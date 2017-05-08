Has Gilead Finally Bottomed Out?

Mid 60s could be the bottom for Gilead's shares, as all bad news seem to be priced in.

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) has been a bad performer over the last year, but shares are up over the last month, despite the company's first quarter earnings report which saw revenues as well as earnings come in a little below what analysts had expected. The fact that the market did not really react negatively to that earnings miss could be a sign that the tide for Gilead's share price is turning and that we have seen the bottom.

Gilead's shares are trading 5% above the 52 week low formed after the company's fourth quarter earnings results, which were reported in February. Gilead's shares are trading above the 20 day moving average as well as above the 50 day moving average, both rather bullish signs from a technical perspective.

Gilead grossed $6.5 billion in the first quarter (which means an annualized run rate of $26 billion, above the high end of Gilead's guidance), which was a decline of 16% compared to the prior year's quarter.

The sales decline was completely based on Gilead's lower HCV sales, a trend that has been visible for a while and that is expected to continue -- HCV product sales declined by $1.7 billion, whereas Gilead's other revenues grew by roughly $0.5 billion.

This growth in Gilead's non-HCV business comes mainly from its HIV (and HBV) franchise, which saw sales of $3.3 billion in the first quarter, but Gilead's non-antiviral products grew by about ten percent as well (although from a much smaller level of just $500 million). With a run rate of $2.2 billion these products are an important factor for Gilead nevertheless, but unfortunately the growth these (smaller) drugs have experienced over the last years will very likely not persist:

Letairis and Ranexa, Gilead's two biggest non-antiviral are both facing patent expirations in the near future: Letairis' patent expires mid 2018, Ranexa has a patent expiry date in 2019.

Gilead's HIV franchise is the main source of growth, and with strong uptake of its relatively new regimens the outlook for that part of Gilead's business remains strong:

Genvoya has seen the best start of all of Gilead's HIV regimens in the US so far, with monthly prescription rates that are about twice as high as Gilead's previous drugs and ViiV's Triumeq at their respective 16th month in the market.

In Germany TAF uptake is very strong as well, with Descovy hitting levels that other HIV drugs haven't seen in 15 months about half a year after its launch. A successful transition from Gilead's old TDF regimens to its newer, more efficient (and less stressful for patients' bodies) TAF regimens will help avoid patent cliffs and should help Gilead to regain market share in the HIV space.

Gilead's market share in the US has already risen by a couple of percentage points during 2016, more gains in the current year are likely. Gilead's Bictegravir / F / TAF regimen, which is currently evaluated in a phase III study, should help foster those market share gains.

There are thus some positives in Gilead's first quarter report, another one being the company's balance sheet:

Among its peer group Gilead has the strongest balance sheet, with its long term debt more than covered by cash and short term investments, and a net cash position of several billion dollars. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has a net cash position as well, although smaller than Gilead's, especially on a relative basis versus each company's market capitalization.

With its strong balance sheet Gilead is free to engage in significant M&A action, increase shareholder returns if management believes this would be beneficial, and finally, the huge cash pile makes Gilead a more attractive takeover target -- after all at least a part of the acquisition would finance itself via Gilead's net cash position. If management found a way to use that cash in a beneficial way, or communicated a clear plan what it wants to do with the cash it holds, that would be a positive, since it otherwise would have been better to not take on debt over the prior years if the cash is not being used at all.

A decisive move to use the cash Gilead holds could lead to significant multiple expansion, which could bring Gilead's shares much closer to $100 in a short period of time.

Until then it seems that investors will have to wait for pipeline progress or positive news regarding HCV in China (or any other positive catalyst), whilst receiving a generous dividend yield of 3.1%. The fact that Gilead has reiterated its guidance for the current year, and the fact that Gilead's shares did not react too negatively to the company's first quarter results makes me believe that the bottom could be in for Gilead, as almost every negative news seems priced in, whilst expectations are not high at all -- beating those could lead to higher multiples, which would mean higher share prices going forward.

Gilead missed estimates, but shares did not react much. This, in combination with a couple of positives from the first quarter earnings report, shows that investors may finally have witnessed the bottom for Gilead's shares.

Utilizing the company's cash pile, pipeline progress in NASH, or a couple of other positive catalysts could help Gilead's shares reverse the downturn they have experienced over the last years. Whilst waiting for such a catalysts investors get a dividend that is much more attractive than what the broad market offers, and a valuation that is laughably low in comparison to the broad market's valuation.

