Great! What Now?

But as the "sell the news" action suggests, the question is: "what now?".

Ok, let me figure out how to put this diplomatically.

France didn't end up electing a person who some people believe harbors questionable viewpoints.

There we go. That's 100% true and is irrefutable, so that should exempt me from charges of politicizing a post.

That outcome was expected, which is why I suggested on Saturday the news would be sold.

And it was. First in the euro, which gapped higher and then faded...

...and then in European stocks (NYSEARCA:FEZ), which closed lower pretty much across the board.

Gold briefly flash crashed (risk-on), but that was quickly reversed:

This is a fantastic example of why you should fade crowded trades. As noted in the post linked above, data current as of last Tuesday showed asset managers were the most long euros in at least a decade, and specs had trimmed their short position to almost flat.

Let me show you a good example of why retail investors shouldn't try to time things like this. Here's a chart that shows flows into the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU):

(Source: Bloomberg)

Right, so on Friday, the fund saw its largest inflow in history as retail attempted to position for a Macron win on Sunday. Here's how that worked out:

As I joked this morning with a friend who works at Bloomberg, that's something I would have done when I was 18 years old:

I know what I'll do! I'll buy this European ETF 48 hours before this election because no one besides me has thought to get long European stocks before a predetermined outcome.

But the larger question here is this: "what now?"

And that question is why you saw this news being faded from the word "go" in Asia on Sunday evening.

The Le Pen "black swan" is off the table, which means those central banks who are eager to normalize policy (think: the Fed and the ECB) will likely feel emboldened by the outcome in France. Here's what veteran trader Richard Breslow said early on Monday (full note here):

Well, today's get rich quick scheme didn't work out so great. It turns out that more than a few traders had the idea that they'd go with the huge Macron poll lead and superior debate performance and place a little weekend flutter. After all, not that many other people may have noticed. The number one question in your mind should be, what, if anything, this means for ECB policy? Do you really think this could push them to be explicitly more hawkish? Will they test the waters with speeches full of veiled hints? One thing you know for sure, the market will be hyper-sensitive to anything smacking of tapering. And react accordingly. They want to believe.

Note the Heisenberg-ish sarcasm. But also note the implicit warning. In the same note, Breslow made it explicit, as follows:

Counter-intuitively, the post-election wave of implied volatility selling is probably a mistake.

That, as the VIX collapsed to 9-handle:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Ultimately, I think you should seriously consider where the upside is from here.

With "Le Pen risk" (as it was known among traders) now off the table (at least in terms of the presidency), it seems exceedingly unlikely that the ECB will continue to try and find excuses to avoid taking more steps towards normalization. The Fed has, of course, explicitly acknowledged international risks in the past (see September 2015), and whether it admits it or not, it was closely monitoring Sunday's election in France. Now, that hurdle is cleared.

So, as Breslow writes in his Monday missive (linked above), you might do well to think about things counter-intuitively right now.

That is, don't look at it as "phew, that's over, now it's 'to infinity and beyond' for the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY)."

Because central banks are also thinking "phew, that's over." Only the next part of their thought isn't "to infinity and beyond." In fact, it's the opposite. They're thinking: "ok, green light to tighten."

And, if you need a preview of what can happen when a market that was flooded with liquidity suddenly has to adjust to a concerted effort to tighten policy, look no further than China, where Beijing's efforts to rein in speculation via OMO hikes and institute a sweeping clampdown on leverage have led directly to commodities carnage...

(Source: Bloomberg)

...and a spike in bond yields to 22-month highs:

(Source: Bloomberg)

I realize that's a lot to digest, but that's why you have to take a holistic view of markets.

Because when it comes right down to it, the things outlined above are what matter - not what some hedge fund manager said Monday at the Sohn Conference.

