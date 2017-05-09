BlackBerry's New Pillar Of Success Is Looking Strong

BlackBerry's (NASDAQ: BBRY) unrequited love for the Indian market might be on the cusp of finally being rewarded. Its exclusive Indian hardware partner, Optiemus Infracom, just announced its plan to generate $350 million revenue and 2 million sales of BlackBerry-branded handsets from its territory this year. Although it's just a projection at this stage in time, with its new smartphones not even released yet, I think it would be prudent of us to evaluate its financial and operational impact on BlackBerry's overall business should these sales estimates turn into hard reality.

Tides are turning?

Well, Optiemus Infracom isn't just some random Indian firm. It struck a joint venture with Taiwan's Wistron Corp ($21.8 billion revenue in 2015) to become the largest Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) and contract manufacturer of mobile handsets in India. The duo has earmarked $200 million to manufacture various kinds of consumer goods, out of which, about $35 million is allocated toward designing, manufacturing, distributing and marketing BlackBerry-branded handsets in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh.

This basically means that BlackBerry's handsets would be designed and manufactured by Wistron Corporation, which is the world's second largest contract manufacturer, while the distribution and marketing tasks would be left for Optiemus Infracom to fulfill. We do not have any leaked specifications that would detail the upcoming devices, but management of Optiemus did say that the two devices would be released in the $300 - $615 price-range over the next two months. These handsets are said to be tailored specifically for the Indian market.

I'm of the opinion that the JV could tap into the remaining $165 million fund if it finds a significant traction in the Indian market. Or, alternatively, Wistron could use its deep pockets to pump more cash toward additional BlackBerry-branded handset launches. If this happens, Optiemus' 80% stake in the JV would get diluted to accommodate any potential one-sided capital infusion from Wistron to fund the JV's growth prospects. But either way, there shouldn't be a shortage of capital, which was not the case when BlackBerry was heading its hardware operations.

I've attached some financials below to put the size of Wistron and the JV in perspective.

Cash & Equivalents at MRQ-end Revenue in MRY Earmarked Investment Optiemus Infracom $15.1 million $296 million -N/A- Wistron $1.9 billion $21.8 billion -N/A- Wistron-Optiemus JV -N/A- -N/A- $200 million

(Conversion rate - $1 = INR 65 = NTD 0.033; Source - Company Filings)

Impact on BlackBerry

Now, let's talk about the financial side of things. We know that BlackBerry has exited the hardware division and licensed its handset manufacturing and distribution rights to Optiemus Infracom for four markets that include India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, for a period of 10 years. This means that BlackBerry won't be directly benefiting from any potential profits arising from the projected sale of 2 million devices.

However, if the JV does find success in the market, BlackBerry could benefit in the form of licensing revenue. Let me explain: BlackBerry's hardware operations have been an utter disappointment in the country, with its revenue from India - overall revenue, all divisions included - amounting to just $4.8 million during 2015-16.

(Source: Company Filings, Author)

I suspect these dismal sales numbers were revisited in BlackBerry-Optiemus negotiations, when the two firms were trying to arrive at a dollar figure for handset licensing rights in the region. (Low sales figures = low licensing fee?). However, if the Indian JV manages to sell BlackBerry-branded handsets in the millions, year-after-year, I'm led to believe that BlackBerry would hike its licensing fee for the region when Optiemus' license expires. The scenario would take a long time to unfold, but it's a very real possibility nonetheless.

Moreover, Optiemus would initially target enterprise clients for the sale of its BlackBerry-branded handsets in the first year. These enterprise customers, once introduced into the BlackBerry ecosystem, would be potential clients for BlackBerry's portfolio of software offerings (BES, EMM, Radar etc).

Just to put things in perspective, the Enterprise Mobility Market (EMM) market in India has been growing at a rapid pace over recent years, with revenues from the Indian segment expected to reach $2.3 billion this year. So, an introduction of 2 million users, or even 1 million for that matter, into the BlackBerry ecosystem could go a long way in boosting the Canadian firm's software revenue. Hardware sales in the country would end up bringing software sales for the Canadian enterprise solutions provider.

I estimate that If the 2 million sales target is met, it would result in 3,000-10,000 enterprise customer wins (companies, not users) for BlackBerry's software division. This would be a substantial addition since we're talking about just one year worth of sales, from just four markets (India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka).

Caveats

With that said, there are a few caveats that investors need to be aware of.

First, Optiemus has so far announced that it would be launching two devices this year. If the contract manufacturer doesn't have any plans to expand its handset portfolio beyond that, then reaching 2 million device sales on the back of two device launches could prove to be very challenging.

Secondly, there could be a significant lag between device sales and enterprise customer wins. After purchasing BlackBerry-branded handsets, some companies would take months, or even years, to adopt BlackBerry's software offerings. So, expect a 6-8 month lag between hardware and software sales at the very least.

Lastly, Optiemus' license for selling BlackBerry-branded handset was struck this year. It has a lifetime of 10-years which basically means that we won't be seeing any increase in its license fee anytime soon.

Investor takeaway

I'd like to remind readers that these are just projections at this point in time and real sales figure could vary from sales estimates by a significant margin. But with that said, I believe the Optiemus-Wistron JV is very much capable of delivering on its sales estimates since they are the specialists of this field. Expect BlackBerry's software division to benefit substantially over the next few years if the ODM is able to deliver on its projections.

