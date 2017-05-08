InnerWorkings' (INWK) CEO Eric Belcher on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 8, 2017 05:30 PM ET

Executives

Eric Belcher - President and CEO

Jeff Pritchett - EVP and CFO

Bridget Freas - VP, Finance and Investor Relations

Analysts

George Sutton - Craig Hallum

Tim Mulrooney - William Blair

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research

Chris McGinnis - Sidoti & Company

Ryan MacDonald - Wunderlich Securities

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the InnerWorkings Inc. Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Bridget Freas. Ma'am, you may begin.

Bridget Freas

Good afternoon, and welcome to our First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Eric Belcher, Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Pritchett, Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release with additional information earlier today, which is available on our web site, www.inwk.com.

Please note, this call will include forward-looking statements relating to future results that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these risks, uncertainties and assumptions is contained in our SEC filings, including the Risk Factors section contained in our most recent Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date.

This call will discuss, among other financial performance measures, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Please refer to the company’s earnings release issued today for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures. This call is intended for investors and analysts and may not be reproduced in the media in whole or in part without our prior consent.

Eric will provide his comments on the business and Jeff will discuss our financial results. We will then open the call to your questions.

Eric, please go ahead.

Eric Belcher

Okay. Thanks Bridget. In the first few months of the year, InnerWorkings has continued to do what we do best, leverage our powerful B2B technology, our deep marketing category expertise, and our global platform to drive higher returns for the marketing campaigns of our clients, which in turn, is how we create value for our shareholders.

Based on our industry-leading reputation of delivering for our clients, we have signed some great new enterprise agreements so far in 2017. We have also developed additional work, with some of our long term clients, bringing our year-to-date total to $35 million of total incremental annual revenue at full run rate. That puts us slightly ahead of where we were at this time last year.

Some of the companies that are behind the 2017 new wins include, Boeing, Jaguar Land Rover, The Humane Society, Mars Inc., Columbia Sportswear, KIND Bars, Chubb Insurance and the Clorox Company.

In addition, our pipeline is healthy, and we anticipate another strong year of growth. The solutions we are designing for our numerous current prospects range from rolling out interactive new digital point-of-sale displays to developing packaging solutions to implementing our technology platform and much more.

Elaborating a bit on our organic growth of recent years, I'd like to take a moment to point out an important milestone that we are approaching this summer. Earlier this month, we completed the final earn out obligations relating to two of our previous acquisitions, and as a result, we have only one final earn out payment remaining. This last obligation relates to an acquisition we made four years ago, and it will be satisfied in the next few months, completing our successful transition to the organic growth strategy we laid out in 2013.

We will now add a number of years of entirely organic growth, during which time we have onboarded some of our most prominent clients, including Beam Suntory, AstraZeneca, Dyson, Energizer and Sanofi to name just a few.

We have also expanded the work that we do with many of our longstanding clients, such as Mondelez, Intercontinental Hotels, McKesson, Reckitt-Benckiser, USAA and William Grant and Sons, among others.

The shift to an organic focus has driven greater cash flows and over the past few months, we took advantage of an opportunity presented by the markets to return $2 million to our shareholders through our share repurchase program. Our primary strategy for deploying our cash however, is the drive to continue growth of the business and deliver higher returns on our invested capital. That means, we will continue to hire new business development executives, further develop our technology platform and build out our expertise in new geographies and service capabilities.

Our growth strategy will remain organic. Though of course, we will continue, as we have done over the last few years, to keep an eye out, in case an extremely compelling opportunity arises on the M&A front. That said, there are no acquisition discussions currently underway.

We remain focused on our core enterprise business and we fully expect to capitalize on the growing demand for our capabilities, among global marketing intensive companies, which will generate continued organic growth and improved profitability through higher operating leverage for years to come.

I'd like to close with a word of thanks to our colleagues listening in around the world tonight. I continue to be amazed by your dedication to our client and to our company, which enables us to be the leader by a large and growing margin in the marketing execution industry.

I will now turn the call over to Jeff to take us through our financial performance. Jeff?

Jeff Pritchett

Thanks Eric. Hello everyone. We generated gross revenue of $267.4 million in the first quarter, a slight decrease from the first quarter of 2016. Our net revenue, which we believe is the more important top line measure of our growth, was $64.3 million in the first quarter, a 4% increase from a year ago. This growth rate would have been 5% if not for the foreign currency impact.

We are forecasting our full year top line growth rate to be significantly higher than this quarter's growth rate, due to the comparison to an unusually strong first quarter of 2016. Some of you may recall, that a year ago, we had some very large orders with a few clients in the first quarter, which normally would have shipped during the second quarter. The earlier timing drove 12% growth in gross revenue for the first quarter of 2016. It also caused our gross revenue for the first quarter of 2016 to exceed that of the second quarter.

For 2017, we expect to return to our usual seasonal trend, with the lowest quarterly gross and net revenue occurring in the first quarter. We remain on track for our full year revenue growth targets for 2017.

Our gross margin was 24% during the first quarter, compared to 22.9% in the year ago period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to a favorable product mix, driven by growth in higher margin categories, as well as further success, using our size and scale to drive greater cost savings for our clients and enhance our own profit margins. We expect a similar gross margin, at least 24% for the remainder of the year.

Reported net income for the first quarter was $5.5 million or $0.10 per diluted share. Our non-GAAP net income was $4.4 million or $0.08 per diluted share, a 66% increase compared to $0.05 per diluted share in the year ago period. The only difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the first quarter was $1 million of income related to the decreased value of contingent consideration for prior acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.3 million for the first quarter, up 5% from $11.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was 4.6% of gross revenue for the first quarter, which compares to 4.3% in the same quarter of 2016. Our adjusted EBITDA, as a percent of net revenue was 19.1% in the first quarter compared to 18.9% in the first quarter of 2016.

Now turning our attention to the cash flow statement and balance sheet; cash provided by operating activities, $0.1 million for the first quarter and $35.2 million for the trailing 12 month period. This compares to $25.1 million for the prior 12 month period.

Capital expenditures were $3 million in the first quarter compared to $4 million in the year ago period. Most of our capital expenditures relate to our technology, primarily for software development.

We repurchased $5.5 million in common stock during the first quarter and a total of $10 million year-to-date. In addition, last week, our Board of Directors approved a new $30 million stock repurchase authorization through May 2019. We now have a total of $35.1 million remaining authorized to repurchase shares, which we will continue to do opportunistically, depending on the market price of our stock and other high return uses for excess cash.

We did not make any earn out payments related to previous acquisitions during the first quarter. At March 31, the contingent consideration balance was $17.2 million on our balance sheet. We expect to satisfy all existing earn out obligations by the end of the third quarter of 2017 and these payments can be made in either cash or stock at our discretion.

Our net debt position was $84.6 million as of March 31, which is approximately 1.4 times our adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 month period. We continue to maintain a very strong and flexible balance sheet. Facilitating opportunities to further invest in our business and/or return additional capital to shareholders.

For 2017, we are raising our guidance for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and reaffirming our previously stated guidance for gross revenue and adjusted EBITDA. We expect to generate gross revenue to between $1.155 billion and $1.185 billion, which implies growth of 6% to 9% compared to 2016 on a reported basis, and 7% to 10% adjusting for currency impacts. We expect adjusted EBITDA of $65 million to $68 million, which implies growth of 10% to 15% compared to 2016. Finally, we expect non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.45 to $0.49, which is higher than previous guidance of $0.44 to $0.47 and implies growth of 18% to 29% compared to 2016.

We will be happy to take your questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And the first question comes from George Sutton from Craig Hallum. Your line is now open.

George Sutton

Thank you. I just wanted to walk through Q1 and Q2 of this year relative to last year? You mentioned $35 million of new business this year. Can you remind me, was that $30 million this time last year, is that --?

Eric Belcher

Good memory.

Jeff Pritchett

That's the number George. $30 million this time last year.

George Sutton

All right. And as we look out to Q2, I think what you are suggesting is, this was our toughest comparison of the year. Comparisons get easier, our results should look more favorable, and that's effectively what you are saying, and I am curious -- are we going to make some of that up in Q2 in your view?

Jeff Pritchett

George, right now we are expecting normal seasonal trend, and expect the second half of 2017 to be significantly stronger than the first half of 2017. So we will pick up some of that in Q2, but expect stronger second half, is normal seasonality.

George Sutton

Got you. Eric, in your prepared comments, you talked about some of your different offerings, fixtures and packaging along with obviously print. You have got others like creative. I wondered if you could just give us an update in terms of, as you are going to market with a variety of solutions, and I would like throw VALO in as one of those solutions as an independent offering. Can you just give us an update of how comfortable and excited you are about each of those specific areas?

Eric Belcher

I am extremely excited about really all of what I will call the newer offerings, including as you mentioned VALO, the technology solution, that we are rolling out. In some cases, independent of the services offering. In most cases though, still correlated with our historical services solutions. I wouldn't say that I may be more excited about one versus another, it really depends on the client situation. I did mention in my prepared remarks, the interactive digital in-store displays. There is a lot of interesting new technology, that's being developed and we were on the leading edge of that and advisors to our clients, in terms of how to engage the client in-store, in a manner that they could have only dreamed about, as recently as a few years ago.

And so, there is so much new and there is so much exciting. One of the benefits of not having any fixed assets, is we are not rooted to an individual solution, we are more fixated on the marketing goals of our clients, and we adapt, based on what their goals are. And we bring them innovation, we bring them new ideas, we bring them efficiencies, and that's what we are known for in the market, and those elements of our business, call the non -- call it management solution, tend to be the fastest growing parts of our business though.

The original concept, the core print management solution is also going strong.

George Sutton

One other question if I could, relative to vertical. So obviously, I will call it beverages, not-for-profit, consumer products have been great verticals for you. You mentioned the auto is a new vertical, with Jaguar. I am curious, if you can give us the sense of some of the emerging verticals, as you see them?

Eric Belcher

Automotive, as you mentioned is certainly one of them. We are also now in the gaming and entertainment space, that is relatively new. We have only barely scratched the not-for-profit world, despite the fact that we have some of the leading names in the space. Most not-for-profit still are unaware of InnerWorkings, and hopefully, will become more aware over the coming year.

Really, any marketing intensive global brand that has ambitions of being either the market leader or perhaps currently are the market leader, we have a perfect fit for, and so, we are not organized by vertical, that maybe a change we will consider in the future is, as we start developing capabilities that are specific to an industry vertical. But right now, we are finding, if anything, additional verticals beyond the historical ones that we really got our start with, showing interest in our model, which is great to see.

George Sutton

Perfect. Thanks a lot. I appreciate it.

Eric Belcher

All right. Thanks George.

Jeff Pritchett

Thanks George.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Tim Mulrooney from William Blair. Your line is now open.

Tim Mulrooney

Afternoon.

Eric Belcher

Hi Tim.

Jeff Pritchett

Tim.

Tim Mulrooney

Some questions on your enterprise contracts to start out. Out of that $35 million, what percent came from new customers, versus existing? Are you still kind of at that 50-50 split?

Eric Belcher

For this particular quarter, for this $35 million, we referenced the split is skewed a little bit more toward new clients, as we had a couple of particularly large contracts involved in that $35 million. So I would say, it's a little more 60-40, new versus existing, and we expect for the year, the number to be around 50-50. We are not managing to a specific mix or blend, but that has been our experience the last couple of years, and as we look at our pipeline, it will likely be our experience this year.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay. And Eric, that $35 million, is that as of the end of the first quarter or as of today in early May?

Eric Belcher

As of today.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay. And did any of those wins include any revenue associated with your digital offering, or is that still kind of early stages?

Eric Belcher

Digital is in that mix. Digital point-of-sale, email, social, it's in the mix.

Tim Mulrooney

Got it. And can -- what percent of your enterprise contracts are up for renewal each year? I think most of your contracts are about five years? So is it safe to assume about 20% is up for a goal, kind of in any given year?

Eric Belcher

That's a good assumption, Tim. About 20% in any given year.

Tim Mulrooney

Okay, got you. Shifting gears a little bit to your guidance, you maintained EBITDA guidance, but raised the EPS a little bit. What was the primary factor there, was it the share repurchase?

Jeff Pritchett

The share repurchase is a smaller factor, but it does have an impact, Tim, for sure. We are also forecasting improvement in tax rates, as we have been making some good strides there, as well as a few of the other below the line items, that move in a little bit faster, when we leverage up the growth expected in the second half of the year. But all in all, profit improvement initiative is on track for this year.

Tim Mulrooney

Got it. Thanks Jeff. And then maybe one more just bigger picture; you guys announced the contract with the humane society earlier this year, another large non-profit late last year. What is it about your value proposition that's helping you win these non-profit contracts, A. And B, is there truth to the idea of a halo impact, that is you'd begin to accelerate penetration in existing vertical, once word of mouth begins to spread? Based upon what you are seeing in your pipeline, is there any truth to that, with respect to the non-profit space? Thank you.

Eric Belcher

Sure. There is truth to that, and not just in the not-for-profit space. You have seen us in the adult beverage space. You have seen that happen in the fast moving consumer goods space for us, and yes we are now seeing that halo effect in the not-for-profit spaces, one entity will take notice of the decisions being made by another not-for-profit, that they may respect for whatever reason, and that leads to a discussion and [indiscernible], some of the folks that are affiliated with the specific not-for-profit may move from one not-for-profit to another, with their careers. And oftentimes when they do, they recommend us to their new employer and bring us in.

There is a lot of direct marketing that goes on in the not-for-profit world, as you might imagine, and direct mail in particular, tends to be, still to this day, an extremely effective vehicle for garnering small to medium size donations from around the world, and specifically here in the U.S. And to the extent, that we as one of the largest, if not the largest buyer of direct mail and one of the largest users of the USPS can come in and remove some inefficiencies through innovation, that allows for more funds to be available for the causes that these not for profits are promoting, and the value proposition is just very-very compelling. And so, it's proven and we are seeing some halo effect, and we expect in the future to bring on board, some other fantastic not-for-profits.

Tim Mulrooney

Great color. Thanks guys.

Eric Belcher

All right. Thanks Tim.

Jeff Pritchett

Thanks Tim.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Kevin Steinke from Barrington Research. Your line is now open.

Kevin Steinke

Afternoon.

Eric Belcher

Hi Kevin.

Kevin Steinke

So you talked about starting to generate greater free cash flow or greater cash flow. Could you just talk about the factors driving that greater cash flow generation and specifically, touch on some of the working capital initiatives that you have underway?

Jeff Pritchett

Sure, absolutely Kevin. First off, the continued growth in our earnings is certainly a contributor to our bottom line cash flow, and then we have been focused very closely on driving working capital initiatives. We have seen our DSO tick down several days over the last couple of years, and have a continued focus around billing initiatives, as well as negotiating reasonable terms with our clients. We are also driving efficiency in cash management to continue to lower our interest costs, as well as continuing to drive down our tax rate.

Kevin Steinke

And following up on your mention of looking to lower the tax rate, do you have any sense of where you could get that to, and how long it would take? I know you said, things are a little out of schedule there? So any thoughts on that?

Jeff Pritchett

Yes. A big driver of it is mix of earnings around the globe and with the successful realignment that we did last year, internationally, we are seeing some of those fruits come to fruition here. We saw them in the second half of last year, and seeing them continue this year. We are also working on utilizing some of our NOLs trapped around the world, through commercial transactions with our clients, as well as a couple other key tax initiatives that the team is driving forward this year, that will have an impact over the coming couple of years.

As far as where we expect to level out, it will be partially dependent on which segments grow faster around the world, but we expect to be down into the low 30s or high 20 percents over the next couple of years.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, great. That's helpful. And just circling back on gross revenue in the first quarter; was there any impact at all or any meaningful impact in terms of exiting that small handful contracts that you did, just because they weren't generating acceptable profitability?

Eric Belcher

There was a small element related to that Kevin. But really, the main driver of the comp in Q1 2017 over Q1 2016 is, as Jeff mentioned, the overperformance, if you will, and gross revenue in the first quarter of 2016, because of some very large shipments that we didn't expect to ship in the first quarter of that year, and did. And now, we are looking at a more normalized year in 2017. That's the main driver.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Just give us an update as well on your geographic expansion initiatives, your initial investment in Japan, as well as, I think you are moving a little more aggressively into China with some existing clients. So any update on progress in those areas?

Eric Belcher

Sure. In China, our business is doing extremely well. Our China-for-China business, that is really growing at a very healthy clip. Less so right now in Japan. We expect a small amount of patience to be required in that marketplace, due to the way that decisions are made and accommodating to the cultural elements associated with doing business in Japan. But we don't have a large investment, it's a small handful of people, and we have got a lot of dialogues going in this world. I think third largest market, and we will be happy we are there for sure in the medium to long term.

Other markets like Dubai and newer markets for us are coming along, really quite nicely. So really, to those global corporations listening in right now, there should be a lot of comfort in knowing that embracing our global platform is one that we will be able to turn on immediately and we have got excellent talent and technology deployed in really every major economy around the globe today.

Kevin Steinke

Thank you. One last question, just in terms of the digital marketing assistance that you are helping your clients with now -- what do you see as the next steps you have to make to continue to grow that offering, as more and more demand materializes on the digital arena?

Eric Belcher

There is nothing really magical about it. Just like when we entered the luxury packaging space or the retail environments, world of fixtures and things of that nature, we hired technically proficient subject matter experts to help us bring ideas and then source to our clients. And so, we are indifferent, as to whether or not we are sourcing corrugate or a TV screen. We have developed the capabilities, we have got the processes, the technology platform is the same, and so for us, we are squarely in the space now, as our clients are, and increasingly looking to us to bring them new ideas and cut through maybe some of the clutter that exists in the digital marketing arena.

And so our company has dozens of individuals that have deep experience in the digital space, and for us, we don't think of it as being distinct really, other than it's just one more avenue or channel a marketer has to reach their consumer and impact their consumer, and we are right in the middle of it.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Thanks a lot for taking the questions.

Eric Belcher

Thanks Kevin.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chris McGinnis from Sidoti and Company. Your line is now open.

Chris McGinnis

Afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions and nice quarter.

Eric Belcher

Hi Chris.

Chris McGinnis

I guess just to follow-up on the new or the new contracts but with existing -- can you just maybe give a couple of examples of what they originally came in with, and what maybe they expanded to? And is anyone offering that they are gravitating towards and additionally, can you just maybe talk about the salesforce and how they are, maybe approaching the new offerings and kind of penetrate existing clients?

Eric Belcher

Well we started an independent group within our company that focuses on identifying growth opportunities inside of our existing clients and using our quarterly business reviews, to be more than what they used to be, which was primarily an evaluation of how we performed, in terms of savings and other commitments that we have made in the previous three months. We now spend about half of those meetings, talking about areas of opportunity that we see within our existing clients, to drive meaningful new improvements going forward. And so, there doesn't tend to be any one element of our offering, that stands out. We really take an open look at our client's business, and where their pain points are, where their spend is, what opportunities exists. And we are just getting far more proactive these days, about highlighting opportunities to expand our business.

So there isn't one specific answer, Chris, to that question. Imagine the wheel of services that we've shown you in the past. Really, it depends on the individual client, and whether we got started with them in packaging or [indiscernible] environments or print management, the next step really depends on their business.

Chris McGinnis

Okay, thanks for that. And then just one other thing, you brought up I think in your prepared remarks around VALO and going out on your own, just with that solution. I was just wondering, if you could expand on that, and what's the opportunity maybe down the road for more of that?

Eric Belcher

I think the opportunity is meaningful. In the past, we would typically say no to an opportunity that encompassed only a technology solution. We linked the two together. We said the service and the technology aren't separable, and you really need to outsource the entire function, in order to gain access to the technology.

More recently, for those organizations, where culturally, that may not be the right first step for them, and getting to know in the workings, where they are in love with our software platform, recognize that another one like it doesn't exist in the market, and they are not likely to be able to replicate internally, the development that we have done over all of these years. If they prioritize the technology enough and are willing to make the appropriate level of investment, which isn't small in bringing the technology into their world.

And we have shown flexibility, and the product has been accepted, in and of itself, multiple times in the past year. And how big that opportunity will be, and how much of our business will be technology-only, without the business services element, I don't know. We will take it one client at a time. I will say for those clients, where we had begun with a technology implementation and that those clients are aware of this. We do also see additional growth opportunities by bringing us in to manage their supply chain more holistically. So we will continue to promote the benefits of both the technology and the service together. It's just that now we are more flexible about the way in which we begin the relationship.

Chris McGinnis

Okay. And then maybe just one last one, I think within the last call, you mentioned maybe the possibility some day of $100 million contract? I was wondering, how close do you feel you are to that in terms of the organization and what do you have to add to, or maybe extend offerings, or could you it with the infrastructure that you have today?

Eric Belcher

We could do it with the infrastructure we have today, and there are a number of major global corporations that have a spend of $100 million, and in many cases, much larger. There is nothing that we need to add, either geographically or from the services standpoint, to be able to take on a contract of that size, and we had the implementation team. We now have the scale, to the point where a major corporation, we feel, should feel secure in granting that size of an award to us. And for us, it's a sales execution discussion. As you can imagine, the sales campaign is larger, longer, than it will be for a much smaller contract, and require some patience, from our side, as additional stakeholders around the globe need to be convinced of this being their future.

And so, we don't have one to announce today. But I and others here do believe at some point, on a call like this, we will be making that announcement.

Chris McGinnis

Great. Thank you again for taking the time for answering questions.

Eric Belcher

Well thank you, Chris. Have a good evening.

Chris McGinnis

You as well.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Ryan MacDonald from Wunderlich. Your line is now open.

Ryan MacDonald

Hi guys. Just I guess, starting out. Of the $35 million I guess that you have closed year-to-date, I mean were any of those or engagements with those customers technology-only? And then I guess, when you look more specifically at sort of the expansions within an existing contract, is there any shift in strategy about how you are separately pricing VALO within those existing customers, if any change at all?

Eric Belcher

Yeah, first of all, welcome to our quarterly conference call Ryan, it's good to have and Wunderlich on board.

Ryan MacDonald

Thanks for having us.

Eric Belcher

None of the awards that we announced, that made up the $35 million from the first quarter, were new clients and technology-only, in this particular quarter or these first four plus months. However, some of the $35 million is for technology-only with existing accounts. Meaning, we may have an technology installation in a services solution in place with a longstanding client, that is looking for additional technology capabilities. In the past, we might have rolled those into a contract renewal or something of that nature. But today, in part because of the strong demand in our technology world, and in part, because the technology is working, we are now charging independently for that. And I think that answers the second part of your question too.

To the point where it might cost $250,000 for a certain amount of dev work to build a new module for one of our existing clients. So there is a lot of discussions going on like that, and that's a part of our $35 million in growth in the first quarter.

Ryan MacDonald

Got it, thanks. That's really helpful. And I guess moving on, so when you look in sort of the contracts, the new business that was closed in 2016, how do you feel or what's your thoughts or commentary on how those contracts are ramping at? Would you say that the ramping of those contracts are on schedule with your internal plans or ahead of schedule, behind schedule, any sort of clarification you can give there?

Eric Belcher

On schedule for the most part. Some are a little bit behind plan, some are a little bit ahead of plan. But for the most part, the portfolio wins from 2016 are on schedule with the ramp.

Ryan MacDonald

Got it, got it. And then just one final question, and this is maybe for Jeff here. But can you give a clarification around the commentary about the earn out obligations. Did you say that, there are three remaining obligations, two of which were paid earlier in the second quarter here, and that you have one remaining?

Jeff Pritchett

That's correct. And the balance sheet amount includes all three at the end of the first quarter. Since then, we finished the audit of the results, and have made those payments on two, and there is one remaining.

Ryan MacDonald

Got it. All right. Thanks a lot and congrats again on a great quarter.

Eric Belcher

Thanks.

Operator

That concludes today's call. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.