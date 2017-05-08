Risk Arbitrage Today: A Bidding War To Tell Your Grandkids About

STRP data by YCharts

Straight Path Communications

I look at the above chart. Then I shake my head and wonder how I didn't buy Straight Path (NYSEMKT:STRP) after AT&T (NYSE:T) made its offer of $95.63 per share in stock. But at that time there was only a few bucks spread, more than half a year to close and with AT&T's huge premium offered there was not another bidder in sight.

Oops.

We are not even a month removed from AT&T's merger agreement and what was $95.63 per share has quickly become a staggering $184! An unnamed bidder, which has widely been assumed to be Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and today is reported by CNBC to in fact be Verizon, is offering $184 in stock. It is the third time the unnamed bidder has topped AT&T's offer. There has been no formal word of AT&T matching the overbids but it is presumed that they have each time.

Straight Path has deemed this current offer in this spectrum bidding war a 'superior proposal'.

If the bid escalation hasn't been enough of an eye opener, each time the unnamed bidder has raised, Straight Path's stock has anticipated an even higher price. And so far, the market has been perfect. Straight Path's stock is trading over $220 as of this writing, meaning another $36 above the latest raised price.

AT&T again has three business days to match or top the new offer. The Bidder has stated that its offer will remain outstanding until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 10. Under the AT&T Merger Agreement, Straight Path is required to pay a $38 million termination fee to AT&T if the Straight Path Board terminates the AT&T Merger Agreement in order to enter into an agreement with the Bidder. The Bidder has agreed to pay the termination fee to AT&T on Straight Path's behalf in such event. STRP has returned more than 500% in less than a month.

Oops.

Merger Arbitrage Poll Question Results

Here are the results of last Monday's merger arbitrage poll. We asked the question, do you use options when trading M&A stocks? 130 people responded, with about 37% saying they never use options in deal stocks. 30% sell puts on M&A stocks while less than 5% say they buy protective puts while long a merger target. Thanks to everyone who participated.

I buy calls on M&A stocks 20 I sell puts on M&A stocks 40 I use protective puts on M&A stocks 6 I buy call spreads or sell put spreads on M&A stocks 16 I never use options on M&A stocks 48

This week's Merger Arbitrage Poll Question

This week's question centers around the number of merger stocks one holds at a given time.

Kate Spade & Company

The buyout that was on, then off, then maybe on, then pretty much off, actually happened on Monday. Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE) and Coach (NYSE:COH) made it official with Coach agreeing to buy Kate for $18.50 per share in cash for a total transaction value of $2.4 billion.

Kate Spade has a truly unique and differentiated brand positioning with a broad lifestyle assortment and strong awareness among consumers, especially millennials-Victor Luis,, Chief Executive Officer of Coach

Analysts have said that Kate would offer Coach greater pricing power with department stores.

The transaction is subject to the tender of a majority of the outstanding Kate Spade shares as well as regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the third quarter. KATE had been exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives the past few months. At one point, Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) was considered a suitor for Kate.

Tribune Media Company

The much rumored deal for Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) has come to fruition. On Monday, Tribune announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be purchased by Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) for a mix of cash and stock. According to the agreement, Tribune stockholders will receive $35 per share in cash and .23 shares of Sinclair stock.

The companies say the merger is expected to close in Q4. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Tribune's stockholders, as well as approval by the Federal Communications Commission and antitrust clearance.

This is a transformational acquisition for Sinclair that will open up a myriad of opportunities for the company. The Tribune stations are highly complementary to Sinclair's existing footprint and will create a leading nationwide media platform that includes our country's largest markets- Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair

Tribune had said it was conducting a strategic review more than a year ago.

VTTI Energy Partners

VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) signed a definitive deal to be acquired by VTTI B.V. for $19.50 per unit in cash. This after VTTI B.V. had offered $18.75 per unit two months ago.

The merger is expected to close in Q3 and is subject to the approval by a majority of the outstanding units held by unitholders unaffiliated with VTTI. VTTI holders will continue to receive regular quarterly distributions of $0.336 per unit for each completed quarter prior to the closing date.

Sabra Health Care REIT

There was a merger announced in the REIT world on Monday with Sabra Health Care REIT and Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP) agreeing to combine in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, CCP shareholders will receive 1.123 shares of Sabra stock. The tie-up would create a premier healthcare REIT with complementary properties creating a healthcare portfolio of more than 550 investments.

The merger is subject to receipt of the approval of both Sabra and CCP shareholders. The parties expect the transaction to close during Q3.

Headwaters Incorporated

The Headwaters (NYSE:HW)-Boral Limited deal closed on Monday. HW Shareholders will receive $24.25 per share in cash. The deal was struck back in November for the building products manufacturer.

Follow! If you enjoy merger arbitrage, tender offers, exchange offers, spin-offs, liquidations and odd lots, please consider following me by clicking on the "Follow" button on top of this page.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTTI, HW, STRP, KATE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The STRP postion I have is short OTM puts.