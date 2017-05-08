OnDeck Capital's (ONDK) CEO Noah Breslow on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OnDeck Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 08, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Zuccaro - Deputy General Counsel

Noah Breslow - Chief Executive Officer

Howard Katzenberg - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John Davis - Stifel

Bob Ramsey - FBR

Daniel Hussein - Morgan Stanley

Rick Shane - JP Morgan

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Eric Wasserstrom - Guggenheim Securities

Lloyd Walmsley - Deutsche Bank

David Scharf - JMP

Rob Wildhack - Autonomous Research

John Hackt - Jefferies

Robert Zuccaro

Good afternoon. Welcome to OnDeck’s first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I am here with Noah Breslow, our Chief Executive Officer; and Howard Katzenberg, our Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, today’s conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. Our earnings release was issued earlier today, and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Please remember that certain statements made during this call, including those concerning our business and financial outlook for the second quarter, the full year of 2017, our growth opportunities and expectations, areas of strategic focus and investments, expansion and diversification of our funding sources, timing of GAAP profitability and anticipated savings of our cost rationalization plans, the impact of our credit tightening, our information, target range, anticipated demand for our loans are not facts and are forward-looking statements.

These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described in our SEC filings, including the risk factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. if any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of our assumptions prove to be inaccurate, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. These statements are also based on currently available information, we undertake no duty to update them except as required by law. Today’s discussion is also subject to the limitations on forward-looking statements in today’s press release.

During this call, we will be referring to both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. For information about these non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP, please refer to today’s press release and the appendix of the Investor Presentation posted today on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Noah.

Noah Breslow

Thanks, Robert, and thank you all for joining us today. On our last earnings call we outlined our strategic priorities to accelerate or time line to achieve profitability and drive shareholder value. These included strengthening credit management by proactively raising underwriting standards and improving the operating leverage inherent in our technology-enabled model by implementing our $20 million costs rationalization plans.

As evidenced by our result made progress on these initiatives during the first quarter. We also recognized that we can further actions to accelerate our path towards profitability, drive improvements to our bottom-line and unlock shareholder value.

As part of December, we have made strategic decision to shift the company’s neutral focus from growing both under management to achieving profitability. Let me clear, we remain confident in OnDeck's long-term growth in market opportunities and we believe the near-term actions we are achieving on both a strong foundation from which to drive future profitable growth. Let me explain why we're doing this. Outside of Credit Management we firmly believe the best way to manage the risk facing a lending business is to be a profitable cash flow generating entity. Being profitable allows us to grow our book value and reduce leverage, improve the capital efficiency of our business and increase our resiliency across economic cycles. As such although loan demand from customers remains robust, in fact in Q1 we processed the second highest amount of applications ever. Our strategic focus will be on profitability over growth in the near term.

This starts with tight credit management, specifically we have decided to be more selective regarding who's approved to undecked loans and more conservative regarding their offers. On average customers are now exceeding smaller loan offers over shorter terms than they were a quarter or a year ago. Consequently, we now planned to originate less overall volume in 2017 than 2016 and expect our unpaid principle balances to decline from current levels during the year. That said we expect our loan economics and portfolio spreads will improve to yield higher net revenue margins overall. We're also intensely focused on driving operating leverage which is why we announced our second cost savings initiative today which I will discuss in a few minutes.

These initiatives accelerate our path to GAAP profitability into the second half of 2017 and put us on a clearer, more prudent path to achieving our financial targets. Once profitability is achieved we will renew our focus on driving profitable and responsible growth which we see as an enormous opportunity. We have a high degree of confidence in our ability to deliver on this plan.

Let me now turn to the quarter's results. We came in above the mid points for both growth revenue and adjusted EBITDA, but I'd like to focus on credit first. We have taken a holistic approach to further improve our credit management and the credit policy adjustments we implemented during the course of Q1 have already begun benefitting the portfolio. Specifically, we're using product structure including dollar amounts terms and pricing as a tool to manage risk in addition to tightening underwriting standards.

The favorable risk management levers are having a desired effect with respect to customer quality. Not only are OnDeck and FICO scores of new customers at 12 month high but they will also have projected Wall Street at the lowest levels we see in well over a year. Although it's still early so far delinquency reads on these recent vintages are also encouraging. Furthermore, although we observed a small amount of consideration for our season to book in January, roll rates for 2016 loans stabilized throughout the quarter and there were no material bills based on February and March performance. In addition with three months of additional data, we see that loans with maturity of 15 months or longer are performing in line with the recalibrated expectations we set last quarter.

As a result of these factors our provision rates decreased sequentially from 10.2% in the fourth quarter to 8.7% in the first quarter. I'd like to note that the provision rate reflected credit tightening that was implemented during the course of the first quarter, meaning we exited risk profile quarter at a lower risk profile than where we entered. Accordingly we expect the provision rates for the remainder of 2017 to be approximately 7% due to the actions we've taken to strengthen credit management. Overall, we are encouraged by the opportunities in front of us to enhance our originations process, make investments in our scoring and collections capabilities, optimize our loan offers and integrate new data sources to further drive our credit performance. Efforts in these areas should not only enable improved credit performance but responsible loan growth as well which we expect to occur on sequential basis after the second quarter of 2017.

Let me turn now to our strategic priority of realigning our cost structure to accelerate our timeline to profitability. As mentioned we announced today that we're targeting another additional $25 million of operating expense run rate savings opportunity to be implemented in 2017 as part of our efforts to better align costs with revenue. These costs savings are in addition to the $20 million cost rationalization plan we announced last quarter and will be achieved primarily to a workforce reduction to be implemented in the second quarter. The additional costs savings will come from all areas for U.S. business with particular advantages and technology sales and operations. In company with workforce reduction, we are also taking steps in the second quarter to combined with on the reorganize on departments and consolidated to reductions.

Combined with the company’s first quarter workforce reduction, total headcount at the end of the second quarter of 2017 is expected to be approximately 27% lower than December 31, 2016 levels. Decisions like this are never easy, but we refer believe that is the way to the defer our business in all of our stakeholders.

Another important decisions we have made, is to significantly reduce marketplace in going forward. Even to our investor’s management that recently improved and data on sales level increased in Q1. As you know, we have consistently reduced marketplace sales over the last year as a relative economic of holding loans on balance sheet remain substantially more attractive to the company. As we have increasing and diversify our balance sheet funding sources and implemented many stores accelerated profitability, we have determine that further reducing sales and marketplace going forward right position for our commitment or shareholders.

Take you collectively, these action service rate that we are focused on improving our financial profile to drive shareholder value. During the first quarter, we also made progress in long-term growth initiatives, so with our platform relationship with change, our line of credit offering and for our international business, all of which significantly year-over-year. In addition, we have a number of efforts under ray to related improve the flexibility, utility and market reasonable offerings in order to drive future growth. We look forward to providing further update in these initiatives in the coming orders.

In the near-term however, the actions we are taking will strengthen our financial performance enabled us to achieve GAAP profitability to the second half of the year and enhance [indiscernible] resilient model across economic cycles. We will do this by focusing on improving credit quality, optimizing user economic and driving operating leverage. As a result, we'll have greater financial strength and flexibilities for future growth, but we can capitalize on the product and longer-term market opportunities we have and create value for our shareholders.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Howard.

Howard Katzenberg

Before reviewing first quarter results, I’d like to discuss our strategic plan to accelerate OnDeck profitability we’ll impact our financial model and mid-year term. As Noah described, we obtain main priorities in 2017 to strengthen and better position on the financial model from long-term success. One, our focus on credit and reducing aggregate portfolio of loss rates and two focused on right sizing organization to drive greater operating leverage. Combined these priorities are design to enable us to achieve our short and long-term financial targets including profitability both drive our current size and as we grow loan value reasonability in the future.

In particular, on the credit side, the actions we were taking have resulted in lower approval rate in the lower credit quality populations and lower volume amounts across our customer population to reducing our overall risk exposure. With the company, these changes. with the reduction and duration and an increasing pricing. In Q1, relatively regular maturities that 51 to lower decline 60% from Q1 2015. In addition, the average APR, of new increased 44% increased 44% from around 41% a year ago.

As a result to these changes we expect risk adjusted return to renewal remediation to be more attractive and prior year advantages. This superior risk adjusted returns however, will comment to extent of lower origination volume in the short-term, which we believe may decline approximately 20% of Q1 level in the second quarter, before going through countries sequentially again in the second half of 2017. We declare this as a strategic decision for our business. Demand remains strong, we simply decided to be more conservative from an underwriting perspective to help achieve profitability in the short term and strengthen our foundation for driving future profitable growth. This shift in portfolio strategy will improve our long term financial performance, but it will also create unique balance sheet and P&L trends in the near term. First given our reduced originations outlook and shortening of average turn, the portfolio will pay down at debt rates throughout the remainder of the year. This will likely result in OnDeck ending the year with lower unpaid principal balances and where we started and the same is likely true for [indiscernible].

Second, as loan balances declined we expect growth revenues to decline as well. This is the tradeoff we are proactively driving to achieve faster bottom line improvement and is reflected in our update guidance.

Lastly as we talked about last quarter as our loan book continues to season, the denominator effect of declining loan balances is expected to result in higher delinquency levels, net charge off rates and reserve ratio. In summary these changes are designed to improve OnDeck's financial performance, grow our equity base and strengthen our financial position for future growth at attractive risk adjusted returns. To that end we plan to unlock additional volume growth in the second half of 2017. We will do this by identifying customer size and technique our risk and return thresholds, launching virgin stake to the OnDeck store, driving disciplined growth in our accounts and enhancing the flexibility of our offerings to attract more positively selective population and widen our product appeal.

Let me now move on to Q1 results, and I'll start by reviewing our prior financial guidance and actual results. In Q1 gross revenue reached a record $93 million versus our previous guidance range of $89 million to $93 million. This strong performance is mostly attributable to higher than expected average loan balances in the period improving DIY trend and continued growth of the other revenue line items. Meanwhile adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.2 million for Q1, within the negative $4 million to negative $8 million range we previously provided.

Moving on we achieved record growth revenue of $93 million in Q1 up 48% year over year. This growth was driven primarily by record interest income which increased 53%. Effective interest yields was 33.9% in the quarter, this is the second straight quarterly increase of DIY and we expect to the trend to generally continue for the remainder of the year.

Gain on sale revenue was $1.5 million in the period down 79% from the prior year. This was driven by both a lower gain on sale rate and our decision to sell only 9% per month new marketplace this quarter compared to 26% in the prior year period. As Noah mentioned we are reducing our planned marketplaces going forward. Although we liked the flexibility and capital like nature of the marketplace model, given our current financial priorities and significant funding capacity it is advantageous to hold more loans on balance sheet and instead utilize marketplace opportunistically going forward.

Accordingly we've decided to sell less than 5% of our terms loan originations marketplace did tail the remainder of 2017. Please note this decision will have an adverse impact on 2017 P&L given the need to book higher provision expense up front. By 2018 we should benefit as a result.

Net revenue was $35.4 million in Q1 and improving over the prior year period, this improvement was driven primarily by higher interest income, partially offset by higher provision expense. Provision rate for the first quarter was 8.7%, compared to 5.8% in the prior year period. The provision rate was generally in line with our expectations and what we share with the OnDeck’s conference call. The majority of the credit tightening executed this quarter was implemented in February and March, so is that an effect for the fourth quarter.

Accordingly, we expect the provision rate for the remainder of 2017 to be approximately 7% due to the actions we have taken the strength in credit management. With respect to our other credit metrics, we generally saw higher levels for 15 plus delinquency rates, net charge off ratio and ending reserve ratio has resulted continued aging of our loan book and its impact on the denominators back on the denominator of each of these metrics.

Specifically, again in Q1, the average term loan age in OnDeck’s portfolio was 4.5 months, up from 3.3 months in the prior year period and 3.9 months in the fourth quarter of 2016. Normalized to our portfolio ageing [ph] Q1 performance is within historical levels. And overall, our credit outlook is the strongest it's been in several quarters as a result of the credit strengthening we’ve implemented.

Our cost of fund raised was 5.9% in Q1, an increased 40 basis points in year-over-year attributable mostly to increases short terms range. In 2017, we expect the costs of funds rate continue moving higher aggressively as [indiscernible] rates. Operating expenses in Q1 were approximately $47 million. As we begun execution of the $20 million costs rationalization plan announced last quarter. These actions drove substantial operating leverage gains as our operating expense market was 50% down significantly from the 71% level recorded in Q1 2016.

Additionally, we achieved an adjusted expense ratio of 14.3% in the quarter, an improvement from 330 basis points year-over-year. As Noah mentioned, as part of continued effort to drive efficiencies and reduce OnDeck's operating expenses. We are targeting an additional $25 million of annual run rate expense cuts to be implemented in 2017. These costs largely impact our U.S. lending business and will be achieved primarily through another workforce reduction. These actions were result in an approximate 3.5 million charge in the second quarter, which is reflecting in our guidance.

As a result, the moves we made last quarter and the additional expense cuts we announced today. We expect quarterly operating expenses by year-end to be approximately $40 million. Going forward, we will continue to be very focused on optimizing costs. Putting it all together, GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders was negative $11.1 million while adjusted EBITDA was negative $5.2 million in Q1. Both numbers representing $1 million to $2 million improvements over Q1 2016.

On the balance sheet side, our unpaid principal balance to over $1 million at the end of Q1, which is up 57% year-over-year, primarily reflecting originations growth over the year and our decision to retain more loans on balance sheet. Our ending funding debt was $788 million, up 69% year-over-year. This increase primarily reflected growth in the unpaid principal balance as well as the increased utilization of our debt facilities.

In the quarter, we continue to adding more debt capacity as well. Specifically, we increased the borrowing capacity of our credit facility with Deutsche Bank up to approximately $214 million also change of the maturities on debt facility by 18 months. In addition, last week, we accepted the terms and expenses of funding capacity under the warehouse line that finances our line of credit offers. Given the continued maturation of our line of credit offering we were also able to improve the economic terms of the warehouse. Our advance rate increased 10 points and our funding costs declined 200 basis points. Our funding pipeline remains active as well, we anticipate that the one remaining facility due to expire this year will be reduced, and we expect to bring on new capacity for our international businesses in the coming months.

Concluding the review of Q1, our earnings cash was $73 million and our debt to equity ratio at quarter end was 3.1:1. We feel good about these levels and expect the business overall to be more capital efficient going forward as a result of the actions we are taking to drive towards profitability and positive cash flow generation. Accordingly, we are confident that our current liquidity position and financing plans will provide sufficient capital coverage for the remainder of 2017 and '18.

Moving on to guidance. As it relates to our financial [indiscernible] for 2017 we are laser focused on achieving GAAP profitability and we plan to continue flexing the pricing, credit and operating expense levers in our models to do so. Accordingly, for the full year 2017 we expect growth revenue between $342 million and $352 million. This assumes the decline of full year origination volume as previously discussed and the marketplace mix of less than 5% over the remainder of 2017. In addition we are reiterating our 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance from $5 million to $15 million. Most of this performance will be achieved after Q2 once the combined benefits of higher pricing, improved credit performance and lower operating expenses take larger effects.

I will note however that we are reiterating this guidance despite the expected $3.5 million charge anticipated in the second quarter and the planned declines in marketplace sell. Finally, as a result of all the credit and cost actions we're taking we're now targeting to become GAAP profitable in the second half of 2017. Specifically, for Q2, 2017, we expect gross revenue between $85 million and $89 million and adjusted EBITDA between negative $3 million and positive $1 million. Again, these ranges to an approximate $3.5 million charge related to the planned workforce reduction in Q2.

With that I'll turn it back to Noah for some concluding remarks.

Noah Breslow

Thank you, Howard. To summarize OnDeck continued to execute on our key priorities during the quarter with a strong focus on credit quality and operating leverage, then at a higher level what we are focused on is transforming OnDeck into a more efficient and effective company that has years of profitable growth ahead of it.

Simply put, we want and expect our financial profile to match up with our leadership position in the market and the high quality of our offerings for a small business customers. With the $45 million of combined targeted run rate expense we have identified since the beginning of the year, we are dramatically reducing spending and focusing on fewer higher impact initiatives.

Our liquidity and access to capital is strong and we expect our cash flow to steadily improve during the course of the year. And with the changes that we're making to the business we can meet or exceed our steady state financial targets with a smaller loan book and accelerate our path to GAAP profitability. From there we expect our products and credit development pipeline to drive further expansion of our business as we introduce Version 6 of the OnDeck score, improvements to our existing offerings to increase their flexibility, utility and market reach and new product in channels that will start to impact our operating results in 2018. We are excited about these future opportunities and look forward to executing on them from a base of profitability, controlled credit risk and liquidity.

To conclude we expect OnDeck to be a substantially stronger company exiting 2017 and well positioned for long term profitable growth as a result of the actions we are taking. We'll now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

John Davis

Maybe just to start on credit, I think you made commented 15 plus months credit is stable. So where are you seeing the weakness in credit, what bucket I think you said in January, the seasoning of that, some of those loans, we saw a deterioration in January -- sorry in some of more the season book. So can we just talk about those and what the outlook is going forward outside the provision guidance you gave?

Howard Katzenberg

Thanks John. As we said in the call, the outlook is really the strongest its been in quite some time. So let me maybe just talk about the 8.7% provision rate and some of these components. First, I’ll remind that we alluded on our last call, we expect is the Q1 provision rates to be on the higher end and most of the credit tightening we implemented was done midways in the quarter. So Q1 provision rate mostly reflected the fact that we expect the loans originated prior to executing a pullback to perform more likely 2015 loan, which we expect to have accumulative net operate in the 8% to 9% range.

The remainder of the provision rate is attributable to the season build as we saw in January, which Noah talked about. This was 2016 loans with the maturity less than 15 months, it was probably about 2 million to 3 million over the build, so it wasn’t very significant and what we did see is that the bill debated [ph] in February and March. So some of that could just be seasonality because January tends to be our worst month in terms of delinquencies, but I think the encouraging news is that we think them roll rates for 2016 loans improve in end market February and the outlook going forward it is pretty doing. So as a result, we said, we expect provisionally for reverse back to 7% level going forward.

John Davis

Okay, thanks. And then maybe just help you think about bigger picture here. What changed in the last three months? You took the costs cutting from, you paid essentially more than doubled the cost cutting. I appreciate the want and need to get the GAAP profitability, but it just seems like this is high growth to what look into strategic alternatives, there was a company I think about. It just seems like, we’re struggling in the profitability here and another reduction and guidance. Just maybe talk about, how you think about the long-term of this business, where you think you can grow it? What ’18 potentially could look like just big picture color? It would be helpful.

Noah Breslow

Sure. John, this is Noah. So I think first, we saw the early result of the implementation of $20 million cost reduction plan. We frankly recognized that we can take further actions to achieve profitability in a shorter timeframe and the lender, you want to be growing book value profitability as for reference point for us, given that we probably getting a little bit later in the credit cycle. It gives us more resilient business, as we head out of 2017 and into 2018.

We’re doing this in such a way that we believe we can still invest very competitively on our product roadmap, our overall investment level, we still think even after this -- second relative changes. We'll be kind of the highest in the space. So we feel this is our ability to sort of compete and continue to innovate in our space, but we also felt and accelerating profitability was the right thing to do in terms of the business.

As we mentioned in the script. As we get in the second half of the year. We do see originations growth, we ramping sequentially and frankly we’re excited about 2018. So when we look at 2018 we do see a lot of the growth coming from extending our products to fit more different types of customer needs, we've a lot of sort of work right now happening in our engineering roadmap around that, so making our line of credit product more flexible as you saw. We just tied up a new funding facility for that at much improved terms, we'll continue to expand on that product, it's growing very nicely year-over-year.

And then developing new variants of our products that fit in more segments of the market, so we think that product expansion also version six of the OnDeck score will allow us to improve our risk reward tradeoff that's coming out in the second half of the year, as well as new channel partners to market as well. So we do see growth re-ramping again in the second half of the year and so this is definitely a you know obviously a very difficult decision to work through in terms of making this second round of adjustments, but we realize the right things to do for the business and it does we think preserve our long term competitive position.

Bob Ramsey

I guess I just want to talk a little bit about provision rate. I know you guys are circling the 7% number for the remainder of the year, I thought that was already kind of a target for the year and given the further underwriting tightening and I guess I'm a little surprised that the target isn’t a little bit lower, maybe you just comment on that?

Howard Katzenberg

Yes, I think Bob, we want to be conservative with respect to credit, so that's reflected in the guidance that we provided.

Bob Ramsey

Okay, and then maybe I think on the EOI you guys said that you expect that will build sequentially from where we are today, did I hear that comment correctly I'm just not sure?

Howard Katzenberg

Well we think the long-term trend is up from current levels and I think previously we talked about a 34% to 35% range for the full year, so we still expect to achieve that.

Bob Ramsey

Got it, okay, very good, thank you.

Daniel Hussein

Hi, good morning, it’s Daniel Hussein for James. Just a high-level question on you know this near-term focus on profitability. So you talk a lot about 2018, but I guess I'm just trying to get a sense for how long you expect this emphasis on profitability to last and how quickly you think you can you know sort of repivot back to growth?

Howard Katzenberg

Yes, so you know I think it lasts until we're profitable so we're making changes and as you saw I think from our press release we're targeting GAAP profitability you know kind of in the second half of this year so we don't expect that that timeframe is all that long.

And then I think from that base of you know sub level of profitability, stable credit and really quite strong liquidity we think that's the right base from which to grow the company kind of after that. So you're not taking about a radically long timeframe, we tried to signal kind of in our communication today that we see that happening in the relatively short term. And ultimately what we're really targeting is responsible profitable growth so we don't necessarily see the company swinging back in the negative direction either to achieve that growth, it's really more building that base of profitability stable credit liquidity and growing from there.

Daniel Hussein

Okay and then just I guess the way some of your credit metrics work and your profits are earned like to maintain that GAAP profitability I guess you have to make more of a -- I guess we have still make more in the -- like instead of flipping a switching really accelerating back towards growth might it look more like a gradual reacceleration in 2018?

Noah Breslow

I think that’s right. I wouldn’t expect from a financial perspective that will be growing 30%, 40% a year, again, which we have that provision expected during the initiatives.

Daniel Hussein

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

Rick Shane

In one of the tables you show a $13.5 million purchase of loans. What is that?

Howard Katzenberg

In the quarter, we have the opportunity to execute clean-up costs for this remaining transaction that [indiscernible] in 2015. And based on our experience cleaning up the first two deals, which worked very well for us, we decided to take advantage of that opportunity. And so, the $13.5 million number that you’re referencing is the purchase price for the two pools that we purchased in '15 Q1. From an accounting perspective, when we brought this on balance sheet, that’s probably we have to look at additional provision expense. So that probably added another 20 to 30 basis points that provision rate in the quarter.

Rick Shane

Got it. Okay. And then the second question. There is a little bit of uptake in the funding advisor channel. That just a shift we may continue to see given the focus on efficiency, is that away to sort of outsource some of origination volume?

Noah Breslow

So the funding advisor channel is definitely an efficient channel for us, but I think the uptick might just be more specific to competitive dynamics in that channel. And to be candidate, I’m not sure how much that will continue, I think it might tick down and such in next couple of quarters, just because a lot of the credit changes we made, maybe have a bigger impact on that channel and other channel. So they are kind of implemented across the Board. So I would say it’s more of a Q1 specific dynamic. We look in Q2 and Q3 that those might be more in one as we were in 2016.

Rick Shane

Got it. Okay. And guys look, I know a lot of the change you’re implementing are hard for you, hard for the organization. But I think the focus on profitability is important.

Noah Breslow

I appreciate that Rick.

Jed Kelly

Great. Thanks for taking my question. I think your net revenue is up 13% in sales and marketing is down 10% year-over-year. So is improving efficiency in sales and marketing, is that what you see the most opportunity to drive back half profitability. And then with the decision to focus on credit more than growth and reduce the technology expense as well. Any concerns that your competitors could get more aggressive and trying to gain market share?

Noah Breslow

Yes. So I think what we look at first $20 million cost reduction we did really early in the year. But focus of that, that did have a chunky bit that was really related to sales and marketing efficiency. But the cost reduction we announce today or really more focused on our overall structure of the company and making that company kind of meaner and more efficient and more effective in our investments. And we actually don’t see it radically changing our marketing budget or marketing forecast for the rest of the year.

So I would say, if anything closes that market intensity we company from the company, for the next couple of quarters on the margin sure we're going to optimize it. But we are booking and show a pull back too much for us there. From a competitive standpoint, I do think being a little bit more conservative on credit, you know well we'll open up the chance for some creditors to maybe pick up some volume on the margin again, we're very confident having made over $6 billion of loans that we're pulling back in a pretty, in a riskier segment of the population and so I think we're just -- we're more comfortable with that dynamic, you know specially in the next couple of quarters.

Eric Wasserstrom

With respect to the changes that you're making over these past few quarters, how do this influence the thinking about the longer-term guidance, sort of the steady state operating targets that you put out in June of last year?

Howard Katzenberg

Yes, so thanks for the question Eric, our financial objectives haven’t changed, we want to deliver a high return on equities as the shareholders at relatively low leverage levels compared to our other finance companies. So the steady state targets outlined in our Analyst Day last year still apply, but what has changed is the level of scale, and the timeline needed to achieve those targets, both have become significantly compressed as a result of the actions we're taking.

Eric Wasserstrom

So would you expect given the changes that you would achieve these targets more quickly or more slowly given that they depend heavily on the size of the loan portfolio?

Howard Katzenberg

Certainly much more quickly, that was the chief motivation for really focusing on the credit tightening and making the OpEx reductions. So we don’t have to be reliant on portfolio growth to achieve the targets.

Eric Wasserstrom

And is credit performance the primary operating item that's different than your expectation at the time that you put this guidance out or has other dynamics of the marketplace changed as well?

Howard Katzenberg

You're talking about the steady state targets or?

Eric Wasserstrom

Yes, I'm talking about the conditions under which you'll achieve them, obviously you're accelerating them primarily through a reduction in both revenue and costs and I'm trying to determine whether that's primarily in response to the credit environment or in response to other competitive factors.

Howard Katzenberg

I think it's just in response to wanting to be a profitable enterprise and manage the risk of our business in a more prudent manner.

Noah Breslow

Yes, I would just add you know -- I do you think the credit is a big component of this because what we're doing is really sliding back on certain populations of loans that just have core risk adjusted returns so even though they might have had the appearance of adding some bulk to the business you know when you sort of net out you know the risk and volatility of that risk, we just felt on the margin these weren’t for us one of the best populations for us and that's where we sort of pull back and so, you know we believe is that ultimately from a net revenue perspective or a net revenue margin perspective these are all positive changes that we're making.

Eric Wasserstrom

Thanks very much.

Lloyd Walmsley

So really just curious at a high level, understand the decision to move the higher quality loans and slow origination growth pushing for profitability, but wondering if you guys think the online lending category as a whole is growing market share, I think you noticed this was the second highest quarter loan application processed implying the applications themselves may not be growing that rapidly, so really just curious to get your sense of the category as whole. It would seem to be early days yet, yet obviously the direct origination growth seems to be lagging and just curious here, your broader use in the category?

Howard Katzenberg

Yes. I mean, you partly respective on the overall category, I think with the complement the second highest application in total deliver for OnDeck and that was on a base of lower marketing expense to that couple of million less than marketing that we spend in the first quarter of this year, versus last year. So again, when you look at on the cost per application basis or kind of more in unit adjusted basis, we thought that was strong performance.

No look, I think the category is maturing and you see companies now not just optimizing for pure originations, but optimizing for credit and optimizing for profitability. But there are still no question and remind that five years from now every single small business loan gets made online. And so we think, we've at the vanguard of that trend. And we have a number of segments of our business and slightly kind of the adjustments you’ve made in marketing and credit, for example our line of credit product or national business or chase program, all grew very hopefully year-over-year in Q1.

David Scharf

First Howard, just a clarification on, I had working down here, I want to make sure I heard that correct. Did you suggest that total OpEx will exit this year of 40 million quarterly run rate?

Howard Katzenberg

Yes.

David Scharf

Okay. That should be our Q4 part of it give or take and then modest growth building off of that?

Howard Katzenberg

Yes. I know, we put a lot of numbers out there in order to the $20 million cost rationalization and 25. We wanted to make the math easy for guys so we provided that guidance.

David Scharf

Okay, that’s helpful. So at a high level, couple of things. You were -- I think by somebody else want to achieve GAAP profitability. Is the focus on profit margin or is there return to growth? I’m wondering given this focus towards profitability, risk adjusted returns in the guidance and positioning seems to resemble that of -- more of what we think to be a traditional lending model. How do you define growth going forward and specifically once we exit this year? Is an adequate and the Board’s definition of growth book value accretion or is it actual year-over-year earnings and our growth?

Noah Breslow

Yes. So I think at high level, we certainly are mapping our financial model, to more financial services model at this point. So starting to focus more and you saw on the release we called out the GAAP profitability kind of the milestone. And we think that’s directly to you and it is more big financial services business, you need to book, growth book value kind of overtime.

So we want to say that, what we won’t have any singular kind of definition of growth in 2018 or 2019 and beyond. I mean for me, there is an eliminate to which is growing market share and growing our ability to serve customers, that's sort of one dimension of growth is growing or the second [indiscernible] growth is growing our share of what if you will within the customer projecting in a huge opportunity for us to do as we increased more products, I think our products more useful. And then there is a financial parameter around that. So I would be expecting kind of growth moving on to accretion, as well as kind of GAAP earnings growth and AR growth as we go into 2018 and 2019, but I don't we're refer dominating it on a singular metric.

David Scharf

Got it, no that's fair. And Noah kind of quickly follow up, as we take into account the tightening of credit, as you would mention you know there are record number of applications but fewer being approved more stringent lending terms. When we look at that slide that's always been present that sort of you know highlights the overall size of the small business lending market in that US and that which you ultimately target. Any sense for how much of that big funnel gets reduced when you factor in what you now view as appropriate risk adjusted returns and how many businesses no longer sort of make the cut.

Noah Breslow

Yes so we're not giving out sort of specifics on exactly the kind of delta and approval rate you know that was resulting from credit changes, but what I will say is the originations are compounded effective of two things, not only does the approval rate but it’s also the loan offer itself. So what you're seeing in our kind of outlook here the next couple of quarters is not only a reduction in approval rate, but actually the people we're approving we're giving out more conservative loan offers over shorter terms.

In the very near term that's going to push originations volume down as a compounding of those two numbers but the shorter terms actually means you know customers might come back a little bit earlier for a renewal loan than they would if they had already received a longer term loan beginning as well. So we see some offsetting effects essentially six or 12 months down the road. But I just wouldn’t want you to think that the reduction in volume is only a function of approval rate, it's got offer quality as a component to it as well.

David Scharf

Got it, understand, thanks very much guys.

Rob Wildhack

Hi guys, on the decision to sell fewer loans in the marketplace is there anything we should read into on the demand side of that?

Noah Breslow

No, I think as Noah mentioned demands actually improved from 2016 levels, you can see our gain on sell rate you know rebounded from the last two quarters. So there're a few reasons why we're making the market place change. First as we've consistently done this year, given that relative economics we think it's a smart, especially given the focus on profitability to continue reducing the [indiscernible].

Second we now have nearly building of funding that capacity that we've secured over the course of 2016 on the warehouse side, so capital assets isn’t an issue, unless we give our updated originations outlook combined with the fact that we expect to be generating cash flow by the end of the year, the liquidity that we get from marketplace is much less important now. So therefore we've determined that further reducing sales in the marketplace going forward is the right decision not only for our business, but for shareholders as well.

Rob Wildhack

Got it, got it, and then wondering if you could talk about the broader competitive landscape, are you seeing any more or less participation from banks and more traditional lenders and along those line do you think there're any competitive advantages that could come as being a part of a larger business and maybe you're missing out on today.

Noah Breslow

So I think overall competitive landscape again will be sort of stable the last quarter I think the dynamic that you saw in our business in Q1 were largely driven by internal decisions whether it’s sort of the actions we took on the cost side or the actions we took on the credit side, you know we are later in the cycle and so traditional lenders as we get later in the as you get later in the cycle, typically play a bit more. So certainly that reverse is three to five years ago, we are seeing more banks in the mix provided capital to all businesses, again with very traditional processes in those changes. But strategically we’re begin to [indiscernible] that we are, with the mutual contract remaining and this depending company and scaling up as a pure play leader an online SMB lending. So we are getting leverage in partnering with banks for the relationship is one example of that, we’re working with another bank on the funding side as well. So that’s where we see the opportunity, I think work with the existing lending system out there as oppose to look at anything specific in terms of strategic alternatives for the company.

John Rowan

Good morning guys. My apology if you went through this once go this already. But can you kind of define what exactly the characteristics are, as a population that you’re pulling back on lending too?

Noah Breslow

Sure. So yes, I think the index [ph] score allows us to [indiscernible] very granularly and extremely target pull back. So they’re tightening primarily score based that we’re doing and step backing up potential across the board. So we’re generally not signaling out particularly industries, geographies or custom banks. The actions we are taking at resulted in lower fed rates for the lower credit quality population at the result. And also just lowering amount, it’s really across all customer population as we like to reduce our overall risk exposure. As a result, our credit as we mentioned the strongest expense in second quarter.

John Rowan

Okay. And then just to, I want to make sure, I understand, one comment you made earlier. Do you said that delinquencies are is whatever credit, you’re talking was actually relatively showing delinquencies are up year-over-year. I think you are talking about that on age adjusted basis. Is that correctly?

Noah Breslow

Yes. That’s right. So we did our analysis is on the impact of aging on delinquency measures. And but we, when you normalize before dating effect. Q1 delinquency level that the 7.8% actually look better than the first quarter of 2015 and 2016, internally are in line with historical trends.

John Hackt

Good morning, guys. Thanks and most of my questions have been asked. I guess, one thing I was just asking. So you’re tightening and obviously selected -- I guess your funnel's tightening. So would you think that 7% provisioning rate, which obviously just the rest of this year, it’s a little effect license denominator effect and so forth. That comes down as we go into 2018 as you continue to tighten or how should we think about that over the long-term?

Noah Breslow

Sure. I want to provide specific '18 guidance right now. But again, as I mentioned before we're being conservative on 7% estimate for the remainder of the year and certainly we’re engineering the business to deliver profitability as soon as possible.

John Hackt

That’s all I had. Thanks.

Robert Zuccaro

Okay. Thanks everyone for your time today. We appreciate it. We’ll see you on the next call.

