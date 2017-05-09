Federal Signal - TBEI Deal Looks Very Solid

With earnings power comfortably exceeding $1 per share in 2018/2019, I see better days ahead which makes me a buyer on dips.

The company is on track to meet its $1 billion sales goal without incurring too much leverage, as the growth profile improves as well.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) announced a very sizable deal which brings the company very close to hit its $1 billion revenue target. The deal takes place at very reasonable multiples, reduces the reliance on slowly growing governmental-related markets, and leverage remains very manageable.

The company is undergoing a real transition in recent years and appears to be well positioned after starting the year strong. Based on the prospects, I could see fair value around $20 per share at some point in 2018 or 2019, making me a buyer on dips after what appears to be a very nice value-creating acquisition.

Specialized Vehicles & Services

Federal Signal has been in business for over a hundred years. Over time it has mostly focused to become a producer of specialized equipment. The company produces street sweepers, sewer cleaners as well as safety and security products, among others.

The company has been run by Jennifer Sherman from 2016 onwards. This Federal veteran was appointed CEO to ignite growth after quite a few years of stagnation and restructuring. The company has been executing a turnaround in the period 2010-2015 as it introduces real operational discipline to the business, as Federal divested the underperforming FSTech Group business as well. This business was sold to 3M (NYSE:MMM) in a $110 million deal back in 2012.

Since the appointment of its new CEO, Federal Signal has already made two acquisitions to boost its growth profile. The company bought JJE and Westech. JJE was acquired in February of 2016 for $79 million, as FSS added $112 million in sales with the deal. The purchase of this Canadian company came after the much smaller purchase of Westech a few months earlier. The timing of these purchases more or less coincided with the divestment of the Bronto Skylift business late in 2015. This $88 million deal reduced sales by roughly $132 million, as margins of the business were rather low.

The company now announced a new $270 million deal which allows it to meet its strategic goal of generating a billion in sales in the medium term. Not only does the purchase of TBEI provide a big boost to sales, but also the margin accretive nature of the deal makes it likely that FSS will meet its 12% operating margin target over time as well.

TBEI will become part of the main environmental solutions group which already makes up half a billion in sales. This purchase will boost revenues of this main segment by some 40%, as FSS furthermore runs a $217 million safety and security systems group. In both of these segments both governmental and municipalities are key customers for FSS's products, although the purchase of TBEI reduces the reliance on government-related customers.

Making A Huge Move, Buying TBEI

Federal Signal just announced a very sizable deal in its goal to post sales of a billion. The company is acquiring Truck Bodies & Equipment for $270 million. This US manufacturer of dump truck bodies and trailers will boost Federal's position in maintenance and infrastructure markets, giving the company much more exposure to faster growing industrial end markets while it reduces exposure to municipal and governmental customers.

The company gains critical access to industrial rendering, waste and construction markets with the deal. TBEI generates $206 million in sales accompanied by healthy EBITDA margins of close to 18%.

The reported 7.2 times EBITDA multiple suggests that TBEI generates $37.5 million in EBITDA before taking into account synergies which are estimated at $3-4 million a year. The deal is anticipated to add $0.07-0.12 to 2018 earnings per share, with accretion seen five cents higher in the year thereafter on the back of the further realization of the anticipated synergies.

The Pro-Forma Picture

This latest rather large deal follows a quarter in which FSS saw some real operational momentum. While sales were up just 3% to $178 million, orders were up by 58% to $215 million for a very decent book-to-bill ratio of 1.20 times. The very strong order number was driven by the acquisition of Joe Johnson Equipment and the receipt of a large $30 million order.

The company ended the first quarter with a solid balance sheet which contained $57 million in cash and $64 million in debt. This modest net debt load of $7 million does exclude $60 million in pension-related liabilities. That means that pro-forma net debt stands at $277 million, or $337 million if you include pension-related liabilities in your computation.

The company reiterated its full-year guidance alongside the Q1 earnings report, expecting adjusted earnings to come between $0.70 and $0.78 per share. This follows adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share in the softer seasonal first quarter of the year.

The stand-alone company has posted adjusted EBITDA of nearly $82 million on a trailing basis. This pro-forma number will increase significantly going forward. TBEI will contribute roughly $37 million in adjusted EBITDA, as the impact of last year's dealmaking and some organic growth makes that a $125 million EBITDA number looks very reasonable.

With net debt standing at $277 million, leverage remains modest at 2.2 times, or at 2.7 times if pension liabilities are included. FSS reported that it sees leverage at 2.7 times, but that is based on gross debt and not net debt. As such, I am not worried about the increase in leverage as much of FSS's core business is quite stable.

With Federal's stand-alone depreciation & amortization charge seen around $25 million this year, these charges are similar to 3-4% of sales. If TBEI has a similar capital intensity, its D&A charges could run at $7-8 million a year. This suggests that the deal could add $30 million in EBIT. If we assume a 5% cost of debt on a $270 million deal price, additional interest costs come in at $13-14 million. That suggests that this deal alone could boost pre-tax earnings by $16-17 million a year or close to $10 million after-tax.

That works out to anticipated accretion of roughly $0.16 per share, which makes that the projected $0.07-0.12 per share accretion number looks relatively conservative.

Can The Company Deliver?

With this deal, Federal Signal is making a few strategic moves. The company is very close to reach its $1 billion sales target and is reducing its reliance on governmental and municipal customers while adding to higher growth industries as well.

So far so good, as the leverage position of the firm remains very manageable as well. The midpoint of this year's earnings guidance stands at $0.74 per share, but looks conservative after a strong first-quarter bookings number. This momentum, a $0.10 per share accretion number from the TBEI deal and additional synergies down the road, makes that earnings can surely approach and surpass the $1 mark in the coming years. That makes that shares trade at reasonable valuations with shares now trading at the $16 mark.

The reality is that the company aims to squeeze much higher margins out of the business. The company has already posted operating margins in the high single digits following the transformation plan of 2010-2015, but some more work has to be done.

If the 12% margin target can be achieved by 2018/2019, operating earnings might hit $120 million on the projected revenue base. With interest costs seen at $15 million a year and taxes at 35%, net earnings might approach $70 million and come in around $1.15 per share in this scenario. If the market would value the company at market-equivalent valuation multiples, reflective of the improved margins and growth prospects, shares could easily be valued at $20 per share in that scenario. That leaves some 25% upside from current levels but requires some work to be done and time to be realized.

I must say that I like the deal as the multiples are quite low. FSS pays a mere 7.2 times EBITDA multiple while the company itself trades at a roughly 12 times multiple. The 1.3 times sales multiple paid for TBEI is actually slightly higher than the valuation at which FSS trades, but this can be explained by the great difference in margins. TBEI's EBITDA margins are highly appealing at 18% of sales while the margin of the own business comes in at just 10%.

Using $20 as fair value estimate, if margins of 12% can be achieved on a billion in sales, I see the potential to reach this valuation at some point in 2018/2019. This makes the current $16 valuation look rather appealing, suggesting 25% upside in a year or two. Using a 20% required return per annum, and giving FSS a time window until 2019 to achieve operating earnings of $120 million, I will become a buyer around the $14 mark.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.