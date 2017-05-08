Apple: Is The Capital Return Plan Still Impressive?

On the day that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) surpassed an $800 billion market cap, a review of the recently updated capital return plan is worthwhile. The $300 billion headline figure may sound more impressive than the details as the stock price surges to new highs.

The tech giant surged beyond $150 for the first time. The question is whether the capital returns support a higher stock price or whether the rally will stall out with the release of the iPhone 8 in the Fall.

The stock is now worth roughly $800 billion though the enterprise value is closer to $650 billion due to all of the net cash on the balance sheet. Apple ended March with $257 billion in cash and $99 billion in total debt on the balance sheet.

The capital return program could be restrained by only having $17 billion in domestic cash requiring the constant raising of debt to repurchase shares and pay dividends. Regardless, Apple raised the capital return plan since inception to $300 billion along with increasing the quarterly dividend 10.5% to $0.63 per quarter.

As my previous research highlighted, a significantly larger dividend wasn't exactly a good signal that the future earnings stream was attractive compared to the stock valuation. In this regard, Apple basically split the difference by providing yield investors a solid increase while still focusing on stock buybacks going forward. The stock gains though leave the dividend yield at only 1.6% now.

The problem with the stock buybacks is that the annual spend is not keeping up with the increased market cap. Apple spent more on repurchasing shares all the way back in 2014 when the market cap was much lower.

AAPL Market Cap data by YCharts

The chart as well highlights how the massive stock buybacks that now total $157 billion since FY12 has kept the market cap down while the stock price has roared ahead.

The repatriation of cash could help with the capital returns. Apple only trades at about 12x forward EPS estimates ex-cash so the stock is cheap enough to spend more cash, but a 10% tax on repatriation of foreign cash could reduce the desire to spend.

The tech giant has $240 billion in foreign cash so a complete repatriation would cost Apple $24 billion in taxes. Under that scenario, the net cash position would drop to $134 billion. The net cash position would actually dip close to the FY13 levels of $130 billion.

In reality, Apple needs to leave cash in foreign locations so the repatriation levels and hence tax bill will be lower. As the revenue base reaches $250 billion in FY18, the company may even feel the need to raise the cash held on the balance sheet from the 2013 levels.

The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield is now at the lows not seen since the stock peaked in 2015 and eventually gave back $40. A stock yielding 6% isn't the worse one to own, but appreciable upside may not exist, especially after any further rally into the iPhone 8 release.

AAPL Net Common Payout Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that the capital return plan sounds more impressive than reality. The net payout yield has dipped to the lows not seen since the aggressive plan ramped up back in 2013.

The last time this occurred the stock quickly peaked afterwards suggesting the current rally heading into another hot iPhone release could again lead to a multi-year high in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.