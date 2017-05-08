REIT Bargains: 2 DGI Names Plus 1 High-Yield Pick To Buy Now

Image – Motley Fool

The implosion of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) last week ignited a "chain reaction" sell-off in both the retail REIT and freestanding net-lease sectors.

Notably, the business of owning single-tenant net-lease buildings leased to creditworthy retail tenants on long-term leases is an entirely different business model from owning grocery-anchored community centers, big-box power centers, or enclosed malls.

Here are three beaten down REITs that can be bought today.

A Blue-Chip Bargain

There is only one 100% Factory Outlet pure-play REIT. Last week Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) Q1 results disappointed analysts. However, I like much of what I heard.

Steve Tanger is managing the business to maximize long-term shareholder value (including tossing out tenants at seven properties to have space for a dynamic anchor tenant to draw traffic). The Tanger portfolio is 96% leased, so upgrading requires displacing some existing tenants.

The big picture is that the confluence of the Tanger earnings print and conference call in the same week as the Spirit bombshell has created a once in a decade buying opportunity.

If you are unfamiliar with Tanger, this REIT is a dividend juggernaut with a low payout ratio and fortress BBB+ balance sheet. Here is a link to a recent SA focus article I wrote on Tanger, and here is a link to last week's bullish article by SA's Brad Thomas.

Tale Of The Tape – Tanger Outlets 52-Week Low

During the past 52 weeks, Tanger has traded in a range of $27.50 - $40.98 per share, and is now bumping up against the low point today.

Analysts clearly hoped that Tanger would be more aggressive with share buybacks, in addition to reinvesting free cash flow into the business. Tanger may be more interested in share repurchases at these low levels.

Source: Tanger presentation

The yield on SKT shares as of this writing is ~5%, for a blue-chip REIT with a storied history of paying and raising dividends. Tanger shares are now trading below 12x 2017e FFO per share.

I view Tanger as a strong buy here, and REITs 4 Alpha plans to add shares.

Tarred With Spirit Brush

Net-lease REIT STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) does not have the storied history that you have with Tanger.

However, this is far from the first rodeo for CEO Chris Volk and his management team who have successfully built and sold two similar businesses.

Source: STOR presentation

The net-lease business model has high margins and is highly scalable, since in addition to monthly rent the tenants pay: insurance, taxes, utilities and majority of building maintenance.

This means that there are few adjustments other than straight line rent between FFO and AFFO.

STORE has much higher same-property escalations than its peer group based upon its lease contracts.

Ironically, STOR has one of the most diversified portfolios of net-lease properties, as shown in the chart above. This is where Spirit ran into trouble with ~8% of annual rents coming from one weak tenant, Shopko.

STOR also is working through a tenant issue with its Gander Mountain stores. A group led by Camping World will now be in negotiations regarding the Gander locations owned by STORE Capital after the winning bid in bankruptcy court. If STOR didn't get a dime from the Gander Mountain properties, it could still pay and raise its dividend going forward. My sense is the likely outcome will be much better.

Tale Of The Tape – Another Ugly Chart

During the past 52 weeks, STORE Capital has traded in a range of $20.71 - $30.39 per share, and is also bumping up against its recent lows.

STOR shares as of this writing yield 5.5%, and represents yet another long-term DGI opportunity with a low FFO payout ratio. Notably, STOR has a BBB- IG rated balance sheet.

STORE is trading at ~13x 2017e FFO per share, about 3.5 turns lower than its historical average.

I view STORE as a strong buy here, and REITs 4 Alpha is adding shares.

A Safe 12% Yield

It sounds like a contradiction in terms to use "safe" and double-digit yield in the same sentence.

However, Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) is a special situation. This REIT owns a combination of B-Malls and open-air shopping centers.

Tale Of The Tape – Deep Value

During the past 5 weeks, WPG has traded in a range of $7.89 - $13.20 per share. The current 12% yield is well covered. The $1.00 annual distribution is conservative given the $1.63 FFO per share generated by the portfolio. They are actively managing the entire portfolio and actually growing same-store NOI.

This gives a nice cushion and provides free cash flow to take advantage of redevelopment and expansion opportunities. Meanwhile, CEO Lou Conforti and his team are opportunistically negotiating with lenders on the few remaining non-core properties.

The main attraction to WPG shares is a straightforward 12% yield for current income. When I first recommended this opportunity to SA readers at $8.00 per share back in March, I wrote this SA focus article:

Since that time, WPG shares have bounced back over $9.00 per share several times for 12% price appreciation. This creates an intriguing opportunity to purchase one tranche of shares for the yield and another for a short-term trading bucket.

Meanwhile, the WPG shares are trading at just 4.6x 2017e FFO per share. If the current management team continues to execute, there is no reason Washington Prime shares should not trade at a higher multiple. Even if shares never trade below a 10%-10.5% yield, it still represents a tremendous upside.

