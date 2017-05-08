MannKind Making Moves, Could Gain Nasdaq Compliance With Strong Close

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) has seen its stock rise as much as 30% today, May 8, on heavier than normal volume. This is welcomed relief for long-term longs who have seen their portfolio values dwindle over the past year or more.

The action today comes as a follow-up to a memorandum of Understanding with One Drop, a service for diabetics that helps users track their glucose levels, monitor health, and see what others in the one drop network are doing. One drop is not exclusive to Afrezza, but MannKind getting Afrezza support on the network could deliver an assist to what management hopes is a turnaround story for MannKind.

As I have stated many times over the past year, MannKind has been an active trader's stock, more than anything. Investors will play the swings in this stock to make money, both long and short. The last couple of months have provided ample volatility in the stock for more recent players to do quite well. Technical traders have enjoyed various runs and dips along the way.

For long-term investors, the story remains bitter, even with a 30% gain in one day. Just two months ago this stock was at $2.50 per share, so celebrating a price of $1.00 seems like a hollow victory for many.

Depending on your investment style and risk tolerance, MannKind could be a great speculative play, or simply just another one of many companies that tried but failed over the long term. In my last article I stated that MannKind was at levels where it could well be worth a look for speculative players as a "lottery ticket" play. For some that saw the wisdom in such a statement, one trading day would have delivered a decent reward.

I anticipate volatility to continue until the earnings call on May 10, 2017. When earnings happen, the fundamental story comes to the forefront. Is management gaining traction on a deal for Afrezza, financing, and increasing sales? These questions will all get an unavoidable answer with the earnings call.

It is no secret that MannKind is not fully funded to continue operations as they stand for more than a couple of quarters. A cash infusion is needed. The critical element is how that cash is infused. If MannKind can strike a deal of some nature on Afrezza, it would be a life raft that could potentially stave off dilution or toxic financing. If no such deal materializes, then the alternatives are not very shareholder friendly. The bottom line is that MannKind lacks leverage, so any form of deal may not be as good as it could have been if cash were not a critical issue.

Over the next two days, and until the quarterly call, it is critical that investors long and short keep a level head. It is not every day that 30% runs and 30% dips happen. The action here is, in my opinion, speculators placing their bets on what the call may deliver, whilst knowing full well that they can pull the plug on their bet and not be much worse for the wear in either direction.

In my opinion it would be a small victory to reset the Nasdaq clock. That could at least buy some time and get back a bit of the leverage lost. If MannKind can reset the clock and hold that line through the Annual Meeting of shareholders a week later, it would be an even bigger near term win.

In my opinion the fundamental aspect of the MannKind story, from an investment perspective, is not shifting quickly enough. MannKind can not afford to wait for organic sales growth. It needs compelling sales results quickly. The Catch-22 for MannKind is this. MannKind needs good Afrezza sales to attract a partner and MannKind needs a partner to help finance selling Afrezza.

The last point I will make is one that some may not want to hear. If the compassionate side of you wants Afrezza to be a success no matter what, you should strongly consider that it is possible such an event will not be financially rewarding for longer term investors. If you can live with that, great. If you can not, then you really need to pay close attention to the fundamental story and determine the proper level of investment. The fact is that longer term investors have a long way to go before breaking even, while newer players have a much shorter path to the same status. This remains a speculative play, and remains an active traders stock more than anything else. Stay tuned.

