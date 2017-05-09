CommerceHub's (CHUBA) CEO Frank Poore on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CommerceHub, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUBA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 8, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Erik Morton – Vice President-Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Frank Poore – Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Greenquist – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Matt Pfau – William Blair & Company

Bob Labick – CJS Securities

Monika Garg – Pacific Crest Securities

Aaron Turner – Wedbush Securities

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the CommerceHub First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder today’s program may be recorded.

I will now like to introduce your host for today’s program, Erik Morton, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Erik Morton

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon everyone. Welcome to CommerceHub's first quarter 2017 financial results conference call.

My name is Erik Morton, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations at CommerceHub. Joining me on the call today is Frank Poore, our founder, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Greenquist, our Chief Financial Officer.

We will be discussing the results we announced in this afternoon's press release which has been furnished to the SEC, made publicly available on the SEC's website and posted to our investor relations website at ir.commercehub.com. After this call a recording will be available on our IR website.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that this call includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about future business strategies, future financial performance, market conditions and potential, future growth of e-commerce, customer growth, sales channel expansion, and other matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements including, without limitation, the risk factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016.

These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this call and CommerceHub disclaims any obligation to disseminate updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements discussed on this call or contained in materials disseminated in connection with this call and our earnings release or to disclose any change in CommerceHub's expectations, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

On today's call we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted operating expenses and free cash flow. The related definitions and reconciliations can be found in our earnings press release and at the end of our slide presentation.

With that I will turn the call over to Frank.

Frank Poore

Thanks, Erik. And thanks to everyone for joining us this afternoon to review CommerceHub's first-quarter financial results. We started 2017 with a strong performance that reflects our diversified customer base, the powerful tailwinds of e-commerce and the strategic value of CommerceHub’s platform to our customers.

Here's a brief overview of our performance. For the first quarter we delivered revenue of $24.6 million that's 11% year-over-year increase and it's an increase of 17% on our core drop-ship revenue.

GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.06; adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.09; net income of $2.5 million and adjusted EBITDA at $8.7 million.

We are pleased with our results for the quarter and believe they reflect the many strengths of CommerceHub’s unique model which I'll discuss briefly.

First our retailer customer base represents a diverse portfolio that includes category specialists and e-commerce only retailers, as well as traditional big box department stores. The diversity of our customer base and our ability to grow revenue through increasing GMV share within these existing customers helps to mitigate the impact of any single customer’s performance. We all know that parts of the retail market are under stress but despite this competitive environment for retailers we are still seeing a number of our stronger customers generating order volume growth in excess of the overall e-commerce average. The success of these customers not only helps to offset the weakness of others, but also demonstrates to other retailers the benefits of a virtual inventory and drop-ship strategy to help grow revenues by accelerating assortment expansion.

The second strength of our model that I want to highlight is scalability. Our usage-based revenue model generates high incremental margins and aligns our revenue growth with our customer success as they generate incremental merchandise sales through online channels. We believe that the strategic alignment and the e-commerce focus are among the reasons why our customers value Congress out as a true strategic partner. Our business model is a key differentiator that should position us well the benefit alongside customers as the scale our e-commerce revenue.

Finally, our focus on driving significant value for large retailers enabled us an efficient selling model that doesn't require the same levels of sales and marketing investments as would be found in traditional SAS companies. We utilize the targeted account sales approach, focused our efforts on developing relationships with the retailers and brands that we feel can most effectively leverage our platform to grow. Additionally, by strategically parting with and delivering significant value to large retailers we’re able to leverage their position as a center of gravity to pull in new supplier customers which in turn increases our supplier base and enhances our long-term value as a CommerceHub network.

To further enhance our sales function, we were excited to announce in early April the Gary Nafus has joined CommerceHub as our Chief Revenue Officer. Gary joins us with nearly 20 years of enterprise software experience, including more than a decade at Oracle, where he last serves as the VP of Sales for North American Retail. Gary’s mandate is to enhance our go-to-market efforts for retailers and brands in North America, as well as the UK and to help accelerate GMV share gains at current customers.

I’d now like to take moment to highlight a couple of encouraging retailer customer wins from the first quarter to demonstrate the large market opportunity for drop shipping and virtual inventory. The first is a growing and innovative e-commerce startup that is emerging as a leading online only retailer that’s serving more than 200 million customers. Built from the ground up for e-commerce, this retailer shows commerce how to power and expand assortment of strategy through drop-shipping that will complement their existing online marketplace for consumer products.

Another win for us in the quarter was a world-class travel leader that provides a unique combination of leisure lifestyle products and travel experiences through high value loyalty program. We closed both of these retailer deals in the first quarter and our implementation teams are working closely with these customers with the goal of launching them in our platform later this year. These customer wins demonstrate our expanse of addressable market because retail shift to e-commerce new players emerge they naturally choose virtual inventory and drop shipping the power and merchandising strategies.

To summarize, CommerceHub started 2017 with strong first quarter performance. Our unique usage-based model and powerful distributed commerce platform, positioned the company to succeed alongside our customers as they take advantage of the secular shift of retail into the e-commerce channel. We have a strong competitive position and a differentiated offering which when combined with our highly efficient operating structure generate strong profitability and cash flow. We believe this is a unique and powerful combination that could deliver substantial shareholder value over time.

And with that I’ll pass the call over to Mark to walk you through the numbers.

Mark Greenquist

Thanks Frank. I’d now like to review our financial results for the first quarter starting with the P&L. First let me note, as Eric said, that I will be discussing our results on a GAAP and non-GAAP or adjusted basis. And we have provided reconciliations for you at the end of today's press release and the presentation posted to our IR website.

Total revenue in the first quarter was $24.6 million up 11% year-over-year, core drop-ship revenue, which excludes revenue from customers acquired through the Mercent acquisition, improved 17% year-over-year.

Revenue related to usage fees was $15.9 million in the first quarter, up 11% year-over-year and usage revenue excluding Mercent customers was up 17% for the quarter, driven by an 18% increase in drop-ship order volume.

Subscription revenue was $6.9 million up 8% year-over-year and set up and professional services revenue was $1.8 million in this quarter, up 27% year-over-year. The 12% year-over-year increase in net customer count was the primary driver of these revenue increases.

On a GAAP basis gross profit in the first quarter was $19.1 million, up from $16 million in the first quarter of 2016. Our adjusted gross profit in the first quarter was $19.2 million, an increase of 15% from the year ago. And adjusted gross margin was 78%, up 250 basis points on a year-over-year basis, driven by the continued shift of volume away from managed services volume into drop-ship.

On a GAAP basis operating expense in the first quarter 2017 was $14.8 million, as compared to $19 million in the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted operating expense in the first quarter was $12.5 million, versus $9.2 million in the year ago period, which was primarily driven by R&D hiring and the build out of our public company infrastructure.

As you note sales and marketing expense was down sequentially which was due to lower overall sales compensation expense and a measured approach to sales hiring in the first quarter in anticipation of the hiring of our new CRO. Going forward we would expect to make investments in sales and marketing now that Gary is in place and leading the sales team.

Earnings per diluted share in the first quarter were $0.06, up from a net loss per diluted share of $0.05 a year ago. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the first quarter were $0.09, down from $0.11 in the first quarter of 2016.

Net income was $2.5 million in the first quarter. And adjusted EBITDA was $8.7 million, down from $9.3 million a year ago. The decreases in adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA reflect the impact of R&D investments we're making into the core platform, as well as new initiatives to build out of our public company infrastructure, as well as our $1.6 million reduction in the amount of capitalized R&D expense.

Turing now to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $4 million in cash, $10 million of borrowings. During the first quarter we repaid $16 million of the amount outstanding under our revolving credit facility.

So to summarize, we delivered a solid first quarter results and believe we are positioned well for the second quarter. We have a unique and scalable business model. And we believe we can generate good growth, significant profitability, as well as free cash flow.

With that let me now open the call up for some questions. Operator, could you start the Q&A please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Matt Pfau from William Blair. Your question please.

Matt Pfau

Hey guys thanks for taking my question. First one I want to start out with the new CRO Gary. And you've had a fairly efficient sales model historically, so maybe you could talk about going forward what changes are there that you can make on the retail side to improve the sales model if any? And then maybe a little bit about what the plans are on the brand side and what Gary brings for the brand solution to improve the sales process there?

Frank Poore

Absolutely so yes Gary joined us we're excited to have him. As you said we’ve had an efficient sales model arm and so that at any given point we've been going out and really selling to the largest retailers with a value proposition. Sales cycles are a little longer. You're asking how we can make that better. Gary will command and is building out a sales organization not only for new large customers, but also for existing customer base. There's a lot of opportunity that exist within our base so building out a very strong customer team, as well.

And he came from Oracle, so he's a big deal guy, so we're very much aligned thinking in our approach to the market. We'll take that same approach on the brand side. We're not going to go after every small player. We want to work with those that are going to be able to best leverage our platform, that have the best opportunities for growth, that are going to be the most sustainable and then sign those customers. And we think that that's going to give us the best out.

So we're really excited to have him and think he brings a great deal to the table in terms of go-to-market.

Matt Pfau

Got it and then I wanted to touch on the international business, if there's any update there and how close you guys are to potentially signing your first international customer.

Frank Poore

So I can say that, I've personally in bringing in Jerry in the interim I've been personally involved in sales process both here in the U.S. and I internationally. I can tell you we've got a solid pipeline and we're encouraged by what we're seeing. And we expect to have some decent news in near future.

Matt Pfau

Got it. And the last one for me on the gross margin improvement, if we compare that to the year ago period was with the decline in the first quarter of 2016 primarily related to the Mercent acquisition bringing down the gross margin?

Mark Greenquist

That's right Matt. And then the improvement is obviously as we've been kind of transitioning off though well we are profitability managed services. And that's getting filled in with essentially drop-ship revenue, it improves the mix and really helps the gross margins.

Matt Pfau

Got it, that's it from me guys, thanks for taking my questions.

Mark Greenquist

Thanks Matt.

Frank Poore

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Bob Labick from CJS Securities. You question please.

Bob Labick

Thanks good afternoon.

Frank Poore

Good afternoon Bob.

Mark Greenquist

Hello.

Bob Labick

Wanted to start with the penetration of your existing customer base, you've said generally speaking that early on customers might use 5% to 10% drop-shipping an equivalent 30% to 50%. And in Q4 you talked about a couple of customers moving up and increasing their GMV to drop-shipping. Is that still working in 2017? How have you worked with customers who encourage them to move towards drop-shipping? And how much more room is there in your current portfolio to continue to increase the higher penetration?

Frank Poore

So I mean just to start it’s a great question. And to answer the question directly there's a good deal of opportunity in the existing network. These retailers are all looking to expand their assortments it's really the only way that they can grow at this point. They got to have the products that customers are looking for. So we think there’s significant opportunity. Some of our customers as much as half of their business is coming from virtual inventory. So there's still a significant amount in the existing base.

And as I said we're building out capabilities both product and services to enable more rapid growth in terms of helping retailers and suppliers get more quickly integrated both in terms of product on boarding and adoption, supplier discovery. So we've got a lot of initiatives underway working with our key customers to really assist them in driving this growth. And it seems to be something that’s top of mind for all of them.

Bob Labick

Okay great. And then jumping to the brands we saw the attrition in managed services from Mercent as you had talked about in the past. Can you just remind us how much more you see of that and how that plays out through the rest of this year? And then more importantly, on the self serve brand initiative side, are you fully up to where you want to be in terms of your capabilities and signing on new brands or when should we expect that traction to start?

Mark Greenquist

Yes so let me take the financial question and then I’ll hand it over to Frank. So the drag in the first quarter of 2017 was pretty much in line with what we had seen in the fourth quarter of 2016 and that's what we had alluded to. And frankly I think on a going-forward basis without getting a really specific, I think still the last data point you saw us probably the best prediction for the next data point. We've talked about this in the past. We've got contracts with these customers, we're letting them rollout naturally.

Back in the fourth quarter call we had talked about hey maybe some of them are going to roll off a little bit quicker than we expected. We really didn't know still around certain of the timing, but at least to date really haven't seen tremendous amount of that. So still think that we're going to continue to see a headwind from this business rolling off over the 2017 calendar year. And like I said, it's been pretty, at least for two quarters been pretty much the same amount in terms of the amount of drag.

Let me hand it over to Frank with regard to the self-service question, regarding brands.

Frank Poore

Yes so I think your question was how far along are we in our brand self-service initiative? I don't know that we have a brand self-service initiative per se. There's companies that are on our network that use the platform in a self-service environment to low their products and manage those. And some of those came along with the Mercent acquisition obviously. The way that we're focusing on this thing we tend to focus on a larger brand. And so some of these are going to need additional capabilities, catalog readiness, logistics, warehousing. They want to connect the multiple channels not just marketplaces, they want to connect those drop-shippers to major retailers and sell through various channels.

So these larger retailers we tend to probably get a little more engaged with to make sure that the implementations are correct, we've got these people set up to perform. And so that's probably more of our focus so it's on that larger enterprise type client with the additional services. You've got to remember we're not just sort of a platform we really are at the end of the day a fulfillment delivery company. And we take rapid delivery and fast shipping and efficient shipping as seriously as we do product ingestion and the like.

Bob Labick

Okay great. Thanks very much.

Mark Greenquist

Thanks Bob.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Monika Garg from Pacific Crest Securities. Your question please.

Monika Garg

Hi, thanks for taking my question. First is ChannelAdvisor in March in the conference announced the dropshipping capabilities for marketplaces. So how do you think it could impact the dropshipping brand initiatives?

Frank Poore

Yes good question. So yes they announced, I believe, recently an offering for sellers. And it is for sellers and it is for a small number of retailers where there's not an exclusive relationship. They don't have a retailer offering that competes with us. You have to remember that most of our retailers are leveraging us to be able to build out in essence a virtual warehouse model where they want to be able to rapidly add products and suppliers and then more importantly be able to manage them like big-brother to ensure that products are delivered on time, that they're meeting service delivery. And if you're working with thousands of suppliers and millions of products across millions of orders the orchestration complexity of that is very challenging, it's a very different offering connecting for sellers.

Monika Garg

Got it. But [indiscernible] kind of feel like, I thought the band initiative for marketplaces what you are planning, but the Mercent would it then go compete head on with that or not really?

Frank Poore

Well we when we bought Mercent the thinking was there was twofold, one it came with a centralized product catalog where we could manage product catalogs and syndicate them out. And the other is that it added to not only the retail channels, but it gave us the ability to expand to reach marketplace channels. And its brands, it’s for 3PLs, it’s for anyone who may want to do that. So the brands in the marketplaces aren't synonymous, nor are brands and the retail channel synonymous, it’s the brands are connecting both retailers and marketplaces. We think that’s our real differentiation, is that most of the folks that are on our network are suppliers, right. They're fulfilling their brands and distributors. Fulfilling on behalf of these retail channels.

And we're for the first time really in our history going out and putting a sales organization and go-to-market strategy against these brands and suppliers to give them additional channels. Maybe they want to liquidate on eBay, maybe they want to sell on the Wal-Mart marketplace. So it's not just our marketplaces, its retailers, and marketplaces and search and social channels.

Monika Garg

Got it. Thank you. And then this kind of the new – anything you can share on this new online retailing [indiscernible] that you talked about. May be you can share the details on the GMV, was trading on the platform, how old is the company? Is it mainly North America or also international markets?

Frank Poore

Well we didn't get – as part of it we didn't get the right to announce the company until we actually went live. But it is the company that's pretty well-known in getting a lot of impress and that sort of thing. And it's a mobile first and mobile centric kind of platform. So we are very excited by their growth and the things the growth and what we've been seeing from them. So I can't talk much more about it when we announced them live then we'll do the appropriate announcements around that.

Monika Garg

Got it. Okay. Then two of the retailer customers Kmart and Sears I think last month kind of going concerns, given both of them are your customers, how do you think it could impact your business? And also do they fall in the 10% category?

Frank Poore

To answer the question no they're not in the 10% category. They've been with us a long time and we value them as a customer. That said their announcements in the press are there and we're seeing good growth across our stronger customers, specifically specialty retailers with large differentiated offerings. Some of the folks like that you're talking about are struggling. We think that the positive ones can offset some of the negative. But at the end of the day we continue to support them and hope that they do well.

Monika Garg

Got it. Just last one and just a follow-up to the last question. We all read the news the challenges faced by brick-and-mortar companies. And some of your peers in leading software have reported some kind of slowdown. Do you see any impact of that in your business? Thank you so much.

Frank Poore

Yes absolutely. Well as I said, we've got stronger customers specifically the retailers that are really differentiating expanding assortments, we see are doing really well. Those companies that are focused very heavily on being able to do rapid delivery and efficient delivery are doing really well. Those that are sort of curating and sort of hoping that they can cling to the old school of retail, they're going to be a little bit slower. But in the aggregate our portfolio of customers has been growing, underlying growth in e-commerce is still a driving growth and I think that for the majority of these guys even though they're closing stores they're pouring their money back into the growth area which is e-commerce. And I feel we're well-positioned for that.

Monika Garg

Thank you

Mark Greenquist

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Aaron Turner of Wedbush Securities. Your question please.

Aaron Turner

Great, thanks for taking my questions guys. Two if I may. The first maybe more of a macro question but some of the other e-commerce companies reported that they saw some February softness in the consumer demand environment. Just wondering if you guys saw any indications for that.

And then the second question if you sign on these two new wins in the quarter and you talk about your expanded addressable market, I think, in the past you've said that the retailers in your in your camera 200 in the U.S. So we think of that 200 number now being increased due to these new wins. Thanks.

Frank Poore

Well they are part of the addressable market. So chipping away at that. The first part of your question, could you repeat that please?

Aaron Turner

Oh yes. Some other e-commerce companies saw I guess if you call weakness in the consumer demand environment in February that seems to be an anomaly. But I was just wondering if you guys saw any indications of that on your end?

Frank Poore

We really did, Mark given.

Mark Greenquist

We really didn't see that, it was pretty steady throughout the quarter.

Aaron Turner

Okay great thank you so much.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And this does conclude the question-and-answer session of today's program. I'd like to hand the program back to Erik Morton for any further remarks.

Erik Morton

Thank you everyone for joining us. And we hope to see many of you at the upcoming conferences we’re attending, including the Needham Emerging Technology Conference in New York on May 16 and the Stifel Technology, Internet and Media Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday June 6. Goodnight.

Operator

Thank you ladies and gentlemen for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.