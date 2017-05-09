Connecture's (CNXR) CEO Jeff Surges on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Connecture, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXR)

Lea DeVillers

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Connecture's 2017 first quarter financial results conference call. Today we'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the close of the market this afternoon. With me on today's call are Jeff Surges, Connecture's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Vince Estrada, Connecture's Chief Financial Officer.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jeff Surges.

Jeff Surges

Thank you, Lea. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss our fourth quarter year results for 2017. Let me start by saying, it was an excellent start to this New Year. As we talked about in our year end 2016 earnings call last year was a year of challenges and transitions to say the least and we were both optimistic and excited to be entering 2017 with much of the heavy lifting behind us and with the new management team having the ability to focus on the four key tasks at hand.

One, growing our respective core market segment. Two, delivering market leading solutions to our customers. Three, implementing operational efficiencies or should I say, continue to implement and four, improving our financial results. I'm extremely pleased with our progress on all of these fronts during this first quarter. First, on our go-to-market strategy and the initiatives we had combined with our new sales team are delivering strong traction in the marketplace. We had another solid bookings quarter with our contractual backlog growing sequentially to $90.6 million, an increase of $3.9 million or 4.5% over December 31, 2016.

In addition a pipeline has grown 26% since the start of the year and we're seeing this traction in all three of our core segments, Enterprise Commercial, Medicare and Private Exchange our marketing efforts are really taking off. The most encouraging aspects of this traction are number one, it is both in the cross-sell and upsell opportunities into our existing customer base. An indication of our customer satisfaction with our solutions and two, it is also in net new logos an indication of a gain in market share. Overall I'm very encouraged by the sales activity led by our leadership in our sales people during this first quarter.

Next, all of our scheduled renewals occurred as planned. Once again, a positive confirmation of the value we're delivering to our clients. We view our success in renewing and retaining our core clients as a strong indicator of the value we continue to provide to them with our market leading solutions. While we are entering the seasonal cycle of our clients preparing for their annual and open enrolment periods, supporting their efforts and delivering on our commitments is a primary focus for the remainder of 2017.

On the operations and on the cost, we executed ahead of plan on multiple efficiency initiatives and we will continue to identify and implement opportunities for further rationalization. While we're focused on several initiatives, one of the most important is the transition we started last year of moving our legacy commercial business from a service oriented custom code business model to a software solutions partner leveraging the power of a feature rich common code set across a broad customer base. A transition is making great progress. This is allowing us to bring a deeper, more consistent experience to our customers in a more efficient manner. To that end, we continue to migrate select legacy customers and upgrade legacy customers to our latest small group and individual platforms, which we call 7X.

Working within the constraint to the Annual Open Enrolment calendar and the availability of project resources on both our side and more importantly on our client side. In addition to these migrations of existing enterprise commercial customers, all of our new customers are being deployed on this platform. As you might expect, moving a customer base of $1 billion size organizations on a mission critical and important application like our small group in individual solutions that provide for shopping and enrolment requires extensive planning and as a result, this will be a multi-year initiative. But one that we expect we will continue to deliver and yield results to both our customers and to us. Net-net our 7X progress is actually making progress.

Perhaps most exciting about this 7X platform combined with our new underlying technology architecture will allow our customers to easily and cost efficiently expand their marketplaces. This is key to our strategy of providing the best technology platform for our health plan and our multi-carrier aggregator clients to deliver to their consumers and members, shopping, enrolment, engagement and retention across a broad range of solutions including state-of-the-art mobile technology within an omnichannel environment. Very exciting stuff on the solution side of the house and as we take the next step in the transition of our business model to a software solutions partner for our clients.

Overall, our year-over-year financial results reflect the progress on all fronts. It was a fast year but we're encouraged by the start to this New Year and are looking forward to 2017.

Now I'll turn the call over to Vince Estrada who will give a cover up on our Q1 financial results. Vince, over to you.

Vince Estrada

Thanks Jeff. I'll walk through the Q1 results which I think dovetail nicely with many of your comments. Overall and most importantly our results were in line with our plan and the guidance we provided for the year, it was very encouraging to start the year on this basis. For the quarter, total revenue was $18.3 million, an increase of 4.1% over the first quarter of 2016. The increase in revenue was due to growth on our Medicare and Private Exchange segments. Let's take a look at each of the core segments in more detail.

Our enterprise commercial segment revenue which represents 50% of our total revenue in the quarter decreased $1.2 million versus the first quarter of 2016. We have two dynamics underlying the trend in enterprise commercial revenue, both of these trends are the result of historical disappointing net new sales in this segment in 2015 and 2016. The software services revenue in this segment has essentially been flat due to the lack of this historical sales activity. Well the software service revenues was flat, our professional service revenue decreased due to the completion of the amortization of deferred professional service revenue on several large clients in 2016. So there was no deferred professional revenue amortized and recognized in the first quarter of this year on those clients.

With lower new professional services performed on net new implementations our deferred professional service revenue and subsequent amortization and recognition of that revenue has decreased and we expect it to continue to decrease year-over-year and sequentially in Q2. Finally as Jeff mentioned we're beginning to see solid traction in this market segment with our new go-to-market strategies and sales team and both our existing customers as a cross-sell opportunity as well as net new logos. This will be key to building upon future software service and professional service revenue in the enterprise commercial segment.

Our Medicare segment which represented 31% of our total revenue in the quarter saw significant growth of 29% in the quarter on a year-over-year basis. The growth was due to two items, one increased software revenue from net new clients and two, increased revenue from the increased utilization of drug compare which is our market leading therapeutic alternatives engagement tool. Again seeing lots of solid traction in this segment which is being aided by the favorable market dynamics.

Lastly, our private exchange segment revenue which represented 14% of our quarter's revenue increased 35% year-over-year. This growth was driven by both acquisition of connected health in mid-2016 so we have an increase in the year-over-year quarter comparison as well as from new client software and variable revenue. Moving onto gross margin, our gross margins were $6.8 million or 37.2% compared to $5.2 million or 29.6% in the first quarter of 2016 for 7.6 percentage point increase in our gross margin.

We saw an increase in gross margins in our enterprise commercial Medicare and Enterprise/State segments all primarily due to the efficiency and cost cutting initiatives we've implemented and continue to implement. In the private exchange business, we saw a decrease in our gross margin due to cost associated with the support of select large client marketplaces. So basically an investment we're making in this growing segment as we scale it.

Moving down to the income statement to our operating expenses. Total operating expenses were $9.5 million versus $11.1 million in the first quarter of 2016. The decrease was due primarily to cost cutting initiatives and G&A and R&D. with the R&D initiatives targeted at focusing resources on our go forward strategic initiatives and pruning those items that are not core to our growth strategy like Medicaid and our former private exchange segment On Ramp software solution that we've previously spoken about. Our sales and marketing expenses were fairly consistent as we revamped the team and overhaul our go-to-market strategy but we maintained our investment in this area to drive our growth.

Lastly on the income statement, our adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.1 million which is a $2.8 million improvement over the first quarter of 2016 to adjusted EBITDA which was a $3.9 million loss and our loss from operations was a similar $3.2 million improvement over 2016 loss from operations. We are very encouraged by these improvements which reflect both the growth in revenue and improvement in gross margins combined with our lower operating expenses.

Shifting to a few final comments on the financials. Importantly our cash used in operations and net changing cash were in line with our 2017 plan. Compared to cash used in operations reflect the improved financial performance offset by expected changes in working capital due to timing and underlying operating items that we expected and incorporated in our Q1 and full year 2017 plan. Second as we previously announced during the first quarter on March 10, 2017 we issued and sold a new Class of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock to Francisco Partners and Chrysalis Ventures, both existing shareholders to secure a $17.5 million investment.

Following the investment, Francisco Partners controls approximately 56% of the company's common stock equivalent. In addition, on March 10, 2017 we also amended our credit amendment with Wells Fargo to establish new covenants and reset our principal repayment terms. Next as Jeff mentioned earlier, total contracted backlog at March 31, 2017 was $90.6 million compared to $86.7 million at December 31, 2016. The sequential increase is due to sales activity primarily during the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017.

And finally, we're reiterating our 2017 guidance which we provided in our 2016 year end call as follows; total revenue is expected to be in the range of $73 million to $78 million. Our revenue guidance includes the soon completion of the remaining Enterprise/State contract in 2017 and the non-recurrence of certain deferred revenue recognized in 2016 like that, I talked about earlier. Excluding the impact of these two items the guidance is for flat to modest revenue growth in 2017.

Remember the 2017 revenue contribution from recent and anticipated new logos reflects our revenue recognition for multi-year deals. Also based on our 2016 experience with variable revenue that we previously spoke about, we're taking a conservative view of the expected variable revenue contribution in this year's guidance. And our adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $3 million loss to $500,000 in income, a significant improvement over our $13.6 million loss in 2016 and it establishes a new base level from which we expect to improve upon in the future.

That concludes my review of our financial results. I'd like to now turn the call back over to Jeff for his closing remarks.

Jeff Surges

Thanks Vince and thanks to the entire team for hard work during the quarter. In closing, I'm really pleased with our strong start of the New Year. We here at Connecture excited about prospects for 2017 and again are really focused on the key tasks at hand. Growing our revenue, our respective core market segments, delivering market leading solutions, implementing operational efficiencies and significantly improving our financial results, with a 26% increase in our pipeline year-over-year and back-to-back bookings quarter exceeding our internal expectations, I know we're off to a great start and I want to thank the team for working hard and thank everybody for taking the time to listen to our call today.

With that operator, we'll turn it over to you for questions.

Andrew Cooper

Just a couple from me. First congrats on the quarter. I guess started off with the revamped sales force, just between that and all the noise with the APA [ph] and the AHDA [ph] just wanted to know if you kind of, give us an update on how those conversations are going with the new sales force and if you're seeing any impact from some of that noise and what that might be?

Jeff Surges

Andrew, thanks. It's Jeff. Thank you for the remarks. I think what we're learning if anything is because of this Annual Open Enrolment having not been in the payer side but on the provider side, things happen in quarters not years and sometimes on this health plan side where there is Annual Open Enrolment it just may take a little longer and I think we learned that in 2016. That said, 2017 off to a good start and I mentioned good fourth quarter bookings, if you go back to our fourth quarter results. And I really take that to our team, right? We've upgraded the entire sales team, so the people we have today are motivated, they're highly skilled and knowledgeable and they really feel that we have a winning suite of solutions and they have access to different C suite levels within our carrier basis that we hadn't had access before.

So I think while there is a lot of noise in BC [ph] and what the future might look like, I think we're more affected by what we can control because there is just plenty of opportunity for us. And so that new team, some new branding, our marketing team we've been leading with webinars and education on Medicare right now. I just think it's resonating and while again 2016 was an internal year it's been kind of breath of fresh air to be external and seeing this activity ramp up and we expect it to continue.

Andrew Cooper

Good, great. Thank you. Just one more from me, then I guess, as you think about some of the cost initiatives do you think to see, in respect to flow through, but can you give us an update sort of on where you are relative to where you think, you could be sort of run rate to close the year or anymore color there would be helpful.

Jeff Surges

Yes, I'll start and then I'll let Vince finish it up little bit. I think one of the things we have to always recognize is, it will take some time to wear off some of the expenses whether that's in one-time charges or see the uptick of efficiencies that we plan. So I think we'll continue to contribute quarter-over-quarter, year-over-year opportunities but I just think, when we plan these and did it thoughtfully, we thought of the full year in mind making sure we can not only deliver for customers but that we can make the appropriate we were talking about in a quarter like this one. Vince?

Vince Estrada

Yes, the only thing I would to add that is, as we talked about our year end call, we're targeting a minimum of $15 million in reduction in our run rate from 2016, so that would take us down to somewhere between $79 million and $80 million on the expense side for this year and we are continuing to identify opportunities to see if we can improve on that commitment.

Andrew Cooper

Great, that's it from me. Thanks again.

Frank Sparacino

Maybe first just on the private exchange side, given how 2016 kind of across the board not just for you, but others in that space. Can you parse out Jeff maybe just the big accounts that you brought online in terms of their contribution relative to other activity in that market?

Jeff Surges

Yes, thanks Frank. I would characterize it as two ways, one I think a lot of people that were invested in the individual space, IFP space and as we've seen some of the peer group kind of take a step back or pause I think a lot of that has given us an opportunity to re-educate and talk about not only Medicare but our entire exchanges, right. And so we found a number of opportunities where they start small right, this is always you know dip your toe in the water, but let's take and implement and get a little closer to the mutual client and let's make sure your exchange and that's what we're known for with over 70 carriers up in opportunity wise to be on an exchange gives us great flexibility because it's not easy to load and it's not easy to maintain and so we had a few opportunities come to us, where other didn't want to build it themselves but they wanted to partner and the mutual client was the logo and so we're excited about that, we think it will keep going.

And then I think also, it's not only about enrolment it's about retention and we're starting to see resonating our tools like Drug Compare, our therapeutic alternative. I mean we were in over 10 articles in the quarter and we're a subject matter expert in that area and people have come to us asking to put Drug Compare on the exchanges so that after you enrol them, you can start to engage them and it really gives us a great opportunity. I think last point, is these exchanges are not just about basic health coverage. We're starting to also see and again it was disappointing one, I first got here and learned it the hard way, but we're starting to see vision, dental, life insurance, different products on these exchanges are going up a little bit more thoughtfully, a little bit more patiently, but they're having results. and I think everybody sprint within the marketplace and thought it would just open up and would come and I think in version 2.0 of that for some of our newer clients, they're being more thoughtful about packaging things and market more dollars into those places and I think it's not just about basic health in the exchange but vision, dental, life etc. so there's a general tide rising in all those areas that we're participating in it, at least the interest and the early signs for the year.

Frank Sparacino

Great, thank you Jeff. And maybe Vince on the financial side of things. When I look at the gross margin this quarter I see a nice improvement from where we've been in 2016, but maybe just their progression throughout the year.

Vince Estrada

Yes, Frank so we continue to see that progress through the year and we're targeting for the year below 40, so I would think in the 40% to 44% aggregate year-over-year for the year gross margin.

Frank Sparacino

Okay, great. I'll jump back in the queue. Thank you guys.

