Pieris Pharmaceuticals: The Market Is Out To Lunch

Numerous additional catalysts in the form of partnerships and clinical trial readouts could draw more attention and a higher valuation in the next 12-18 months.

Attractiveness of their platform is highlighted by prominent big pharma partnerships with Roche, Servier and AstraZeneca - the latter providing $57.5 million in near term funding for a preclinical compound.

Pieris has greater than $4 billion in biobuck potential from partnerships but an enterprise value of only $55 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) has a novel technology platform that has been mostly flying under the radar of big institutional investors. I believe too much has happened in too little time, and the market just can't catch up. As a result, I believe the stock has potential for significant upside as fundamentals become clear and recent deals draw more attention. There are also a number of near term catalysts that could accelerate this process.

Let's take a closer look at the company and recent transformative events.

Anticalins Technology Platform

Pieris has a leadership position in a new class of pharmaceutical compounds called Anticalins. Anticalins are recombinant, human-engineering lipocalins, and lipocalins are non-immunogenic, extracellular binding proteins. Anticalins have excellent drug-like properties and other advantages over other forms of treatment. See the slide below for a summary of advantages over monoclonal antibodies, for example. There are also potential cost advantages that are not listed here.

I will not dwell on the science here because it would be too long-winded and I want to focus on the external validation of this approach rather than the approach itself. This external validation is fundamental to understanding the undervaluation of the company.

Valuation

As of their last filing, PIRS has 43 Million shares outstanding (December 2016). Therefore their market capitalization is $155 M based on the current price of the stock (~$3.6). After the recent AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) deal they should have ~$100 Million in cash, plus a near term milestone of $12.5 from AZN due once clinical testing starts this upcoming quarter. Therefore they have an enterprise value of ~$55 Million. As you will see below, this enterprise value is in stark contrast to the prospective milestones and royalties this company could achieve, and also seems strangely out of whack given that more than 7 partners have lined up to collaborate with PIRS, giving strong external validation to their overall approach.

Partnerships and Pipeline

Investors would be wise to be skeptical about new classes of drugs or technology platforms in biotech. It requires a great deal of due diligence to understand the risk and opportunities presented by a new class of drugs. In this case, however, big pharma has done much of the work for you, investing considerably and broadly in this approach. The slide below highlights PIRS partnerships and pipeline.

Some of these partners are very well regarded in their fields. Roche is a leader in oncology, and AstraZeneca in respiratory diseases. They would not have executed these partnerships with PIRS without a great deal of due diligence. Let me highlight a few key points from just a few of these partnerships.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY): They paid $6.5 Million up front and PIRS is eligible for $400M more in milestones, plus royalties for an undisclosed cancer immunotherapy target discovery collaboration.

Servier: $31.3 Million up front and are eligible for up to EUR324 million ($338 million) in success-based payments for PRS-332, up to EUR193 million ($201 million) in success-based payments for each of the other programs and up to double-digit royalties.

Astra-Zeneca (AZN): $45 M up front and $12.5 M near term milestone for exclusive license to PRS-060 and 4 other molecules for respiratory diseases. There are also > $2 Billion in potential additional milestones plus double-digit royalties.

If you add all this up, what is remarkable is that PIRS is potentially entitled to over $4 Billion dollars in upcoming milestones from these partnerships. While it would be foolish to assume they would achieve all or even half of these milestones (this is biotech - failures are frequent), if there is any merit at all to their platform and drugs, one should assign some sort of value to this. If they can achieve just 10%, that's $400 million. Not bad for a company with a $55 Million enterprise value. And that does not include significant royalties from any drugs once marketed, the value of unpartnered drugs and territories, and additional anticalin drugs that PIRS develops or brings to market.

Catalysts

Even with all of these partnerships, PIRS has retained significant rights for future partnering or taking to market themselves. Two of these have data readouts in the near / mid term.

PRS-080 outside of Japan - this exciting Anemia compound should have data presented this quarter, and is only partnered in Japan, South Korea and certain other Asian markets (excluding China).

PRS-343 - this wholly owned asset is beginning human trials in the next couple of months and should have data next year.

It should also be noted that Pieris has fully-retained US rights on several multispecific immuno-oncology candidates, and they have not granted exclusivity to any company broadly within a specific disease area, as far as I know. So they can still identify new targets and partner them out, as they have shown an ability to do very well over the last couple years.

Risks

As with any biotech company, there are clinical trial risks, or risks that a drug class / platform problem exists. The latter would be the most difficult to recover from for PIRS. But consider the fact that if Roche, or Servier or AstraZeneca are willing to partner these drugs, obviously their highly informed and well-resource diligence teams do not see extensive risk in the platform or the candidates themselves.

With early stage biotechs there is also risk of dilutive financing, but this risk should be low for PIRS given their $100M in cash and incoming milestones. Also, this cash provides a nice buffer against clinical trial risk since they are only trading at ~33% above cash value.

Conclusion

I believe PIRS is an early stage pharmaceutical company with excellent potential and highly favorable risk / reward. As more investors begin to understand their platform-validating partnerships and significant potential across numerous disease states, I believe there could be an opportunity for significant appreciation of the stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PIRS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.