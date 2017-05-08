Sunesis Pharmaceuticals' (SNSS) CEO Dan Swisher on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 08, 2017 02:00 PM ET

Executives

Maeve Conneighton - Investor Relations, Argot Partners

Dan Swisher - President and Chief Executive Officer

Par Hyare - Vice President of Global Oncology Operations

Judy Fox - Chief Scientific Officer

Debbie Thomas - Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance

Linda Neuman - Vice President, Clinical Development

Analysts

Eric Schmidt - Cowen and Company

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo

As a remainder, this conference call is being recorded.

Maeve Conneighton

Thank you for joining us today. With me today are Dan Swisher, President and Chief Executive Officer; Par Hyare, Vice President of Global Oncology Operations; Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer; Debbie Thomas, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance, and Linda Neuman, Vice President, Clinical Development.

Dan will review recent corporate events, Linda will expand upon the Company’s lead asset, BTK inhibitor SNS-062 and Dan will close with a discussion of first quarter 2017 financial results. We will then open the call for questions for which Debbie, Judy and Par will also be available.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during today's conference call we will be making forward-looking statements that represent the Company's intentions, expectations, or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors set forth in today's press release and the Company's filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today's call is accurate as of today, and we do not intend to update.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dan.

Dan Swisher

Thanks Maeve. Hello everyone thanks for joining us. Last week, we announced a regulatory development in our vosaroxin program that resulted in our decision to shift our primary development focus to our non-covalent reversible BTK inhibitor SNS-062. That development was a decision to withdraw our European marketing authorization application for vosaroxin, following our assessment based on the most recent interactions with the EMA, including feedback from our rappatores that a positive outcome based on the current application was unlikely. So in light of this, we will continue the development of vosaroxin through a modest investment in investigator sponsored group trials and we're also going to assessing business development alternatives to support the conduct of a registration directed company sponsored trial.

Among the ongoing multicenter ISTs are the two we announced updates on this morning. The first is the Vanderbilt sponsored VITAL trial in patients with newly diagnosed AML. This has progressed from stage 1 to stage 2 after exceeding a pre-specified efficacy threshold. The trial is expanding to additional sites, including Yale, UCLA, The Medical University of South Carolina and University of Alabama. We will enroll at least 24 additional patients.

In the second trial this is a Phase II/III being conducted in France in which vosaroxin plus cytarabin was recently selected to be a consolidation treatment arm. In this trial, investigators will enroll up to 200 younger patients with favorable or intermediate risk AML in first remission.

With the revised strategy in place, our main internal focus is a timely development of our next generation BTK inhibitor SNS-062. We expect the enrolling patients with B-cell malignancies into a Phase IB2 trial this quarter. We have activated multiple clinical sites across the U.S., including recently at U.C. Irvine and The Ohio State University, where the investigators have begun to actively identify patients. Activation of an additional three top U.S. academic centers are planned for this quarter at the Dana-Faber, MD Anderson and Weill Cornell.

I'll now turn the call over to Linda Neuman, our Vice President of Clinical Development to further discuss the SNS-062 program. Linda?

Linda Neuman

Thank you, Dan. SNS-062, our proprietary non-covalent reversible BTK inhibitor, represents a potentially important new treatment option for B-cell and other malignancies as it has the potential to overcome an acquired resistance to ibrutinib and other covalent BTK inhibitors. Resistance of new cancer is most frequently arises from a point mutation in the BTK active site, converting a cysteine-481 to serine or in short hand C481S.

Last month at the Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Washington, we presented results from an Ohio State sponsored preclinical study evaluating the activity of SNS-062 and priority cell lines in primary patients CLL samples. In primary patients CLL cells, SNS-062 decreased surface expression of B-cell activation markers and self viability in a dose dependent manner with BTK inhibition by SNS-062 of comparable to ibrutinib. Furthermore, SNS-062 diminished thermal cell protection of patients CLL cells, an important observation given the role of the tumor microenvironment in this malignancy.

SNS-062 inhibited both BTK well sites and BTK C481S, while ibrutinib and CLL ibrutinib show activity only in the well types. SNS-062 has a unique kinase selectively profile affecting a limited number of kinases outside the TEC kinase family. This builds upon the Phase 1A study data in healthy volunteers that we presented at the end of last year at ASH, which demonstrated a favorable safety pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile for SNS-062.

The data reported from the Phase IA randomize double blended placebo controls single-dose ascending study or subjects received SNS-062 orally over a dose ranging from 25 to 300 milligrams. Adverse events were transient and low grade with no obvious pattern of dose dependent toxicity observed or considered clinically meaningful. No serious adverse events were reported.

SNS-062 was rapidly absorbed and had plasma half life and values across the dose cohort of 7.4 to 17 hours. SNS-062 demonstrated rapid profound and prolong inhibition of BTK at all dose levels, supporting investigation of a twice-daily dosing regimen in B-cell malignancies with or without an acquired BTK resistance mutation.

Furthermore, food had no effect on the extensive absorption or elimination of SNS-062, suggesting that it may be administered to patients without regard to food. And similar to ibrutinib, SNS-062 is a sensitive substrate of SNP 3A4. In addition, we have either established or been approached to support a number of translational collaborations to further elucidate SNS-062 therapeutic potential and areas of differentiations from existing therapies. These data to-date are encouraging and highlight the unique potential of this candidate, and we look forward to demonstrating clinical proof-of-concept in our disease directed Phase 1B/2 trial beginning this quarter.

The trial is an open label sequential group study that will enroll over 100 patients across both phases, and it's being conducted at several livings sites in the United State. The target population comprises adult patients with adequate performance status and organ function who have histological confirmed advanced B-cell malignancy that have relapsed or progressed after appropriate prior therapy, including a BTK inhibitor and have resistance or mutation that may respond to subsequent BTK inhibition using SNS-062.

Phase IB is a dose escalation portion of the study designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacology of a range of SNS-062 dose levels to determine the recommended Phase II dose. The Phase II portion includes opening cohorts to explore the clinical activity safety and pharmacology of SNS-62 mono-therapy across disease and mutation sub-groups.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Dan.

Dan Swisher

Thanks, Linda. So as Linda mentioned, SNS-062 has the potential to fill an important void in a large and growing market. It’s estimated that the market for BTK therapy and CLL and other B-cell malignancies will exceed $5 billion by 2020, having already exceeded $2 billion in worldwide sales for ibrutinib alone last year. Given that SNS-062 may address an important and emerging pool of resistant patients with the poor prognosis, we anticipate future supportive data can allow us to leverage accelerated and breakthrough pathways with regulatory bodies for SNS-062’s initial market approval.

With that let me turn to a brief recap of the financial highlights announced this morning, beginning with our cash position.

We ended the quarter with $35.2 million in cash compared to $46.2 million at the end of 2016. The decrease of $7.4 million was primarily due to net cash used in operating activities offset by limited sales of common stock through our ATM. The capital is expected to be sufficient to fund operations into June of 2018. For the income statement, revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $0.7 million, research and development expense of $6.2 million and general and administrative expense was $3.9 million.

While our recent European regulatory development for vosaroxin was a setback, it occurs at a time where the critical clinical validation of SNS-062 is in sight. And as a team, we are more excited than ever to unlock the enormous potential of this product candidate. And behind SNS-062, we continue to progress our other kinase inhibitor programs, namely Takeda funded pan-RAF inhibitor, TAK-580 and our proprietary PDK1 inhibitor program, both of which we look forward to highlighting in the coming quarters.

With that let's turn this call open to, let’s open the call to questions, Shannon.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Eric Schmidt with Cowen and Company. You may begin.

Eric Schmidt

Thanks for taking my question, maybe for Linda or Dan. It sounds like you're ready to enroll your first patient at either U. C. Irvine or OSU, is it right those sites are essentially ready?

Linda Neuman

Yes, we've had site initiation visits for both of those sites, and they're working through their process to identify patients to start on our Phase IB.

Eric Schmidt

Can you say how long they've been ready to identify or treat a patient?

Dan Swisher

Just shortly, it's been fairly recent that they’ve been open.

Eric Schmidt

And it looks like clinical trials that go the initial starting dose is 25 milligram BID. If could you just confirm that and remind us what kind of coverage of the target you think that is going to provide?

Linda Neuman

We're starting at 25 milligram BID, and based on our Phase IA healthy volunteer study, we achieved senior and rapid complete inhibition of possible BTK at that dose level.

Eric Schmidt

And then last question if you are able to shortly here enroll the patients; certainly, we hope you are. What's the targeted date do you think for the first release of results from this study? Thank you.

Dan Swisher

I mean really we know how important this program is for all our stakeholders, including our potential investigators for the Phase II portion. So we will be updating and presenting results along the way so we'll see if we’ve got enough data to be able to present at a conference toward the end of the year and then clearly mid-year next year we'd have a fairly robust set of data for the study.

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo. You may begin.

Jim Birchenough

Just on SNS-062, wondering if you could maybe give your thoughts on how to position that within the competitive landscape, Arkhill's got a program specifically. And also interested in the logistics of the site at Ohio State, I think Arkhill also using Ohio State. So how did that play out in terms of patients going to your protocol versus theirs? Thanks.

Dan Swisher

So let me start with just a few remarks and then invite Judy or Linda to add in some comments. I mean one thing to notice is this is isn't -- this is unlike other areas where the initial kinase inhibitors whether they're EGFR inhibitors or others play an important role, but resistance does emerge and next generation compounds are required. And then it really depends on the efficacy, safety and other factors. Clearly, we've got human data that gives us encouragement that our drug is getting rapidly absorbed sustained exposure, target inhibition we were also able to measure. So really we have an opportunity to be the first ones in the clinic to connect all the dots. And I'm sure there's going to continue to be interest from other companies like Arkhill to come up with other compounds in the setting. And where we’ve fit competitively, data will tell. So as regarding the OSU site and how they’ll put patients on various studies, maybe Linda you could comment on that that.

Linda Neuman

Right now I don’t think Arkhill has their protocol up and running yet, so we’ll have that advantage as being the first reversible BTK inhibitor that's going to be available for patients. Every protocol is going to have different inclusion and exclusion criteria. So those aren’t available yet publicly for Arkhill, but hopefully if they have a good experience with SNS-062, they'll be very interested in continuing to put patients and prioritize those patients for our study.

Dan Swisher

I would say the other good news about OSU is they’ve been one of the prior deal leading centers in the U.S. and clinical development BTK inhibitors. So they've got a quiet of pool of previously treated patients to pool from for this study.

Jim Birchenough

Could you quantify that pool there, how many patients in a given year?

Dan Swisher

I don’t have those numbers right in front of me. There was a good recent publication in JCO where they were tracking and continuing to follow 320 patients that came from some initial studies over a few years in relapse refractory. And so it's quite a few, we could get back to you with that number.

Jim Birchenough

And then just maybe one final question, just on vosaroxin, any early thoughts on how you might be able to monetize that asset. Is it something that you might be able to partner off in some ways? Just where do we go from here with vosaroxin.

Dan Swisher

So we had a lot of partnering interest and clearly a number of parties we were choosing from in Europe, and now we’re talking about something a little broader to support a global trial. And so maybe I could ask my colleague Par to comment on that who has been involved in these BD discussions and what we plan to do this summer.

Par Hyare

Yes, so as Dan mentioned, we had quite a bit of interest as we were looking to commercialize in Europe. We had about a handful of companies that gave us really attractive terms and offers to evaluate that gives us really nice leverage into discussions for a global partnership. And we think vosaroxin has a strong value preposition for the right partner globally.

Dan Swisher

Yes. Thanks everyone for participating on our call today. We thank you for your ongoing support and interest, and we look forward to our upcoming interactions and updates.

