets and Markets, the well completion equipment and services market is forecasted to grow from $9 billion in 2016 to $11 billion in 2021, representing a CAGR of 4.31%.

The report goes on to state that while North America dominates the global market, the continent of Africa ‘is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.’

Growth drivers include the increase in shale deposit discovery and the ‘presence of large drilled but not completed wells, particularly in the U.S. Meanwhile, the deepwater discoveries in South America and Africa will increase the demand for well completion equipment and services in these regions.’



Major competitive vendors that provide completion solutions include:

Halliburton Company (HAL)

Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Baker Hughes (BHI)

Weatherford International (WFT)

C&J Energy Services (CJ)

Major competitors for Nine Energy’s production solutions include:

Pioneer Energy Services (PES)

Key Energy Services (KEG)

Basic Energy Services (BAS)

Superior Energy Services (SPN)

Financials

Nine Energy’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Dramatically reduced revenues, down over 40% in 2016

Significantly lower gross margin

Swing to cash use from operations vs. 2015 cash flow

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two years (Audited GAAP for 2015-2016):

(Source: Nine Energy Service S-1)

Revenue

2016: $282.4 million, 41% decrease vs. prior year

2015: $478.5 million

Gross Margin

2016: 12.9%

2015: 22%

Cash Flow from Operations

2016: $3.3 million cash used in operations

2015: $140.4 million cash flow from operations

As of December 31, 2016, the company had $4 million in cash and equivalents and $288 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Nine Energy intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the IPO amount may be a placeholder figure for a very different amount once management gets feedback from potential institutional investors.

The company has not provided an estimated price per share range or proposed post-IPO market capitalization.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to fully repay the outstanding indebtedness under the two credit facilities we currently have in place and the remainder for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of additional equipment and complementary businesses that enhance our existing service offerings, broaden our service offerings or expand our customer relationships.

Current indebtedness as of December 31, 2016, totals $120 million and is scheduled to mature on January 1, 2018. So it appears management badly wants to tap public markets to pay off loans with that looming deadline.



Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. and Wells Fargo Securities. Both J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are either lenders to the company or affiliated with lenders, so have a declared conflict of interest in the IPO.

Commentary

Nine energy is one of many oilfield service providers attempting to go public in recent months.

Very few have succeeded, and those that have IPO’d are either at their original IPO price or below it. For example, ProPetro Holdings (PUMP) IPO’d at $1.00 per share and is now trading at $12.49 per share.

I have consistently been negative on the oilfield service providers despite managements’ happy talk about how much money they make despite low oil prices.

I won’t believe it until I see it.

Downward pricing pressures are severe when oil is at or below $50 per barrel. Below $50/bbl. and lenders don’t want to lend to E&P firms, so they are cash constrained in their exploration ambitions.

Furthermore, there are plenty of oilfield service providers bidding on jobs in the main shale basins in the Midwest, so competition is fierce.

When I see management stating that they have high rig utilization but are losing money at an ever-increasing rate, Nine Energy’s net loss was $97.2 million in 2016 vs. $52.5 million in 2015, it reminds me of that old saying, "We lose money on each unit, but we'll make it up on volume."

Nine’s acquisition of Beckman Production Services earlier in 2017, to bring Beckman’s production services segment in-house, certainly adds a diversifying component to Nine’s service offerings, but will it be enough to materially differentiate Nine in the marketplace?

We’ll see.

Until we know more details about the IPO, such as per share pricing and post-IPO market cap, I can’t give a final opinion, but in general, I’m negative on the near-term prospects for oilfield service providers.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.