Diebold Nixdorf: Will The Merger Revitalize The Company?

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is yet another ageing company that faces considerable challenge heading into the future - but it has faced these challenges in the past. The firm, which can trace its roots all the way back to the 1800s as a safe and vault maker, has since grown to a multi-billion-dollar operation primarily on the back of its ATM technology, but it now faces a watershed moment. Concerns from shareholders linger over to the shift to a cashless society, and many are skeptical on how well Diebold will be able to respond to a market which is continuously changing. The company is oddly reminiscent to me of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI): ageing product, a languishing dividend, the late reaction from management to respond to change, an eventual dividend cut, the promises of a shift to software solutions with growth and higher margins.

I love out-of-favor businesses like this, and just like Pitney Bowes, the relative cheapness and potential are tantalizing. Picking your winners in companies like this one is incredibly important as only a tiny percentage of companies, even multi-billion-dollar ones like these two, can actually manage to shift gears and realign themselves to fill a new niche need. Does Diebold Nixdorf appear set to navigate these rough times, or is it quite simply another company slowly bleeding out as it fades to irrelevancy?

Business Overview, Operational Realignment

Diebold today is primarily an equipment maker, providing ATMs and Electronic Point of Sale ("EPOS") systems to banking and retail customers. It then leverages its installed base of equipment to offer maintenance and advanced ancillary services to support that equipment. Through outsourced servicing and software, banks and retailers can cut costs and focus on their primary operations. Given the continued pressure on both sectors when it comes to cost cutting and automation, growth in the software and services businesses has been steady (mid single digit) despite persistent weakness in overall equipment sales due to shrinking bank branch count, as well as decreasing retail square footage. Unfortunately, the good has outweighed the bad, and Diebold has been plagued with persistent operating losses over the past several years.

When times get tough in a business, the knee-jerk (and proper) reaction leads to two choices: consolidate or diversify. In Diebold's case, management didn't leave anything up to chance, and has taken both routes. In the middle of 2016, Diebold agreed to buy German rival Wincor Nixdorf AG for about $1.1B in net consideration, creating the world's biggest maker of ATMs and security systems ($5B in annual sales). This was a massive premium for Wincor (40% above its close), but nonetheless the market reacted fondly to the deal announcement. This transaction has essentially formed a duopoly in the global ATM market, as the newly formed merged company (now called "Diebold Nixdorf") will have 35% market share, ahead of rival NCR (NYSE:NCR) with 25% share. Most importantly, this transaction also gave the company a more global presence, as Diebold had very little European exposure prior to the transaction. With that said, the merging of these two companies, highly likely when integrating North American and European cultures, as well as the normal issues like optimization, integration, and harmonization - all while not impacting current sales - will be a difficult one to overcome. Synergies from the acquisition play a large role in the DN2020 program, which is slated to wring out $200M in operating profit over the next three years:

*Diebold Nixdorf, March 2017 Investor Day

This graphic also gives investors a good look at just how painful the transition process will be; just take a look at the impact from pricing and volume, along with the cost of investment, against 2016 earnings. It is clear that Diebold will be highly reliant on margin expansion (400bps consolidated margin expansion) as well as stellar revenue growth to meaningfully improve its market position.

Margin expansion will primarily come from the shift to software and services along with restructuring the Systems business. Capacity is a big one, and Diebold is targeting 45% capacity reduction from 180,000 to 100,000 units annually. AsiaPac in particular will see nearly all its direct capacity shuttered and closed by 2020, with the company electing to outsource to Chinese joint venture partners rather than manufacture directly. Given it is still less than one year after close, details on progress are still in infancy, and kinks still have to be worked out. As recently as Q4, the European businesses were still on different compensation schedules and no common management tool existed organization wide. This merger was a unique and big step for both companies, and it will take time to shake out the bugs.

The next step is diversification, which in Diebold's case means moving more into services and software, reducing reliance on physical system sales and improving recurring revenue. Such products would include end-to-end managed outsourcing, strategic analysis and system planning, terminal application software, and marketing. The company does not plan to leave its focus on banking and retail markets, but instead wants to embrace the macro trends that it is seeing within the industry: automation/self service, digitalization, and individualization. The company notes that physical cash in circulation continues to grow even now in the United States, and that it views cash transactions as having a "long trail" - there won't be an overnight shift to cashless. So while the traditional cash dispensing business will begin to bleed off, there is still a long runway of opportunity. The company's 2020 target aims for 65% of services and software revenue by 2020, up measurably from less than half today.

It is important to remember that the Services side of the business is and will continue to be product-related services. This means installation, maintenance, and other supportive services that tie back to the company's hard products like ATMs. Overall market growth opportunity here will be low (much like equipment sales), so Diebold will face the challenge of trying to win servicing contracts both under ATMs it currently does not hold contracts on (35% of installed base), doing a better job with attach rates on new equipment sales, and on potentially wining contracts out from under competitors, winning the more lucrative service contract while the competitor only executes on the low margin equipment sale.

Where Diebold has substantial opportunity away from its ATM business is in Americas retail. Wincor Nixdorf had a substantial presence in Europe in these types of businesses (27% market share in equipment and 10% share in POS licensing), with the vast majority of top retailers in Europe using their products. So just like with the banking business, Diebold is aiming to win more of those licensing and software contracts. While the company has a leading position in Europe in EPOS (less so in the service licenses), it is outside the top five providers in equipment and has next to nothing on the servicing side. Given the strength of the product lines, the road to growth here should be smooth. Diebold will start with leveraging multinational European brands with Americas presence that are already customers, and the contract wins will start to pour in.

Valuation, Management Targets

This all plays into Diebold's 2017 guidance. While revenue growth in 2017 is set to be flat, adjusted EBITDA is forecast to grow from $399M to $455M at the midpoint, primarily driven by $40M in combination benefits. Thus far, results have not shown an acceleration y/y: Q1 2017 saw adjusted EBITDA of $75M compared to $79M in the prior year. Margins were down a hair y/y, which drove most of the Street's disappointment with Q1 results.

Slightly bumpy start to 2017 ignored, if management can hit that guidance, Diebold is trading at just 7.2x 2017 adjusted EBITDA currently (5x on 2020 EBITDA targets), which is definitely on the cheaper side in today's market. If the company can transition to a software and services centric company, and the market buys the shift as long-lasting, it is highly likely the company will fetch a valuation in the 10-12x EBITDA range. That would still be a major discount to other midcap technology players in banking and other niche markets (Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), CDK Global (NYSEARCA:CDK) as two examples trading >15x EBITDA), as the market continues to peg lofty valuations on asset light, subscription-based software providers.

There is substantial execution risk, but there is a lot to like here. Based on my talks with customers of Diebold, particularly in the retail space, the products are well regarded, both the equipment and outsourced services. I've decided to nibble a bit on the long side here as I do see value. This certainly isn't a position I expect to blow my socks off, but I do think there is a case to be made for 25% annual returns through 2020 if management hits its targets, well ahead of my expectations for the broader markets. In my opinion, Diebold makes for a solid speculative buy.

