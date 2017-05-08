BMC Stock Holdings' (BMCH) CEO Peter Alexander on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 8, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Carey Phelps - Director-Investor Relations

Peter Alexander - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jim Major - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Analysts

Bob Wetenhall - RBC Capital Markets

David Manthey - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Blake Hirschman - Stephens Inc.

Matt McCall - Seaport Global

Sam Eisner - Goldman Sachs

Carey Phelps

Thank you. Good morning and welcome. With me this morning are Peter Alexander, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Major, our Chief Financial Officer. In a moment, they will discuss our operating results for the first of 2017. If you have not yet had a chance to review our press release, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.buildwithbmc.com, to find both the press release and our latest investor presentation.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Peter.

Peter Alexander

Thanks, Carey. Good morning and thanks for joining us this morning. For the first quarter, we grew net sales by 4.2% overall and saw accelerating trends in March, as we headed into the heart of our customers' prime selling season.

We increased net income by more than $10 million. We grew Ready-Frame by 68% to $34 million. We continued the rollout of our e-commerce platform, adding another market during the quarter. We achieved another $4 million in cost synergies, mainly related to cost of goods sold, providing further confidence that we can hit our previously communicated targets.

And we completed two strategic acquisitions, one of those in April. By utilizing our solid balance sheet, we were able enhance our footprint and our value-add capabilities in the DC Metro and Dallas/Fort Worth markets, therefore spurring additional growth in future quarters.

Partially offsetting these results, we experienced temporary weather-related challenges in certain of our Western markets during the quarter. Macro factors continued to impede our results in Houston, although the rate of contraction has diminished. Commodity costs moved sharply higher beginning in February. And our expenses were above where we had targeted.

However, excluding both California, where we had some of the wettest conditions in decades, and Houston from our results in the first quarter, net sales increased nearly 8%. In addition, sales accelerated as the quarter concluded, with sales up by more than 9% in March. And I'm confident that our teams are executing in a way that sets the stage for a successful 2017 and beyond.

We remain focused on providing solutions that make our customers more successful. We're committed to finding ways for them to do business faster when and how they want to do it, by driving our own market share gains, profitable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Ready-Frame continues to be a big part of this plan. As many of you know, this whole house solution enables builders to build 20% to 30% faster with less labor, significantly less weight and under safer conditions. And we are the only major company to provide this comprehensive and innovative solution to address the critical shortage of framing labor in the markets that we serve.

As the first mover in this space and with overwhelmingly positive feedback from our customers, we are quickly moving to drive sales. Partnering with our customers, we can show it as a win-win solution, and are quickly gaining traction in our markets. In fact, we saw a strong surge in Ready-Frame sales at several of our less mature markets during the quarter, including Central Texas, Las Vegas and Pennsylvania. We picked up some of the slack for the rain drenched California markets.

For the trailing 12 months, ending March 31, Ready-Frame is up more than 50%, which is a pace I believe we can maintain for our whole 2017 results versus last year. Beyond Ready-Frame, we're continuing to differentiate ourselves through our superior technology solutions that provide an enhanced customer service experience.

For example, BMC's logistics solutions is a GPS based technology that provides real-time order status and delivery tracking. Through our integrated online customer dashboard, customers can access their jobs from anywhere, at any time, providing them unique and valuable visibility, and intelligence into their business that nobody else in the industry can match.

In addition, as we continue our work to tie together our logistics installation services, design services and e-commerce platform into a single ERP we expect to achieve additional internal efficiencies. Throughout our lines of business, we strive to add value and be the provider of choice to our customers.

By moving more of the construction process to our manufacturing facilities, our customers can continue to thrive despite a tight labor market, while they also save time and money. I believe that the breadth of our millwork offerings is unparalleled in the industry. In addition, we provide a full line of structural components, including floor and roof trusses, stairs, columns, wall panels, and as I already discussed, Read-Frame.

Leading with our value-add products is how we believe we can expand profitably and drive further success this year and beyond. So with that, let me turn the call over to Jim for a more detailed look at our first quarter results.

Jim Major

Okay. Thanks, Peter, and thanks everyone for joining the call this morning. We increased our net sales by 4.2% during the first quarter, consisting of an estimated 2.8% growth from rising commodity prices and 1.4% growth from increased volumes versus last year.

Examining these results a little further, from a geographic standpoint, while most of our major markets experienced growth, as Peter mentioned, Southern and Northern California faced tough rainy conditions. Some areas of the state had as many as 34 days of rain during the quarter, meaning the slabs couldn't be poured, and therefore, our products couldn't be delivered.

Also as in other recent quarters, macro trends in Houston caused the single-digit decline in net sales for the quarter. However, excluding California and Houston from our first quarter results, net sales increased nearly 8%. With the sun back out in the ground beginning to dry, we begun to see improving growth trends with overall sales up 9% in March, and those growth rates continuing into April.

It's also notable that we saw significant volume growth in lumber and lumber sheet goods, which during these early months of the year can be a leading indicator of more accretive millwork and finished product sale as we move further into the building season.

Turning to gross margins, our gross profit as a percentage of net sales improved 60 points to 23.5% as compared to the first quarter of 2016, including 40 basis points of improvement, due to merger related inventory step-up charges in the prior year quarter.

We also realized nearly $4 million of merger related synergies in our cost for sales in the first quarter, although much of this benefit was offset by reduced gross margins in commodity related product categories. As a reminder, commodity cost began a dramatic surge upward during the quarter. With the Random Lengths dimensional lumber index increasing from $355 at the end of January to $402 by the end of the quarter, and further increasing to $435 by the end of April.

Over the 13 weeks ended April 27, the lumber and OSB indices increased 23% and 26% respectively. As we said before, rising product costs are generally a net positive in the distribution business, as we expect to pass via those increases along in the form of higher selling prices.

Over time, this is expected to result in increased gross profit dollars. However, existing customer price commitments can last between 30 and 90 days, creating a lag time between increases in the Random Lengths index price and our actual customer sales price. And we are still in the process of working through that transitional period.

With the escalation of prices in April, as well as recent actions by the U.S. government to impose tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber producers, which introduces another element of uncertainty into the mix. These dynamics could continue to impede the improvement in our gross margin percentage in the near term.

As this relates to the bottom line, we remain confident that we can achieve double-digit incremental EBITDA margins over the medium to long term. However, volatility in commodity markets and the associated lag-time means that increases in our selling prices are not yet outpacing the increases in cost of sales or yielding incremental gross profit dollars.

The good news is commodity inflation should continue to provide a boost to our growth rates in the second quarter, but we may see that incremental EBITDA margins on that growth is below our longer term goals in the second quarter or until such time if the commodity markets return to a period of relative stability.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses during the quarter were 19.6% of sales compared to 19.5% of sales for the same period last year. This level was admittedly higher than we would like to see with several factors at play. First, we made investments in staffing and capacity to serve expected increases in sales volumes that did not materialize, and so very late in the quarter.

As our revenue continues to increase seasonally, we expect to be able to better leverage these costs, included in these investments are two additional facilities that were not opened in 2016. Our new door manufacturing location in Jacksonville Florida and the recent opening of a new distribution facility in the Atlanta area, both represent important additions to enhance our offerings in the Southeast. Second, we saw the average cost of diesel increase over 20% versus the first quarter of 2016, and we experienced higher than expected equipment repair costs.

As we continue to invest a significant portion of our CapEx dollars in replacement vehicles and equipment, we expect to benefit from improve fuel economy and lower overall cost of ownership. As Peter said, we remain on track to achieve our previously stated $46 million to $52 million of annual run rate cost savings by the end of 2017.

And we're also redoubling our focus on operating expense leverage as a means to improve our incremental EBITDA margins over the remainder of 2017. In addition, we continue to develop and execute on revenue growth opportunities across our combined branch network, particularly as we grow Ready-Frame throughout our newly expanded footprint and enhanced our value added product offerings.

Depreciation expense grew $1.6 million to $13 million for the quarter, including the portion reported within cost for sales. This increase was primarily driven by replacements and additions of delivery fleet, material handling equipment and operating equipment.

Amortization expense was $3.8 million compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2016, although we have not yet finalized the valuation of our recent acquisitions. We do expect for those transactions to result in a 10% to 15% increase in the amortization expense as compared to the first quarter.

Interest expense in the first quarter decreased to $6.1 million compared to $8.2 million last year. This decrease was due to the interest savings we achieved as part of our successful debt refinancing last September. Net income for the first quarter increased $10.5 million to $3.7 million, including merger and integration costs of $4.4 million.

Adjusted net income increased 42% to $7.7 million or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $5.4 million or $0.08 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $33.6 million compared to $33.7 million a year-ago.

Capital expenditures, including capital lease additions during the quarter totaled $12.4 million primarily to fund the purchases of vehicles and equipment to support increased sales volumes and to replace aged assets. For the full year, we continue to expect capital expenditures and capital lease additions to total $60 million to $70 million. Since our last call, we successfully completed the first two strategic acquisitions into our merger.

First at the end of March, the addition of Code Plus in the Washington DC market enabled that to expand our value added product offerings to include truss manufacturing. Trusses are critical component of our whole health solution packages in DC was the last major market where we did not have this capability. Founded in 1999, Code Plus recorded $14.2 million in 2016 net sales, and operates from a 10-acre site in Martinsburg, West Virginia serving a variety of residential home builders throughout Maryland, Virginia, DC, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

And then on April 3, we acquired Texas Plywood in the Dallas/Fort Worth market, with over 185,000 square feet of assembly and warehouse space. TexPly is a leading supplier of millwork and doors for single family production builders in the Greater Dallas/Fort Worth area. TexPly net sales in 2016 were $55.2 million.

Our solid balance sheet provides us with significant flexibility as we execute our growth strategies, which are all intended to drive improved profitability. As such, in addition to driving organic growth in our higher margin product categories, we are targeting bolt on acquisition opportunities to further enhance our value added product offerings and/or expand our geographic footprint into attractive markets, particularly those adjacent to our current footprint.

Looking forward, we continue to have significant capacity to complete further transactions should the right opportunities arise. Our pro forma leverage ratio including the TexPly acquisition stands at 2.0 times are trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA, and remains at the low end of our long-term target range of 2 to 3 times. As of March 31, our liquidity was approximately $293 million, including $4.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $288.2 million of borrowing availability under our asset-backed revolver.

I recognize there's a lot to digest from our first quarter, so if we try to summarize where we stand. First, we feel good about improving top line growth based on customer demand indicators, recent volume trends, acquisitions, and price increases. However, we're cautious about gross margins and incremental EBITDA margins in the near-term, and until commodity market stabilized in our contractor customers were fully absorb these higher costs.

Last, we've recognized we can do better on operating expense leverage and renewed our focus to drive productivity without constraining our ability to serve and grow with our customers.

So with that, let me turn the call back over to Peter.

Peter Alexander

All right. Thanks, Jim. Make no mistake. I remain very confident about our 2017 outlook. But as you've heard, we've had several headwinds during the first quarter, some of which were beyond the control and some where we could have done better. However, as we head into the crucial spring selling season, we've seen improving trends. Market sales were up more than 9%, including an estimated 7% growth in volume increases.

And we estimate that April sales were up more than 10% per day including our recent acquisition, so obviously, these significant improvements are extremely encouraging. The fundamental supporting the single family segment including job growth, rising wages, low interest rates, low levels of inventory, all provide confidence that we will continue to see a rising demand environment, and we are well positioned capitalize on this improvement.

As we expand the value added offerings and gain market share, we believe we can outpace the growth of our markets over the longer term. Our commitment to provide value added solutions that will improve the success of our customers along with their solid financial footing, set us apart and create numerous paths to drive growth of our business and shareholder value.

I look forward to updating you on our continued progress as we move forward throughout the year. Thanks for joining us today. And at this point, I'll ask the operator to take us into the Q&A portion of the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Bob Wetenhall with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Bob Wetenhall

Hey, good morning. And thank you for all the detail. Peter, could you spend a minute, for a second, just I know the first quarter is seasonally slow. But could you dig a little deeper into the impact of rain on top line performance? You called out California in particular. What kind of impact is that? And is there a catch up in some point? Is that work deferred and then shows up in the second quarter?

Peter Alexander

Yes, I think your point is correct. California definitely took some wind out of the sales. In California markets, there were so many wet days beyond just not being able to pour slabs or just getting delivery trucks at the sites that held us back. You never really want to use weather as an excuse. But it is one significant data point.

I think it does push demand out. I'm not sure I would steer you exactly to a huge pick up. But I think it does push the demand out in Q2, Q3.

Bob Wetenhall

Could you touch for a second on Ready-Frame? It seems like you really found your footing. You called out accelerating trends in the quarter. It sounds like you're getting momentum as you move through the quarter. How much of that is Ready-Frame and what kind of momentum are you seeing on the ground? Is this in line, above or below your internal expectations for the rollout and for adoption?

And who are the new - you are you finding new customers or is it existing builders who are already in the program expanding their use of it?

Peter Alexander

That's a 16-point questionnaire, Bob. I'll try and tackle it. It's never going to be good enough for me in terms of internal expectations. But I think we are starting to see great traction. I think if you look at the growth quarter-over-quarter, it is significant because we've always talked in previous calls about the bulk of that revenue coming from our core probably less mature markets. This is the one quarter where our new markets where we deployed Ready-Frame technology, actually picked up the slack. So I'm highly encouraged by that.

We are getting growth from a combination of points. One, existing builders that are deploying this in new locations, we are getting - as we've said from the get-go, we were getting new quarter-over-quarter customers that we've never had before, including some national builders that have never touched this before, who have tried it and love it so far. So I feel fairly encouraged about where the growth rate of Read-Frame is going to not only this year but in the outer years.

Bob Wetenhall

Got it. That's helpful. It seems very promising. And, Jim, you had mentioned that historically distributors excel in inflationary environments. It seems like there was a little bit of a lag between your ability to take price and some of the inventory that came in. And it looks like your working capital investment also increased. Can you step us through as CFO, how you're managing an inflationary environment and kind of the impact it should have on the P&L, both top-line, gross margin and SG&A?

Jim Major

Sure, I mean, we talked I think on the last call about the fact that we've taken a little larger inventory position, beginning at the tail end of 2016, because we knew this trade dispute was out there and the potential for higher volatility was very real. So in that sense, I think we took what turned out to be the right steps to minimize any impact from the run in price. But having said that, obviously, what we experienced here since the end of January going up effectively $80 per 1,000 board feet in a 13-week period, that's effectively double the increase that we saw over the entirety of the course of 2016.

So when you get in that situation, obviously, because we said in the prepared remarks that our price quotes can be 30 to - as long as 90 days. And there are limitations as to how much inventory we can stock pile or buy in advance. And so, ultimately, we just need to kind of manage through this transitional period.

Obviously, our sales teams are out there pushing the price increases as quickly and robustly as we possibly can. And I'm sure that others in the industry are doing the same thing, because we're all buying from the same commodity markets. And it will just take some time likely through the balance of the second quarter to manage through that transition. But as we get through that transition, it ultimately leads to a higher top line and more gross profit dollars than had lumber prices just in the mid-300s as they were at the beginning of the year, so.

Bob Wetenhall

Got it. And just one final question, any - and then I'll pass it on, and very nice execution. Anything you could comment about TexPly and Code Plus, how they fit into the network? What kind of valuation multiple, just ballpark, you paid? And what the outlook is for M&A? You have a pretty clean balance sheet right now. And during the balance of the year, is the focus just on - are you looking at bigger transactions? What should we be anticipating as we go into 2H? Thanks and good luck.

Peter Alexander

Yes, I'll take the first part and Jim can talk about multiples on it. I think the pipeline continues to get stronger and stronger. There are lot of really nice tuck-in businesses that fit with our strategic plan in terms of going more for value-add lines of business. I think you'll continue to see activity out of us. We were very pleased with these two acquisitions.

The Code Plus acquisition really gave us a facility expansion in a market that desperately needed it. A well-run company, we were very pleased acquiring them. Texas Plywood focus much more on the production bill of business or as in - in Dallas/Fort Worth we were a little more geared toward the multi-family segment. So it's really a complement or augmentation of our existing facilities.

Jim Major

From a valuation standpoint, the combined price for the two businesses was a little under $40 million, as you would expect with them being components and millwork businesses respectively the EBITDA margins are in the upper-single-digits. And certainly, the valuations, the multiples they were in the mid-single-digits, consistent with the prior transactions.

Bob Wetenhall

Thanks and good luck.

Peter Alexander

Thanks, Bob.

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Manthey with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed with your question.

David Manthey

Hi, good morning, guys.

Peter Alexander

Hi, Dave.

David Manthey

First off, looks like SG&A dollars were a little bit higher than you expected. And if you look at the components, I think you mentioned fuel, a couple of new facilities, vehicle maintenance and staffing. And so first off, I'm just wondering if you can - whether you size those or just put them in order of which were the biggest ones just you understand that.

And second, based on the weather situation you mentioned in California and so forth. I am wondering, if there wasn't just some general under absorption of the cost that you did have, because if you had an additional, say, $25 million to $30 million, I know, there is a lot. But if you'd have that, you would have experienced double-digit contribution margin.

So two parts, one is just if you would size or orders the overages in the quarter. And then second, if you could talk about those revenues relative to expectations, and how you have the P&L set up for this quarter.

Peter Alexander

Yes. I mean, the diesel costs were up about $1 million. In that segment, the average cost of diesel there was up about 26%, if you look at sort of the government statistics. The new facilities are also about $1 million worth of SG&A for those two new facilities here in the first quarter. Repairs were just - up by just a little less than $1 million.

And then the balance, as you said is just that - as we went through the winter months in the tail end of last year certainly in anticipation of higher sales volumes, we had a little more staffing on hand this year than we did last year, and certainly didn't get the leverage from that given some of the weather disruptions, and other factors, but certainly something that we can very easily grow into here in the second quarter as the revenues continue to ramp up seasonally.

And we'll certainly be taking other measures to make sure that we accelerate our operating expense leverage here as we go to the balance of 2017.

David Manthey

Okay, thanks. That's helpful. And second, I'm thinking about the lumber price increases. Our inventory turns in lumber for you materially different than the company overall, and as it relates that I'm thinking about the - as you mentioned some of these quotes that go out 30, 60, 90 days.

Just trying to understand - I was under the impression that you could relatively closely match your inventory levels especially if you increased them within the year versus the commitment that you had made, you can bridge that gap a little bit more cleanly. So I'm just wondering, if you can help me understand those two moving parts, and where the disconnect is?

Peter Alexander

Yes. I think, you're right that we do average about 45, 60 days of lumber on the ground. Obviously, at the high end of that range right now closer to probably 60 days, and therefore turning lumber about 6 times a year, right now. But as prices stabilize, we would be able to pull that back, and turn more not historical range of 8 to 9 times. As I said earlier, I think the challenge we have right now, and it's probably more as much a percentage challenge, as it is the collar challenge is just prices go up $80 like they have over 13 weeks, even if we successfully pass all $80 on to our customers.

The gross margin percentage is going to go down, even if the gross profit dollars are effectively staying flat in that example. And so until we get the kind of the peak in the mountain here, where prices either stabilize or pullback slightly, it just sort of compresses the gross profit margins, and you don't actually see the incremental gross profit dollars until you get to the other side of that run.

David Manthey

Great. Thank you very much.

Peter Alexander

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mike Dahl with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Matthew Bouley

Hey, good morning. This is Matt Bouley on for Mike today. Thanks for taking my questions. I just wanted to follow-up on the commentary around lumber pricing. And then specifically if you're still seeing any elevated competitive dynamics on the lumber side, as you call that last quarter. And then just, within your commentary around accelerating sales in March and April. I mean, how much of that is related to the accelerated pricing on the lumber side versus you any acceleration you're seeing on the volume side? Thank you.

Peter Alexander

Yes. I was going to say, may we answer the second question first. I mean, the 14% growth we saw in lumber is pretty split between price and volume. So as we commented in there, we are seeing some volume growth even on top of the price, which from our standpoint is encouraging typically this time of year. You want to see a lot of lumber go out the door, because that means new starts are starting to get trained up and ultimately that that leads to windows, and doors, and other interior finished products that can be more profitable in higher margins.

So part of the gross margin dynamic here is not just the contraction in commodity margins themselves, but the fact that the mix of lumber and lumber sheet gets was back about 30% for the quarter, which meant there's kind of a double impact if you will on the gross margin percentage from both the product itself as well as the mix.

Jim Major

Yes. I'll probably add on, you asked about the competitive nature is - it does cause an irrational behavior out in the marketplace, we've seen relatively flat inflation lumber and lumber sheet goods for the past three years, I think if you go back four or five years, where there are similar inflationary period, it causes a lot of irrational behavior at the marketplace. So we watch that we monitor it, we try to stay at this point as possible on it and we do.

I think the outlook on this one is anyone's guess I mean the softwood lumber agreement has been announced, I think that continues to create some uncertainly, but I'm not sure how much of the increase was baked into the inflation already and which was not. So it's one we monitor day to day it's one we have to watch day to day. And we've got mechanisms in place to make sure we attack it correctly.

Matthew Bouley

Okay. I understood. Thanks for that. And then just shifting to the SG&A side, it sounded like you mentioned that the synergies came mostly on the cost of sale side. So just - how should we think about any further improvements in terms of synergies specifically on the SG&A side this year? Thank you.

Jim Major

Here we go. Yes, just going to the balance of the year that the majority of our remaining synergies were on the cost to sales side, and so obviously we did see that to be the case here in Q1. They're still - I guess the end of this quarter's $4 million is still about $11 million to $17 million yet to be achieved here over the course of the balance of the year, and into early 2018. But again most of that would be on the cost of goods side in the SG&A pieces would continue to flow through as we get our ERP integrations probably behind us.

Matthew Bouley

All right. Thanks very much.

Peter Alexander

All right. Thanks, Matt.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Keith Hughes with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please proceed with your question.

Keith Hughes

Thank you. As you look into the second quarter, you talked about lower contribution margin. Well, gross margin - gross margin is there a chance gross margin is down year-over-year. Given some of the issues on lumber, you've been discussed?

Peter Alexander

Gross margin in the second quarter last year with 24%. So we've obviously got some work to do to get back up to that level here in the second quarter. As I said, I think it will be a combination of what lumber price does, and whether the mix continues to be a bit of a negative to us. The good news that, all that extra price and your top line is it does start to help the SG&A percentage as well in kind of a countervailing way EBITDA. I think, as I said, we still have some work to do to get back to that 24% for the second quarter out of within last year.

Keith Hughes

Is the best scenario for you now if you now lumber price go flatten out to current levels for a couple of months, every things will settle out or what…

Peter Alexander

Yes. I think from March standpoint, if we can trade between 400 and 430, for the rest of the year that would be lovely. Our customers obviously - and obviously it has an impact on our customers when prices are this high. And we certainly don't want to be in a position where the prices are so high that they're curtailing end demand or pricing, undue restriction on new construction. But something around 400 and change at the moment they were stable would certainly be helpful, it would improve this period.

Keith Hughes

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Blake Hirschman with Stephens Inc. Please proceed with your question.

Blake Hirschman

Yes. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question.

Peter Alexander

Hey, Blake.

Blake Hirschman

First off, just a follow-up on gross margins 60 basis points year-over-year increase. You just talk about the 40 bps from the merger related step-ups. And I believe another 40 from synergies. And then you talked about the lumber double whammy with the make impact versus just a cost inflation? I was wondering, if you could kind of dive a little bit deeper on that, and maybe either rank or quantify what you saw from a negative product mix perspective versus just the cost inflation with the lumber price is being up so much?

Jim Major

Yes. The synergy impact was nearly $4 million, which would work off to about 50 basis points maybe closer to 60. So that combined with the step up charges would have taken as up 90 basis point or 100 basis points as opposed to the 60 that we did. So obviously the negative impact from commodity pricing, the majority of that delta, the mix is not as big an impact, but certainly to the extent we continue to be north of 30% from lumber here for the balance of the year, obviously we would have at least some impact on our ability to improve year-over-year from a percentage standpoint?

Blake Hirschman

Got. That's helpful. And then, I was wondering, if you can talk about the Houston market a little bit more, I believe you said it was down low-singles in the quarter. Just curious on the cadence of that as you work through the quarter, and then kind of whether or not you think we might nearing a bottom in that market in any expectations you have around the timing on that?

Peter Alexander

Yes, I mean, it's a crystal ball on Houston. I think, we are starting to see the corner turn on Houston. The downward trend has subsided a great deal. Our book of business in Houston appears to be very good from what we have within our visibility curve right now. So I feel like it is turning a bit, I don't want to be overly optimistic about these businesses are still have some challenges in the broader market, in the mix of hyper house, but for us long term and still that's when we're going to bank a lot of that one.

Blake Hirschman

Got it. And then just last one for me outside of California and Houston are there any other geographic markets that are worth going out either positively or communicative perspective? Thanks and good luck.

Peter Alexander

Certainly from a macro standpoint, other markets are performing well and certainly the housing market generally looks like it's poised for a solid step forward here in 2017.

Blake Hirschman

All right. Thanks a lot.

Peter Alexander

All right. Thanks.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Matt McCall with Seaport Global. Please proceed with your question.

Matt McCall

Thank you. Good morning, guys. So maybe on the operating expense leverage, the focus there, is the focus on just leveraging some of that expense and maybe - maybe get some relief on the repair side. Is there going to be an actual focus on cost reduction on the SG&A line?

Jim Major

And I think relative to the Q1 number, obviously, we're now hitting those at the peak of the season or the meat of the season. So you would necessarily see expenses going down relative to the Q1 number in dollar terms. But as we said, we've got a lot of opportunities to leverage that cost base far better than, then we were able to in Q1. And therefore, you'd see significant benefits from a percentage-of-sales standpoint.

Matt McCall

Okay, okay. And, Peter, you said, I think maybe Texas was bottoming. What about trends in California? You gave some volume detail for March and April. Have you seen any improvement in California specifically? Is that what is behind the improvement in volume?

Peter Alexander

Yes, I think your question with those rainy days it created lot of hole in the California market. But we're starting to see it pick up back lately. Activity is pretty robust right now and we feel pretty good about full year.

Matt McCall

And then, did you say volume, was that 10% or revenues up 10% in April? Was that the number you guys gave?

Peter Alexander

Yes, we have, including the acquisitions, which add the couple of points.

Matt McCall

Okay. So maybe 8 points total. So how - is it kind of evenly split or how much of that is volume versus inflation?

Peter Alexander

We don't have those numbers available yet. We're still working our way through the full close of April, but...

Matt McCall

Okay. That's fine. All right, thank you, guys.

Peter Alexander

Sure and thanks, Matt.

Operator

Sam Eisner

Yes, good morning, everyone.

Peter Alexander

Good morning.

Sam Eisner

Just a few - or just housekeeping items, you said synergies of $4 million in the quarter. Is that an incremental number or is that a gross number?

Peter Alexander

That's sort of the year-over-year benefit in Q1.

Sam Eisner

Got it. That's helpful. So it looks like now you've had two quarters in a row of decremental EBITDA margins, kind of base business if I exclude the synergies. Just how do we think about, you gave some commentary regarding incrementals into 2Q, but through the remainder of the year what's the right way to think about the cadence of incremental margins, kind of if you just kind of snap the line on lumber prices?

Peter Alexander

Yes, I mean, I think as we look back on Q4 this quarter, I think the missing ingredient frankly was volume growth. As we talked about, we had staffed for a level of volume growth that did not materialize really to the extent we expected in either quarter. But we started to see that margin and, certainly, it looks like it's continued here in April. And the outlook is for that to continue. So we should be able to get back on track at least with regard to the volume element of posting the incremental.

But then, as we've talked about our challenge now at least in the near term is the commodity element, and just getting through this period of the market fully absorbing these higher costs. And therefore, we probably going to see constrained incremental margins in Q2 before those benefits fully flush through in the second half of the year.

Sam Eisner

Sorry to put you on the spot here. When you say constrained incremental, am I led to believe that it's actually decremental margins on the base business in the second quarter? Just - obviously, it's a surprise in the last two quarters.

Peter Alexander

Well, I guess, what we're trying to convey is, hypothetically you had - say, you had 10% growth in the second quarter that you wouldn't necessarily see the double-digit incremental margins on that growth, which is certainly our medium to long term goal. But we certainly still expect to see positive EBITDA from those dollars, just not at the same rate that we would target over the medium to long term.

Sam Eisner

Got it. The two acquisitions that you just announced just for housekeeping, is there any particular cadence that we should be mindful of in terms of how those flow through the year, similar seasonality to your existing business today? And then also, if I were to think about a contribution margin on those acquisition revenue, does that kind of drop through at your kind of base incremental margins? How do I think about the accretion associated with that?

Peter Alexander

Yes, seasonality similar, I mean, being in Dallas and DC, those are pretty average. I guess, in terms of seasonality relative to our overall footprint. And I think we made the comment earlier that EBITDA margins in those businesses being more value-added oriented or in kind of the high single digits.

Sam Eisner

And then, maybe just last one on the SG&A investments, how are you guys planning whether it's diesel cost, when you look forward at the curve and how they'll impact your P&L into the next few quarters here, the investments that you need to make in new trucks and facilities? How should we think about that? There's a point asking on how you guys think about the percentage of sales going forward that would maybe be helpful.

Peter Alexander

I think at this point, we feel like we're staffed for the season. So we have one greenfield, that is in progress out in Northern California, the Sacramento area, they're looking later this year. Aside from that our SG&A, any increases will be more variable in nature, fuel commissions, things of that nature, distribution costs.

Sam Eisner

Got it and you guys - do you hedge on fuel?

Peter Alexander

No, we have not historically hedged on fuel.

Sam Eisner

Got it. Great. Thanks so much.

Peter Alexander

Okay.

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Peter Alexander for closing remarks.

Peter Alexander

Okay. Thanks for participating on the call. We look forward to the next quarterly call. And appreciate all the support. Thanks so much.

This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation and have a wonderful day.

