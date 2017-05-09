Red Lion Hotels' (RLH) CEO Greg Mount on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 8, 2017, 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Evelyn Infurna - IR

Greg Mount - President & CEO

Doug Ludwig - EVP & CFO

Aaron Howard - VP, Finance, Planning & Analysis

David Wright - VP, Accounting, Tax & External Reporting

Analysts

Eric Wold - B. Riley

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum

Evelyn Infurna

Thank you. Hello and welcome to RLHC's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With us today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Mount; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Ludwig. Also joining for Q&A are Aaron Howard, VP of Finance, Planning and Analysis; and David Wright, VP of Accounting, Tax and External Reporting.

Before we get started, I want to remind you that the Company's remarks today contain forward-looking information as defined by the SEC that is subject to a number of Risk Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These Risk Factors are discussed in detail in the Annual Report filed with the SEC on Form 10-K on March 31, 2017. The report is available on rlhco.com or through the SEC website at SEC.gov.

The Company will also be referring to a number of non-GAAP measures. The reconciliation of these measures to their comparable GAAP measure is provided in the table to the press release issued today. That release is also available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

For purpose of the discussion today, the Company will be referencing first quarter results on a comparable basis for all periods presented.

I will now turn the call over to Greg. Greg?

Greg Mount

Thank you for joining us today. The lodging backdrop thus far in 2017 has been healthy supported by broader economic optimism. Based on the strong first quarter financial results and the current outlook for the market in which the company operates, the company remains confident in our guidance and anticipates it can achieve full-year results towards the top of the guidance range.

Our first quarter results demonstrate the shift of our business model to the franchise fee driven revenues and profitability that we have been positioning over the past few years. Overall, first quarter results outpaced our expectations in what has historically been one of the seasonally slower quarters. These results will be further supported in future quarters from our progress to-date in signing franchise license agreements, our pipeline have recently signed like yet to be opened hotels, and the interest in our brands which has positioned us well as we move ahead including our execution of new agreements with 23 expired franchise properties.

For the first quarter 2017, RLHC delivered healthy system-wide same-store hotel REVPAR growth of 2.4% driven by improvements in ADR across all brands.

Franchise revenue more than doubled year-over-year and franchise division profit was $2.4 million, was a 21.8% margin compared with breakeven last year, benefiting from a 2016 acquisition activity and the signings opening and ramp up of REVPAR of the recently added franchise hotels. This contribution is positioned to grow further given the 13 upscale and mid-scale franchise licenses we have signed that have yet to open.

Over the last several months, we have been working to stratify our acquired categorize the number of brands we are supporting based on hotel size, quality, and fit. While there is still some work to be done, we have begun to work with our franchisees and look to complete the process by the end of the year.

Regarding the overall integration, we were able to complete the moves of all 1,000 plus acquired hotels on to the RLHC website two months ahead of plan, as well as moving them to our web platform. These improvements allow us to include these hotels in our digital marketing campaign and promotional marketing, improve their system speed and reliability, and sell all of these brands through all of our channels.

We also transitioned Manage Rewards members to become Hello Rewards members. These are significant accomplishments because they allow us to grow our capture rate in mass market places and use our share as customer acquisition and then perform more one-to-one marketing that drive increased bookings to our own website, this model works. We have seen our Hello Rewards membership grow over 40% with just over 120 hotels. Now we will be extending rates and availability to over 1,100 hotels.

At April AAHOA, the Asian American Hotel Owners Association Conference, we also unveiled a new logo and look for the Signature Inn brands. We have evolved Signature Inn as an urban sheet product designed for consumers in search of an urban economy brand that is distinctive, fit, yet architecturally iconic hotel making for a new beginning. Signature Inn provides owners a choice to create a unique experience while benefiting from RLHC's comprehensive distribution, marketing, and proprietary yield management system.

In addition, we will continue to promote the Country Hearth brand as an option for franchisees who are looking for greater flexibility in their franchising agreements. The brand which will be sold exclusively via the Internet as another industry first allowing owners the flexibility of being independent, while benefiting from our reservation system, distribution channels, and negotiated deals with online travel agents. RLHC will continue to collect vast monthly fees from the hotels in the Country Hearth Network in return of a supply and guest reservation and distribution infrastructure.

Although the first quarter has historically been our slowest quarter for executing new agreements we are pleased to announce 34 new executed agreements to the RLHC system. The 11 agreements for new locations are in seven different states including two Red Lion and Inn & Suites and nine Americas Best Value Inns.

We expect these new franchise agreement to contribute to our franchise fee revenue in the coming months. In fact year-to-date we have opened 22 new franchise hotels while also achieving our business brand targets for new unit growth. The pipeline of applications that we are reviewing continues to be strong with a cross section of interest across all brands segments. We are seeing more owners with multiple properties exploring RLHC as an option for conversion across our variety of brands, offering and we look forward to sharing additional progress on these types of opportunities over the course of the year.

On the Hotel RL front, we are exceeding on our expectations with respect to hotels in the system. We started the brand just two years ago and now have 11 with seven are open. Hotel RL is important to our strategy and can significantly move the needle of profitability for the entire enterprise due to the length of our contracts in the higher fee base. Hotel RL is clearly on the cutting edge and interestingly the living stage another industry for its concept is being emulated by others.

We have further work to do with respect to Hotel RL in penetrating major markets and continue to look for ways to expand its footprint, including the deployment of our own equity to help cede expansion. The brand is being well received and generated 4.8% REVPAR growth in the first quarter. It's still in early days but we are encouraged by the progress we have made thus far in guest response the Hotel RL concept.

It's also important to understand the 43 hotels remained to be opened over the next 12 to 18 months with next year's openings marking the completion of three Hotel RL new builds.

The momentum we are seeing in our pipeline is directly attributable to the flexibility we afford owners of contract structure help required frankly the power of our proprietary Guest Management System, RevPAK. Importantly in the quarter, we have begun deploying a streamline version of RevPAK, a RevPAK Wide to the recently acquired brand franchisees. As RevPAK Wide becomes an integrated part of their operating procedures along with the rollout of Hello Rewards across our franchise base, the newest members of the RLHC family will understand firsthand the power of proprietary platform we built and the benefits of utilizing such a powerful tools to maximize yield, lower reservation cost, and drive the profitability of their properties.

Before moving on to our financial results, I want to welcome additions to the RLHC family starting with Doug Ludwig, our new Chief Financial Officer. Doug joined us in early April and we are very excited to have him on board. Doug brings extensive experience to our SPNA team and strategic insights from his time as the CFO of Four Seasons which we can benefit from. He has brought new energy to our finance and accounting team and we look forward to getting Doug out and on the road to meet with our investors and analysts.

In addition, I would like to welcome two new board members, Bonny Simi, President of JetBlue Technology Ventures which is JetBlue Airlines Innovation Hub and investment incubation for emerging startups focused on technology, travel, and hospitality. And Joe Megibow, who is a Board Advisor to a number of online companies including Joyus an online retailer, Clicktale, a customer experience platform, and Digital Mortar, an in-store analytics platform. We are excited to have Bonny and Joe join us given RLHC's commitment to leverage the technology, innovation across our platform to enhance the profitability of our franchisees as well as elevate our guest experiences across all of our brands. We think the addition of these three individuals to our team will help to advance RLHC's strategic direction.

With that, I would like to now turn the call over to Doug.

Doug Ludwig

Thanks, Greg. I'm very excited to join the RLHC team; I’m looking forward to getting out on the road shortly to meet with everyone.

Now turning to our financial results. RLHC reported system-wide same-store hotel RevPAR growth of 2.4%. We saw strength in ADR across all of our brands and in some cases we did sacrifice some occupancy for higher rates which has a greater contribution to overall profitability.

On a system-wide basis, ADRs rose 4% but we lost roughly 80 basis points in occupancy. We saw particular strength in revenue growth from our mid-scale franchise group from a year ago based on additional hotel count plus strong RevPAR performance of the properties. Our company operated same-store hotels growth improved by 2.4% in ADRs as 2016's expense and renovation have allowed us to achieve higher rates. We expect the comparison of our company operated hotels to improve over the course of the year given the prior year's disruption from the renovations, particularly during the third quarter which has historically been the seasonal peak of our hotels that completed the re-positioning program.

Our group booking stage for 2017 continues to be strong with 7% growth over the same period in 2016.

With respect to some highlights on our Hotel RLs Baltimore and Washington DC achieved RevPAR gains of 11% and 3.7% respectively as compared to the prior year. And as Greg mentioned earlier, the broader Hotel Group of Hotel RLs achieved a healthy RevPAR growth of 4.8%.

Moving onto the financial results, total consolidated revenue for the quarter was $40 million, up from $32.7 million reflecting the contribution of our acquisition activities of roughly $7.2 million, along with 12% growth in our mid-scale franchise business and a $550,000 improvement from our operational hotels.

Our franchise revenues increased significantly by $7.6 million, $10.9 million driven by the addition of the acquired hotel brands and the significant progress on the signing and opening new franchise properties. Divisional profit also rose significantly to $2.4 million from a loss of $60,000 a year ago, reflecting the contribution of a larger scale franchise network.

Our total company operated hotel revenue rose 2% to $24.7 million, notably group room revenue was up 14% year-over-year. We expect to see overall improvement in the company operated hotel segment subject to continue to strengthen the lodging sector as we anniversary the disruptive impact from the 2016 renovation.

We think that our franchise operating margin improvement bears mentioning as the margin expanded to 15.2% on an the organic growth pro forma basis year-over-year and rose to 21.8% when also considering the contribution of the acquired brands. Fundamental improvements in our franchise operating profit margins demonstrate the importance of our move to focus on the high margin franchise business model. As we achieve the benefits of our franchise unit growth target, our franchise operating margins should continue to improve.

Hotel division profit margin improved by 250 basis points on a combination of improved RevPAR as well as increased group business and food and beverage revenue. Expense control due to lower occupancy levels also helped the margin. We expect to have continuing pressure on hotel margins as we enter our stronger season and had staff to handle our higher demand periods. In addition, we are anticipating wage pressure from the legislative minimum wage increase particularly those approved in the State of Washington.

Corporate general and administration expenses in the first quarter rose 20% to $3.7 million in the quarter reflecting the addition of overhead cost associated with running the acquired brands and several key staff positions added in the second quarter of last year. This expense also rose reflecting accruals for variable compensation program associated with our improved year-over-year performance.

We had $170,000 income tax expense in the quarter. As we have discussed on prior calls, we anticipate maintaining a full valuation allowance against our income tax asset through at least 2018. And therefore our ongoing cash income tax expense will remain minimal during 2017. We expect tax expense in the range of $800,000 to $1 million in 2017 the vast majority of which is deferred and will not result in cash tax payments.

The adjusted debt loss per share for the first quarter of 2017 was $0.22 versus a loss of $0.28 per share in the first quarter of 2016. This was a significant improvement of $0.06 per share and particularly when you consider that RLHC incurred an additional $1 million incremental depreciation and amortization expense as well as incurring an incremental $500,000 of interest expense because of the recent capital expenditure projects.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.5 million from a loss of $700,000 in the prior year period. After consideration for special items including the ongoing market adjustments related to the estimated contingent consideration for the recent acquisition.

Touching on liquidity and balance sheet, as of March 31, 2017, we had approximately $42.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.

Our total consolidated outstanding long-term debt was $110.5 million, after adjusting for the impacts of consolidated accounting for joint ventures RLHC's or rather share of debt is approximately $63 million. The combination of our liquidity position and our modest debt level positions the company well to fund our future growth opportunities.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, can we please open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Our first question is from Eric Wold of B. Riley. Please go ahead.

Eric Wold

Thank you, good afternoon. Couple of questions I guess one starting on the pace of the franchise agreements obviously signing 34 new renewals is a very solid pace compared to the 90 to 120 guidance for the full-year. Could you give us a sense of kind of the pipeline right now and kind of may be how spreads rather various brands not specific on the brands but may be economy versus midscale and maybe just are able to pick one? And then second on that is it's still relatively early in the year so how would you characterize kind of the churn of prior franchisees versus original expectations, your ability to get them resigned versus moving them to other clients.

Greg Mount

Yes, Eric, thank you. I think we haven't given a specific guidance on that, but I will say that the mix of business that we're seeing is what we expected; we're not seeing anything out of the ordinary as it relates to the number of franchises that we're securing both in our select service brands versus our upscale brands. And as we've talked about before, the upscale brands tend to bring with them higher revenue number.

As it relates to the overall pipeline, again without giving a specific guidance on it, we feel very comfortable, our pipeline continues to grow and evolve under the leadership of Roger Bloss and his team. They continue to be very successful entering what arguably is the two busiest quarters from a franchise agreement execution standpoint. So again we anticipate to be on our guidance as we move forward throughout the year.

Eric Wold

And the churn?

Greg Mount

Yes, the churn process is we're happy to see that we're actually seeing less churn than I think we've seen historically. We have got a team that is very focused on the franchisees particularly the new ones are already starting to see the benefits of RevPAK and I think that you're seeing fewer of them taking the opportunity to whether be to a change of ownership or through a termination and making a change.

Eric Wold

A follow-up on that if I may on kind of the advantage I guess one is a broader question I guess may be two questions, a broader question now you've Vantage in hand for six months or so, what have you found to be the most surprising findings positive or negatively now your hand is around everything? And then kind of going back to the prior question as you get guys frankly into the system on to RevPAK on to the website and the royalty program as it kind of gets ingrain of that as there have been more discussions not just to keep them under the umbrella but actually move them into other want to call higher end brands under an umbrella?

Greg Mount

First off really for us it really hasn't been any surprises, I think that what we anticipated and expected is what we're seeing. The good news is as we've talked about we were able to get the Vantage Hotels on to the website and on to the systems pretty immediately within days, those hotels who are already benefiting from reservations coming directly through Hello Rewards which I think is exciting to see.

From an overall standpoint of the systems and what we're providing I think that you're seeing -- you're seeing the Vantage Hotels benefiting from that almost immediately and particularly as we get them through our channel management.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions].

Your next question is from Alex Fuhrman of Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Alex Fuhrman

Thanks for taking my question, we would love to follow-up a little bit more about some of the franchisee agreements that were signed both in Q1 and last year obviously it's been a pretty big number of new agreements you put on. Can you give us a sense of how many of these openings should we expect to actually see hotels being opened over the next couple of quarters and how many of those you think come in 2017 versus 2018 and may be farther out than that, just trying to get a sense of and if you could give us a little bit of color, I suppose just within the mix of brands as well that would be helpful as we try to figure out how much revenue these agreements are going to start driving?

Greg Mount

Yes, I think that when we look at as we've talked about in our recent call here, we have 43 executed agreements that we feel will open in the next 12 to 18 months. And while we haven't given any specific direction or guidance on what brands those will be again I think that is the default suite to the mix of business we've talked about previously and don't see any anything usual there and we will continue to see those hotels open and again as we've talked about before ranges -- ranges from some as quick as 30 days and some as long as 12 to 18 months depending upon the level of renovation or whether it's a new construction hotel. But generally the sweet spot for us is three to six months.

Alex Fuhrman

Great, that's really helpful. Thanks and then just thinking about some of the statistics you guys threw out for Hotel RL obviously it sounds like the concept has been doing well comping positively on top of the openings for the first couple. Can you give us a sense of how these hotels have tended to open has there been a big sort of honeymoon for the first few months as there was a lot of buzz and just trying to get a sense of how long it takes for the new hotel to settle into a more mature pace of business? And just related to the Hotel RL concept, it seems like there's a number of ways, it's obviously different from your other hotels particularly given the coffee experience in the living stage and bringing people really into the hotel, can you give us a sense of the mix of business within the hotel or else you're seeing how that compares to the rest of the hotels within the Red Lion system and then more broadly just in terms of food and beverage and entertainment how that plays into the overall hotel revenue?

Greg Mount

Yes. Look I think that to really kind of address the ramp up period, our folks spend a lot of time from a pre-opening standpoint really opening these hotels both owners and operators to really get them trained up to speed on all aspects not only being Hotel RL but also understanding how to leverage the technology and RevPAK and the things that are very inherent to the program, so that they start out successfully as possible.

For us it's really helping them create that culture early on understanding what the right levers are to pull and the right buttons are to push and we work very hard to do that. There is still always going to be a fair amount of time to take them to kind of ramp up and stabilize and really start to get into full swing.

If you look at own hotel, Hotel Baltimore for example and I think when we started out we were like a 150th in the TripAdvisor rankings and that hotel just recently touched the mid-30s which is a phenomenal move. And you want to look at the comments that really is resonating and you look at all the components of it from the smaller player from a food and beverage into the coffees availability in the morning to the living stage, in fact the content is being created on living stages is something that's going to create additional opportunities in life for us to really kind of extend this brand even further than I think what we thought. So we're very, very excited about that.

From a performance standpoint the hotels are not ramping up anything not unlike you would see with any other typical brands. They need to work through their local business agreements, their group business et cetera and start to stabilize through those efforts which you're seeing them doing and performing and really growing their RevPAR performance and then getting to 100% of their fair share. I think as Doug talked about overall our RLs, we have got our system hit a 4.8% RevPAR growth which is if you think about it an exceptional performance given kind of the greater marketplace.

Alex Fuhrman

Absolutely, that's terrific. Thank you very much, Greg.

Greg Mount

Thank you. Appreciate it, Alex.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions].

At this point, I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Mount for closing remarks.

Greg Mount

Great, thank you. Thanks again for joining us today. We have a promising year of growth ahead of us. Doug and I look forward to sharing our progress with you all in the next call. Thank you for joining us.

Operator

