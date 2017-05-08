BP Ramping Up Growth Catalysts - Dividend Should Increase In Years Ahead

Source: Stock Photo

There was a lot to like with BP's (NYSE:BP) latest earnings report, which I think will be considered a turnaround quarter for the company when the market looks back at it. For the most part it was the lack of one-off impairments, charges, or other items that has distorted the company's results over the recent years.

Now that its exposure to fines and other financial requirements associated with the Deepwater Horizon disaster are winding down, the company can be analyzed more on a performance basis than it has in the past. Based upon that and the lack of non-market events and surprises going forward, I like what I see with BP, and am in agreement with its assessment of the oil and gas markets over the next couple of decades.

It did have to take on more debt in the last quarter to pay for responsibilities related to Deepwater Horizon, but over the next couple of years its exposure is going to drop to about $1 billion a year. As of the end of the quarter, its debt stood at $38.6 billion.

The company will need some decent performance from its upstream in particular to provide the economic environment for an increase in its dividend. Over the long term I see it growing, but there will be some pressure this year because of the large number of projects its developing and spending on.

Based upon its belief there is a lot more growth left in fossil fuels, BP is making decisions in line with those assumptions, which I think are going to pay off for it in the years ahead, while rewarding shareholders with steady increases in it dividend.

Upstream growth outlook

One thing that was somewhat of a surprise in the latest report was the fact its U.S. production enjoyed good results. Over the last twelve months it had been weighing on the performance of the company. So, along with solid growth in the rest of its upstream operations, it helped the company to exceed expectations.

Looking ahead, BP has said it will add over 1 million barrels per day of new oil equivalent production from 2016 through 2021. By 2020 it plans on delivering about 800,000 more barrels per day.

Not only is it ahead of schedule, but it is coming in at 15 percent under budget at this time. By the middle of 2017 it plans on having four of its seven targeted projects operational.

It sees an ongoing growth in its free cash flow through 2021. It said this:

As noted in February, based on our current planning assumptions, this is consistent with our organic cash balance point reducing steadily to around $35 to $40 per barrel over the period with the recent portfolio additions adding even more resilience to the portfolio.

Working capital

During the last quarter working capital jumped by $3.6 billion, against a decline of $400 million in the quarter before.

As mentioned above, with the company front-loaded in the first half with the four projects, my expectations are we should see a drop in working capital in this quarter and probably for the remainder of the year.

With a lot of that apparently coming in the current quarter, investors should be looking for a weaker performance in this area of the company. It's also spending on its retail outlets as well, which should be a consistent drawdown of its working capital. For those and other reasons, operational cash flow numbers are going to increase over the next few quarters.

I don't see the company being able to offset that quickly, which is why I'm looking at this quarter being somewhat weaker than the last. Its performance could accelerate nicely if the prices of oil and gas don't plummet during the second half of 2017.

Retail outlets

One thing it appears to me the market isn't pricing in too much is its retail store strategy, which will add a significant number to the company's portfolio over the next five years.

Mexico is targeted for the most stores, with 1,500 sites planned to be opened through 2022. A major catalyst there was the deregulation of the Mexican retail fuel market four years ago.

Commenting on the low capital structure of its Downstream business, the company said the annual range of $2.5 billion to $3 billion is what is being looked at. If the price of oil remains subdued, it has room to downward adjust expenditures.

Of the range mentioned above, about $800 million to $1 billion will be allocated to "retail and retail marketing," with the lower end of that guidance the more likely to be spent.

The low capital structure allows the company to spend more on its retail business strategy, which includes Woolworths in 2018, and close to 1,000 new stores expected to be opened in Germany through 2021.

Not as visible is the number of stores to be opened associated with its signing of a new retail joint venture in Indonesia. BP has some flexibility here to move up or down within the capital structure depending on existing market conditions.

Over time this should be a nice growth engine for many years into the future. It'll take a few years to generate the full benefit, but when combined with the potential of its upstream growth over the next couple of years, it could produce consistent growth for a long time to come.

The one caveat to the growth outlook

What could throw a wrench in some of the outlook for the company is the uncertainty surrounding the price of oil. Not much has gone right with the decision by OPEC and non-OPEC participants in the agreement to cut oil production, which has forced the producers to weigh extending the deal to at least the end of 2017.

One small piece of good news there is Khalid Al-Falih, the energy, industry and mineral resources minister of Saudi Arabia, said this at the 19th Asia O&G Conference: "Based on the consultation I have had with participating members, we are confident that the agreement will be extended to the second half of the year and beyond."

While I and others have speculated about the possibility of extending cuts beyond even the second half of 2017, this is the first time I've heard it being considered a possibility by Saudi Arabia. Since this has already been priced into the market in my view, all this is likely to do, outside of the predictable temporary boost in the price of oil when the announcement is officially made, is to keep the price range of oil in the $48 to $55 per barrel range for the remainder of the year.

In the past I had the range between $50 and $55 per barrel, but there are now too many headwinds for that to be the ceiling. If Libya is able to maintain domestic stability, that could even be lowered to around $45 per barrel if it comes close to its goal of reaching 1.1 billion to 1.2 billion barrels per day by the end of 2017.

Again, the combination of an increase in spending and potential weakening oil price support could bring lower results than expected for BP.

Conclusion

I see a little bit of a struggle for BP because of its increase in spending during the remainder of the year; especially for the second quarter. Further out, if oil can retain some of its strength, BP has the growth projects in place to perform very well for the next four to five years. For long-term investors I see nothing to be concerned about. Not only do I expect it to maintain its dividend, but eventually it'll start increasing it steadily as the price of oil warrants.

It appears to me it will be able to successfully implement its strategy, with it having flexibility in its Downstream business to spend and grow at a variable pace, depending on the price environment it faces.

With it cutting costs, even if oil prices remain under pressure for a year or more, it should be able to grow at a profit; although in regard to the dividend, it may have to be more conservative in its growth. I don't see it being cut, but I do see it being held where it's at if WTI oil remains below $50 per barrel for an extended period of time.

