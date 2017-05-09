Delek Logistics Partners' (DKL) Uzi Yemin on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 8, 2017 17:00 ET

Executives

Keith Johnson - IR

Uzi Yemin - Chairman, CEO

Assi Ginzburg - CFO

Danny Norris - CAO

Mark Smith - EVP

Analysts

Gabriel Moreen - Bank of America

Keith Johnson

Thank you, Christa. Good afternoon. I would like to thank everyone for joining us on this webcast to discuss Delek Logistics Partners' first quarter 2017 financial results. Joining me on today's call will be Uzi Yemin, our General Partners Chairman and CEO; Assi Ginzburg, CFO; Danny Norris, CAO; as well as other members of our management team.

On today's call, Assi will begin with a few financial comments and Danny will review our financial performance. Then Uzi will offer a few closing strategic remarks.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Assi.

Assi Ginzburg

Thank you, Keith.

Overall, our operating performance was stable on a year-over-year basis, as our Permian Basin related to operations were the primary factor offsetting lower pipeline performance. Our DCA was approximately $20.6 million in the first quarter of 2017, compared to $20.4 million in the first quarter of 2016. The DCA's coverage ratio was 1.98x for the first quarter 2017.

EBITDA was $23.9 million for the first quarter 2017 compared to $23.7 million in the prior year period. Based on our performance, we increase our quarterly distribution of $0.69 per limited partner units of the quarter ended March 31, 2017. This distribution is to be paid on May 12, 2017 and is a 1.5% increase from our fourth quarter 2016 distribution per unit. This is our 17th consecutive increase and is 31.1% higher than our first quarter 2016 distribution.

During the first quarter of 2017, DKL continued to maintain a flexible financial position with approximately $301 million of available capacity on our $700 million credit facility and the leverage ratio of 3.8x, which is well within the 4.75x currently allowable under our credit facility.

Now, I will turn the call over to Danny to discuss the financial results.

Danny Norris

Thank you, Assi.

For the first quarter of 2017, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $14.6 million, which compares to $15.4 million in the prior year period. Limited Partners interest in net income was $10.5 million or $0.43 per diluted common Limited Partner unit compared to $13.2 million or $0.54 per diluted common Limited Partner unit in the prior-year period.

Our contribution margin was $26.5 million compared to $26.8 million in the first quarter of 2016. First quarter 2017 contribution margin in our pipelines and transportation segment was $16.1 million compared to $20.3 in the first quarter of 2016. This decline was primarily attributable to lower performance from the Paline pipeline and lower volume on the SALA Gathering System.

In the first quarter of 2017, the Paline pipeline was a FERC regulated pipeline with a tariff established for potential shippers. Compared to the prior year period when the pipeline capacity was contracted to two third-parties for a fixed monthly fee. Operating expenses increased to $8.2 million in the first quarter 2017 from $7.7 million in the prior year period.

The operating expense increase was primarily due to employee related expense. Contribution margin in our Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling Segment was $10.4 million in the first quarter of this year, which was an increase from $6.6 million in the prior year period.

This increase was primarily due to an improvement in the West Texas gross margin and lower operating expenses on a year-over-year basis. The increases were partially offset by lower volume on the East Texas marketing agreement and at the Tyler terminal resulting from 16 days of planned downtime at Delek US' Tyler, Texas refinery in the first quarter of this year. The estimated impact of this downtime was approximately $500,000 of lost margin.

Our West Texas wholesale gross margin was $2.72 per barrel in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $0.53 per barrel in the first quarter of 2016 and $1.96 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2016. Throughput in West Texas increased to 14,467 barrels per day compared to 14,370 barrels per day in the prior year period.

During the first quarter of 2017, both the Caddo and RIO joint venture crude oil pipelines were operating. Our equity income from these joint venture pipelines was approximately $245,000 compared to a loss of $229,000 in the prior year period. We did not receive a distribution in the first quarter of this year, but based on prior performance, we have received distributions of approximately $780,000 in the second quarter of this year.

Capital expenditures were approximately $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2017 and included $1.9 million of discretionary spending, $900,000 of maintenance. During the first quarter of 2017, approximately $3.1 million was reimbursed by Delek US.

For 2017, our total gross capital expenditure forecast is $18.3 million, which includes $3.2 million of discretionary and $15.1 million of maintenance before reimbursement by Delek US. We expect approximately $5.3 million of the maintenance capital expenditures to be reimbursed in 2017.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Uzi for his closing comments.

Uzi Yemin

Thank you, Danny.

Drilling activity has increased in the Permian Basin, our operations began to benefit in a number of ways in the second half of the first quarter and this trend continuing to the second quarter. The West Texas wholesale business experienced higher gross margin per barrels has fuel demand in the area of increased to support our drilling activity. Our RIO joint venture crude oil pipeline is benefiting from increased oil production in the Delaware Basin.

Also, volume shipped on the Paline pipeline increased as crude oil differentials widening into support shipping economics on this pipeline to the Beaumont area.

Based on our initial results for April, the gross margin in West Texas was approximately $5.90 and the 36,000 barrels per day capacity Paline pipeline is full. This translated into EBITDA of approximately $10 million for the month of April.

Our sponsor Delek US continued to progress towards completing the acquisition of the remaining outstanding stock Alon USA in all stock transaction. Once the transaction is completed, the dropdown inventory at Delek US should be increased. We believe that shortly following Delek US closing their loan transaction, there is a potential for the [alpha product] [ph] terminal to be the first dropdown to DKL. Our financial flexibility should allow us to utilize our great facility to complete this purchase.

We continue to focus on creating long-term value for shareholders or unitholders and believe that the combination of an increased dropdown inventory at our sponsor. Contribution from our joint venture pipeline project and growth initiative should continue to support our annual distribution growth for a Limited Partner unit of at least 10% to 2019.

Before I turn the call over for Q&A, I'd like to welcome Kevin Kremke to the team. He has with us since early April and will become CFO on June 1. I also want to think Assi for his contribution as CFO and on June 1, Assi will transition from that position into a new role with the company in strategic planning business development area.

With that, Christa, will you open the call for questions?

Gabriel Moreen

Good afternoon everyone. Uzi, that sounds like fairly impressive performance in the month of April. Can you talk about what shippers are currently thinking on Paline in terms of potentially entering into longer term agreements that you have I guess longer term visibility on cash flow in that pipeline?

Uzi Yemin

That's a great question. Let me divide your question into two. The first one is the tariff on Paline as we file temporary tariff few months ago is basically $0.75. We do not believe that this is a long-term sustainable tariff. It's actually need to be higher. So, our willingness -- the company willingness -- DKL willingness to enter into a long-term agreement under $0.75 -- the incentive is pretty slow.

So, that -- we think that we are giving some value away to incentivize our people to ship. If the pipeline continues to be full and we know that in May, it is full again and we need to look very carefully on the tariff. Now, we have the ability to change that tariff with a 30-day notice, but we do need to do that. Once we do that and we come to something that's more market if you will driven as the Permian activity continues and the margins or the differential between Beaumont area or the East Houston area and the Midland area continue to stay wide then we will need to think or an entertain the idea of long-term shippers, but under the current tariff we're basically completely full. So there is no incentive for us to go in and lock in shippers.

Gabriel Moreen

Great. Thanks, Uzi. That's helpful and I guess there is a follow-up to that. The ability to then increase that tariff kind of automatically, is that just you've got that headroom under allowed returns and you don't think shippers would object to that relative to the incentive tariff you got right now?

Mark Smith

This is Mark. So, we basically have a base for tariff of $1.50 a barrel on the line and we instituted last year some volumetric incentive tariffs, two different tiers depending on how much volume you ship. So, if you ship between 1,000 barrels a day and 10,000 barrels a day that tariff was a dollar and anything over 10,000 barrels a day you had an incentive tariff of $0.75.

We actually filed -- we basically revoked those temporary tariffs and instituted new temporary volumetric incentive tariffs that should take effect June 1st and had up those by a quarter. So we still have the base tariffs that if we revoke and we can revoke our temporary tariff at anytime where the full tariff will go back to the $1.50, so we kind of have that ability to do as it is.

Uzi Yemin

And Gabe, I'd like to add one more thing, just to clarify some thing. The differential as you all well know did start to widen until the second part of the first quarter, i.e., March. So, the result that we're seeing in the first quarter don't include Paline being full, this is just the month of March and obviously March and then since then obviously differential support very much the pipeline being at full capacity.

Gabriel Moreen

I appreciate that. Thanks Uzi and Thanks Mark. And last one from me is just on the RIO and Caddo quarterly pipeline contributions, are those ramping as expected anything we should know about how those contributed or not contributed?

Mark Smith

Yes. As you remember when you start-up a pipeline on the distributions you have to keep three months of expenses to cover -- to covering your end reserve so that's happened with Caddo for the first quarter. But we did -- even with the reserve, we did end up getting the distribution for them.

For our first quarter business as I believe Danny said in the second quarter and Caddo pipeline is actually performing as expected for the rest of the year to peers and RIO is ramping up also. So, we expect to continue to get increased distributions for the rest of the year.

Gabriel Moreen

Thanks Mark.

Uzi Yemin

Well, thank you, Christa. I would like to thank my friends along the table. I would like to thank the people that listened to the call and the investors in your confidence in us. But, mostly I'd like to thank our employees who make this company what it is. Thank you and we'll talk to you soon.

