AES Tiete's (AESAY) CEO Julian Nebreda on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AES Tiete SA (OTCPK:AESAY) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Julian Nebreda – President and Director

Francisco Morandi – Vice President and Investor Relations Officer

Italo Freitas – Chief Executive Officer

Ricardo Cyrino – Vice President, Commercial

Analysts

Marcelo Sa – UBS

Marcelo Britto – Citi

Thiago Silva – Santander

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this conference call of AES Tiete Energia, public limited Company, operated by Chorus Call Brazil. In this conference call, we will debate the Earnings Results for the First Quarter of 2017 of the Company. The Investor Relations area, the results release is available in the site of the Company through ri.aestiete.com.br

[Operator Instructions] We would like to remind you that this conference call is being recorded, and is being transmitted through a webcast and you access it ri.aestiete.com.br.

On behalf of AES Tiete Energia, we would like to clarify that forward-looking statements made during the conference call regarding the business prospects, projections and operating targets and financial targets of the Company are forecast based on current expectations, these expectations may change due to variables like market condition, economic performance of the company, and that of international market.

The presentation that will come with slides, and you can see it through the webcast, will be done through the President, Director, Mr. Julian Nebreda, and the Vice President, Investor Relations Officer, Francisco Morandi, and Vice President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company Italo Freitas, officers will be at your disposal to answer questions. I would like to give the floor to Mr. Julian Nebreda. You may proceed.

Julian Nebreda

Good morning to everyone. We are going to start the presentation of the earnings results of the first quarter of 2017 of AES Tiete Energia. Here we have Italo Freitas, here we have the Chief Executive Officer of the Company; Francisco Morandi, Vice President, Investor Relation Officer; Pedro Bueno, Vice President of Legal Affairs, Audit and Compliance; Ricardo Cyrino, Commercial Vice President and the other directors of the Company and our team and Investor Relations team.

Here we have the main highlights of the first quarter of 2017. First and foremost, we will talk about the hydrology of the reservoirs in the quarter, it's possible to verify that there was a drop in inflow with the National Interconnected System vis-a-vis the first quarter of 2016 from 97.4% of the long-term average to 67.1% in the first quarter of 2017. Now this performance reflects on the lower level of the reservoirs in the period that totaled 39.2% in the first quarter of 2017 versus 56.8% during the first quarter of 2016.

Now the same trend was observed for the submarkets Southeast/Center will justify an increase of the price in the submarkets throughout the month of April, although the deterioration of the hydrology was verified on the quarter unlike the reduction that we see in 2014, the MRE presented a secondary energy of 10%, which generated an additional revenue for the Company in the spot market. This secondary energy is mainly explained by the seasonality effect of the participant agents in the MRE that will be approached in detail subsequently by Francisco.

Regarding the commercialization strategy, we reviewed our contract position and we decided to suspend the contract for the parcel on 2017/2018, our main objective with this strategy is to mitigate the hydrological risk to give greater flexibility to our operations of commercialization. I highlight new contracts of the Company as of 2019 close to the limit of the upper price of BRL140 per 107 megawatt hour that added to the suspension of contracts strategy in the short-term results in the level of contracting for the company to 83% in 2017, 76% in 2018 and 50% for 2019, it's relevant to AES considering the fiscal guarantee review of 2.4% that was published by ANEEL last Thursday, that will be put into effect as of 2018.

Another important is the payout of dividends, we approved the dividend payout of BRL133 million for the first quarter of 2017, we present a dividend yield of 2.3% and a payout of 106%. Situation of growth, the Company maintains its focus on the diversified portfolio through sources of non-hydraulic generation contracted in the regulated environment in long-term.

Our target up to 2020 is 50% of EBITDA for AES Tiete Energia and here we have non-hydraulic sources and regulated contracts of purchase. And considering the strategy, we filed in April of this year an agreement of buying and selling the wind complex of Alto Sertao, we will give you more detail at the end of our presentation.

As they have been highlighted throughout the past period, we have a clear vision of our current movement of changes in our sector and the needs that have to be more innovative, agile and flexible and we have to come closer to our customers as well. And at the end of the year, we reviewed our commercial platform, and we offered a wholesome solution broadening our product and services. Today, Italo will give us more details regarding these points throughout his presentation.

Now, I give the floor to Francisco Morandi to proceed with his presentation.

Francisco Morandi

Thank you, Julian. Good morning to everyone. This quarter here we had restricted inflow when we compare it to the same period in 2016. The perspective on lower inflows was maintained through April and May already reflecting on the spot price, as you can see in the upcoming slides.

On the chart on the left hand side, you'll see the evolution of the National Interconnected System reservoir and the comparison of the dispatch volume. Although a recovery of the reservoir levels throughout the quarter, the current level of the reservoir is a level lower than that of the first quarter of 2016 that was 56.8% of its capacity.

The thermal dispatch of the first quarter of 2017 totaled 9.9 gigawatt, an average below the 11.9% that we verified during the same period last year. Now for this reduction, new intermittent sources like wind, and the perspective of the ONS regarding the performance of the load that was expected in the hydrology.

On slide 4, here we can highlight the thermal dispatch inside and outside the order of merit known as GFOM in the National Interconnected System since January, 2014, as well as the evolution of PLD and the submarket, Southeast/Centerwest for the same period for comparison, as we saw in the chart, it's important to observe a relevant increase of the dispatch outside of the order of merit as of May 2015 and you this in the chart. This increase is mainly associated to a dispatch policy that is more conservative than had as a target, reassure the recovery of the levels of the reservoirs.

During the first quarter of 2017, we verify that the dispatch out of the order of merit continues high, although it presents a drop when compared to the same period of the year 2016. This is justified due do to energetic security reasons, and is associated to the low levels of the reservoir, verified in the Northeast submarket that closed the first quarter of 2017, with around 23% of its capacity. Now we will talk about the recent regulatory updates. We start with the reimbursement of the generated due to hydrological displacement, which is the result of the generation outside of the order of merit approved by the annual resolution in April this year, after the generator and the payment of the PLD of the respective period, this will be reimbursed that will be corresponded to the PLD regarding the period subtracted from the PLDx that represents the cost of displacement, the PLDx was defined and represents the average monthly values of the historic PLD from 2001 up to December 2016, and total BRL108.07 per megawatt hour.

Recently, an ANEEL bill was published to review the fiscal guarantee that will probably put into effect as of 2018. The review of the company was defined as a reduction of 2.4% of its physical guarantee, which corresponds to approximately 31 megawatt average. Now this drop is aligned with the average of the generator review and was around 2.3% , another important point was a new parameter of risk aversion, that was to be very close to the dispatch model.

Now on Slide 5, here we have secondary energy verified in the MRE and the performance of the load on secondary energy. During the quarter, the secondary energy that was verified was 10% vis-a-vis a reduction of 12.5% during the first quarter of 2016. Now this secondary energy verified throughout the quarter is mainly explained by the seasonality effect of the participating agents of the MRE.

As Julian mentioned at the beginning of his presentation, we adopted an uncontracting strategy for the years 2017 and 2018, with the objective to reduce the hydrological risk impact regardless of obtaining of the injunction of APINE in June 2015 that protects the company of the GSF effect. Up to March 31 of 2017, the total provisioned of this injunction totaled BRL345.6 million, which includes mainly BRL317.8 million and BRL27.9 million regarding a monetary update of IGP-M and these values have been provisioned by the Company.

Now regarding the load it is possible we can see a 5.9% increase vis-a-vis the first quarter of 2016 and 2017. This increase is regarding the temperature and the load realized by ONS during 2015, 2016, the values changed because of the adjustment of the generation parcel of the non-dispatched plants centralized on the ONS.

On the next slide, we have the net income and invoiced energy of the period. As we see on the first chart, the net income during the first quarter of 2017 was BRL403 million, 5% above the amount that was registered during the first quarter of 2016. This increase was substantiated by greater volume and price of sold energy on the spot market. The increase of the net income is also explained by the highest average price of commercialized energy in the free market that went was from BRL144 per megawatt hour during the first quarter of 2016 to BRL155 megawatt hour during the first quarter 2017, although there was a reduction of volume when you compare the period. And you can see in the chart that shows invoiced energy. In this year, there was a drop of 17% of invoiced energy during the first quarter of 2017 versus the first quarter of 2016, mainly due to the drop of the volume of energy commercialized through contracts and the reduction of the invoiced energy and the MRE and this is a reflection of lower generation in the period.

Here we show operating expenses, and excluding depreciation and amortization. In the first quarter of 2017, the cost and operating expenses totaled BRL144 million, a drop of 29% vis-a-vis the first quarter of 2016. Now this drop is a result mainly of a lower volume of purchase of energy in the spot market, because of verified secondary energy and a reduction of financial exposure associated to the difference of prices at the submarket.

Now, in PMSO it's possible to observe an increase of 9% when we compare the reported totaling BRL56 million during the first quarter of 2017 is a result of greater cost with personnel or overhead and union's agreement and the restructuring of the employees of the Company. And we are preparing ourselves for a growth strategy and to supply integrated solutions.

Now in the line of other, there was an influence of BRL4.3 million in provisions for bad cost, regarding a default of a client in the regulated market and this is considered a non-recurrent effect on slide 8.

On slide 8, we have the EBITDA and net income, the Company has registered in the first quarter. In the first quarter 2017, EBITDA totaled BRL259 million, up 45% when compared to the same period of last year. This is driven mainly by higher volume, higher prices of the sold energy in the spot market, which is also a reflect of the 10% secondary energy, which was seen in the National Interconnected System in the first quarter.

The increase was also driven by a drop in cost with financial exposure, and the difference between prices amongst markets when we compare the first quarter of this year with the first quarter last year. On the other hand, the increase was partially offset by the negative effect arising from the increase in volume with the purchase of energy and the bilateral contract that reflects a strategy adopted by the company to deal with the GSF and the seasonality effect.

The Company's net income sat at BRL126 million in the first quarter, when compared to a profit of BRL74 million, seen in the first quarter of last year for the reasons, which have been mentioned above. Based on the net income as mentioned in the beginning of the presentation, the Company's management approved a dividend payout of BRL133 million, interim dividend per se, referring to the first quarter of 2017 with a dividend yield of 2.3% and a payout of 106% of this quarter's net income. The payout will occur by May 25, 2017.

And previous quarter, we announced our investment cycle for the period 2017 to 2021, which totals around BRL400 million. We are focused on modernizing our units and plants to ensure the availability of a generator and provide continued improvement of our operating conditions. In this quarter, we have an investment of BRL22 million, which is in line with investments made in the first quarter last year.

Moving on to slide 10, we see an increase of BRL158 million in the Company's free cash when we compare both periods, that was driven mainly by an improvement in expenses, especially with income tax and social contribution due to a better result in the year 2016 when compared to 2015 and the payment of interest on overall capital in 2016, which have impacted the collection of such taxes, respectively in the first quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2016.

Operating cash generation saw a drop of around BRL89 million, when compared to what were seen last year in the same period. And this effect is driven mainly by the recognition in the cash of the first quarter last year of the invoicing relative to the month of December in 2015, we are referring to the sales agreement with Eletropaulo. Once again, this contract was closed or matured on December 31, 2015. This why the final cash for the first quarter 2017 reached BRL733 million, very much in line with the final balance in the first quarter of last year.

On slide 11, we see our debt profile. We currently have a leveraging level of - which is quite comfortable allowing the expansion of our portfolio, the first quarter of this year leverage level closed at 0.8 times, net debt over adjusted EBITDA and net debt totaled BRL742 million as suppose to BRL688 million seen in the first quarter of last year. The increasing debt of the Company is driven by the fifth issuance of debentures in November last year in the amount of BRL180 million, combined with the liquidation of the first issue of debentures, which took place in December 2016, with amortization level in the amount of BRL143.5 million, the company's debt has no foreign exchange exposure, and is concentrated CDIs and IPCA, the latter is resulting from our infrastructure debentures.

As for the period of 2017, through 2023, the amortization schedule of debt considers the amortization of the principal, accrued interest and deferred balance, which total BRL1.5 billion. However, I'd like to emphasize that, as announced on May 5, 2017, the company will proceed to the anticipated redemption of the second and third issuances of debentures and at the second series or the fourth issuance of debentures with funds coming from the sixth issuance of debentures, which will change the amortization schedule of the company's debt. Additionally, I call your attention to the chart of amortization, which does not take into account the acquisition of Alto Sertao II Wind Park.

Now, I give the floor to Italo Freitas, who will continue the presentation and will address the evolution of our client portfolio, and also the Company's growth strategy.

Italo Freitas

Thank you, Francisco. Good morning, everyone. I'll start my presentation reinforcing that we continue to remain focused on selling our energy and have as a main focus of our strategy, leaving part of our energy not contracted with the objective of maintaining a certain level of flexibility, taking into account the uncertainties in the current hydrological scenario. As we mentioned before, this uncontracted parcel works as a natural hedge and this way the Company will take on a more conservative position towards mitigating potential risks, which are present in the short-term exposure, because of the lowering of the MRE, along the lines of the mentioned strategy, the company chose to renegotiate with Discos' commercialization contracts under the regulated market.

With this enabled, in April 2017, we approved in a direct board meeting the termination of the commercialization contract entered into in the last A-1 Auction in 2015, we pay as Eletropaulo and AES Tiete Energia, so we started in May 2017 and through December 2018. That happened by a cost of BRL8 million, which refers to a tariff burden coming from the Eletropaulo. These renegotiations combined with the revision of the fiscal guarantee and a drop of approximately 2.4% is starting in 2018, which was mentioned before Francisco, will contribute for a drop in the level of contracting from this year to next year of [Audio Dip] of 88% to 83%, and 78% to 76%, respectively. It's important to mention that the contracting level for next year will be influenced by new contracts with deliveries scheduled for 2018. So we have advanced considerably in the level of contracting in the first quarter 2017 towards the years 2019 and 2020.

In the presentation of the fourth quarter last year, we showed a level of contracting of 40% and 28% for 2019 and 2020, respectively. And now in the first quarter 2017, those levels were upgraded to 50% and 37% for those respective years, an increase of about 100 average megawatts in 2019 and 2020. This increase reflects our strategy of concentrating a larger part of our future sales to those moments where we have a perspective of higher prices in the market which were reduced in uncontracted also, a component in the long run.

We continue with the expectation of an average price of BRL140 – BRL170 per megawatt hour starting 2019. But uncertainties regarding hydrology and adjustments in the parameters for risk aversion, which went into place are pressing the prices towards the upper limit of that range.

On slide 13, we see our main expansion front and also our possibly diversified portfolio through non-hydraulics sources. As Julian has mentioned in the beginning of his presentation, we remain committed with a strategy of growth and diversification, which consist of the expansion of our installed capacity through non-hydraulic sources, and special wind and solar energy with long-term contracts. New energies such as distributed generation and solar and energy storage besides services of installation, maintenance and energy efficiency.

Moving on with what we had already announced in the last results call, in April we announced relevant matter emphasizing the new sales contracts for Alto Sertao II wind park. We still look for attractive opportunities and we are analyzing other solar and wind portfolios, which are available in the market as well as the development of our solar complex of 150 megawatts in the State of Sao Paulo, close to our Agua Vermelha plant.

Another important growth front in the mid to long run is the distributed generation front. We increasingly see electric energy consumers having more decision power over what kind of energy they consume, leading distributed generation to develop quickly and bring over significant slice of the market. We have more than 42 kWp in operating contracts.

We also need to mention our efforts to develop a market, which is still starting, but which is very promising, which is the energy storage market through batteries, also known as energy storage project. On that front, we have developed Bariri hydroelectric plant, a pilot project with a capacity of 167 kilowatt in Lithium-Ion batteries, which will be the first project to integrate a hydroelectric plant – hydraulic plant with a battery system to start energy in Brazil. The operation of this project is expected to start in the second half of this year. I'm very glad to announce the signing of the agreement for the purchase of the Alto Sertao II Wind Park. It's located in the city of Caetite in the State of Bahia with an installed capacity of 386.1 megawatt and contracted energy for 20 years, through an auction of reserve energy, which took place in 2010 and 2011 and whose contracts will mature in 2023 and 2035 respectively.

The amount agreed upon for the acquisition was BRL600 million and is subject to certain adjustments, which are common and which occur when this kind of operation takes place, such as the adjustment for working capital, for example. Besides the mentioned amount, we will take on AES Tiete Energia debt, which not stays at BRL1.1 billion. It's worth mentioning that the closing of the operation estimated to take place in the third quarter 2017 is still subject to meeting preceding conditions, which are common to this kind of operation, including the approval of the CADE.

This major step will take us closer to our growth strategy and value creation for our shareholders. We expect to - by 2020 make up about 50% of our Company's EBITDA with non-hydraulic sources, with regulated contracts for the purchase and sale of long-term energy. This acquisition allows us to diversify our portfolio and consequently mitigate hydrological risk, which we are currently facing.

Moving on to slide 15. We have our solutions and services, which will allow us to work in an integrated way with the new solutions, which are currently being developed to be offered to our clients. As mentioned in the previous periods, we are working to structure a solution and service platform, which will allow us to offer our clients flexible products, which will be centered on market needs through new energy solutions and also services, With this today, we are working around the following fronts. Commercialization solutions, service provision for projects relative to distributor generation, including installation, maintenance, management and energy efficiency services, and also the improvement of electrical systems.

As I mentioned in the last quarter, in 2016 we restructured our commercial platform in line with international market trends, which are more mature than ours. We have thus expanded our set of processes, people and systems, which are dedicated to the relationship and interaction with our clients' business platform, works in three main lines and has its assumption getting closer to our clients.

The first is called Market Intelligence. At the end of 2016, we created a new area focused on better understanding our clients and competitors. The objective here is to better position ourselves in the market for new solutions. The second and third are interconnected, the creation of new business models, which will allow for the expansion of our portfolio. That means an expansion of product and source of energy, which we currently offer to our clients with a special focus on non-hydraulic energy, and on new energy solutions such as distributed generation and energy storage.

Besides that, we intend to also add services associated to energy, such as energy efficiency and the integration of solutions. This way, our products will range from the sale of conventional energy all the way to new energies as solar, distributed energy, cogeneration and energy storage by battery.

I thank you all for your attention, and I give the floor over to Julian for his final remarks.

Julian Nebreda

As we mentioned, throughout this presentation the first quarter of 2017 was highlighted by a reduction of [indiscernible] staying on the lower level of reservoir, with this the price of energy in the free market and in the short-term market have increased. We maintain our expectation of long-term energy between BRL140 megawatt hour and BRL170 megawatt hour as of 2019. And this is above the interval. We continue to focus on the mitigation of hydrological risk and as a commercial strategy, we decided to suspend the contract a parcel of our energy for the years 2017, 2018 reducing our exposure in this.

As we highlighted, the payout dividend, BRL133 million as regarding the results of the first quarter of 2017, with a payout of BRL106 million, maintaining the practice of company distribution and growth and the diversification of our portfolio, the main highlight was undoubtedly the acquisition agreement on the Wind Park, Alto Sertao II in April, this acquisition continues with our target to have in 2020 50% of the EBITDA of the Company generated by non-hydraulic energy sources.

The electric sector is in a moment of change and we want to give innovative energy to our customers. This is why we're focused on looking for solutions of energy that will allow our customers to have a flexible offer and we are close to our vision of being recognized by customers and shareholders as the main partner of innovative energy solutions in a phased, sustainable, reliable and accessible fashion. I would like to thank once again to all for following us once again for a conference call of the announcement of our earnings result of AES Tiete and now we will have our a Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will initiate our Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question from Marcelo Sa from UBS.

Marcelo Sa

Good morning. I have a number of questions here, one would be regarding the compensation of GFOM, you have, do you believe, how much you gain because of this, how will you pay this, will you pay it in cash? And when you will recognize this reserve, here in Valor Economico there is news talking about a meeting last week between CCEE and the ANEEL agency to see a solution regarding the injunction of the GSF for the free market, do you have any news regarding this? And what kind of terms are being discussed? Thank you very much.

Francisco Morandi

Good morning. GFOM, the solution proposes only for the future. We have not gained anything regarding the past results. This is a result of ANEEL's decision. Now regarding the GSF, well, as we mentioned in the past call, we are interested in trying to have an agreement to suspend the injunction and to resolve the pass? Now this is a complex process because we have regulatory matters ANEEL, so I do believe that. I can't talk about the position of the negotiation because that will give you a result in advance. What I can say is that we are strongly interested in resolving this matter. So this is the only thing I can say about this, and we are constantly talking formally, informally not only with market agents, but also together with the authorities to try and find a solution.

Marcelo Sa

Okay. This is clear. And then last question, if you allow me, when we see the growth, would you be interested in buying more assets from Renova? And when you see your balance sheet, do you believe – what type of leverage, could you – what would be your maximum leverage level?

Francisco Morandi

Well, yes, we are interested of buying more assets but of other companies. There are many assets for sale in the market that in our opinion do not present hydrological risk and these are long-term contracts in the market. And we are talking with some agents that are in the process of selling and this is something that supports our growth strategies.

Marcelo Sa

Well, good morning, Marcelo. Well, I believe that idea is to continue, as Julian just mentioned, looking for assets in the market and they have to be, of course, aligned with our strategy. I believe that we have a covenant level of 3.5 times, any opportunity analysis will also depend on the size of the operation and also of the level of development. Julian last year mentioned that we're looking for assets that are operational. And, for example, the EBITDA generation would be different, the portfolio would be greater where we would have to see equity insertion and to finance this. This is not a matter that is in our agenda right now, but we can consider it depending on the size of the acquisition. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question from Marcelo Britto from Citi.

Marcelo Britto

Good morning to everyone. Just a simple question, now regarding the contract suspension process, I would also like to know if it's the 15-megawatt contract of Eletropaulo if your management sees 17% for 2017, de-contracting and this is for example projected and you're taking into account future hydrological risk. So how do you consider this is regarding your portfolio?

Julian Nebreda

Thank you very much, Marcelo. We're going to start with your last question. There would be the level of re-contracting until 2018, we are at a comfortable level. 2016 we reached a level that was between 30% and 34%, now we are at 33%. I would like to reduce a bit more, I believe this is going to complicate it to reduce the contracting level or we are looking for other options. Ricardo, could you please answer the first question?

Ricardo Cyrino

Okay, Julian. Good, Marcelo. Yes, we have small amounts with other distributed and we have contracts in the free market regarding 2017 mainly, in addition to the A-1 with Eletropaulo was already mentioned.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question from Thiago Silva from Santander.

Thiago Silva

I would like to know if you could talk about long-term contracts. What levels are you contemplating in the future?

Italo Freitas

Your question is regarding the price of energy in the free market. It is between BRL140 and BRL170, okay? That's our view in terms of level, as of 2019 onwards. All the prices are in the upper part, more closer to BRL170. But we take into account average because of low rates, also we see the prices of 2019 close to BRL270 – BRL240.

Thiago Silva

Just an additional question regarding the dividend payout. What is your expectation regarding dividend payout for the upcoming 13th year?

Italo Freitas

For the upcoming quarters? Well, regarding – well, we will continue following our practice of dividend payout and this is something that we have done up till this quarter, we will have no changes in the way we pay out dividends.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] As we have no further questions, I would like to give the floor to Mr. Julian for his final remarks.

Julian Nebreda

Well, thank you very much to everyone. Once again, I would like to thank everyone for participating in our conference call. Italo, Francisco, myself and our Investor Relations Officers continue at your disposal, and have a very good morning.

Operator

AES Tiete Energia conference call has come to an end. We thank everybody for their participation and have a very good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.