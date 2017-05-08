Gilead Vs. AbbVie: A DGI Thunderdome Match

ABBV and GILD are both good companies at attractive prices. I compare them to figure out which is the better buy now.

Sometimes an investor has more companies than cash to invest and must decide between them.

This is another article is a series where I look at how to decide between two stocks that I would like to buy when I only have the money to buy one. Today I am going to pit against each other two pharmaceutical companies, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). I have written about ABBV here and GILD here. Two stocks enter; one stock leaves as the best buy now.

How have GILD and ABBV done at generating cash to pay dividends in the past?

Chart above shows how ABBV and GILD did on three financial metrics: revenue, EPS and Free Cash Flow. These three metrics offer a glimpse into how each company is doing at generating the cash to pay the dividend.

For revenue, the spike in revenue that GILD got with the introduction of its HCV cures is clearly evident. As is the drop off as competitors brought their products to market. ABBV had a more steady and sustained increase in revenue. Both GILD, with its HCV treatments, and ABBV, with Humira, have a product line that generates the majority of its revenues and profits, but at this time only GILD is seeing less revenue because of this. While its close, I am going to give ABBV the win on this test because its revenues are most likely to hold up and even increase in the past and GILD is going to have declining revenues over the next few years.

On the EPS metric, the effect of its HCV line of products is again clearly visible for GILD. Because it went from a lower value to one almost twice as high as ABBV, I am going to award GILD the win on EPS.

The Free Cash Flow metric is the one most applicable to covering the dividend. GILD has clearly done the better job of growing this value in the recent past. And GILD is still doing a good job of sustaining the amount of FCF it generates even as revenues and EPS decline. GILD gets the win here as well.

Research and development is essential for a pharmaceutical company as only by finding new drugs will it continue to remain profitable. Researching them in house is one way for a company to find such future revenue generators.

ABBV has maintained a fairly level ratio of R&D spending to revenues generated. The effect of the huge run up in revenues from the HCV treatments shows in GILD's ratio. With both companies getting a majority of their revenues and profits from a narrow product set, I think ABBV has the win on R&D spending relative to revenue. GILD should have used more of the cash it got from its success in the HCV market to add to its research.

Looking at the absolute spending on R&D, both companies show a nice uptrend with occasional upward spikes. As the trend line of ABBV is generally higher than GILD, I give it the win in this category as well.

So for the 5 tests in this area, GILD wins 2 and ABBV wins 3.

How well does each grow earnings in the future?

Earnings growth is important to being able to support a growing dividend into the future. While FCF per share is a better measure of how well the dividend is supported, it's harder to find forward predictions for that and EPS growth predictions are a good enough proxy. I will use the numbers that Finviz.com gives for EPS projections for ABBV and GILD.

According to Finviz.com ABBV has a EPS (TTM) of $3.88. It will grow EPS next year by 17.67% and each year for the next 5 years at a CAGR of 14.08%. That will produce an EPS of $7.50 5 years from now.

According to FinViz.com GILD has an EPS (TTM) of $9.46. EPS will shrink next year by 9.60% and will shrink over the next 5 years 4.93% a year. That will produce an EPS of $7.35 in 5 years.

For the three tests, starting EPS, EPS growth and ending EPS, GILD loses on growth and ending EPS and wins on starting EPS. It's now all tied up at 4 winds for each.

What about debt, how do they compare in managing their debt?

Next up is how each company handles debt. Debt is important to being able to finance acquisitions and too large a debt can take cash away from paying dividends.

The chart above shows three metrics addressing the amount of debt each company carries. Total long term debt is shown in the top chart, and ABBV clearly holds more debt than GILD. The second chart shows the amount of debt relative to the total equity of the company. Bigger companies can often handle more debt than smaller companies, but again ABBV has the higher ratio. So GILD wins on the two debt metrics where higher values are worse.

The plot shows the amount of cash each company has on hand. Up until fairly recently GILD and ABBV had about the same amount. Only recently, likely due to the big bump in revenues from its HCV treatments, has GILD stockpiled a bunch of cash. In fact, it now has enough cash to pay off all its long term debt (and still have more cash than ABBV). This is a win for GILD because it now has the ability to buy some new drugs or pay off a large portion of its debt or some combination of both.

Above is the credit rating information from Moody's for both ABBV and GILD. Of note, GILD rated is two steps higher and last year ABBV was downgraded a step. GILD wins this one.

GILD wins the debt tests 4 to none for ABBV. The contest is now GILD wins 8 and ABBV wins 4.

What about dividends, how well are they doing at growing and supporting dividends?

The chart above shows that both ABBV and GILD are growing their dividends. ABBV has the higher yield so wins on that score.

Looking at the CCC List, I can see that ABBV has made the list, while GILD still is not on it. So for length of streak ABBV wins.

Looking at the FCF per share, GILD has both a higher value and that value is larger in relation to the dividend paid per share. So GILD wins on this test.

So on the dividend tests, ABBV wins 2 and GILD wins one. That leaves the competition with GILD in the lead with 9 wins.

How well is each company doing at turning my investment dollars into dividends?

I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here) to figure out the NPV (Net Present Value) of its dividend stream. I then divide this value by the current market price of GILD and ABBV shares to get a ratio showing me how much NPV each dollar spent purchasing shares gives me. Below I show the calculators presented in each of the in-depth articles.

So my buy price for ABBV is $78 and with the current market price being $66.40 this gives a dividend efficiency ratio of $1.175. My buy price for GILD is $71 and the current market price is $67.33 which makes the dividend efficiency ratio 1.055. So ABBV wins on the test of how well it turns investment dollars into future dividend dollars. GILD lost this test mainly because with earnings and revenue dropping because its HCV had such a blowout start, its future dividend payments got discounted an additional 10%.

I looked at how much a dollar spent on buying each company's stock produced in future dividends, so how did they do when comparing yield? ABBV wins there as well with a current yield of 3.86% while GILD has a slightly lower yield of 3.09%.

Looking at the 4 year average yield, ABBV is the clear winner. In part this is because GILD hasn't been paying dividends as long as ABBV, but that still does speak to how important each company sees dividends.

With 3 losses, that leaves GILD is now by one.

Are there any special factors to consider for either company?

One thing that must always be considered with drug companies is their product pipeline. I think both GILD and ABBV have adequate pipelines for now although a slight edge might go to ABBV because its biggest revenue generator is currently not faces quite as much headwinds as is the HCV treatments from GILD. That makes the drug pipeline a win for ABBV.

One big thing that I think GILD has going for it is that it has more than $30 billion in cash. That large a pile can easily buy a company that has some new potential blockbuster drug and will not require GILD to issue more stock of take on more debt. So in the special factors I will give the win to GILD.

Conclusion

In the tests set forth hear, ABBV won 11 test, GILD won 10.These tests were setup on the premise that either stock would fit the needs of the investor. However, investors with real portfolios have to consider other factors. A big factor in making a buy decision is how many shares does the investor already own. It would make no sense to buy more of a stock if the investor already had a large position in one of these companies and no shares in the other.

Make no mistake; I like both of these companies. Sure GILD is struggling to hold on to the profits and revenues that were once generated by its HCV treatments. I happen to think that investors should have expected sales and profits to surge and then move to more rational levels as competitors brought their products to market. In a recent article covering a large purchase I made in my IRA, I did not end up buying any GILD and did buy some ABBV, but that was based on factors in my portfolio and my goals with the purchase. I still like GILD and want to purchase some for my portfolio. It is on my watch list and when I have the cash I will consider it again. ABBV is also still on my watch list, and I plan to buy additional shares in the future but now that I have some shares already, some of the factors that pushed it forward will now push GILD forward.

Author's note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.