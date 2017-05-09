Timmins Gold: The Sum Of Its Parts

My fair value for the Ana Paula Project is $180 million, yet Timmins Gold as a whole is being valued at less than this amount.

In a sector that's been derailed over the past couple months, my goal has been to try and separate what's being thrown out with the mining stock bathwater. Oftentimes, the relative strength of a stock compared to its sector can give clues as to whether it's a laggard or a leader. Despite the Gold Juniors Index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) breaking below its March lows, some stocks never broke that low, and some have actually traded above their February highs. These are the stocks that tend to jump out at me, as this is a true testament to the resiliency of a stock. Timmins Gold (NYSEMKT:TGD) is one of those companies and one of only 15 of the 250 miners I follow that is holding above its February highs. This prompted me to dig a little deeper on the company, and it's hard to ignore the compelling valuation.

(Source: Company Presentation)

I am no stranger at all to Timmins Gold, as the company acquired one of my favorite gold projects in the world in early 2015. I was a shareholder of Newstrike Capital at the time, and Timmins Gold bought it out for $112 million USD. I felt that I was absolutely robbed, as my fair value for Newstrike at the time was closer to $180 million. Unfortunately, at the bottom of a bear market, Newstrike didn't have many chips left to bargain with and elected to take the deal.

(Source: TC2000.com, Google Search)

Given the fact that I was not crazy about either Timmins Gold or the junior sector, I decided to take profits and have not revisited Timmins Gold since. I've been keeping an eye on the company for 2 years now for an opportunity to take a long position, as Ana Paula remains one of my favorite exploration projects. I'm also quite familiar with the Guerrero Gold Belt, as I've long been a follower and shareholder of Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF).

So what has suddenly piqued my interest in the company?

Timmins Gold is currently undergoing a transformation, as it has recently added quite a few heavy hitters to its management team. The technicals on the stock are better than the majority of other miners, as TGD makes new highs while most gold stocks are making new lows. Finally, the company is trading at a deep discount to my fair value for the stock, while it trades for the same value as its acquisition of Newstrike in 2015. This means either Ana Paula is being valued at less than what Timmins paid for it 2 years ago or the company's other assets are being valued at zero. Given the fact that I feel Ana Paula was stolen from under the noses of Newstrike shareholders and is worth 50% more than they paid, this valuation is a little absurd.

(Source: Company Presentation)

New Management

Over the past couple years, many analysts have pretty much written off the San Francisco Mine when valuing Timmins Gold, as its future has been foggy. The all-in sustaining cash costs have been near the $1,000/oz mark, and much of the ounces will never see the light of day unless we see $1,350/oz gold based on previous mine plans. The great news about the new management team is the wealth of experience they bring in both operations, engineering, and construction. Their hope is to bump up annual production over the next few years, lower costs, and in turn, increase margins. There is zero guarantee that they will be successful in doing this, but for the first time in a while we have a concrete strategy to revitalize the SF Mine.

For this reason, I am optimistic about the Timmins Gold story going forward. Not only will this team's expertise hopefully have a positive outcome for the San Francisco Mine production, but it may also extend to making Ana Paula slightly more economic. The Ana Paula project is already world class and in the top quartile for AISC in the industry, therefore even slight improvements in the mine plan would be a welcome development.

Ana Paula

The Ana Paula project is the real story for Timmins Gold, and what I believe the majority of the company's valuation is centered around. Open-pit mines with grades over 1.50 grams per tonne gold equivalent are not common, and the grade and thickness of intercepts coming out of Ana Paula are something that most exploration teams would dream of. The discovery hole that put Ana Paula on the map was AP-11-37, which intersected 317 meters of 5.8 grams per tonne gold. This was one of the top drill results in 2011 in the junior sector, and was followed up with several thick high-grade intercepts. The project is currently home to roughly 2 million ounces at an average gold equivalent grade of just over 1.5 grams per tonne. While there's no promise that the company can find more ounces at depth, other deposits on the Guerrero Gold Belt have been very successful at adding underground ounces. Torex Gold's (Timmins's neighbor) recent discovery is a prime example of this where grades dwarfed the open-pit grades at El Limon.

The Guerrero Gold Belt (GGB) is a developing mining district in southern Mexico that is very well endowed with gold and silver resources. The GGB holds over 30 million ounces of gold, and nearly 170 million ounces of silver across land packages that have hardly seen their surface scratched. Torex Gold has resources of over 10 million ounces on a project that is less than 10% explored, and Leagold Mining's (OTC:HTXFF) Los Filos Project is home to a whopping 15 million ounces seated on another relatively unexplored property. The below table is slightly dated, therefore the resources on the GGB are actually higher than quoted below.

As we can see from the below image, Ana Paula is a massive project, and the team has not even begun to step out from the current resource. Management is more focused on infilling at Ana Paula to put more confidence in the current resource, and thus far, grades from infill drilling are in line with the PEA. Recent highlight drill results from the main pit came in at 151 meters of 8.98 grams per tonne gold, 102.5 meters of 3.80 grams per tonne gold, and 36.8 meters of 7.32 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

I believe the main zone of the Ana Paula Project likely holds 3.0-3.5 million ounces simply due to the fact that Torex's Morelos Project is littered with gold and silver. The projects are along the same gold belt, Torex has had incredible success drilling at depth, and I would be surprised if Ana Paula were any different. Timmins is proposing to build a 1,200-meter decline for the purpose of initiating an underground drill program in early 2018.

The company is currently working on a pre-feasibility study for Ana Paula, which will put greater confidence on capital costs and will include an updated resource estimate. Timmins recently received authorization of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Ana Paula, which is a huge step in de-risking the project. I would be very surprised if Timmins did not proceed with an investment decision on the project, and I expect construction to start in Q2 2018, assuming the change of land use is accepted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

My fair valuation for Ana Paula is derived from the current NPV at a 5% discount for the project, which comes in at $248 million. We can see that this is from the PEA that was done on the project, but preliminary economic assessments typically have variance of 20% or more to where actual numbers come in. For this reason, I have applied a 30% discount to the NPV 5% at Ana Paula and have come up with $185 million. I feel this is a fair value for the project, and it gives zero value for exploration upside at Ana Paula, which I personally believe to be massive. The premium for Torex Gold is due to the company's ability to make new discoveries on its massive project, and Timmins should also be getting value for being in the same district. I've chosen to give no value for this in an effort to be as conservative as possible in my valuation.

Cash Position

Timmins Gold has $39 million in cash as of March 31st. To be on the conservative side and account for possible depletion, I will be amending this cash balance figure to $37 million for valuation purposes.

San Francisco Mine

The San Francisco Mine is Timmins's only producing asset currently and has not garnered any respect from analysts. The mine's viability going forward has been questioned, as operations there have been mediocre at best over the past few years. All-in sustaining cash costs came in at $1,045/oz in 2014 and increased further to $1,145/oz for fiscal 2015. With a gold price that has been lucky to average $1,200/oz per year, it's no surprise that analysts were skeptical. For this reason, the mine has received a discount valuation by most analysts, and rightfully so. The exciting thing about the San Francisco Mine is that things may finally be turning the corner.

For fiscal year 2016, all-in sustaining cash costs came in at $853/oz, a massive reduction from the prior year. This represented a decrease of more than 25% from fiscal 2015, which led to massive improvements in the company's bottom line.

(Source: Company Website)

It's tricky to value the San Francisco Mine, as costs are all over the map, and I prefer to take an extremely conservative approach. To attempt to put a valuation on the project, I am going to look at only resources that are within the $1,250/oz pit model. These reserves currently stand at 574,000 ounces at an average grade of 0.56 grams per tonne gold. To be as conservative as possible with my valuation, I will be using all-in sustaining cash costs of $1,000/oz and placing a 45% discount on pre-tax earnings.

(Source: Company Website)

Using a gold price of $1,200/oz and expected production of 574,000 ounces at AISC of $1,000/oz, the company should expect pre-tax earnings of $114.8 million. I will then place a discount of 55% on these earnings to account for mining and corporate taxes and any changes to other charges that may arise from optimization work at the mine. After applying a 55% discount to the pre-tax earnings, we come up with after-tax earnings of $51.7 million. This is using only 30% of the company's current resources, a spot price below current levels, and all-in sustaining cash costs nearly 20% higher than where it is guiding. For this reason, I believe this to be a fair value for the current ounces at the mine, and this is the basis for my valuation.

I have no interest in doing cash flow analysis for Timmins Gold, as I have absolutely no way of predicting what the next 5 years of costs will look like at the mine. For this reason, I prefer to use earnings analysis and apply a heavy discount to attempt to put an estimate on where actual cash flows might come in.

Based on the above conclusions, I believe fair value for the San Francisco Mine from a conservative standpoint is $50 million. The company should have no problem seeing earnings well exceed this amount from San Francisco Mine production, but I prefer to use base-case scenarios for the price of gold, reserves, and costs.

Valuation

Adding in my fair value for the Ana Paula Project, the current cash position, and my fair value for the San Francisco mine, we arrive at a total of $272 million USD.

Ana Paula - $185 million

San Francisco Mine - $50 million

Cash Position - $37 million

(+)

_____________________________

= $272 million

Timmins Gold currently has 356 million shares outstanding and is trading for a share price of $0.43 USD. This gives it a market capitalization of $153 million. In order for the company to move to fair value, the shares would need to nearly double to the $0.76 level. Given the fact that Timmins Gold will likely need to dilute its shares to raise money for Ana Paula, my fair valuation could come in near $0.62-0.65 depending on how the financing is done (shares issuance? royalties? debt?). Having said that, this is still a premium of 40% to the current share price.

Technicals

Taking a look at the below daily chart of the stock, we can see that the technicals are perking up as price emerges from a 4-month base. While the Gold Juniors Index has broken its March lows and is hovering only slightly above the December lows, Timmins Gold is actually making new 52-week highs. The stock is above a rising 50-day moving average and flat 200-day moving average, while GDXJ is below its declining 50-day and 200-day moving averages. For this reason, I do not believe Timmins Gold is tied to the performance of the mining indexes and expect it to outperform.

As we can also see on the below chart, significant volume has come into the stock over the past week. We have seen 5% of the company's shares trade hands over the past 6 trading days, and given that the share price is moving higher with this volume, it is looking like accumulation. I do not know how this pans out and have no interest in predicting what price will do next, but this is a setup that is hard to ignore.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the leading technicals for Timmins compared to other miners and the attractive valuation, I have started a position in the stock at $0.59 CAD and $0.43 USD. I believe Timmins is a takeover target at this valuation, as a mid-tier gold producer could easily fund Ana Paula's modest capex and have no problem paying it back in just over 2 years at current gold prices. If they had no interest in the San Francisco Mine, it could be sold off and the company would be getting Ana Paula for $110 million after adding in the cash position of Timmins. This would be a 30% discount to what Timmins paid for Ana Paula at the bottom of the market in 2015 and would be a steal.

I do not know whether suitors are looking at Timmins Gold here, or if Timmins will eventually be a two-mine company move into production. What I do know is that the company's valuation is hard to wrap my head around here, and I'm surprised that Timmins continues to be ignored by the market. It is working to transform itself into a low-cost, mid-tier producer, and this transformation is made possible by Ana Paula's economics. Ultimately, the PFS for Ana Paula will decide what happens here, but I see the potential for Timmins to grow into a 220,000-ounce producer at consolidated AISC of $700/oz. A company of this valuation would be valued closer to $400 million, if not higher. This gives me upside on my investment thesis if this does play out, with minimal downside, as the company's assets are already undervalued.

Depending on how the Q1 results come in and how Ana Paula's pre-feasibility study looks, I may add to my position. As of right now, I have started a position in the company and will watch for further developments to decide whether I wish to build upon my position. For full disclosure, I have a slightly larger weighting on the Canadian market, as the company's shares are more liquid there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

