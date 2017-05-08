Traders Aren't Buying The Latest OPEC Rhetoric And What This Opportunity Means For You

We think investors should take advantage of the latest pessimism in the market to buy their favorite energy holdings.

Welcome to the ignoring edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Markets are fascinating because human emotions drive short-term price movements. Take for example what Khalid al-Falih, Saudi Energy Minister, said today:

"Based on consultations that I've had with participating members, I am confident the agreement will be extended into the second half of the year and possibly beyond."

So what did oil prices do?

WTI was up $0.21/bbl or 0.45%.

That's a pittance of a move for a statement that the market did not have priced in in any scenario. The most optimistic outlook we saw was for OPEC to extend the production cut till year end and calling for OECD storage to be below the five-year average. No one has contemplated the possibility of OPEC extending cuts into 2018, and the market's reaction to this announcement is a big snooze.

While on the surface, oil prices are flat, energy equities are roaring back. We wrote in our last week's weekly oil markets recap that we were building an allocation in the portfolio called, "lottery producers." We revealed that we were long names like California Resources (NYSEMKT:CRC) and Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), both of which are up over 7% and 9% respectively.

How should you analyze Saudi's announcement?

Forget what the traders are doing and how oil prices are reacting to this announcement. Here's what we think you should know.

OPEC did indeed cut oil production since the announcement of the deal in November. Exports did drop from OPEC as a whole, but lower domestic demand and refinery maintenance led exports to fall below the production cut. The near certainty of the deal being extended for the next six months has already been announced, and this time, the cuts will go directly into exports because domestic demand is rising and refineries are back online.

If after 6-months, OECD storage is still above the five-year average, Saudi would want another extension of the deal. Based on any reasonable calculation at the moment, if OPEC adheres to another 6-months of cuts, it's unlikely we need to see another extension as OECD storage will be below the five-year average. This statement then shouldn't be taken too literally, but more as a reassurance from the Saudis to the rest of the world.

Translated in another manner, the Saudis are inherently saying, " Oil prices are too low and we think it should be higher." This is similar to Mario Draghi's comment back in 2012 when he said that he will do " whatever it takes" to save the Euro.

When you analyze Saudi's statement along with the timeline of the Saudi Aramco IPO, there's a coincidental cutoff point where the Saudis need oil prices to be. The current projected IPO timeframe is for the end of 2018 or early 2019. The sentiment surrounding oil prices by then will need to improve dramatically in order for them to get close to the $2 trillion valuation they are seeking. Rystad Energy estimated that Brent would need to average $75/bbl coupled with the revamped tax and royalty changes for Aramco to achieve the $2 trillion valuation. If oil prices remain around $50, Aramco's valuation will be off by 1 to 1.2 trillion, a scenario the Saudis can't and won't tolerate.

Now one might say that Saudi's attempt will prop up US shale so much that the market becomes oversupplied again. However, this argument ignores the 50 million b/d of production outside of OPEC and the US that remains in decline. By 2018, the decline rates in this conventional oil fields will rise as producers combat even higher depletion rates (a topic we have widely covered in the past).

Combining the scenario where non-OPEC ex-US remains in decline along with Saudi's desire for higher oil prices, we can see that barring any demand shocks, the market will rebalance, and oil prices will rise.

Focusing on US shale is only part of the equation, but as we have repeatedly said, it's about the Rodney Dangerfield barrels (non-OPEC ex-US) that will drive the fall in supply in the years ahead.

We believe you should take advantage of the market pessimism to add to your favorite energy holdings as we have throughout the first half of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC, AREX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.