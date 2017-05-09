Kinder Morgan: Here We Go

It was recently annouced that private equity firms may be among the bidders for a partnership with Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in the $3.4 billion CAD Trans Mountain JV. Private equity farms are masters of leverage and right now entry multiples are above those seen during the financial crisis. With a partner on the deal, a bit of pressure can be taken off of Kinder Morgan's balance sheet because it will split the $3.4 billion CAD JV with a partner and finance the remaining construction using a credit facility. This is a positive development for the company and basically ensures that it will be complete by 2019.

Why You Have To Like This Move

Over the past two to three years, there has been a lot of criticism directed at Kinder Morgan's management. A historic downtrend in commodity prices pressured this company's balance sheet to the point where cutting the dividend was the only viable option in order to keep things running smoothly. Given that the dividend hasn't seen an increase since Q4 2015, shareholders are likely upset. The stock hasn't remotely rallied back to where it used to trade at prior to the dividend cut. Just take a look at the dividend growth rates: -16.48% on a five-year timeline and -32.70% on a three-year timeline.

That's why this company has been working so hard to take on large growth projects. The need for a higher level of distributable cash flow is critical and it is only through backlog realization that this company is going to be able to return value to shareholders. One thing that shareholders should know is the terms of the potential partnership. Kinder Morgan wants to remain the majority partner, such that it has control over the project's direction (no surprise, here). They have a $4.8 billion revolver that is currently untapped that is to be used as the financing for the construction of the project.

Now, once the revolver is tapped, we have a problem. The total cost on the project is about $7.4 billion CAD, which is about $5.4 billion USD. The JV of $3.4 billion CAD, or about $2.48 billion USD, is expected to be split in cost between Kinder Morgan and whoever the partner becomes. The size of the JV represents about 46% of the total cost of the project and since Kinder Morgan is splitting the costs with a partner in this JV, that means a partner essentially is signed on for 23% of the total cost of the project, or about $1.242 billion USD. Now, what this means is that Kinder Morgan is responsible for funding $4.158 billion USD and it can do so using the revolver.

The problem is that the revolver is due in 2019 and while that may seem like a considerable time away, in the world of debt, it's rather close. Thus, I'd be watching for a move to have this credit facility's maturity be extended in the coming months as the company already has $3 billion in debt due that year. Tapping the revolver also increases leverage, which won't be seen as a positive from the shareholder perspective, considering one of the core concerns with this company is leverage. Still, the moral of the story here is that the company has the required financing in place and given its strong relationships with capital markets divisions across the street there should be no reason that this company won't be able to rearrange its debt distribution to something more favorable.

The Potential Partners

There have been only two private equity firms identified thus far. They are as follows:

ArcLight Capital Partners

Brookfield Asset Management

ArcLight Capital Partners has been around since 2001 and specializes in energy sector investments. They have $17 billion AUM and invested in 101 separate investments since 2001, with 62 exits. The company specifically looks for opportunities in the midstream space, where a clear opportunity for production growth must present itself. They also have a focus on "significant current income," which means that interests between ArcLight Capital Partners and KMI shareholders will be aligned. Here's just a few of their active and completed midstream projects that have been completed:

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the largest asset managers in the world, with roughly $240 billion in AUM and with expertise expanding to nearly every last corner of the earth. How did this company start, you might ask?

We got our start over a century ago, helping to launch Brazil's first electrical and transport utility in 1899 and listing it on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1912. Since then, we have been directing capital toward real estate, renewable power and infrastructure assets that provide the foundation for economic pursuits around the globe.

Sounds like a perfect fit, considering this asset manager's specialty is large infrastructure projects that have large economic impacts. Both firms actually seem like a great fit to be a partner with Kinder Morgan and can bring to the table significant skill in managing high levels of leverage in the midstream space, but from a returns-focused mindset.

There was a third private equity firm that was interested in the project, IFM Investors, one of Australia's top asset managers, however they have dropped out. This may be due to the fact that the company has pension funds as a majority of investors and given that those funds are typically risk averse, this may not have been the correct fit, despite IFM having expertise in the energy infrastructure space. The exact reason has yet to be defined, however.

Conclusion

The company will present tomorrow at the Deutsche Bank MLP, Midstream & Natural Gas Conference and perhaps more details will be unveiled as to potential partners for this pipeline. There has been a lot more progress with the TMEP project now that financing is secured and a potential partner may just be a few weeks away from being officially signed on into the JV. This is a step in the right direction for Kinder Morgan and KMI shareholders, despite the increase in leverage but with ample liquidity and great medium-term prospects, investors should continue to hold through the early stages of this company's recovery.