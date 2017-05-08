Touring The Top Market News

Stock picks roll in from the Sohn Conference, and I reach back into the vault for an Einhorn classic.

There was decent deal news flow all around. What can it mean?

Coach agrees to buy Kate Spade, and I get nervous about what will happen to handbag prices.

Handbag Concentration

Coach (NYSE:COH) announced its intention to buy Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE), valuing its smaller handbagger cousin at $2.4 billion. Coach management promised a run rate of $50 million in synergies in three years.

When I saw the headline, I immediately thought of handbag pricing power and industry concentration. Back of the envelope: Old press releases and free articles from a quick Google peg the handbag market size at $9 billion to $12 billion. Coach made $4.5 billion in revenue in 2016; Kate Spade did $1.38 billion. Could this merger raise purse antitrust issues? Assuming any of these estimates accurately reflect U.S. market share in handbags (and also assuming these companies' revenues entirely consist of luxury handbag sales), the combined companies would have a 49% market share. Add in Michael Kors, with a 40% market share, and the HHI index for luxury handbags exceeds 4000 - classifying it as highly concentrated.

I am not confident my market size estimate is accurate nor that the FTC would oppose the merger, in any case, but it's fun to think of antitrust in luxury goods. Exorbitant pricing is part of the appeal. Maybe the FTC should mandate a higher concentration in the handbag industry to ensure properly prohibitive pricing. Either way, the congressional hearings would be fun to watch.

Other deal-ish news:

In competitive news, VW (OTCPK:VLKAY) is confident anything Tesla (TSLA) can do it can do better.

Sohn Conference

I somehow missed that Jeff Gordon was going to speak at the Sohn New York Conference.

The Sohn Investment Conference is today. I'm relying on Seeking Alpha's coverage. Kevin Warsh sees thought consensus and a low VIX as less than comforting. Keith Meister likes CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL); Debra Fine likes DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM); Bill Ackman still likes Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC).

Palihapitiya Chamath likes Tesla, and I have to give him credit for kicking up some dust with that one. In fact, Chamath gets his own paragraph for this one.

David Serra is a fan of shorting long-dated Gilts amid a broadly bearish view on the U.K.; Clifton Robbins likes Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC); David Einhorn is short Core Labs (NYSE:CLB).

I've watched Einhorn's Allied Capital speech many times, kind of like how Matt Damon watches the Eric Seidel/Johnny Chan hand over and over in Rounders. It's on YouTube here.

Also, Jeff Gordon was there to be honored for his work fighting pediatric cancer. You can hear Kelly Evans ask Jeff Gordon why you can't race a driverless car. That question had not occurred to me, but I like where it's coming from. Without drivers, car racing could get truly, transcendently reckless. Remember Battlebots?

By way of housekeeping, I'm test-driving a daily evening recap with short riffs on the day's bigger headlines. Please let me know what you think.

