Facebook Continues To Impress: A Brief Look At Q1

Although the company's strength is in advertising, I believe content from the company itself will eventually become an important driver of value.

The stock continues to look like a long-term winner; this social media platform is now an entrenched part of the culture, both pop and otherwise.

Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) growth has been impressive the last several years. The recent first quarter report continues to provide justification for buying and holding the stock.

According to this Seeking Alpha news item, both the top and bottom lines came in ahead of expectations. Earnings per share of $1.04 was $0.18 ahead, and revenue of $8.03 billion was ahead by a significant $200 million. Keep in mind one note from the actual press release: non-GAAP numbers are no longer being used since, as the company has mentioned, Facebook's stock currency represents a strategy for compensation to employees (this can be found in the transcript).

The press release shows the actual revenue/profit expansion. Revenue was up 49%. Diluted earnings per share jumped from $0.60 to $1.04. Pointing to another Seeking Alpha news piece, we see a summary of more positive stats, such as operating margin increasing to 41% from 37%, an 18% increase in daily active users in March 2017, and a 17% increase in monthly average users. The latter stat was measured as 1.94 billion users. Billion.

Here's what I see when I look at these numbers.

First, I don't think the growth is over.

Second, people use Facebook. It is a platform that is now entrenched in our culture.

Third, this platform will be used as a core business to support successful ventures in other media-related areas.

Confession time: Quite a while back I was skeptical of Facebook. It is a web platform for people to interact with each other; instead of creating a website or using electronic mail, you use this simple interface that anyone can sign up for, for free. Fair enough idea, but I recalled the shakeout years ago in the dot-com area; I thought to myself, this can't be that different of a business model. I was wrong though, as the company has proved its platform's staying power in the fickle marketplace of Internet eyeballs.

I suppose I still am cautious in a sense, as I will always point out this risk - no matter how popular Facebook is now, it doesn't mean that some new algorithm doesn't come along that renders it obsolete both to the public and to metric-insight-seeking advertisers. That's an unavoidable risk that must always be stated and taken seriously.

As investors, we look, as Warren Buffett does, for identifiable and authentic moats of competitive safety; Facebook honestly doesn't seem to fit that bill. But it is thriving. I don't use the product myself, but that is another lesson for stock buyers - sometimes you don't have to use the product, you just have to do the research in as unbiased a manner as possible.

So I like Facebook's stock. I own it. Where do I see it going from here?

For me, I am most excited about the company making content for its platform. Remember when the standard line was to never expect Facebook to get into the original-content business? Well, I think it eventually will go full Hollywood; it is taking baby steps now, and they are interesting. For instance, look at yet another Seeking Alpha news report: Facebook TV is supposed to arrive this June. And it looks to me like CEO Mark Zuckerberg is looking to be a storyteller. Why not?

I know many disagree with tech company execs thinking they are the next Steven Spielberg, but in my estimation this is a natural extension of the platform-building model. The analogy I like to use is a supermarket: A supermarket will not only sell major brands, it will sell brands linked to its own private label. It is an irresistible notion: If you build a platform that others use to create and distribute content, then you will surely want to supply content yourself.

That being said, I'm surprised - and disappointed - at the announcement that the Oculus Story Studio has been closed. Obviously, management evaluated the decision and felt this was best, but as the company pursues content, I would have preferred the continued existence of this experiment.

Aside from original content, Facebook simply is making the right moves to keep its users engaged and coming back. Advertising is strong for the company, and while that can be a more volatile model than one based on the concept of subscriptions, it is generating growth, and Zuckerberg, as well as his leadership team, seems to know what he is doing. Here is a chart of the stock:

The shares have done very well over the past year. Even with that run, I think long-term buyers should have a look. Of course, perform your own due diligence before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.