DXC Technology: Undervalued Margin Growth Opportunity

Formed through the merger of CSC and HPE Enterprise Services in March 2017, DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) aims to be the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services name by partnering with companies to develop world-class digital offerings that enable technology-driven business transformation.

The new company has a highly diversified customer base across public and private sectors as outlined in the table below:

Sector % Revenue Manufacturing 16% Banking 14% US Public Sector 12% Energy 12% Global Public Sector 11% Healthcare 11% Retail 8% Insurance 7% Travel & Transportation 6% Other 3%

(Figures as provided in Investor Presentation)

The recent merger of these two companies will unlock a wide range of synergies, laying the foundation for slow but stable revenue growth of 1-4% per annum alongside improving operating margins by 7-8%.

If achieved, these synergies will generate significant shareholder value over the next 2-3 years. This article provides further detail of the company's plan to achieve these synergies, along with outlining an attractive buy price of $88.55 per share.

1. Stable Revenue Growth of 1-4% per annum by 2020

While revenues at DXC Technology's traditional IT services business are forecasted to decline annually in the low single digits, the company plans to shift its business mix to higher-growth offerings by redeploying capital and resources to developing IP for key industry sectors, providing business process solutions and scaling its digital transformation proposition. This will enable clients to re-invest productivity gains in order to accelerate their digital transformation.

DXC Technology forecasts that developing its Industry IP and Business Process Solutions segments will grow revenues at 7-10% per annum, while scaling its Digital offering alongside making selected strategic acquisitions will result in digital revenues increasing annually at 25-30%.

2. Operating Margin Expansion by 7-8%

In addition to a steady increase in revenues, DXC Technology has identified a number of sizeable opportunities to reduce costs and improve operating profits, including:

Harmonising policies and benefits

Optimising workforce and delivery

Leveraging scale in supply chain

Rationalising facilities and data centres

The company believes these opportunities will increase operating profit margins by 7-8% by the year 2020. A breakdown of targeted savings is provided below:

By 2017 By 2020 Delivery Optimisation $275m/1.3% $800m/2.8% Facilities Rationalisation $75m/0.4% $125m/0.4% Supply Chain Efficiency $225m/1.1% $650m/2.2% Total $575m/2.8% $1.600m/5.4%

(Figures as provided in Investor Presentation)

Financial Forecasts

Stable revenue growth combined with a significant increase in margins should unlock a meaningful improvement in its financial performance. In addition, DXC Technology is planning to return around 30% of cash flow to shareholders on an annual basis through share repurchases and dividends.

The company is aiming to increase EPS from an estimated $3.85 in 2017 to between $9.25-10.00 in 2020. A breakdown of the improved performance is provided below:

Area EPS Improvement Estimated 2017 EPS $3.85 1-4% Revenue Growth +$0.40 Policies Alignment +$0.40 Workforce Optimisation +$2.40 Supply Chain Efficiency +$1.50 Facilities Rationalisation +$0.40 Share Repurchases +$0.70 Estimated 2020 EPS $9.25-$10.00

(Figures as provided in Investor Presentation)

Company Valuation

DXC Technology will achieve a CAGR of 36.31% if it grows its EPS from $3.85 to $9.75 between 2017 and 2020.

Assuming a more conservative growth rate of 20% per annum, we believe a conservative P/E multiple would be 23x forecasted 2017 EPS of $3.85, making for a buy price of $88.55 or lower per share.

Legal Information and Disclosures

This memorandum expresses the views of the author(s) as of the date indicated and such views are subject to change without notice. Elenchus Capital Management Limited has no duty or obligation to update the information contained herein. Further, Elenchus Capital Management Limited makes no representation, and it should not be assumed, that past investment performance is an indication of future results. Moreover, wherever there is the potential for profit there is also the possibility of loss.

This memorandum is being made available for educational purposes only and should not be used for any other purpose. The information contained herein does not constitute and should not be construed as an offering of advisory services or an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities or related financial instruments in any jurisdiction. Certain information contained herein concerning economic trends and performance is based on or derived from information provided by independent third-party sources. Elenchus Capital Management Limited believes that the sources from which such information has been obtained are reliable; however, it cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information and has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information or the assumptions on which such information is based.

This memorandum, including the information contained herein, may not be copied, reproduced, republished, or posted in whole or in part, in any form without the prior written consent of Elenchus Capital Management Limited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DXC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.