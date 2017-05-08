Tesla: Are Musk's Claims About The Model 3 Ramp Credible?

As we discussed in our earlier article, not only Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) missed its Q1 earnings consensus by a mile but in the process further exposed the frailties of the company's business model.

Post earnings, the stock remained surprisingly resilient for a broken story stock. Part of the reason for the stock's resilience is that cheering fans and analysts continue to trust the management commentary that Tesla will execute a good Model 3 ramp. We disagree.

What appears to give investors' confidence in Tesla's execution is the earnings call commentary from CEO Elon Musk that the Model 3 ramp is on time and there are no known challenges. The charisma of Mr. Musk makes investors believe in Tesla and in the improbable odds the company faces. But, does evidence support such optimism?

No Problems With Model 3 Ramp

When asked about what gating items the company sees with Model 3 ramp, Mr. Musk commented:

"Well, actually it seems to be we're not really seeing any significant change that needs to occur with Model 3. It's coming in as expected as the design continuation has predicted. It's been pretty close to the bullseye and I'm not aware of anything that would affect our prior statement to that volume target."

We are not surprised that Mr. Musk is not seeing any problems with its Model 3 ramp - but, how will he? The company has short circuited both testing and production processes of Model 3 by eliminating the beta testing process and by skipping the soft tooling step for production. Typically, these are the processes during which problems are typically found. By short circuiting the processes, problems may not be found until much later in production ramp. By the time Tesla notices any problems, the odds are that the production ramp would have commenced in earnest and cost to fix the problems would have reached into the billions.

Investors should also note that Mr. Musk has a terrible track record when it comes to foreseeing problems or delivering products on promised time. Not only have all of Tesla's products been late to market, but many times Tesla does not even communicate with investors about the delays until after the delivery date passes.

The delays in the introduction of Model S and Model X are well known. More recently, we have seen similar delays with Tesla's Solar Roof. Until a few weeks back, Solar Roof Tiles were supposed to be available for order by the end of April. Here we are in May and what we hear now from Tesla is that prototype production will start in Fremont in Q2 followed by mass production in Buffalo at some point in the future. Here is what the company announced in its Q1 shareholder letter:

"We plan to start pilot manufacturing of Solar Roof tiles in Q2 at our Fremont facility. Shortly thereafter, production will transition to Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York."

What does "shortly thereafter" even mean? Is that Q3? Q4? 2018?

For reference, as late as October 2015, SolarCity, a company that Mr. Musk was chairman of, was claiming volume production in Buffalo in 2016.

The bottom line is the company is perennially late when it comes to delivering products and features.

Autopilot 2.0 Implications

When it comes to Model 3, one of the important feature sets that we need to keep an eye on is Autopilot 2.0 given that Tesla promises to outfit its entire Model 3 fleet with this functionality.

As investors are already aware, Tesla promised an Autopilot 2.0 release for Model S and Model X by the end of 2016 and did not communicate delays until after the deadline passed. As of the writing of this article, there is no sight of a working Autopilot 2.0 even though management commentary seems to suggest that it is a fait accompli. According to the Q1 shareholder letter:

"Since December, we have been rolling out updated Autopilot features over the air to customer vehicles. These updates allowed our cars equipped with the latest version of Autopilot hardware to have automatic emergency braking, "Summon" (in which a driver can call or return the car from their garage or parking space), automatic lane changing, lane departure warning, and an increased speed limit for Autosteer to 80 miles per hour on highways. In only a few quarters, we have developed industry-leading vision technology that we had previously sourced from a third party."

Investors unfamiliar with the company's ways will conclude from the above paragraph that Tesla now has a working Autopilot 2.0 system. But such a conclusion would be inaccurate. Internet forums are full of stories about how the company's Autopilot 2.0 has many missing features and even the deployed features do not work safely. The most recent release from the first week of May still appears to be buggy and rolled out to a small number of guinea pigs. So, whom to believe? Customers and their attorneys? Or, Tesla?

Ironically, Tesla's claims in one part of the shareholder letter can be disproved by its claims in a different part of the same shareholder letter. Elsewhere in the same shareholder letter, Tesla says:

"We have yet to recognize a significant amount of deferred revenue from future functionalities related to Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability options."

The company did not realize the feature revenues because, in spite of its conflicting commentary, Tesla has failed to deliver.

As such, we are surprised that the company recognized even a part of the revenue in Q1. Although we predicted otherwise, we note that the revenue recognition was partial and the company claims it did not recognize much of the revenues for the feature because the company continues to flounder in its execution. On the earnings call, Mr. Musk claimed that:

"We had a bit of a dip, obviously because of the unexpectedly rapid transition away from MobilEye, where we would expect it to have the MobilEye chip on the board as we transition, but MobilEye refused to allow that, so then we had to basically recreate all the MobilEye functionality in about six months, which we did."

This narrative, once again, is not accurate. Even if we were to start the clock with Autopilot 2.0 introduction, it has been over six months since the feature was introduced and Autopilot 2 continues to underperform compared to the older generation Mobileye based Autopilot 1 systems. As such, given the status of Autopilot 2.0, we are skeptical that Tesla can reach feature parity with Autopilot 1 even in the current quarter. We are even more skeptical that Tesla can get to a level where it can fully recognize revenues for the feature in Q2. (However, it should be noted that Tesla could recognize increasing part of the Autopilot revenues although the methodology for such recognition is unknown)

Our best guess at this point is that Tesla will not get to Autopilot 2.0 until Q3 at the earliest. It may even be 2018 before this functionality is fully tested out on the Model S and Model X.

If Tesla cannot even get Autopilot 2.0 to work on Model S and Model X yet, what are the chances that Tesla can get this feature set to work on Model 3 by the July volume production date? Especially considering that the Model 3 samples did not become available until late March?

Is Mr. Musk planning on releasing an incomplete/buggy/untested Autopilot 2.0 feature set on Model 3? What are the consequences of such action in the context of a lower end, mass market car?

Autonomous Driving Track Record

When it comes to autonomous driving technology, the problem with Mr. Musk is that he has an extensive track record of being long on hype and short on substance. Consider the following proclamations from the CEO on the subject for the past three years:

June 2014: "I am confident that in less than a year you will be able to go from highway on ramp to highway exists without touching any controls." - Tesla shareholder meeting

December 2015: "We're going to end up with complete autonomy, and I think we will have complete autonomy in approximately two years." - Fortune

June 2016: ""I really consider autonomous driving a solved problem," he said. "I think we are probably less than two years away." - The Guardian

March 2017: "I think that is about two years" - TED Talks

The reality is that Tesla has still not met the 2015 freeway deliverable promised to shareholder in 2014. In theory, this should have been the easiest of all the autonomous driving goals to meet: freeway autonomy is supposed to be the easiest aspect of autonomous driving by as much as an order of magnitude. Given that Tesla has not even gotten to a reliable freeway autonomous system, how long will it be before Tesla can get to autonomy on urban streets?

As far as the "full autonomy will be available in two years" pitch goes, we would not be surprised if Mr. Musk makes the same pitch he has been making since 2015 again in 2018 and 2019. In this context, the Los Angeles to New York demonstrator is an important milestone to watch. In our view, if Tesla can pull this technology demonstrator off, it will likely be able to deliver freeway autonomy in 2018. In other words, it will be closing in on its 2015 freeway autonomy deliverable about 3 years behind schedule. By hitting this deliverable, the company may also have a half way decent chance of delivering limited Level 4 autonomy in the 2019/2020 time period.

Based on available trial data, there is only one company that can credibly claim that autonomous vehicle deployment is imminent. And, that one company is Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) spinoff Waymo. It is likely that Tesla will be years behind Waymo/Google in introducing autonomy to automobiles. Given Waymo is enabling other auto manufacturers with this technology, the dreams of Tesla becoming a player in the RoboTaxi business will likely remain as dreams.

Summary and Prognosis

We do not find the management comments on Model 3 ramp credible for various reasons.

Tesla has a long track record of being late to market with products and features. Many times, management does not even communicate the delays until after the deadline has passed. Given the large risks Tesla is taking in short circuiting the testing and production process, trusting management narrative about Model 3 production is, at best, naive.

Tesla has an even worse track record when it comes to autonomous driving technology. It has yet to deliver on its promises from 2014. Tesla appears to quite far from reaching its autonomy goals and as such there is no evidence that the current hardware is even capable of reaching the level of performance that Tesla is planning. Given autonomous technology is one of the pillars of Model 3 introduction, it behooves investors to be extremely skeptical about Tesla's Q3 production schedule.

As far as the RoboTaxi business goes, we find it unlikely that Tesla will be a player, let alone a leader.

Unfortunately for the shareholders, even with a decent Model 3 execution, the business model is hopeless and will continue to not make any money.

The risk to the short play is that Mr. Musk is a PR machine and has a long track record of releasing products prematurely if that helps the Musk mystique. The capital market calculus for Model 3 could be that it is better to push out a buggy product than none at all. Even a buggy Model 3 release can help raise capital for Model 3 ramp as well as capital for future Gigafactories. If the market expectations of profitability can be successfully pushed out, there is hardly any limit to the number of bad business choices the company can make. Quality problems can always be fixed post release at a considerable cost to investors. We have seen this movie before.

Nevertheless, we believe such an outcome is increasingly unlikely. With broken growth, broken story, a poor business model, and less than credible management, this stock has nowhere to go but down. We believe the stock's decline has only begun.

Our View: Sell short.

