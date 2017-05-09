Pfenex's (PFNX) CEO Patrick Lucy on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 08, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Patrick Lucy - Interim CEO

Paul Wagner - CFO

Hubert Chen - Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Douglas Tsao - Barclays

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pfenex First Quarter 2017 Results and Business Update Call. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

We would like to remind you that some of the statements made during the call today are forward-looking statements including statements with respect to our development and commercialization plans for PF582, PF708, Px563L, PF529 and our other product candidates, the expected regulatory pathways for our product candidates, the expected timing and phases of our clinical trials, the expected timing of clinical trial results, potential partnering opportunities for our product candidates, our ability to satisfy the filing requirements for PF708 through the 505 B2 regulatory pathway, our expectations with respect to our strategic review for PF582, our ability to obtain a procurement contract with respect to Px563L, our expectations with respect to the sufficiency, our cash and cash equivalents and cash generated from operations to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs, our beliefs with respect to the price of our common stock, the future projections related to fluctuations and changes in costs and expenses, our actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Please take a look at our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the factors that could cause our results to differ materially. Additional information will also be set forth in our quarterly report on form 10-Q for the year ended March 31, 2017 to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements on this call are based on information available to us as of today's date May 8, 2017 and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Is now my pleasure to introduce your host Mr. Patrick Lucy. Pat, you may begin

Patrick Lucy

Thank you, and good afternoon, and welcome to the Pfenex's first quarter 2017 conference call. I am Patrick Lucy, the Interim CEO and Chief Business Officer of Pfenex and I'm joined by Dr. Paul Wagner our Chief Financial Officer and Dr. Hubert Chen our Chief Scientific and Medical Officer.

During today's call, I will be providing an update on the focus of efforts and the progress we've made with regard to the product portfolio during the last quarter. Hubert will provide key technical updates and Paul will describe our first quarter 2017 financial results. I will then open up the call for Q&A.

Earlier today, Pfenex released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. Our earnings release and corporate presentation are currently available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Since our previous call in March, we have established a renewed focus on our efforts on the top three products in our portfolio. PF708 is our product candidate being developed as a therapeutic equivalent to Forteo marketed by Eli Lilly for the treatment of osteoporosis patients at high risk of fracture.

From a commercial perspective PF708 is an exciting opportunity with 2016 branded sales of Forteo of approximately $1.5 billion. We believe the 505 B2 pathway will result in the generation of data in patients that could be used to support the product commercially.

While we certainly acknowledge the competitive landscape, we believe that our cost efficient and highly productive Pfenex Expression Technology provides us with unique advantages to compete and create value in the marketplace.

With regard to PF582. our biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, Pfenex regained the rights to PF582 from Pfizer in August of 2016. Interest in the program continues and we expect to complete the strategic review by the time we report our second quarter results in August 2017.

As we complete the assessment of the strategic options for PF582, we are reviewing the PF582 program resource commitments, particularly in the context of our ongoing development programs.

Px563L, our novel anthrax vaccine candidate is fully funded by the U.S. government with a contract valued at up to approximately $143.5 million. As we announced in our previous call, BARDA triggered two additional option periods in January of this year and activities within those option periods continue to progress.

The next key milestone of the Px563L development program is the demonstration of stability of the product. We are very pleased with our progress in that regard and Hubert will provide the technical details as part of his prepared remarks.

Pfenex believes the successful completion of the Phase 2 study and activities under this contract could lead to a procurement contract for supply of Px563L to the strategic national stockpile. We continue to be very pleased with the progress of the Jazz collaboration, which highlights the value of our proprietary Pfenex expression technology.

The programs within that collaboration continue to progress. We also continue to evaluate potential resource requirements and development timeline for PF529, our biosimilar candidate to Neulasta. As you may recall, the FDA feedback was received in late 2016, which supported the feasibility of development under the 351K pathway for that product.

Finally, Pfenex is very pleased to have announce that both Siggi Olafsson and Jason Grenfell-Gardner all were elected to the Pfenex Board of Directors on May 05, 2017. Mr. Olafsson was previously the CEO of Teva Global Generic Medicines Group and Mr. Grenfell-Gardner is the CEO of Teligent, a specialty pharmaceutical company.

Mr Grenfell-Gardner will serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Pfenex. These additions further strengthen our Board and we're looking forward to working with Siggi and Jason and the entire Board to help create value for our shareholders. Now I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Hubert Chen to provide a technical update on PF708 and Px563L.

Hubert Chen

Thank you very much Pat. As Pat mentioned, PF708 is the pipeline candidate Pfenex is developing as a therapeutic equivalent to Forteo. As we have previously discussed, the PF708 part equivalent study conducted in 70 healthy subjects, was completed in the second quarter of 2016 and met its primary objectives.

An immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics clinical study in osteoporosis patients was initiated in the fourth quarter of 2016. We believe that this study along with the positive bioequivalent study results should satisfy the filing requirements for PF708 through the final 5BQ regulatory pathway.

Now turning next to Px563L, which is our novel recombinant anthrax vaccine candidate funded by BARDA under an advanced development contract valued at up to approximately $143.5 million. We initiated a randomized placebo-controlled Phase 1A trail in healthy subjects in the second half of 2015 to investigate the safety and immunogenicity of Px563L and we announced the positive interim analysis results in the second half of 2016.

We expect to initiate the Phase 2 study in 2018. Continued demonstration of stability as well as the manufacturing of clinical material supply are necessary steps before we can initiate the next study.

With respect to stability, we have generated real-time stability data at 5 degree Celsius and accelerated the stability data at 25 degree Celsius or room temperature on our Anthrax vaccine found our 2016 manufacture lots. The data are currently out to 4.5 months demonstrating the maintenance of approximately 99% purity at 5 degree Celsius and approximately 95% purity at room temperature.

We have also demonstrated long-term stability data from our toxicology lot, showing greater than 90% purity at 5 degree Celsius and 40 months. As a reminder, the purity target is 85% and as a result, we are very pleased with the stability data for our recombinant anthrax vaccine, which we believe along with the clinical data we have generated supports a very favorable product profile.

So, with that, I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Paul Wagner our CFO.

Paul Wagner

Great. Thank you, Hubert. We reported first quarter 2017 revenue increased by $0.1 million or 2% to $2.8 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2017 and that compared to just under $2.8 million in the same period in 2016 due primarily to licensing revenue.

Now this is partially offset by a decrease in government contract revenue from Px563L product candidate. Given the nature of the novel vaccine development process, revenue will fluctuate depending on the stage of development.

Cost of revenue decreased by approximately $0.5 million or 37% to $0.8 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2017 and that compared to $1.3 million in the same period in 2016. The decrease in cost of revenue for the periods presented was due primarily to a decrease in costs for our PX553 product candidate under our government contracts related to the planning and astart up activities for newly exercised option.

Research and development expenses increased by approximately $0.9 million or 17% to $6.4 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2017 compared to $5.5 million in the same period in 2016.

The increase in R&D expenses during the periods presented was primarily due to the increase in development activity of our product candidates that included PF582 and PF708 and the hiring of additional personnel dedicated to our research and development efforts.

Manufacturing and clinical trial activities for PF582 and PF708 respectively during the first quarter of 2017 increased costs in the three-month period ended March 31, 2017 over the same period in 2016. SG&A expenses increased by $1.5 million and 35% to $5.7 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2017, that compared to $4.2 million in the same period in 2016.

The increase in SG&A expenses during the periods presented were primarily due to approximately $1 million in cost associated -- incurred in connection with the separation of our former CEO and that included expenses associated with the independent investigation, severance, legal fees and other related expenses.

Cash and cash equivalent as of March 31, 2017 was $70.2 million. That compared to $81.5 million at the end of 2016. We expect our cash position to be sufficient to fund operations for at least the next 12 months.

So, this last point I want to emphasize that we've been very efficient with how we've used our cash. One of the unique aspects of Pfenex variability to fund our operations through the monetization of our expression technology and the collaborations and the license agreements that we've executed upon are really good examples of our ability to fund our programs without diluting our stockholders by accessing the capital markets and we certainly remain disciplined with our cash position in a very focused, on our continuing efforts to create value for our stockholders.

Now let me turn the call back over to Pat for his closing remarks.

Patrick Lucy

Thanks Paul. This been an extremely busy quarter for Pfenex as we focused our efforts in the top three products in the portfolio. We are grateful for the efforts put forth by the team here at Pfenex as we work diligently every day to build value for our shareholders. We look forward to updating you on our progress.

Operator, could you please open the call to Q&A?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we'll begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] And our first question today comes from Douglas Tsao from Barclays. Please go ahead with your question.

Douglas Tsao

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions, just in terms of some PF529, I know, you gave an update in the prepared remarks but it didn't seem to be identified as one of the top three products that you're focusing on, just curious I know you did get some regulatory feedback at the end of last year.

What are the gating items from your perspective or internally to the company to moving ahead with that and once you did make a go decision, how quickly could you be pursuing getting it into clinical studies?

Patrick Lucy

Hi Doug. Thank you for the question. This is Pat, yes so, the end of last year we did receive favorable feedback from the FDA regarding the suitability of the product for development via the 3501K pathway. I think what we've been looking at really is allocating the internal resource requirements appropriately across the pipeline of products and as we advance other products further in clinical development the resource requirements increase.

So, I think the product, we're very happy about the FDA feedback and we continue to assess the resources internally to advance all of the programs and certainly the 529 program given that feedback is of interest to us, but I think we're basically assessing those resources on an ongoing basis.

Douglas Tsao

Okay. Great. And then just on 582, I know you're reviewing or sort of looking at different strategic options and do you think that we'll have an update by the second quarter, does that mean that you might have a new partnership in place or is it then you have figured out what you want to do in terms of partnership and then we'll wait a little bit more to hear from in terms of a partnership.

Patrick Lucy

I think as we mentioned, we have had interest in the 582 program and by the time we're on our next quarterly call in August, the strategic review is expected to be complete and then at that time we can provide further updates, but we emphasize the fact that we are looking at all options and then obviously the assessment of partnering it is certainly included as part of that strategic review.

Douglas Tsao

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question comes from Jason Butler from JMP Securities. Please go ahead with your question.

Jason Butler

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Just another one on 582. When you think about the strategic review and partner versus potentially non-partner, are there any regulatory or cost considerations that have changed or become more or less certain since the partnership with Pfizer- Hospira was first formed?

Patrick Lucy

Well thanks Jason, this is Pat. I think that certainly we have always expected that we would need to do a comparative clinical study for the product and as we interact more with regulatory agencies and internal discussions, I think we're trying to define what that path forward is and obviously the biosimilars market place is certainly evolving or regulatory spaces evolving in the U.S.

But at this point I think our sense is that there is going to be a comparative clinical study required for that product. We can look to Pharmacon study as an example of the size of that study and so I think we're assessing the resource requirements to just the product forward.

So, our focus at this point is obviously creating shareholder value and in the make sure we refocus also on our internal resource constraints but in August we should certainly be able to talk more about that process for 582 and the path forward.

Jason Butler

Great. And then, sorry if I missed this in the prepared comments, but could you just walk us through the next milestones or data read-outs, we should expect from the anthrax program?

Hubert Chen

Sure Jason. So, this is Hubert. I think in terms of where we are is we announced the interim results last year and we will be completing the study, the conclusion later this year and in terms of the actual next clinical study, it will be in 2018.

Jason Butler

Okay. Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

[Operator instructions] And ladies and gentlemen at this time, I am showing no additional questions. I would like to turn the conference call back over to management for any closing remarks.

Patrick Lucy

Okay. Thanks Jamie. Thank you again for your time this afternoon. Have a good evening.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, with that, we will conclude today's conference call. We thank you for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.