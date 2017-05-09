Portola Pharmaceuticals' (PTLA) CEO Bill Lis on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 8, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Ana Kapor – Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Bill Lis – Chief Executive Officer

Mardi Dier – Chief Financial Officer

John Curnutte – Executive Vice President-Research and Development

Analysts

Matthew Harrison – Morgan Stanley

Yigal Nochomovitz – Citigroup

Jay Olson – Oppenheimer

Matt Phipps – William Blair

Barbara Kotei – Credit Suisse

Phil Nadeau – Cowen and Company

Ana Kapor

Thank you, and welcome to Portola’s first quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Joining me are Bill Lis, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. John Curnutte, Executive Vice President of Research and Development; Mardi Dier, Chief Financial Officer; and Tao Fu, Chief Commercial and Business Officer. I want to also note that our press release is not out yet, but our 8-K filing is where the press release is.

I’d like to remind you that various remarks that we make on this call contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected regulatory and clinical actions and developments and projected operating expenses. These statements are subject to risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements themselves.

All forward-looking statements made in this call are made based in the belief that Portola as of this date only. Future events or simply the passage of time may cause these beliefs to change. For more detailed description of the risks that impact these forward-looking statements, please refer to our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Please be aware that you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made today.

Finally, this conference call is the property of Portola Pharmaceuticals and any recordings, duplication or rebroadcast without the express written consent of Portola is prohibited.

With that, I will turn the call over to Bill Lis, CEO of Portola.

Bill Lis

Thanks Ana, and good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining the earnings call today. So during the quarter, we continue to focus on advancing our regulatory activities for both betrixaban and AndexXa. Our goal, as many of you know, is to gain approval for both these products this year in the United States and then in the EU in 2018 and to get these therapies positioned as soon as possible.

Both the drugs are highly anticipated by the medical community because they are potential life-saving medicines in indications that currently there are no approved therapies. We’re getting close to our betrixaban PDUFA date and AndexXa BLA submissions. Therefore, in my prepared remarks today I’ll provide a summary of the status of these programs and then we’ll answer questions in the Q&A.

So the betrixaban, our investigational oral Factor Xa inhibitors being developed to address the significant unmet medical needs in the prevention of pulmonary embolism or PE and deep vein thrombosis or DVT blood clots in the hospitalized acute medically ill patient population. Currently, over 24 million acute medically ill patients admitted to the hospital annually in G7 countries and are at risk for DVT and the PE blood clots.

AndexXa, our investigational Factor Xa inhibitor antidote is being developed to address major and sometimes fatal bleeding associated with Factor Xa inhibitors. Factor X inhibitors as a class have demonstrated efficacy and safety benefits compared to the old standard, but over 90,000 patients who were admitted to the hospital in just 2016 with Factor Xa associated bleeding, the number of U.S. hospitalizations due to major bleed associated with Factor Xa inhibitors used is estimated to increase to over 150,000 in the next decade alone.

Based on the significant unmet medical needs and the data supporting their efficacy and safety, both betrixaban and AndexXa has the potential to be the new standard of care for the patients that they address.

I’ll now start with an update on the status of the NDA review process with betrixaban. As a reminder, this product has an FDA fast track designation and its NDA is under priority review. We recently held a productive late-cycle review meeting with the FDA, including discussions regarding the label. We had a successful FDA pre-approval inspection of our contract manufacturer, Hovione. And moving forward, as planned, we need to complete one ongoing manufacturer validation, our internal trial site auditing and additional label discussions with the FDA. And finally, we are preparing for commercialization. We remain optimistic, but we’re diligently addressing these potential risks as our PDUFA action date of June 24 in years.

For AndexXa, which has breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA, we plan to resubmit the BLA by June 30. The outstanding items for resubmission include receiving the final process validation data and completing the writing and validation reports and the BLA. Separately, we are seeking one point of clarification from the FDA regarding the timing to transition from a manual to automated temperature control and the purification process. This would occur after resubmission. Over the long-term, we expect this would make the generation one process more efficient.

Regulatory filings for both programs in EU continue. The European Medicines Agency or EMA validated our marketing authorization application. For betrixaban in December under a standard of review, we received the 120-day of questions from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP this quarter, and expect to receive an opinion from the CHMP toward the end of this year or the beginning 2018. Similar to betrixaban, our NAA for andexanet alfa is validated by the EMA in August of 2016, and we expect to receive an opinion from CHMP toward the end of this year or the beginning of 2018. We remain committed to bringing these medicines to patients in the EU.

Let’s now turn to what we are doing to prepare for commercialization in the United States. Pending the June PDUFA date of betrixaban, we expect continued offers to our hospital-based sales team. Each of these potential members of the team has extensive thrombosis experience and a good track record. As we have communicated previously, if we have a problem with this in June, we’ll provide you all with details of our full launch plan, which is currently planned for approximately two months post approval. For the first – for the past 12 months, I should say, we’ve had a strong team of experienced marketers, sales managers, managed markets personnel and our medical sales specialists working to ensure the successful market uptake and adoption of both products up on approvability.

On the previous earnings call, we reviewed the APEX data extensively including trial results from the New England Journal of Medicine, Circulation and the American Heart Journal. Today we’ll also add that in the past months, the American Heart Journal published a paper offered by the APEX Study Executive Committee, which provides details on the initial analysis of the primary endpoint and the academic analysis in which the primary endpoint with the P value of 0.048 and the primary efficacy endpoint in the overall study population with the P value of 0.005. This summer, additional APEX data has been accepted for presentation at major scientific meetings. These meetings include the International Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis or the ISTH that is in July; and the European Society of Cardiology meeting or ESC that will be held in August.

We’ll now turn back to AndexXa, our investigational Factor Xa inhibitor antidote. So the BLA submission, we’ll initially pursue indications for in the U.S. for apixaban and rivaroxaban treated patients who experience severe bleed such as intracranial bleeding or bleeding into major critical organs. Once approved, we then plan to expand the label to include other Factor Xa inhibitors and also the setting of urgent surgery.

Opposed to marketing requirement, as you may know, is that we mentioned previously is the usual care cohort. This is the cohort in which patients will receive andexanet or will not receive andexanet and who would experience a major bleed. We plan to start this study by the end of the year.

Let me now reiterate the need and why this product is highly anticipated by the medical community. There are approximately 9.5 million patients who are currently on an oral Factor Xa inhibitors in G7 countries each year, an uptake of this class of drugs continues to increase, therefore the adoption of these agent increased, so too with a number of Factor Xa related hospital admissions due to bleeding. As we’ve highlighted on previous call, in the absence of FDA approved antidote some patients, who require anticoagulant reversal are treated off-label with four factor what we call TCCs. These agents have demonstrated good effectiveness in reversing warfarin and are approved for this indication.

However, we emphasize that they are not approved for the reversal Factor Xa inhibitors, importantly, there’s no biological rationale for these with Factor Xa inhibitors as they’ve fail to demonstrate reversal of the Factor Xa inhibitor class and clinical studies, also know well the label-enabling clinical trials are being conducted with these agents. Therefore we believe there is some liability associated with use off-label.

On the clinical trial front, as an update the ongoing ANNEXA-4 study now enrolled more than 180 patients at sites in seven countries currently the eventual target of 350 patients. We have had three successful data and safety monitoring board reviews to-date and the next one is scheduled for the second quarter.

We’ve been using Generation 1 material for ANNEXA-4 and we’ve made progress towards our goal of using what we call Gen 2 material that’s produced at Lonza in ANNEXA-4 study. Just recently, we dose patients with this material or product in the PK/PD study, that this study demonstrates file equivalents, we would expect to begin utilizing the Gen 2 material in ANNEXA-4 study in the second half of this year.

The Commercialized AndexXa, we plan to leverage the strategy and infrastructure that we will be using for the betrixaban assuming that the FDA approval of the betrixaban. The initial commercial supply of AndexXa will be sourced from the Generation 1 manufacture process, approval for the Generation 2 manufacturing process is expected approximately six months after the initial approval and based on a supplemental application or PAS.

All Generation 2 process validations that run at Lonza are complete. They’ve met our targets and we view that to begin building commercial inventory. Our commercial campaign is to start in the third quarter. Once the Generation 2 our manufacturing process line at Lonza is approved, we expect to significantly expand our hospital targeting both in the United States and then initially outside of the United States.

As I said before, AndexXa is a novel biologic, where we’ve gone from IND to potential BLA approval in less than 4.5 years, and therefore, we remain confident in the data that we submitted for approval. Let me remind you of the regulatory, clinical and manufacturing risks. And finally, I’m really pleased to report that patient enrollment in our ongoing Phase 2 study of cerdulatinib, that’s our oral Dual Syk/JAK inhibitor, is on track.

We’ll be presenting data of the interim efficacy and safety results on the Phase 2a study at the European Society of Hematology Association meeting or EHA and then also at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma or ICML, both of these to be held in June. This oral targeted therapy has a unique mechanism of action as a reminder and it’s being developed for patients with hematologic cancers who’ve relapsed and do not respond to current therapies.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mardi Dier to report on our financial results.

Mardi Dier

Thank You, Bill. For the first quarter of 2017, collaboration revenue earned under our collaboration and license agreements with BMS Pfizer, Bayer, Janssen and Daiichi Sankyo was $5.1 million compared with $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2016.

The operating expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were $45.7 million compared with $73.6 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease was attributable mainly to a reduction in R&D expenses, which I will speak to in a minute. Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2017 include $9 million of stock-based compensation compared with $7.1 million for the same period in 2016.

R&D expenses were $30.6 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared with $58.8 million for the first quarter of 2016. The decrease in R&D expenses was largely attributable to determination of AndexXa manufacturing activities on 6x2000 liter, or Line C, manufacturing process. In the third quarter of 2016 and to a lesser degree, the decreased program cost related to betrixaban and cerdulatinib.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were $15 million compared with $14.8 million for the same period in 2016. For the first quarter of 2017, we reported net loss of $41.7 million or a net loss per share of $0.74 compared with a net loss of $65 million or a net loss per share of $1.15 for the same period in 2016.

As of March 31, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $318.2 million compared with cash, cash equivalents and investment of $318.8 million as of December 31, 2016. Cash balance remains the same at the end of the first quarter of 2017 as a result of our healthcare royalty partners financing that we completed in early February. We recently strengthened our balance sheet with two non-dilutive transactions and now have runway well into 2018 assuming the success of our program.

We’re excited about the year ahead with the series of important milestones anticipated over the next several months including our upcoming June 24 PDUFA date for betrixaban and our resubmission of the BLA for AndexXa at the end of the second quarter and our interim data from the Phase 2a study of cerdulatinib.

We will now open up the call for questions. Thank you. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Matthew Harrison

Great. Thanks very much for taking the question. Bill, maybe if I could ask you to just address some of the comments that you made on betrixaban; I believe you said you’ve had your late-cycle meeting and you’re in label discussions with the FDA. Could you just characterize maybe for everybody what sort of our takeaway should be from that, given that – I don’t think a lot of us are familiar with companies commenting on late-cycle review meetings.

And then separately, could you just talk about, since you’re starting to have some expense in the EU, what the regulatory position is in the EU and if you think the questions or concerns they might have on betrixaban are similar or different to what you’re seeing in the U.S.? Thanks.

Bill Lis

Yes. So good questions, Matt, thanks. I think as you know, in December once we were given priority review and once we communicated that there was no advisory panel, I think a lot of investors asked questions as to what type of milestones, what kind of information can you share regarding the process? And we said there was really not much to share, but we said at that time perhaps, it would be useful because we understand the reason for the questions. But perhaps it would be useful to just mention the mid-cycle and the late-cycle reviews because those are two kind of formal points. And so if anything we would comment, it would be those two.

And so as you know, we’ve done that. I don’t think we want to say much. I just want to say they occurred and to the extent they were productive. We’ve always said if there’s anything materially positive or negative, that we would communicate that. I think at this point, we were asked all the time of whether there’s label discussions or not. And so normally, as part of the process to stage there are, and so we just communicated that. I don’t think we need people to over – we’re not trying to overstate or understate it all as I think it’s a point in time, and then from here to the PDUFA date, there’s really not much to say unless it’s material in nature.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, perfect. And then EU, I mean any comments on that?

Bill Lis

Yes, yes. Comments on EU, I think, yes, I would say more consistent enough, our discussion probably at this point. Clearly, we’re further along in our discussions with the FDA. So that’s a good change that I think from where we are now, fairly consistent I guess, might be the best characterization.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Operator

And our next question comes from Yigal Nochomovitz [Citigroup]. Your line is open.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Hi, Bill. Thanks. Just to follow-up on that. Is it fair to conclude then out of the late-cycle review that nothing materially negative transpired or otherwise we’d be making some remarks? Thanks.

Bill Lis

Yes. That’s correct, yes. That’s absolutely correct.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And then remember there was that slide last year, the APEX, ISTH, CHMP sort of deck, on Slide 21, where there was a specific reference to the FDA requested modified intent-to-treat analysis that hit on the primary, as you know.

Bill Lis

Yes.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Can we just – I mean when the FDA requested that? And has that been a theme in any of the discussions in broad terms in your interactions with the FDA? Thanks.

Bill Lis

Yes. So it’s a good question. Yes, I don’t want to really comment on the specifics, but I understand the question. What I will say this, I always said from the start is, remember when we first communicated top line results and then of ISTH as well, we said during the drafting of the SAP that the – as usual, the FDA had a specific interest in the MITT analysis, and all I would say is that’s been consistent throughout. So that’s why we’ve always thought this was a very important analysis.

Yigal Nochomovitz

And you said that you’re going to – you would launch two months after approval, is that correct?

Bill Lis

Yes, we’ve always said like 6 weeks to 8 weeks. We said that if you make contingent offers, allow people to give notice, and then thereafter start the process of training and gearing up, that’s a pretty fast-paced timeline, but something we’re comfortable with because of the tenure and experience of not only our current team at the foundation, but also the people that we would bring on board.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. And then on AndexXa, you mentioned some fairly specific technical items like temperature control to finish the process validation work. Can you just sort of broadly characterize sort of percent completion of the process validation in terms of all the action items that the FDA has requested since last summer?

Bill Lis

Yes. I’m trying to think if we want – percent complete, I think it’s probably too difficult to do that with any precision although we’re far along in the process. I think I’ll ask John maybe to comment further. I think what we’re trying to do today, we were so close to these milestones. I think we probably wanted to give our last indication of where we are on those before we’re really into a really quiet period. And I think we tried to do that with both the betrixaban and AndexXa.

And just to kind of disclose to this point whether is there anything meaningful where we are and, most importantly, what are kind of the remaining outstanding things to complete. We did it more of a general way with giving some level of detail so that people can get a sense of what’s remaining. So I don’t know, John, if you want to give any more detail. I don’t think we’re going to give whatever the percentage is. I don’t think we’ve calculated it. We just said we’re far along, and the testament to that is that we still expected these today. We still expect to file the resubmission by the end of June.

John Curnutte

Yes, Bill. I could maybe add a little bit, Yigal. So certainly, we are in the final stages regarding assays. They have completed their validation and there’s just some residual assay work that needs – assays that just need to be done. As Bill said in the script, we are waiting for the last bits of data to come in. As they come in, they’ll be plugged in to the last set of validation reports. Then they go through internal quality review, and then they get incorporated into the BLA resubmission. So that basically is where we are. We’re very far along. As Bill said, we are on track for June 30. And certainly, if there are any changes in any of the validation activities, we’ll certainly let folks know.

With regard to the temperature control, we just bring it up because it is one of the items on our CRL checklist. We called it member communication plan. So this has been vetted both by Portola and by the agency, and really the heat exchanger temperature control has really two parts to it. The first part is the manual control, the manual component that we agreed to with the FDA that we would have in the resubmission, and that is where we stand. All of that is being folded into that. We’ve had a very successful run just as far as holding the temperature within very tight limits and one of the key downstream purification steps.

The second part really is this issue of transition from this manual control to the automated which is targeted for post submission. This really just helps us with the process. It makes it a little easier to run. But with an abundance of caution, we just want to just make sure that, that CRL checklist item we have, completely clear with the FDA. So not a big issue but really something we just want to make sure we are very clear and get their guidance when we make this transition.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Thanks. And John, I thought I heard Bill mentioned one other action item for betrixaban to finish up validation. Was that correct? And if so, can you comment any further on that one? Thanks

John Curnutte

Yes. Bill, you want me to take that one?

Bill Lis

Yes, sure.

John Curnutte

Yes. So the betrixaban with the fast track and the priority review, we’re moving things along very expeditiously at Hovione. And so, yes, we are in the process of heading down the home stretch for the remaining validation run; so that work is ongoing and on schedule.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Jay Olson from Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Jay Olson

Hi, guys, congrats on all the progress, and thanks for taking my questions. Now that things seem to be moving along, can you just comment on your latest thinking around potential partnerships for betrixaban or andexanet in Europe?

Bill Lis

Yes, it’s a good question. I think we’ve communicated that we had ongoing discussions. However, I think we’ve really just kind of been focused after we did our financing, the non-dilutive type last year. I think we decided to focus on getting these jobs across the finish line and then try to give ourselves some breathing room in order to make the best decisions around partnering later this year after we have definitive, we resubmitted the BLA and we know the final decision from FDA on betrixaban. So those will probably gear up more in the second half of the year Jay, as we get through these milestones, and I think it’s kind of where we are on that.

We haven’t completely ruled out ex-U.S. on our own. But as we’ve said before, that would really be based on cost of capital, so that’s why we’ve continued our efforts on the licensing front, as you alluded to and we discussed before.

Jay Olson

Okay, thank you. And then I guess on cerdulatinib, could you comment on the potential for initiating a pivotal trial sometime this year?

Bill Lis

Yes. I think we’re going to present interim data, we said, at the European Hematology Association meeting. I think then, that will be interim, so we’ll probably want to see some more patients, both activity and safety, before we make a final decision. So I think the final decision on when and if – actually if and when will come shortly, probably after the June mid-year timeframe.

Jay Olson

Do you believe you have sufficient data to select the optimum dose at this point?

Bill Lis

We’re not, but we’re getting close, but maybe not quite that close. That’s why – like I said, you’ll see the data and you’ll see that you probably – it will be prudent to fill up the cohorts just a little bit more so we can be a little bit more definitive on how we see the profile and how we see the dosing and exposure relationships. So that’s how I’d characterize it. John, I don’t know if you want to add anything to that?

John Curnutte

Yes, Jay, it’s a very good question, and yes, we’re very close to the dose. We’re either there or very close to it. And I think the key thing is that the study is enrolling well with the follicular lymphomas, with the CLL and related leukemia, the small lymphocytic leukemia as well as the T-cell lymphoma group. And what we want to do is really fill out those cohorts as Bill said. I think right now clearly you’ll see the data we have to present they’re really large enough and really to I think begin to see what the story is here.

But as you know the safety database that you’d like to have before expanding is often larger than that we want to get a bigger denominator to really make sure we have a good handle not only on the – if we have the dose exactly right and then what is that that benefit risk. So I would just stay tuned it’s not too far away we’ll have presentations both at the meeting in Lugano and in Madrid, we’ll have a much more to say about it. But I would say we’re very pleased with the progress and both on the activity side on the safety side and as we zero win on the right dose.

Jay Olson

Great thank you very much.

Bill Lis

Yes. So again, stay tune I think we just have bottom line because we have more work to do on cerdulatinib.

Jay Olson

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Matt Phipps from William Blair. Your line is open.

Matt Phipps

Hi, Bill. Thanks for taking my question and thanks for the granularity around all three programs really. I hope I had missed this, but are there plans to update the efficacy from the ANNEXA-4 study at a conference this year?

Bill Lis

Good question, Matt. We talked about that with our academic colleagues and we have not made a final decision as to when. I don’t think it’s an if, but I think there’ll be a when coming. I just can’t say at this point when it will be. I think we are focused on the BLA resubmission and then the approval.

I would just say we probably have everything but from what we saw – unless there’s something material, and I think we have a pretty good end right now that we communicated, both in the initial publication and then in the letter to the editor. And I think if there’s anything material, we would comment on it. So we’ll keep you posted – maybe by next earnings call, we’ll have more clarity or if we say something at the resubmission as to when an update on the ANNEXA-4 data will come.

Matt Phipps

Okay, great. And will there be – I mean I assume more of those patients will be included in the resubmission.

Bill Lis

Yes, yes.

Matt Phipps

Great, and then lastly John…

Bill Lis

The end will be higher than the prior end that was published.

Matt Phipps

Okay, thanks, Bill. And then just real quick for John, noticed another 8-K, you’re going back to full-time employment which we’re glad to hear, but just want to make sure there was no kind of odd situation around that given it wasn’t too long ago that you had seemed to be taking a little bit of a step-back.

John Curnutte

That’s a great question. Actually no…

Bill Lis

And it gets really miss…

John Curnutte

Well, I tell you – what I realized is that there are just so many moving parts. I mean all three programs are charging ahead. They’re going well. And what I was finding is that it was just absolutely starting to drive me crazy to try to schedule all the phone calls and to try to do so much from a distance and then be up in the Bay Area fly back and forth. It’s just, quite honestly, easier for me just to say, okay, I’m back in. We’re so close to the goal line here with both betrixaban and andexanet that it really you have to be in full pads and really right there out on the field.

So that’s all there is to it. It’s not a sign of any issue with the program. It’s just a lot of work, and I want to be there right beside the team, providing leadership and helping with the documents, working with Bill closely on some of the strategic decisions. So that’s all there is to it.

Matt Phipps

Okay, great. Well, glad to hear.

Operator

And our next question comes from Vamil Divan from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Barbara Kotei

Hi, this is Barbara for Vamil. I just have a follow-up question about the medical – the feedback you’ve received from the medical community on andexanet. So I was wondering if it was different when you talked to cardiologists versus, hematologists versus, emergency room physicians and such, so if I can get a bit of color on that.

Bill Lis

Yes, so I’ll comment. It depends on which cardiologist, which hematologists and which emergency medical physician you talk to. There are those that are steep in this area in the hospital setting that deal with these patients, and there’s that they’re not. And so if you speak to the ones that are dealing with these patients, are consults or are parts of the team that makes decisions on what to do with these patients because it’s really systematic, right, that’s how these patients are dealt, protocol-based electronic system based. And there is really a team within each hospital that’s focused and specializes in this area.

So I think you’d probably find those other dedicated – more dedicated, you probably find a consistency of what you would feedback you would get from the medical community, and those that aren’t, you probably get a consistency there as well. And if I’m trying to read through your question, I think that’s how I would answer it.

And we’ve seen that consistency for, the last four or five years, if you kind of bifurcated the two groups. But I wouldn’t put cardiologist different than hematologists different than emergency medicine, different than hospitals, different than surgeons, because remember, the surgeons deal with these patients as well including nursing staff, I’d say those that deal with it on a more regular basis and those that don’t, regardless of the specialty.

Barbara Kotei

I see. All right, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from Phil Nadeau from Cowen and Company. Your line is open.

Phil Nadeau

Thanks for taking my questions and congratulations on the progress. First one on AndexXa, remember excuse me, in the complete response letter, the FDA requested data to have Factor Xas that are as relate or Eliquis on the label. And I believe as of the year-end call, you haven’t formally negotiated that with the FDA to get that issue solved but not having those on the initial label. It sounds like from your prepared remarks that, that is no longer a question that needs to be discussed with the FDA that you’ve resolved that. Is that fair?

Bill Lis

Yes, I think – its good questions, Phil, because it gets down to the detail. It’s really, really negotiated down to the detail. I think even going back just prior to the CRL and pharma CRL, we kind of understood it was kind of our decision as to whether we wanted to push for that or not. And we just kind of decided to take it off the table, and we think that’s a good data to support the broader label, but we just didn’t want it as an issue, so we made the decision ourselves to take it off the table, understanding that what we had to do moving forward was pretty straightforward and that the FDA comfortable with, I should say, with apixaban and rivaroxaban, so we kind of knew the playbook. And so that’s what we’ve been focused on.

Phil Nadeau

Okay, so just…

Bill Lis

Same thing with respect to surgery as well. We now know kind of what makes the agency feel comfortable, the number of patients, the amount of data PK/PD and other filing for that setting as well. So now that we’re focused on the CRL, and we want to say that other – take one risk factor off the table number one and number two is get to it and we could focus better.

Phil Nadeau

Okay. And so there is no concern on the FDA’s part about having a reversal agent out there for just Eliquis and Xarelto without having the other agents on the label as far as you can tell?

Bill Lis

Yes, no that has been communicated to us, not that has been communicated to us.

Phil Nadeau

Got it, okay. And then on betrixaban, I think you also mentioned trial site audits had a trigger. Is this normal timing for those to occur in a priority review?

Bill Lis

Yes, yes. It’s such a good thing about betrixaban is kind of going out as planned across – that’s all we’re trying to say, at least on the review process and the work that we need to do. The priority review puts a little pressure on it, because we could have thought things are going to go towards the end of the summer or fall. But as far as from the time the trial has done, when the NDA submitted, filled the acceptance of it, this is kind of that time line. So this is our internal ongoing auditing that’s being done, which is separate from what the FDA had done.

Phil Nadeau

Okay. You may not want to answer this question, but I’m curious, before the AndexXa approval in August, did you have extensive labor discussions at that time? Just as an outsider, I’ve never quite understand how much interaction there is with the FDA as the PDUFA is approaching.

Bill Lis

Yes, I don’t think – I’m trying to think how much we communicated at that time, this is for andexanet before the last CRL. Each one in the division does it differently. Some are more active, others are less active. And I’m not quite sure how much we communicated at the time, so I don’t want to say anything that’s different than what I communicated at the time. So all I can tell you that the betrixaban, this is kind of the expectations. You can say things that are productive.

Phil Nadeau

Okay. And then Mardi, one last one for you. On the expense run rate, specifically for R&D for the rest of the year. Is this quarter now a good starting point? Or is there anything that’s going to ramp up from here?

Mardi Dier

Yes. It’s not a good – it’s a good starting point for a ramp-up. It’s a little lower than we anticipated. What I can say is we’re still assuming success with both of those programs moving forward this year. We’re still going to think we hit our guidance of the $2.90 to $3.10 for the year. So obviously, quick math would tell you that expenses are going to go up the next three quarters.

Phil Nadeau

Got it, okay. Perfect. Thanks for taking my questions.

Mardi Dier

Okay.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have follow-up question for Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup. Your line is open.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Just one other item on manufacturing. Bill, what’s the status of the FDA inspection at the Lonza site?

Bill Lis

The FDA status of the inspection at the Lonza site, I don’t think we expect that occur – we expect to file.

Mardi Dier

Both PAS after approval.

Bill Lis

After PAS approval. Yes. It’s sometime next year.

Mardi Dier

Yes.

Bill Lis

Sometime next year, Yigal.

Yigal Nochomovitz

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

And at this time, I’m showing no further questions.

Bill Lis

Okay. Yes, thanks everyone for your questions and tuning in. And we look forward to keeping you updated.

