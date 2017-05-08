Resolute Forest Products Continues Its Turnaround Efforts

Investment Thesis

Since I first wrote about Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) on March 6, 2017, the stock had appreciated significantly. More than 30% appreciation in two months. But there had been no meaningful news to my knowledge to excite the stock. In spite of heavy-weight value investors Prem Watsa and Francis Chou owning significant percentages of the company, the stock had been consistently falling since 2011. I bought the stock at $4.50 at near all-time lows. If you buy enough stocks and invest for long enough, at some point, luck has to be on your side, right? Well, yes, in theory. In reality, I much more frequently suffer from premature accumulation.

Business Overview

Resolute is a diversified company that sells forest products. The company is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint, and specialty papers.

Its financials clearly demonstrate that it has no pricing power.

In spite of strong revenue, this small cap has a tendency to burn more cash than it makes. It is what Francis Chou coined a CRAP company (companies that Cannot Realize A Profit). Having said that, this inability to generate cash has already been more than reflected in the company's stock price.

Idling Thorold Newsprint Mill

In my previous article, I wrote in a "highly articulate" language that,

]...] when 2 + 2 + (-1) = 3, choosing to close nonperforming operating segments could materially improve results.

The nonperforming segment being Newsprint in Resolute Forest. And, by sheer coincidence, unbeknownst to me, the company had already been implementing a plan to close down one of its newspaper mills and made the announcement a few days after the article was published.

Quarterly results (2017 Q1)

Resolute's quarterly earnings released yesterday were very poor. It has made me doubt any point in believing that this company will one day turnaround. It used a further $39m in cash flow for operations and had to invest $69m in capital expenditure.

Tissue Segment

Atlas was bought around 2012 for roughly $155m. Atlas has been integrated and was hoped it would generate $8-12m in EBITDA in 2017. So far, I fail to see that working out as planned.

Pensions

One of the few positives to owning Resolute is that its pension contributions are set to decrease. Initially, it was expected to drop by $127m between 2017 and 2020 versus the base line of 2016. Now,

[...]estimated contributions to our Quebec pension plans from 2017 to 2020 are expected to be lower than previously disclosed by approximately $30 million, including $6 million for this year, based on the exchange rate in effect on March 31, 2017 [...]

Deferred Tax Assets

Resolute's deferred income tax assets are carried on the balance sheet at practically double its market cap. However, without a profit, there is little benefit in these deferred income tax assets.

Conclusion

The company has made few positive strides towards improving operations. Obviously, there continue to be meaningful risks ahead. Such as the fact that non-print media will continue to cause meaningful headwinds to Resolute's operations and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Additionally, Resolute's industry is extremely competitive and highly capital-intense, leaving very little room for Resolute to maneuver. Further compounding Resolute's problem is its financial position. Problematic would be understating it. It ended the quarter with debt at $881m, up from $762m at the end of the previous quarter.

Finally, after very thoughtful deliberation, I exited my position.

