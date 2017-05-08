Buying A Very Safe Dividend

However, none of these is relevant since the dividend is very safe and a higher payout ratio seems likely.

Introduction

Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE:ABT) average dividend growth of the last five years was 1.9%, and the average payout ratio was 57.2%. However, ABT will not be able to sustain its dividend growth rate of 1.9% and its payout ratio of 57.2% in the upcoming years. This suggests that ABT has a modest downside potential of 5%. However, the stock has a modest upside potential of 7% if ABT were to up its payout ratio to 71.3%. In other words, ABT is roughly fairly valued based on its dividend stream. This is good news for dividend investors since it means that capital depreciation is unlikely. I will demonstrate this by presenting historical data, zooming in on the growth forecasts, by extrapolating where needed, and finally, I will use all the data and decide with a DDM-model whether the dividend streams are under- or overvalued.

Historical data

The average dividend growth was calculated by summing up the dividend growth rates of the last five years, followed by dividing them by five. The same was done for the payout ratio.

The chart above shows the dividend growth and payout ratio for the last five years. Although the dividend growth is very volatile throughout the years, the payout ratio shows a minor upward trend. This means that ABT is actually allocating more of its FCF to its shareholders. The average dividend growth between 2012 and 2016 was 1.9%, and the average payout ratio was 57.2%. A dividend growth rate of 1.9% is fairly low and sounds sustainable at first, but we have to dig deeper to figure out whether this is true.

Dividend flows



The table above shows the dividend growth at a rate of 1.9% and the FCF needed at a 57.2% payout ratio for the next nine years. When looking at the table and the historical free cash flows, one would think that this is sustainable. Now, we have to figure out whether this could be realistic. Therefore, we have to look at the historical revenues, and zoom in on the growth outlook.

Some important growth forecasts from management which can be read in the 4Q2016 transcript:

"For established pharmaceuticals, we forecast high single digit operational sales growth for the full year 2017 with balanced above-market growth across our key emerging markets, and we forecast low to mid-single digit growth for the first quarter." - CFO Brian Yoor

"In nutrition, we forecast operational sales growth in the low to mid-single digits for the full year 2017, and relatively flat sales growth for the first quarter with expected sequential improvement in growth rates as we progress through the year."- CFO Brian Yoor "In diagnostics, we forecast operational sales growth above mid-single digits for the full year 2017 driven by continued above-market performance in the U.S. and international markets, and we forecast low to mid-single growth for the first quarter." - CFO Brian Yoor

No outlook is given for the Vascular and for "other" income, therefore the growth of 2016 will be extrapolated for those revenue generators. By using the growth outlook from management and extrapolating where needed, we get the following the table:

I chose the lowest growth outlook possible in the given brackets to create the most conservative outlook. This means that the possible upside potential for the stock is somewhat suppressed by my conservative approach. The FCF yield is based on the FCF yield of 2017. If the segments keep growing at growth rates that are similar to that of 2017, the FCF will be enough to sustain the dividend at a growth rate of 1.9% and a payout ratio of 57.2%.

Theorizing about future payout ratios

It's always good to make a few different scenarios about the future, since no one knows what will happen. Therefore, I will use two scenarios.

A) Payout ratio stays at 57.2%

B) Payout ratio will be changed to 71.30%

A)

A payout ratio of 57.2% means that the company will not be able to grow its dividends at a rate of 1.9% per year. This is because the estimated payout ratio in 2017 is already higher, namely 71.30%, than the payout ratio of 57.2%. By using a DDM-model, we can figure out whether the dividend streams are overvalued in this scenario. The final year 9 uses a 2% growth rate, as to keep up with historical inflation.

According to scenario 1, there is a 5% downside potential, which means that the dividend streams are slightly overvalued in this scenario. Most investors apparently do not agree with this since the current stock price is obviously in disagreement with this assessment. This implies that they expect a higher payout ratio in the future or that they expect the company to generate more free cash flow. More free cash flow generation is likely, since I used the lowest growth rates possible relative to management's guidance. Lastly, a higher payout ratio is not so strange if we look at the historical payout ratios of ABT.

B)

A payout ratio of 71.3% is enough to support nine more years of a 1.9% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate). This means that the dividend streams are undervalued. The upside is roughly 7% at this payout ratio.

Conclusion

Although I used the most conservative outlook in my calculations, there is still some upside potential for this stock. The dividend stream appears to be slightly undervalued. Keep in mind that I used conservative growth rates, which might have suppressed a more generous upside potential. All in all, ABT seems to be a solid dividend payer.

Sources: All images are from my excel sheet and the data used in the sheets are sourced from the SEC filings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.