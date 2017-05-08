Recovering Production And Excessively Bullish Storage Expectations Pose Risks For Natural Gas Bulls

Structural imbalance or structural undersupply in the U.S. natural gas market has been a recurrent theme among analysts and traders (especially bulls) at least since the summer of 2016.

The list of fundamental changes that support the case for rising prices included the following:

The retirement of coal power plants and the commissioning of new natural gas-fired power plants;

environmental regulations that sped up the displacement of coal-fired electricity generation by natural gas;

the growing number of chemical plants and rising natural gas consumption in the industrial sector;

increasing exports to Mexico and growing demand for liquefaction (LNG exports); and

feeble growth in dry gas production after essentially six years of almost uninterrupted decline in the natural gas rig count (from September 2010 to August 2016).

Most of these arguments are still valid today. However, that does not mean natural gas is necessarily undervalued and that you should go long at any price. What constitutes a structural undersupply? We identify the following three essential characteristics:

Normal weather leads to abnormal consumption because of higher total demand per degree day (TDpDD; click here to read more); flat production forecast and normal weather result in below-average end-of-season inventories; and higher prices and higher forward spreads eliminate structural undersupply, but do not create an oversupply.

As you can see from the chart below, over the past 12 months, TDpDD has been averaging just over 5,400 MMcf despite ups and downs in natural gas consumption. Therefore, normal weather does result in abnormal consumption levels and bullish weather (i.e., hot summer or cold winter) will result in even greater levels of demand.

Source: GeckoiCapital

However, demand represents only side of the equation. Supply is another side and it can potentially completely change the underlying bullish picture in the marketplace.

Indeed, we have been noticing some improvements in dry gas production lately. Our forecast for May has not seen a downward revision for five days, while cumulative the two-month production forecast hit a new high of 4,384 bcf this morning. We now expect dry gas production to grow by 1.4% y-o-y in July.

Source: GeckoiCapital website

Another risk for natural gas bulls stems from market expectations. On a percentile basis, large speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets are now at their most bullish natural gas in more than three years. At the same time, storage injections might not be as bullish, as expected. This morning, our "predicted surprise" indicator jumped by 17 bcf for a total of three reports and by 23 bcf for a total of four reports, implying a potential for a "bearish surprise" ahead. The expectations gap is now firmly in the bearish territory (see chart below). (To understand what the expectations gap is, see the description here.)

Source: GeckoiCapital website

On balance, we had to downgrade our long-term trading risk indicator from moderately bullish to mildly bullish, while downgrading our mid-term trading risk indicator to mildly bearish from neutral. On Sunday, we lowered our balancing price estimates for both June and July contracts. However, should production continue to recover, we will have to issue a more substantial downward revision.

