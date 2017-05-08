Liberty Global's Group's (LBTYA) CEO Mike Fries on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Liberty Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 8, 2017 9:30 A.M. ET

Executives

Mike Fries - Chief Executive Officer

Charlie Bracken - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tom Mockridge - Chief Executive Officer, Virgin Media

Balan Nair - Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

Eric Tveter - Chief Executive Officer, Central Europe Group

Analysts

Ben Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Jeff Wlodarczak - Pivotal

Simon Weeden - Citi

Michael Bishop - Goldman Sachs

Vijay Jayant - Evercore ISI

Ulrich Rathe - Jefferies

Steven Malcom - Arete Research

Jonathan Dann - Royal Bank of Canada

Mike Fries

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone to Part 1 of our Q1 Investor call for Liberty Global. The next hour or so we will be focusing on our European operations for Liberty Global Group shareholders and then as a reminder, right after this call we will be rolling into a similar call for LiLAC shareholders, which of course you are all welcome to join even if don’t own shares yet.

I have got a lot of folks on this call today and we have got a lot to talk about. So, I will do a quick overview of the results and Charlie Bracken will drill down into the financials briefly and then we will get right into your questions. We are both speaking from slides today. So I hope you have been access those. There is quite a bit of information that we are going to be covering, always easier if you have those in front on you.

Now I am going to begin on Slide 4, with some key European highlights. There is good news in this quarter, but as you will see, we have work to do in a number of areas, which we will talk about. I’ll start with a positive, which is that we continue to experience accelerated subscriber growth with a 40% increase in quarterly RGU additions in Q1 versus last year.

The major driver of that growth was Virgin Media in the UK, which represented a 163,000 or two-thirds of our 244,000 new RGU’s that’s the best quarterly result for Virgin since we bought the business four years ago. We will talk quite a bit about the UK on this call, on both in prepared remarks and I suspect in Q&A.

I will just say upfront that we remain highly confident in this market, which has delivered an average of 6% annual OCF growth, since 2013 under our management and has a great runway of opportunity. We are tackling our recent operations and commercial challenges head-on as we always do. The project lighting reboot is underway with a new team and a new reporting structure and we have already seen improvements in churn and ARPU, with new bundles and marketing plans.

As you have surmised, some of those challenges contributed to financial results that did not beat our expectations and trust me I’m not happy about it and neither is anyone else from Liberty on this call. Rebased revenue in OCF growth in at 2% and 4% respectively, impacted by softer ARPUs and RGU growth than we had forecasted, and the mobile business across our two largest markets was negative year-over-year that didn’t help. You can see the revenue growth broken now by product in the right hand side of the slide.

Our core fixed residential business was up 2%, which is lower than expected, as subscriber growth was offset by lower ARPU’s mostly in the UK, and B2B had a great quarter with 9% revenue growth in the back half of a robust and rapidly growing SOHO and SME sector that we support with faster and faster broadband speeds and better products and increasingly mobile. And mobile itself across the group was down 5%.

We had a good quarter on postpaid mobile ads of $90,000 but prepaid losses, the effect of split contracts, lower usage in some market, and importantly regulatory headwinds, conspired to drive ARPU and revenue down and more a number of this in just a second. It’s still very early days in the Dutch JV with Vodafone, in the phase of some challenging mobile market conditions we hit the ground running with a converged offer to existing Ziggo Subs who are also Vodafone customers and the response so far has been very good.

And then soon we will start marketing to Ziggo go fixed line subs who will use someone else's mobile products and that’s about three quarters of those Ziggo fixed phase. So we have got a deep found decision when we launched our targeted quad-play product later this year. Good news is that Ziggo fixed line B2C and B2B business continued its turnaround with 11,000 broadband net adds in stable revenue. And as the JV establishes a long track record you can bet we will keep you posted on how things are going.

Lastly, we are updating our guidance for the full year on this call. First of all we are conforming T&I guidance of 29% to 31% of revenue and expect to be closer to the lower end of that figure and we are confirming our adjusted free cash flow forecast, which calls for $1.5 billion for the full year. On OCF however, we are now targeting around 5% rebased growth for the full year, reflecting lower ARPUs and customer volumes, primarily at Virgin Media and the mobile headwinds I described.

From our point of view, we are building and growing this company for the long term. So this is a bump in the road by no means a detour or direction change and the growth outlook continues to look very good to us and we just need to keep blocking and tackling as we will talk about on this call. And while it is not on this page, we bought 1 billion of our own stock in the first quarter, which leaves us with $2 billion available for the remainder of the year.

We will see how things unfold, but you should expect us to be aggressive buyers as and when appropriate. The next couple of slides will dive into three business lines, fixed residential, B2B, and mobile. And beginning with the fixed residential business on Slide 5, on the left-hand side of the chart shows subscriber growth for Q1 in each of the last three years. And I have already hit some of these points, but the first quarter net adds were up three hopeful from 2015 and 40% from last year, mainly driven by the UK, but also supported by strong first quarters in Germany over the last two years.

One additional factor has been consistent improvement in our video retention. You can see that on the slide, from last year where we are 100,000 in Q1 last year to just 15,000 in this past quarter. We added 46,000 new video subs in the UK in the first three months of the year supported by new bundles, the launch of our 4K enabled Virgin TV V6 box and also marketing of course in our new build territories.

Pretty much all of our markets are doing better year-over-year and with now 40% of our video base on some version we are advanced digital platform with access to go services in multi device capabilities we expect that trend to continue. You will see that broadband additions were up 6% at 154,000 and over half of those were from Virgin, which had its best broadband quarters as we bought the business, customer ARPU on the right-hand side of the page, however, is more of a mixed story.

On the positive front, both Germany and Belgium delivered good growth with a 4% bump in ARPU per customer in the first quarter in each case driven roughly 50% by price increases and 50% by net volume or bundling growth. And adjusted you know we have now taken price increases in nine countries through the end of April. On the other hand Switzerland and Austria or as we call it chat, that region saw ARPU erosion of 1% in the first quarter.

I think it’s important to point out that most of the price increases have not yet hit in Switzerland since over 70% of them just kicked in last month, but we did experience some pressure on top line as a result of tier mix, discounting, and lesser extent what Vod usage, and the game plan in Switzerland and Austria straightforward we are planning a refresh of our connect and play portfolio.

We launched a new mobile product in April with unlimited voice and increased data buckets upto 10 gig, and we are preparing to launch of our new sports channel called MySports in the third quarter, which will include exclusive content like Ice Hockey, Ziggo sports. And we will talk about UK ARPU again in a few slides. You will see here the punch line is that while price increases and headwinds were just as we expected them to be, we pushed a bit too hard on discounts and not hard enough on tier mix has led to ARPU growth of just 1%, more of that in a moment.

Slide 6 lays out the other key growth drivers for us, B2B, mobile and of course liberty go and our OpEx efficiencies. Beginning on the left-hand side B2B is a good news story, all the way around with another strong quarter of percent revenue growth, mainly driven by Soho and AME where growth is 30% plus. All markets are performing well with new Soho bundles in the UK, Switzerland, and Belgium that are promoting 300 megabit speeds, new products and as well as mobile where we can.

As I alluded to a moment ago, the mobile business itself however is more challenging right now. There are good explanations for the recent negative performance and in the UK it is largely a handset revenue issue as we grow total usage, but account separately for devices, which should lessen going forward and Charlie might explain that, and Belgium has been impacted by the new requirement to register prepaid Sims, so while quad-play WeGo product continues to penetrate well and postpaid growth is good, the prepaid losses were larger.

In both the UK and Belgium, I think it’s important to point out we have not yet reached any of the material benefits we are anticipating from network migrations in the UK that means moving to our full MVNO with our new 4G pricing and in Belgium it needs moving Telnet subs over to the base network. So there were big synergies and product innovations around the corner.

The rest of our markets in mobile are chucking along actually with very substantial growth albeit of small basis. And then lastly, we are tracking right on target with our operating efficiency plans. In direct cost in the first quarter were flat year-over-year, despite higher sales volumes additional costs associated with our new build activity et cetera and we expect this trend to continue through 2018 supported by centralized functions like T&I and greater scale benefits and procurement, and other centers of excellence.

In my view, we have hit the mark, on our indirect cost structure and there is more to come. I am going to finish with two slides on Virgin Media and then handed it to Charlie. Now Tom Mockridge and Balan Nair are both on the line, so the interest of time I am going to hit the high points on the UK and then we can dig deeper on whatever you would like to talk about during Q&A.

I am starting on Slide 7, with a project lightening update. I’m not going to repeat, what we have already reviewed in the 8-K that we filed in late March. That 8-K was precipitated by our discovery of irregularities in the reporting of the completion status of certain premises in the fourth quarter by a small group of local managers. We are happy to dig into the why during Q&A, but most of it comes down to a few people and a few key program elements, which faltered as the page ramped up. It’s that simple.

I would much rather focus on what we have done to reshape and restructure the project in preparation for a long-term acceleration in construction over the coming quarters. That includes most importantly in new leadership team and a new operating model with over side of the construction program moving to Balan Nair and his Central T&I network division. In addition to installing new management, adding resources and expertise from our other European operations, and bringing a more consolidated and sophisticated project rigor. Balan and Tom are focused on three major initiatives.

The first is to ensure at our 31 construction partners, who are managing over 800 build cruise are better supported and have greater transparency around Bill schedule so they can scale up with us, this was a weakness with the prior team and with a more collaborative approach, our suppliers tell us they are confident, they can double and triple construction levels. The second priority is to better align way leaves and permits with network planning and resource allocation

So there are fewer delays. It sounds simple yes, but it requires a much more sophisticated level of support as you accelerate the quantity of projects and the pace of construction. And third, the group is working much more closely with local authorities who need to be involved with us and aware of our plans in their communities much farther than advance, so we don't end up with constructions or less. I think it is important to remember with all that said that a lot of things have gone very right so far.

In 24 months, we have managed hundreds of build projects in dozens of cities and delivered nearly 670,000 new homes, 130,000 new customers and over 300,000 new RGUs, but even more importantly the fundamental economics of the program has not change and remain in our view compelling. We are still targeting 4 million premises by project completion although to be conservative that completion is likely to be pushed out a bit from 2019, albeit with the benefit of extending the strong growth that results from that build.

And the key drivers of our return is as important, namely build cost penetration rates and run rate ARPU’s are on track to deliver this sort of return on investment we have been anticipating. And Charlie will dig into the phasing of cash flows, but this is still the best use of capital we have in front of us. As I mentioned, Virgin has delivered steady and consistent growth for the three straight years and we’re confident that the investments we are making in products, video platforms, broadband speed, and the network expansion will ensure we are able to continue growing at that pace and even higher for years to come.

And you can see the early impact of these investments on Slide eight, my last slide, beginning with subscriber growth on the left-hand side. Both customer and RGU growth are clearly accelerating on Virgin Media. RGU net adds in the first quarter in purple there were up 70% with about a third of that growth coming from lightning homes and the balance from our existing footprint. That means we are winning hearts and minds of UK consumers with great products.

Like the new V6 box, which is a much higher MPS among video subs, like new broadband bundles of 200 and 300 megabit speeds, which are two to four times faster than media sale. As you can see in the middle of the chart however, revenue growth was mixed at Virgin. Mobile revenue was down 9%, impacted primarily by how we account for airtime and handsets. What we call of freestyle product, which should taper off in the second half of the year.

B2B was up 5% with SOHO and SME growing leaps and bounds, while the larger wholesale enterprise business was up 1.4% and the core residential cable business grew 3% with good volume growth as I just discussed, but that was offset by lower ARPU. Now we break the residential ARPU down in the UK on the right-hand side of the slide was an illustrative bridge for the last 12-months. We started with ARPU of just under £50 a year ago, the two green boxes show a price increases big uplift and the headwinds that we anticipated like voice usage, and all of those were just in line with expectations, right in line.

The challenges in the three red boxes were discounts, and customer tier mix over the last 12-months have negatively impacted ARPU more than we anticipated. Now both of these reflect a competitive market we operate in for sure and the uptick in churn we saw at the end of last year and the early part of this year as a result of things that are really are inside our control like the price increases we took in the promotions. The good news is that we have already course corrected here, and are seeing better results.

Our new build bundle as of April reflect meaningfully lower discounts, triple play sales in the first quarter were 63% of the total sales versus 47% in the prior year, and then finally we are enhancing our customer segmentation, and retention tools, more closely linking price rises to product and service enhancement, doing the things that we know matter the little things, but perhaps the most significant change we made was moving down a strong into the business as President and CEO about six weeks ago and she is now in charge of all consumer operations.

Dana, as you know was a long time Liberty executive. I worked with her for 20 plus years with deep operating expertise and the strong familiarity with both the UK and Irish markets given her prior roles with the company. She is a fantastic addition to Tom’s team and has already made an impact.

So summing it all up, we are accelerating volume growth in our fixed consumer cable business with a renewed focus on ARPUs retention and tier mix, principally in the UK and Switzerland. That’s going to bear fruit throughout the rest of the year and beyond. Our B2B business is right on track with 9% to 10% top line growth. Mobile, I described as being in transition as we fight some sector headwinds that are impacting all mobile players. At least for now, but we continue to execute synergies and prepare to launch the real quarterly benefits that we are shooting for.

OpEx is stable and providing a left to OCF growth and the new build program on the continent is on track, while we quickly and I think aggressively retool project lightning in the UK, which had already delivered actually as of April 700,000 new premises and will now scale up with more certainty and predictability. And then lastly, we are investing in our own story. We have 2 billion left to purchase this year. We purchased 1 billion of stock in the first quarter, you should expect us to be aggressive on that. Charlie, over to you.

Charlie Bracken

Thanks Mike. Turning to Slide 10, we present the Q1 financial results for the Liberty Global Group. Now two quick reminders before I start. First of all, our results include base in Belgium from a year-over-year growth perspective as our February 11, 2016. And secondly Ziggo is another one consolidated and our French results effective from the beginning of 2017 as well.

So for the purposes of computing rebased growth rates we’ve also excluded Ziggo from our prior year results, while including the estimated prior year revenue from the frameworks, so as to agree with the judge, JV. Kicking off with revenue in the top left chart, we reported $3.5 billion of revenue in Q1 2017, which is a 2% rebased increase of Q1 2016. Meanwhile, our rebased OCF grew 4.1% to $1.6 billion in Q1 as softer OCF growth of Virgin Media was partially offset by stronger OCF growth at Telenet.

Now I’m going to provide a bit more color on a country results in a minute, but let me turn to our capital spend. This increased to 25% of revenue in Q1 totaling $884 million. In terms of breaking down, our property and equipment additions, one-third of the additions in Q1 were related to CPU, which includes the incremental spend for the connect box, which is the next gen TV boxes. With the balance in other categories of new build and upgrade and capacity baseline and product and enablers. For the full year, we expect our property and equipment additions to be at the lower end of our guidance range of 29% to 31% of revenue.

Moving to the bottom left our adjusted free cash flow was negative $333 million during Q1 and this is in line with our facing expectations. When comparing our adjusted free cash flow from Q1 2016 keep in mind that Ziggo's positive adjusted free cash flow is included in prior year, but obviously it is excluded this year. Going forward we expect to receive distributions in the Vodafone Ziggo JV that we will included in our adjusted free cash flow. And with respect to our 2017 adjusted free cash flow guidance, we still expect to deliver 1.5 billion or so this year.

Our European balance sheet remains solid with total third-party debt and capital leases of $38 billion of which 90% is due in 2021 or beyond. And we have had cash and cash equivalents of just over $2 billion at the end of Q1. After excluding the $2.2 billion of debt backed by shares that we hold in ITV, Sumitomo and Lions Gate, our consolidated adjusted gross and net leverage ratios were 5.3 times and 5 times at quarter end.

Net leverage was up sequentially from 4.8 times at the end of 2016, mainly related to lower absolute OCF in Q1 versus Q4, which we analyze in our account and it is a phenomena that we experienced last year as well. To certain refinancing activities during the quarter, our average 10 and remained at 7.5 years and our blended fully-swapped borrowing cost was 4.6% at March 31, 2017. With regards to our $3 billion buyback program this year we were very active during the first quarter and bought back approximately $1 billion of stock and of course plan on buying the remaining $2 billion by year-end.

On the left-hand side of Slide 11, we present the Q1 financial performance of our European operations. Starting with the UK and Ireland, Virgin Media reported rebased revenue and OCF growth of only 2% and 1%, respectively. Now Mike’s already covered Virgin’s two key top line issues, which were the lower customer ARPU growth and the mobile revenue decline the UK. At the OCF level, 2% rebased revenue growth was partially offset by slightly higher direct expenses, for Virgin 70% gross margin in Q1 2017 was in line with our expectations.

On the indirect cost front, expenses were up year-over-year largely due to our investments in sales and marketing, mainly related to our Virgin TV V6 Virgin Fibre and Virgin Mobile campaigns. Now as noted on the slide, but sequentially Virgin Media's reported OCF declined by 60 million, due to three factors; a £12.5 million decline in seasonal revenue, including mobile handsets TV usage and advertising, a £24 million increase in marketing costs related to the facing well brand marketing campaigns, and thirdly increases in staffed programming and network costs.

With regards to project lightning, I want to expand what Mike already mentioned in his earlier comments regarding the reboot of the program. The new build is slowing in the near term as the new management team takes over. Despite this new on slow down, as we entered the year, we didn’t expect project likely to contribute much to Virgin Media's OCF during 2017, given the subscriber acquisition and marketing costs that we incurred in the new footprint.

We expect to see, begin seeing a more meaningful OCF contribution from project lightning starting in 2018 with the increasing benefits in subsequent years. Although we are behind in our previous expectations for the pace of the build, it is important to note that we continue to believe that lightning would deliver sustainable growth and attractive returns over the medium term. And of course we will provide you with an update on the projects in Q2. As in the side, we are moving away from providing annual forecasts of our new build and upgrade activities for all of our markets.

Now turning back to operations in continental Europe on the left-hand side of the page, in Belgium Telenet’s revenue growth was impacted by mobile headwinds as expected, but they did a lot robust rebased OCF growth of 8%. This is partly driven by $6 million favorable adjustments to recognize expected VAT recoveries in Q1 2017. The Liberty Media in Germany delivered solid 6% rebased revenue growth in the quarter, primarily higher staff -related costs and higher direct costs, largely due to increased mobile handset sales contributed to modestly lower rebate OCF growth of 5%.

And turning to Swiss and Austria where the competitive landscape has intensified we reported a rebased revenue contraction of 1% and have a slightly negative OCF in Q1. Now revenue was negatively impacted by adverse trends and subscriber volumes at a slight decline in ARPU per customer. But the rebased OCF result benefited from indirect cost controls and lower SG&A expense that more than offset the revenue decline. And then finally our CEE segment started the year well with 5% rebased revenue growth, but delivered slightly lower rebate OCF growth of 4%, mainly due to higher content costs.

So turning to Slide 12 in the conclusion to sum-up, we reported very good volume growth and solid B2B results. Our indirect costs were flat as a percentage of revenue in Q1 and our expected to remain that way for the remainder of the year, which we still expect will support high OCF growth in the second half of 2017. And while we are disappointed to have to lower our OCF guidance all earlier in the year, we remain convinced of a much better growth profile in the not too distant future. As summing of a silver lining we bought $1 billion of stock in Q1 and expect to repurchase $2 billion more before the end of the year.

And with that operator, we are ready to take your questions.

Ben Swinburne

Thank you, good morning guys. Mike when you think about the new team you play in place on lightening, what are the things that you are expecting them to be able to execute on to the remainder of this year to give us a sense to help us track sort of their performance as you guys have reset expectations here and maybe you can put into context also how much of the are pressure and sort of tier mix you think was competitive versus sort of execution based on what the call centers were doing or what policies you had in place, if there is any way to quantify, how much you would talk up to the competitive dynamics in the UK versus some of the things you think you guys could do better.

Mike Fries

Sure. Thanks Dan. And Balan and Tom are on so let them chime in here. On lightning, it’s all the things I described just a moment ago in my remarks, which is mostly co-coordinating with our build teams and our local communities, but also getting the planning, the engineering and the design and the construction to sync up appropriately. So, it sounds simple, you might say what the heck happened, and the truth is that the business was going well and we were building at a pretty reasonable click. It is really when we decided or not decided, but planned to increase the pace of build that these sorts of issues arose. So that they became discovered by us, I would say. And things to look for just to clip, you know the pace at which we are building.

It is going to take some time for us to get all the right people processes in line and then lined up, so it’s not going to be immediate bump in the build project, but this is a massive investment and a massive construction program. So it is more important for us to retool, reboot and get it right for the next three years than to worry too much about quarterly adds. I mean I know it is an important metric for you and for others, how many homes have you build, what is the penetration rate? Those are things we will continue to report. I am much more concerned and much more focused on the next three years in the next three months and I feel really good about the change we have made I think Balan and his team have stepped in immediately and effectively and Tom of course remains in charge of all the business as a whole, but I think it is a good partnership than one that we think will bear fruit. Balan or Tom do you want to add to the lightning point at all?

Balan Nair

I think just to build on what you said Mike, we are retooling the whole organization as well, a lot of the processes, the work flows, and we are doing, I think a really good job working with our construction partners as well and we are feeling pretty good about where it’s headed and it will take a little to retool the whole organization there, but we are feeling pretty good about where this is going to go.

Ben Swinburne

And just as a quick follow-up, are you guys changing the construction partners that you have or are you happy these are the same folks you have been working with some of the getting and one thing out of your control Mike is sort of the municipalities and how they are helping or not helping, I know that is lot of a red tape, so how are you feeling about that?

Mike Fries

Well they are not out of our control. They are squarely in our control. If we manage the process properly, which we were doing in the limited amount of construction that we have been conducting here in the last 24 months, but as we ramp up construction we had to be and need to be much more proactive, much more thoughtful much more engaged and with those organizations and those local municipalities and that’s exactly what Balan and Tom are focused on now. You guys want to add to that please.

Balan Nair

We are going to be using a lot of the same construction partners. We are being a lot more clear with them on the allocation of activities to each one of them. We are adding maybe one or two to it, and we are - one of our key managing directors Rob Evans is working a lot closer with the local authority as well, to clean up some of the previous changes that we’ve had and issues. I think our partners would say that the relationship is getting stronger and the guidance to them around the jobs are getting a lot more clear.

Mike Fries

Tom, you want to speak to the ARPU tier mix issue?

Tom Mockridge

Yes Mark thank you. But to be direct I think we can take it on the team as our execution wasn't good enough. I think people are aware that we took two price rises last year, we saw an opportunity late last year, particular that our competitors had done this in the past. And frankly the second price rise is just proving a bit too aggressive that has driven churn and spin down over and above our expectation. And of course there is competition out there and this market is always competitive.

So, I think in this case we have internal issues, the double price, at the same time problems emerged, some of those living in the UK might be aware on a compass box with historical [indiscernible] box we have had in the marketplace as we deploy the functionality of the box, slightly up it is now being addressed with the help of Balan and the T&I and that was clearly a point of friction with the customer base and we had network congestions as we are adding customers and adding lightning, and we had to overcome [indiscernible] from that. I think there were issues within our agreement that exacerbated what was a metro market reaction.

Ben Swinburne

Thank you guys for your answer.

And we will take our next question from Jeff Wlodarczak with Pivotal.

Jeff Wlodarczak

Good morning. I was hoping you could provide additional color on the your previous post 2017 EBITDA guidance and the wake of the move to 5%, do you still anticipate being able to get the high single digits and then I have a follow-up.

Mike Fries

Yes Jeff, I think in our mind that range is achievable. What we have learned is saying it means nothing. And I think as you would know, you know as well, we had historically set aggressive internal targets. That’s how we manage our business, that's how we each other. The difference and perhaps the mistake we have made is we started talking about those targets and in the end we appreciate guidance is important for those who follow the stock and it is important for a number of reasons, and as you take on ambition programs like project lightning and things of that nature and Liberty Go, you are inclined, you want to give transparency and visibility to the things that you are doing and the things that you are trying to achieve, which we did.

And I mean the punch line is, we believe that range is achievable, we prefer to perform and get there then talk about. Certainly all of the things that we are doing in our minds allow us to get to that point much more effectively, much more predictably in a much more confident way, the truth is Q1 here which we appreciate is not a welcome disclosure for those, there is a bump in the road not a change in direction of the detour. And we have discussed what the reasons are and what the issues are, and we have made appropriate changes to personnel and management where needed and we are off to the raises. I think the answer is yes, we think it is achievable, but we have a going to start focusing a lot less on guiding folks and not lot more just on getting our business done if that makes sense to you.

Jeff Wlodarczak

Fair enough and then if could you could provide more color on Switzerland, you know as the market is beginning more competitive, it is fully penetrated, is there any danger that markets return to the Netherlands and in your opinion is that a market you think the reason you will be able to generate EBITDA growth over the medium and long-term?

Mike Fries

I know Eric’s on, let me chime in. My personal view is no. It doesn't have the same characteristics of the Netherlands. And the biggest difference is the main Telecom act itself, Swisscom I would describe as of those competitive, effective, and aggressive but highly rational focused on certain market share approach and maintaining balance in that market. So all the things that we are doing we believe we continue to have the benefits in the second half of the year, principally changing the connect and play portfolio launching more aggressive mobile products, we have got the sports channel coming out.

So, I think no, it doesn’t appear to us to be that kind of market, but we have a lot of work to do keep the growth engine moving, and we had a good fourth quarter, first quarter not as good as we like. But we haven’t yet seen price increases kick in there that just happened in April. We haven’t launched a new portfolio yet, that’s happening shortly. We haven’t launched a new sports channel yet, and we have just launched the mobile bundle. So it is still early days in terms of how we are responding to market pressure, we have been more of in the receiving mode in the first quarter. Eric, you want to add something to that?

Eric Tveter

No, I think Mike you touched on all the major points, I think the market is rational. We have seen our competitors in Q1 and in particular really go aggressively on promotions Sunrise with free TV, and Swisscom with 75% deep promotions, and you have seen it in the Swisscom results. They had one of their worst quarters in history, minus 5% and skipped sequential quarter and I think approaching minus 3% on prior year quarter. So, I think that the remaining part of the year will improve because the price increase going effective in April 1. One other point tier-mix in Q4 we saw more at the low end of the connect and play bundles and we have improved the acquisition or ARPU from 71 in Q4 up to 81 in Q1 and the new portfolio coming into play in May will also improve volume we believe, as well as the ARPU through the rest of the year.

Jeff Wlodarczak

Thank you.

Simon Weeden

Thank you. Just on the guidance, I had a question relating to the status of your mid-term ICF guidance, you gave last quarter whether you are reiterating that or putting that one in the filings for the latest so later in the year perhaps. And so on the same sort of theme the 15 month penetration levels project lightening seems to be declining a bit, so wondered what makes you think about your longer-term penetration ambition for the new build areas? Thank you.

Mike Fries

I just answered the guidance question, which was we believe we can see that range, but we're focused on execution not conversation. Do you want to Tom, discuss the penetration ranges?

Tom Mockridge

Yes, I think the penetration chart is we have shown we have adopted from the earnings release earnings releases where we are now showing net penetration, so I think that’s better understood. I think the 15-month period you see there is a moving base as a greater number of premises built moving to that 15 month or 15 month period as we have on as we obviously progress for the build and if we go to - and so that will move the base around, I think particularly in this case it has pulled in some homes in a relatively lesser demographic, but still good building penetration and if we look at the quarterly penetration rates from the premises built in 2015, two of those quarters are comfortably above 30%. So, I think we see that trend line of the penetration continuing towards their target.

Simon Weeden

Okay, thank you.

Michael Bishop

Yes, thanks. Just two questions. Firstly, if you stand back on Project Lightning and think about the comments you made about around the potential returns, still being very attractive, I just wanted to dig a bit deep and to see whether those potential returns on our low because of some of the issues you had, but also the recent off come decision to regulate BT's fibre and potentially if you take slightly longer to deliver project lightning than BT might be farther along with G-fast in those areas as well. And then secondly just digging deep on some of the comments you made around the second quarter in the UK being better with the new office, it seems like you are giving the mid-bundles more value with higher speeds. So, I was just wondering how is this improving the mix? Thanks very much.

Mike Fries

On Project Lightning, when we calculate returns on an investment of this size and that requires this much capital and of course we are looking at over a period of time, and when you spend the money is when the clock starts ticking. So remember if we are not building as many homes in a quarter as somebody thought we should build, we might have originally hoped to build for us we are spending less capital. So the clock starts ticking when you spend the capital. You can imagine that we are discussing that there will be free cash flow impacts if you don't spend that much capital, positive impact.

So the returns from our point of view are a function of when you spend that capital, how much in fact it costs you to achieve the construction of a certain number of premises and then there are two of penetration rates you can achieve over a reasonable period of time. As we look at the project the base of the bill does not impact the overall return because as we slow down pace if we were to do that, we spend less capital. So the returns in our minds are the same, even if you flex those returns what you can expect that we do regularly, if you reduce ARPU, if you reduce penetration rates by certain amounts, the returns are still incredibly good, and still support investment, I'm not giving you specifics, except to say that there is room in this particular project to achieve great return on capital even if you flex some of those assumptions and some of the execution we have been already achieving.

In terms of the competitive environment we don't believe that the upcoming announcements or BT's approach to do that past material impact our ability to achieve the overall project objectives, clearly I can't predict the future, how quickly will they roll out their networks, what will happen to pricing, the pace at which we understand today and based on the fact that there is flexibility in the assumptions that you can make, that still support investment in the project, it is not going to change our position or quite frankly how confident we are in continuing to spend the capital. You want to hit the Q2 issue Tom?

Tom Mockridge

In Q2 in terms of the offer is we are seeing continued good sales, early days obviously and we are seeing a moderation in turn from what we had in Q1 and of course the period mainly after price rise. I think we had pulled back a bit on the discounts as we discussed earlier that we are trying to regret that issue, that globally we’re positive about the immediate growth prospects.

Vijay Jayant

Thanks. So Mike based on your comments it looks like it is an execution blip in the UK, but one of the questions we keep getting, given your guidance over the last couple of years and what the performance has been, is there structural difference in Europe in terms of customers not really willing to pay it for much faster speeds or willing to pay up for more advanced video products and this mix shift that we're seeing is despite your admission that may be an execution could be more structurally issue, can you just help us sort of differentiate between those because we are implying that, this is sort of a road bump and then that things are going to get better, so that will be really helpful. And second obviously every time there is a headline about ITV, Liberty Global's name comes up as a potential buyer, obviously you can't talk about M&A, but just strategically owning advertising assets in the UK and any synergies, we take advantage of having that, can you sort of help us things with that? Thank you so much.

Mike Fries

Sure. It is a good question. And on the first one and the second one. On the execution point, I think as Tom mentioned as we try to be clear, all of the things that have occurred are explainable. And they are explainable principally by the decisions or action or inaction that we have taken or teams working for us have taken. In the case of project lightning we have identified those issues, we have rectified those issues, we have put new leadership and management in place that we have confidence in and can turn those particular problems around, and we are now sort of at a new level of execution and time will tell, we have to prove to you that that’s the case, but in terms of project lightening it’s upon us as Tom said.

And when you look at the penetration rates we’re achieving, the ARPUs we are achieving, the build cost that we are achieving, this was really a matter of blocking and tackling on the construction end of the project. And now I feel like with Balan’s support and the team from Europe diving in, we have got the right sort of folks working on that. In terms of the other matters and what Tom referenced around, the hangover from Q4, the manner in which we dealt with a customer churn in Q1 and the competitive factors in Q1, those were decisions we made, we are in a competitive business, don't get me wrong, but we are in a competitive business, but we rely on the teams on the ground, Tom’s team and his marketing team and his customer operations team to make decisions quickly on the fly around retention around pricing and discounts and we have been doing this a long time, decades.

So sometimes you get it right, sometimes you don't get it right and I think in the first quarter we didn't get it right. In the sense that we were probably a bit too aggressive on volume and since then we’ve learned, what those particular problems were and we rectified those as well, we put new management in [indiscernible] and Dana is going to be an extremely positive influence on how we are managing end-to-end customer relationships and customer operations.

Now back to your main question is there something structural about Europe? I don't think so. I mean remember two or three important things, first of all, in Europe we are starting from $30, $40, $50 ARPU’s not $150 and in our minds this has been a major and important narrative and thesis for our business, we believe we have customer ARPU growth ahead of us and we're showing you that, even though we are only grew 1% in UK we are growing ARPUs, 4% in some of other bigger markets and historically in that range, 2% to 3% to 4%. So it is our view that we have incredible product to sell to our consumers, we have great relationships to those consumers, and we are in the business of getting more products into the home and so far we have been able to do that.

So, I don't believe there is something structural happening in Europe. I wouldn't say the same thing about the mobile business. I think what’s happening in Europe in the mobile business is not only structured, it is global. And you are witnessing that here in the US as well. The mobile business is clearly one that can't come under pressure relatively quickly. And it is not always in your control how and when those moments occur, and in the case of a couple of our markets in particular, Holland even in the UK and some would say in Belgium you have to react to competition, and you have to be quick and on your feet, but it is a very highly competitive market and highly competitive product.

What we haven't yet seen are the real advantages that come from combining fixed to mobile, we haven’t seen the real synergies that come in a place like Holland or Belgium from putting those two businesses together and we’ve only just started becoming aggressive on mobile in the UK and now that we have a new 4G deal and better pricing from BT. So, we are still, sort of, I would say at the starting gate when it comes to quad-play in these markets. We've inherited some challenging mobile businesses in their own right, but we haven't yet converged them to the point where we can start showing you the benefits of quad-play. So that’s why describe mobile business for us in slightly a transition phase.

In terms of ITV, there is no change in our posture on that business, we think [indiscernible] was a great CEO. His departure, pending departure does not change our view one way or the other. We are not in a position at this point to say anything about ITV, it is not a transaction, but we're working on, I think it should be clear to you, but in the end content is not unimportant to us. I mean it is important to us all the time. Look at what we are doing in Switzerland with the sports channel, look at the success of Ziggo sports.

We will talk more about the success we're having in Belgium and Ireland with our premium assets, but we are also smart, we think managers of capital. If ITV was trading at a much lower multiple it might be interesting, where it is trading today and the premium required, it is not interesting. So, I think you need to do hopefully trust us that we are trying to make decisions in terms of capital allocation that reflect a desire to create accretive combinations not dilutive combinations despite what we might think as strategic opportunity here or there. So that’s the position that ITV, which is really no change at all at this point.

Vijay Jayant

Thanks so much.

Mike Fries

Yes.

Ulrich Rathe

Thanks very much. I would like to ask Tom a question on UK first of all if that is all right, you sort of described the first quarter as bit of an execution blip trying to contain the churn on the price rise, just wondering have you changed tactics compared to what you have used in the past in the first quarter and is there really an alternative world out there, an alternative scenario that would have led to a much better outcome. In other words is it real the execution of the churn mitigation in the first quarter that’s the issue or is it the price rise in the fourth quarter and the way that has been executing that’s at the heart of the issue, and that then leads into my sort of additional question, how much room do you really see in the UK to continue the price inflation, I mean there is major consumer advice organizations out there that provides you haggling scripts, they publish success rates for the different operators and it just sounds as if the environment given the price inflation over the years has become such that it is increasingly more difficult to push these things through. So those would be my two questions please? Thank you.

Tom Mockridge

It's a couple of points there, I think the - clearly the change was we took an early price rise, having taken two price rises in 2016 that was the big change we took in. In hindsight that’s proven to be too aggressive. And as I said, we had the, in conjunction with its with the service issues, which were impactful, which have been fundamentally correct or impactful. I think going forward, we are opting to do different. We have increased the top speed for consumers here to 300 Meg, we are actually selling as a minimum speed of 100 Meg. We are progressively rolling out a new Liberty Global Group EOS box, which we have branded as week six and the NPS performance of that box is incredibly positive, compared to our historical compass box.

And we're progressively improving on our TV upgrades. It will be a long project in fact the high end we had hoped it to be in terms of additional guard and additional capability. So the product continues to improve and as we pass through some of these jobs. All these things do give us a degree of confidence in terms of what we're offering the customer. I think the point you made about how customer base is digitizing is completely true.

And I think we had a job in front of us to make sure we keep pace with their customers, we have investments in place now that are rolling out a new contacts in the system right across our contact to give their [indiscernible] operated a better ability to mix best offer and making potential of using the digital knowledge we have in our own business to help them make positive decisions for the business and for our customers. So, I think it is a whole range of those things which come together and in the medium term going forward we have got to continue to increase value to our customers if we're going to expect to get modest, but worthwhile rental increases going forward. So we will be focused on all of those things.

Ulrich Rathe

Thank you.

Steven Malcom

Good morning guys. I had a couple of questions. First of all just some lightning-related questions, I just wanted to get your sense of what you thought current broadband penetration in the lightning footprint is, and also what you think churn is and where do you think that has to get to. To get your 40% because what are the numbers it looks to me like sure we will have two double to get enough gross adds to get off sort of 40%, and then just a question on the settlement cost, I think the full-year results Mike you said that the sort of bringing in the service charges from Ziggo would depress OCF growth like couple of 100 basis points. In Q1 it seems to add a 100 basis points, was that just facing and how should we think about the impact of the service charges from Vodafone Ziggo to the interest of the year, thanks a lot.

Mike Fries

Yes, the impact of the service charges and I would let Jason [indiscernible] chime in here, have been rebased. So what we have assumed is, when you look at, when we show our growth rate year-over-year in OCF we assume we received to service charges in the prior year as well. There might be some changes here or there in terms of how much we are in fact receiving, but we are benefiting from those service charges or those framework agreement of the payments there, essentially in both quarters. This quarter and in the prior-year quarter on a pro forma basis. Tom you want to hit the lightning point?

Tom Mockridge

Yes, I think on that point, we are finding typically that the penetration of broadband in the new delays is not a typical between the rest of the UK, that is 80% less, may be fractionally lower because it has been less competitive intensity in those areas that all those people in these lightening areas are today's service by BT in one form or the other, so either BT directly or by an open reach and therefore they are all limited to maximum product to $76 million. So yes we have to turn them out from existing supply, no question about that and that often they are in contract and want that contract to come through. And they might be other services particularly TV. So we have to turn out the bundle. So, I think we are proving we can, we can turn them out. If you compared it to the market again, it is - you have got to have the negotiation, you got to offer them another product. I think we are showing we can get those penetrations and offer them a better service at the right time.

Steven Malcom

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Jonathan Dann

Hi there, if I had, basically on convergence that ratios are relatively low even in the UK, if the take away that you're expecting sort of the attachment great of mobile to broadband and TV to go up across the markets?

Mike Fries

No it is early days for us. We had a lot of companies, but certainly early days for us if you're talking about fixed mobile convergence penetration rates. I mean we are averaging about 14% in Europe, some markets are higher, UK is about 20, Belgium is in the 30s, if you include the Telenet business as well as the base business, and I think Holland starts out life somewhere in the 20% range, 20 plus percent range. So it is early days in terms of the products and overlap of fixed and mobile customers, but the magic happens when in a place like Belgium you start to converge not just the customer accounts, but the actual products and services you sell.

We haven't really done that anywhere else yet. I mean in Holland we simply are offering three or four different benefits of overlapping customers to keep them happy and sticky. We haven't yet launched a true quad-play product where data bundles and unlimited voice bundles and services are truly converged. We have done that in Belgium with WeGo and we have got going on in the 200,000 sub zero, [indiscernible] and that has become a very sticky, very attractive product where it is where we all need to head in terms of making this particular investment in mobile play-off.

The payoff of course is reduced shown in the fixed business that they office additional margin and the payoff is having your finger on that connectivity pulse. So that you are always able to understand where your customers are? What their needs are? What their data consumption is and you can monetize that across multiple platforms. That’s where we are growing, but we are, it is a little bit of a wake-up call in mobile business, as you all know because I'm guessing most of you are investors in the mobile business, it is not an easy business.

There is a reason why we have bought Mobil assets everywhere in Europe because I think that that business is still in transition and the mobile sector itself is still in transition and we will take our spot. In the meantime, our MB&O [ph] deals give us the ability to compete create stickiness and churn reduction without in most cases in that investment. So, we are all in on it, but we are also, as we told you all along very opportunistic and taking a - not one size does not fit all approach to mobility in Europe. Does that answer your question?

Jonathan Dann

It does, yes.

Mike Fries

Okay, great.

Mike Fries

Alright well thanks everybody, appreciate you being on the call today and hearing us out. Clearly, as I said earlier and I think as Tom mentioned too, the ball is in our court here, we take it on the chin and it wasn't the best quarter, but having delivered 46 straight quarters of growth, we know we're not going to be perfect in every particular operating period, but I have confidence in the team.

On this call I also especially given the changes we have made to management and some of the core areas in the UK and so leave it to us. We're focused on growth, we’re incented around growth, and we have high optimism and confidence that we can achieve that growth and we look forward to showing you that through the next of the year. Thanks for being on the call.

