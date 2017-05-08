Snap Earnings Preview: 170M DAUs Or Bust

If Snap reports Daily Active User's of 170M or below in Q1, it will indicate a year over year growth rate below 40%, jeopardizing Snap's long-term growth story.

Google Trends data continues to show that Instagram Stories are more popular than Snapchat Stories.

All eyes will be on the company's user growth in the wake of an intense attack by Instagram and Facebook to replicate Snap's wildly successful Stories feature.

Snap will report its first quarterly results as a public company next week, the consensus is for $158.1M in revenue, up 307% year over year.

Intro - All Eyes On User Growth

On Wednesday May 10th, after the market's close, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) will report its first financial results as a public company.

Speculation about Snapchat's user growth declining has been running wild since Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) began replicating its most popular Stories feature in late 2016.

Snapchat was only able to grow its user-base 48% year over year in Q4 2016, to 158M Daily Active Users ((DAUs)). This net addition of 5M DAUs was the slowest absolute growth in users since mid 2014. Many have been left wondering whether the success of Instagram Stories was the culprit.

On a percentage basis, the 48% growth rate appears to be the slowest in Snapchat's entire history.

From a long-term prospective, DAU growth is a critical metric to justifying Snap's current valuation.

According to my calculations, Snapchat will need to scale to 300M DAUs by 2020 to be able to justify buying in at today's valuation.

If the company's year over year user growth rate falls below 40%, this optimistic future is in dire straights. Let's play this out.

If Snapchat grows its user base by 40% this year, it will end 2017 with 221M DAUs. If the DAU growth rate slows to 30% in 2018, then they will end the following year with 287M DAUs, scaling past the 300M mark at some point late 2019 (assuming.

In this scenario, by generating $20/user/year in revenue, Snap will be operating at a $6B revenue run-rate, enough to potentially justify a $50B valuation (assuming a ~8X P/S valuation), or about 2X upside from today's prices. To keep the faith in this scenario alive, Snap desperately needs to prove to the street that it still has a strong runway for growth.

In Q4 '16, Snap only added 5M net new DAUs (growing its base from 153M to 158M sequentially). To get to 221M DAU's (40% growth), they will need to add 63M net new DAUs in 2017, or an average of about 16M per quarter.

In short, Snap will need to triple its quarterly net new DAU rate (of 5M in Q4 '16) to keep its bull-case intact.

Google Trends Data Is Worrying

For what it's worth, Google Trends data doesn't seem to indicate Snap is having too much success in the battle against Instagram. The term Instagram Stories remains far higher in search popularity than Snap Stories since it was launched in mid 2016.

Taking a step back, Snapchat's popularity as a whole seems to be lagging as well. The app's search popularity on Google has leveled off with Pinterest, and remains far behind both Instagram and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

Financials

In terms of financials, the consensus revenue estimate for Q1 is $158.1M. This would represent growth of 307% year over year, but a decline of 5% sequentially. Although there is some seasonality in Snap's business to account for the sequential decline, this is notable because it would be the first time since 2014 (or when we have data) where Snap's quarterly revenue declined quarter over quarter.

Snap is still such a young company that I believe it's more important to focus on the company's user-base growth and engagement, rather than financials in the near term.

After raising $3B+ in an IPO, Snap has several quarters to invest heavily in growing its business before profitability becomes too much of an issue. That being said, one thing analyst's are likely to be watching closely is Snap's gross margin, as it will be an indication of company's long-term operating margin potential.

Snap's gross margin was negative in 2016, but showed some promise by squeaking out a positive result in Q4 2016. This trend will need to continue if Snap is ever going to be cash flow positive.

If the company cannot convince investors that its operating margin structure has as much potential as Facebook's in the long-term, then Snap's lofty price/sales multiple will likely contract, as a result.

Conclusion

A lot is riding on Snap's first quarter as a public company.

Scrutiny of new IPO's is always intense, and in this case the effect is magnified by the nature of Instagram/Facebook's attempts to directly take users from Snapchat.

If Snap cannot prove that its user base is growing at 40%, then the bull-case of Snap reaching 300M DAUs by 2020 will quickly fall into jeopardy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.