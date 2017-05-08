Vectren's (VVC) CEO Carl Chapman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vectren Corp. (NYSE:VVC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 08, 2017, 02:00 PM ET

Executives

Susan Hardwick - EVP & CFO

Dave Parker - Director, IR

Carl Chapman - Chairman, President, & CEO

Ron Christian - Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & External Affairs

Analysts

Paul Ridzon - KeyBanc

Joe Zou - Avon Capital Advisors

Paul Patterson - Glenrock Associates.

Sarah Akers - Wells Fargo

Dave Parker

Thank you Chad and good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's call. This call is being webcast and shortly following its conclusion, a replay will be available on our investor relations homepage located at investors.vectren.com by clicking on the webcast link on the top of the page.

This afternoon, we released – I’m sorry this morning we released our 2017 first quarter results and filed our Form 10-Q with the SEC. You can access these two items as well as today’s earnings calls, slight hesitation to our investor relations home page.

As described on slide three many of the statements we will make on this call are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in this presentation.

Carl Chapman, Vectren's Chairman, President and CEO, will provide today’s comments on first quarter’s results and our outlook for 2017. Also joining us on today’s call is Susan Hardwick, Executive Vice President and CFO, who will provide a regulatory update and details on utility and non-utility first quarter 2017 results. Ron Christian, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal & External Affairs Officer is also with us today.

Following our prepared remarks, we'll be glad to answer questions you may have. With that, I'll turn the call over to Carl.

Carl Chapman

Thanks, Dave and welcome everyone and thank you for joining us on our call today. We appreciate your continued interest in Vecrtren.

Let's start on slide 4 and 5 for a review of our 2017 first quarter results and highlights. As you can see overall we are much improved first quarter compared to the prior year. Consolidated net income was $55.4 million or $0.67 per share up from earnings per share of $0.58 in the first quarter of 2016.

For the quarter utility results of [$0.80] or [$0.06] per share over the prior period primarily reflecting the consistent EPS growth provided by our gas infrastructure programs. This growth was more than enough to offset the unfavorable heating weather compared to last winter which reduced earnings by an estimated $0.02 per share a quarter over quarter or about $0.05 per share compared to normal.

In addition, as we announced on our February call, SABIC one of our large industrial customers brought online their 85 megawatt co-generation plan in early 2017. That reduced earnings compared to last year’s quarter by about $0.03 per share.

In our non-utility group infrastructure services first quarter results were $0.03 per share improvement over 2016as the distribution portion of business benefited from continued strong demand and the aforementioned warm winter weather as the construction season was extended significantly.

This improvement was partially offset by $4.5 million of pre-construction cost associated with the large transmission pipeline project we mentioned in the last call and just again in the latter part of the first quarter. So overall, we are off to a very good start in 2017.

Turning to slide 6, we are affirming our 2017 consolidated guidance range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share. Our affirmation of guidance considers first quarter weather and reflects our expectations for continued strong utilities earnings growth from our [Indiscernible] capital investment and gas infrastructure tapered by lower electric margin from SABIC in 2017.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Susan.

Susan Hardwick

Thanks, Carl. Let’s turn to slide number seven for our utility regulatory update. We’re pleased to learn last week that Indiana Senate Bill 309 was signed by Governor Holcomb. This new law included few important provisions for utility customers.

First the law assures to all customers who generate their own power will be compensated at a fair rate for the power they deliver back to the system. And second, the law requires the use of a competitive bid process for the construction of any new generation over 80 megawatts. This will apply to the new gas power generation plant we have planned in our electric utility , integrated resource plant or IRP that we filed back in December. The new law will ensure a competitive price and achieved for the benefit of customers.

We believe the most likely result will be that either we build and own the plant or we own it after construction is completed by a third party. Later this quarter, we anticipate issuing RFPs that addressed the areas for a long term generation as well as their purchase power option.

The result of this IRP process including that self build option will be key elements of the certification of these filings we have planned for later this year. And related to the IRP, comments from various parties were received by the Indiana Commission in April, we will file our comments in response by the end of this month. While the Commission does not approve or reject the IRP comments or taken into consideration, ultimately resulting in a reported issue by the commission staff likely later this summer.

Turning to slide number eight were some additional key updates. Recently we launched our appeal related to the ability to update our seven year gas infrastructure investment plans. While we are very disappointed of this outcome, we don’t anticipate any material earnings impact as the approximately $65 million project that was the subject that the appeal has been pre-approved by the commission for inclusion in the next Indiana North base rate case expected to be filed in 2020.

Further we do not expect similar issues related to updating future plan filings as the project inclusion process is now better understood by all parties. On the electric side of the business in March, we were successful in our appeal of the arbitrary four year cap imposed by the commission on loss margin recovery on our 2016 through 2017 electric energy efficiency plan as originally filed. The case has been remanded back to the commission for further proceedings to the term and the reasonableness of the company’s entire energy efficiency plan as originally filed. An order is expected by the end of this year.

In April, we submitted a request for approval to the commission for our energy efficiency plan for 2018 through 2020 and consistent with our prior filing this filing included a request for continued cost recovery of program and administrative expenses including performance incentives for reaching energy savings goals.

In addition, the company requested continued recovery of loss of margins over the life of the installed energy efficiency measures, and an order is expected in that case by the end of 2017.

Slide nine is a look at our anticipated timeline for major near term regulatory activity. And to reiterate what we said in February our primary focus in 2017 is the electric grid modernization plan and our expected generation diversification filing to be made late in 2017. Also we anticipate filing base rate cases overtime only as required by recovery mechanisms or legislation and further that will be our Ohio base rate filing expected in early 2018.

Based on what we know today, our current expectation is to receive orders for both our generation diversification plan and the Ohio base rate case no later than early 2019.

Moving onto slide 10 and a bit more color on our 2017 first quarter non-utility result. As Carl mentioned, at VISCO we saw a steady improvement in both first quarter and trailing 12-month results primarily reflecting continued strong demand from gas utilities related to infrastructure investment programs.

The warmer and dryer the normal winter weather throughout the Midwest extended the distribution construction season by providing an earlier than normal start. VISCO in total employed approximately 3300 workers at March and that’s over a 10% increase from the prior year.

On the transition side of the business, VISCO incurred pre-construction costs that were approximately $4.5 million or about $0.03 this year in the first quarter primarily related to the approximately 150 mile and now $170 million pipeline project in Ohio that started producing revenue later in the first quarter of 2017. These costs included acquisition and maintenance of crucial equipment, retention of key personnel and obtaining permits and inspection certificates.

As you can see in the VISCO chart, backlog grew by approximately $55 million compared to December 31. Modest backlog growth in the distribution and waste water business combines of securing two large pipeline projects including additional work related to the large Ohio pipeline project boosted this backlog by $125 million from the same period in 2016.

The large transition project in Michigan secured midyear 2016 is currently wrapping up and as accretively mentioned the large Ohio project began construction activities last month. We would expect VISCO’s backlog to decline modestly in the second quarter as work begins in earnest on a couple of large projects including that Ohio project.

Moving onto VISCO where the revenue chart highlights revenue 2017 first quarter revenue of nearly $53 million, a $3.5 million increase over last year’s record first quarter. Margins remained strong in the quarter despite the EPS contribution declined compared to the prior year primarily due to the benefit recognized in 2016 from 179D deductions that expires at the end of 2016.

VISCO’s long term sales remains very strong. Despite a sluggish start for signing new contracts we expect the second quarter to be a strong signing period with continued strength for the remainder of the year. Long term, we expect VISCO’s demand driver of energy efficiency and security and sustainable infrastructure including renewable to remain strong as the nation continues its focus on a more effective use of energy.

I’m also pleased to share that just last week VISCO was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as well as the contractors to participate in the next-generation of their energy savings performance contract program. The DOE's indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, or IDIQ for short, is the primary contracting mechanisms by which federal agencies award individual energy savings projects. U.S. Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry has voiced strong support for utilizing the IDIQ program. Secretary Perry has indicated that this program could be as large as $55 billion and has expressed his desire that federal facilities take full advantage of the program. That has caused federal performance contracting market has grown tremendously over the last five years and appears with this new IDIQ, new contract and Secretary Perry’s positive outlook that this market is well positioned to experience additional growth.

And finally on slide 11, I’d like to close with a recap of our higher long term growth targets that we announce d in February highlighted by the confirmed increased earnings per share and dividend growth targets of 6% to 8%. Our long term targets are primarily supported by our ten-year plan with approximately $6.5 billion in both gas and electric utility infrastructure, which as you can see in the charts on slide 11 will nearly double our utility rate base in that period of time.

As a compliment to this core utility growth, we expect non-utility growth will be driven by construction related gas utility and pipeline infrastructure investments as well as continued focus on developing and executing projects designed to improve the efficient use of energy across the country.

We believe that Vectren has a very compelling long term growth story and by looking at Vectren’s strong year-to-date start performance relative to our utility peers we think investors believe that as well.

And with that operator, we’d be happy to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Paul Ridzon with KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Paul Ridzon

Good afternoon. How much of a tailwind was weather at VISCO, kind of rough numbers? Just a mild weather in early start.

Carl Chapman

Yes, Paul we haven’t really quantified that, but it wouldn’t be a real significant number to the corporation overall, it certainly was a strong start for us, but it would not be a real large number in the bigger scheme of things and as we mentioned we also had some offsets occurring because of the start up on the other project.

Paul Ridzon

And can you give an update on your Indiana electric seven year plan kind of where that is I think in settlement talks now?

Susan Hardwick

Hey Paul, I’ll go ahead and comment on that. We obviously just filed, we have had, we are still hearing on that and it’s just in progress. The commission will take all of those comments in to account and we’ve got a schedule laid out that we believe is achievable and this is obviously under the legislation that calls for a specific timeframe in which an order is to be issued. So we are continuing down that path.

Paul Ridzon

Is this something that would could -- settlements possible? Or is it just going to probably go through the prescribed process?

Carl Chapman

Well Paul, we’ll always evaluate the possibility of settlement, but right now we are just planning on the process to continue. I think there are some filings that are supposed to be made here this week by interveners, will always consider the option of settlement, it will be a very disciplined process on what we think is the best answer for various stakeholders both the investors and customers.

Paul Ridzon

Okay, thank you very much.

Then next question will come from Joe Zou with Avon Capital Advisors. Please go ahead.

Joe Zou

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question

Susan Hardwick

Hey Joe.

Joe Zou

Hi, so on VISCO, since the trailing 12-months gross margins they are still 14%, so how should we think about it? Of the improvement of the gross margin going forward especially in the second half of the year?

Carl Chapman

Well I think that original guidance which we marked as unchanged suggest that we were still expecting about a 14% gross margin. We showed before that we don’t anticipate getting back because of the transmission business getting back to the level of margins that we had let’s say in the 13 or 14. We do see some improvement happening but we’ve been saying all long and that’s likely to be more like the second half of 2017 or early 2018, and maybe even more likely early 2018. So we’ll see some improvement overtime but not back to what we were.

Joe Zou

Okay, and on VISCO, would you tell us more about the timing and size of the DOE, [ESTC] the speeding process? And given in 1Q you like a flat quarter, how confident are you to make your $0.09 guidance for the full year 2017? Thank you.

Carl Chapman

Well obviously we affirmed our guidance so we feel pretty comfortable with it. There’s no question if you look at the signings in the first quarter they were slow, it’s typically a slow quarter. In terms of the contract that we were awarded, it is a five year contracts. Secretary Perry suggested it could be as much as $55 million for the various companies that were awarded that contract. But that’s nothing that will be impacted in the short term, simply because it takes a period of time to actually sell those contracts. So that particular award doesn’t affect short term, but it is very nice award for the long term.

Joe Zou

Okay, so could those contract be awarded within like say one year, two year, five year, ten year time period?

Carl Chapman

Well again, it’s a five year contract, so I would say that those contracts – really not be very likely in one year for people to land on those contracts, it really depends on how discussion they were already having with that particular department in the whole government. And we’ve seen though that recall that they extended the prior contract, so certainly can land contract as we speak into the prior contract which was extended.

So again, if you’re underway in some contract discussions, you may be doing in under the old contract for a while, but we would see forward to take up in a one or two year timeframe, again it takes a while or so under that contract.

Joe Zou

Great. Well, thank you very much.

Carl Chapman

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] The next question will come from Paul Patterson with Glenrock Associates. Please go ahead.

Paul Patterson

Good afternoon. How you’re doing?

Carl Chapman

Hey, Paul.

Paul Patterson

The property tax, I apologize if I missed this, what caused that and how should we think about that going forward?

Susan Hardwick

That’s the favorable property tax in fact for the quarter really resulted from resolution of a case we filed in Ohio to reduce property tax there, really big utilities and taken advantage of that opportunity and we did as well, so it’s an opportunity that to take a look at that and we had resolution of that this quarter.

Paul Patterson

Is that one timer or…?

Susan Hardwick

Yes. Is really – it’s not terribly material. But it all reflected in this quarter.

Paul Patterson

Okay. And then the utility rate base growth, should we think of this rate base growth having a meaningful impact on productivity or O&M?

Susan Hardwick

Well, let me answer first and certainly Carl will weigh into. I mean, we have said I think consistently that our expectation is to continue to hold our O&M growth to roughly 1% or less and we’re continuing to do that, that still built into our guidance and we believe is certainly achievable over this period of time. So it’s a major focus of ours and we continue to be able to maintain that level of expectations.

Paul Patterson

Okay. But then on the -- I guess on the electric side, the 5.5%, what should we think -- should we think about that as creating cost savings? Or should we think about that as simply replacement? Or how should we think about the accelerated growth that you guys seen? I guess, the downside as well, but...

Carl Chapman

Yes. It would be on both side, but I think as Susan said, we were factored in what can happen through some of the various projects that will do on both gas and electric side. We’ve already factored that into or thinking when we talk about our ability to continue to control the O&M. We’ve shared before that we laid that to hold that at flat or less than 1% back in 2012 and we’ve done and we intend to continue doing that.

Paul Patterson

Okay. But this updated acceleration, we don't expect much of a change in that I guess, is what I'm trying to get at here, what you guys outlined here?

Carl Chapman

I think that’s a fair statement. We would see that is helping to achieve what we’ve already laid out.

Paul Patterson

Okay, great. Thanks so much.

Carl Chapman

Thank you.

Our next question will come from Sarah Akers with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Sarah Akers

Thanks. Good afternoon.

Carl Chapman

Hi, Sarah.

Sarah Akers

Just a question on VISCO, when is the Ohio transition project expected to be complete? And then, are there any other identified large opportunities for the second half of the year?

Carl Chapman

Well, I think it terms of completion, Sarah, we really expect that project to complete in 2017 or probably go well into the fourth quarter. We shared that we got a small start at the end of the first quarter and then we’ll finish it up yet this year. In terms of what’s identified, we certainly have consistently identification of projects. We really aren’t of a mindset to try to chase long haul pipeline projects like that, that’s very nice drilling project for us.

We certainly have the capability of doing it. We would rather focus our time and attention though on continuing to add more consistent earnings from maintenance type project. So we think the opportunities are very strong. So our competitors have talked about a lot of increase in opportunities. But we continue to look at the idea that we want to get back to consistent earnings and we think we should have the opportunity to do that.

Sarah Akers

Got it. Thank you. And then on the utility side with the gas RFP, did I hear correctly that could be PPA outcome and if so what gives you the confident that will ultimately be an ownership outcome?

Carl Chapman

Yes. I think what we shared is will be multiple RFP, so one the build side and one for the PPA and that just to make sure that the customers receive the right price. I think in terms of our confidence it really goes to the historical nature of the Indiana Commission and the discussion what’s happened with companies over time. Obviously there are all kinds of things there like location. There are also things like credit of whose going to be providing that power. And if we just look at history and all those types of issue we are pretty good confidence that we should be able to compete against that. There’s certainly no guarantee, but we are pretty good confidence in that regards.

Sarah Akers

Great. Thank you.

Carl Chapman

Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dave Parker for any closing remarks.

Dave Parker

Great. Thank you, Chad. I’d like to thank you for joining us on our call today. On behalf of the entire Vectren team, we appreciate your continued interest in our company. We look forward to seeing those who attending AGA conference in a couple of weeks. With that, we will conclude the call. Thanks again for your participation.

Thank you, sir. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect. Thank you.

