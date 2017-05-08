Omega Healthcare Investors: Negativity Overblown

One tenant is 45 days late in rent payment, but management believes that situation will be cleared up soon.

There are exceptions to every rule. If history is any guide, this bull market is in its latter phase. In times like these, I prefer to go for less levered, lower-yield dividend stocks and avoid leveraged high-yield. In the event of higher interest rates in the bond market, leveraged high-yield dividend stocks will face a 'double whammy' of more costly debt and higher yield competition from bonds (which typically leads to lower stock prices).

For this reason, I've tried to keep exposure limited to high-yielding stocks, but sometimes, some of them are just simply worth recommending anyway. I believe that Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is one of those names right now.

Omega Healthcare Investors owns real estate of Skilled Nursing Facilities across the country but does not actually operate them. Think of Omega as a landlord for these facilities. The last quarter was a mixed bag, with revenue falling a little short of expectations but Funds From Operations very much in line. There were some good signs, such as slowing pace of reform in Medicare reimbursement (important for Omega's tenants), but one tenant fell behind on its rent. This article takes a look at Omega's latest quarter and how the company stacks up overall as a high-yield investment.

A mixed quarter

The biggest highlight of Omega's most recent quarter was some of its debt reshuffling. The company redeemed a $400 million senior note at 5.875% due in 2024 and prepaid another $200 million off an unsecured term loan. In turn, Omega issued another $550 million senior note at 4.75% due in 2028 and another $150 million senior note at 4.5% due in 2025.

Adjusted FFO was up slightly in the quarter, going from 83 cents in the same quarter last year to 86 cents this time around. That's not much growth, but it's fine all things considered. The company bought far more than it sold: It disposed of 15 facilities for a total of $45.8 million and acquired just $8 million worth. I suspect much of this is due to management's desire to engage in 'capital recycling.'

One tenant is 45 days late on its payment, but management has only re-affirmed its FFO guidance for 2017 because it believes that tenant will make due completely within the next quarter. If so, then this incident will be no more than a blip on a radar.

One other interesting tidbit is that management seems to believe that the current administrators behind Medicare reimbursement are more business-friendly than the last and could, therefore, slow down the pace of fee-for-service reform. For those unfamiliar, the government is looking to reform Medicare reimbursement to bundled reimbursement as a way to better deal with the growing relative population of Medicare-eligible people over the coming decades. A slowing of this steady, piecemeal reform will likely be positive for Omega and its skilled nursing operator tenants.

An excellent valuation

Omega Healthcare Investors has dipped again. Chart courtesy of Google Finance.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors are down yet again, which is somewhat disappointing. By now, I was hoping for shares to be on a much firmer footing and that its yield would fall to the 6% range or even lower. Unfortunately, it looks like this stock is going to be down for a while.

Shares are very cheap. According to data from FAST Graphs, shares of Omega have averaged 12.3 times FFO over the last 10 years, which in and of itself is cheap. Currently, shares are at just 9.4 times FFO, a discount of 28% to its average.

Omega Healthcare Investors is not a particularly risky stock. Despite its high yield, that dividend is only 70% of Funds From Operations. Omega does have plenty of debt, but it's not that high: Debt is just 4.78 times EBITDA. There are others in the healthcare REIT space which are much more highly levered than that. This is one of those high-yield stocks I do not mind recommending, but do keep your exposure limited.

With Omega Healthcare Investors, I do not expect too terribly much FFO growth in the coming few years. What growth we might see could be offset by the effects of Medicare reform.

