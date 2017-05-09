Kona Grill's (KONA) CEO Berke Bakay on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ:KONA)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 08, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Berke Bakay - President and CEO

Christi Hing - CFO

Analysts

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer and Company

Chris O'Cull - KeyBanc

Robert Derrington - Telsey Advisory

Alex Marty - Raymond James

Eric Anderson - Western Standard Investments

Chris Krueger - Lake Street Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today, to discuss Kona Grill's results for the First Quarter, Ended March 31, 2017.

With us are Berke Bakay, Kona Grill's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Christi Hing, Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks, we'll open up the call for your questions. [Operator Instructions]

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the financial guidance provided by the company, including statements regarding future growth, sales and profitability are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements made during this call are based on information available to the company as of today, and the company assumes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the statements. Investors are referred to the discussion of risk and uncertainties contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I would now like to turn the call over to Kona Grill's President and CEO, Mr. Berke Bakay. Sir, please go ahead.

Berke Bakay

Thank you, Stephanie. Good afternoon and thank you all for joining us. Restaurant sales for the first quarter increased 15.1% to $45.2 million, driven by 22% growth in restaurant operating weeks, partially offset by a 4.3% decline in same-store sales.

We estimate that the extra day in 2016 from week day's impact the same-store sales like 70 basis points and therefore our comps would have been down 3.6% on [indiscernible] basis. So many of our key areas, external factors are challenging our sales and operating performance, we grow our shift to online shopping, retail closures and increased competition resulting from landlords filling empty spaces with more restaurants is impacted both us and casual dining collectively.

We also lapped our most difficult comparison of the year as we generated positive same-store sales of 3.6% in the first quarter of 2016. On a two year basis, same-store sales were flat. As mentioned on our last call, we start the year with a slow January, February was better, but the shift in Valentine's Day a Sunday as part of the three day holiday weekend in 2016, to Tuesday hurt in 2017.

We are presently rolling out our national media program, which includes specific initiatives, such as building our Konavore loyalty base, driving new guest trial and growing catering and to grow sales.

The media program utilize the mix of social media digital and television to build brand awareness and highlight key elements of the Kona brand, such as the freshness with our fish and our scratch made food. The media campaign is particularly gear to new data trial in our recently opened restaurants, as well as underperforming stores.

We will also be testing guest facing technology this summer at a handful of locations. We believe that the use of tablets in our busy bar and parallel areas is an ideal way to facilitate guest ordering and traffic table turns because it offers guest the ability to place an order for a second drink on their own. Pictures accompanied by product description encourages guest trial and experimentation and therefore the potential for higher average share.

Also the ability for the guest to pay when they are willing to via the tablet provides the convenience that today's customers are looking for.

We also view the use of tablets as a way to partially mitigate state mandated minimum wage increases. There are 11 states which had minimum wage increases go into effect in 2017. Affecting 40% of our base and some of these states such as Arizona and Colorado had substantial increases. At least so far we have been essentially been in this course which is reflected in our Q1 margins.

As mentioned on our last call, we are streamlining the menu to enable our service staff to focus on providing an exceptional experience to every guest that walks into our doors. Specifically, we are reducing the number of food offerings by about 15% and trimming our wine list to improve execution and reduce waste.

We are also revamping our cocktail menu with the addition of [indiscernible]. Menu optimization gives us more buying power from increased spend on fewer items. In conjunction with our spring menu update replacing a one page menu format that incorporates whole food and drink offerings to simplify the ordering process and reduce printing costs.

We are rolling out delivery programs in several markets using UberEATS, Postmates, Amazon and Door Dash. We currently have delivery available in over 20 markets, which represent approximately 75% of our restaurants.

Delivery and online ordering represent a growing part of our offering [ph] sales and there is clearly substantial runway to grow these channels. Delivery online ordering and traditional to go orders represented about 6% of our total sales in the first quarter and this compares favorably to about 5% in the first quarter of last year.

Catering remains a strong focus for 2017. We currently have catering managers in several markets as we believe that our menu offerings are a great fit for business meetings, parties and other events. While off-premise sales are still a small percentage of our sales mix, we see this as a great opportunity to deliver to our kitchens, capture incremental business and broaden outreach to guest that may have never visited our restaurants.

For 2017, we have slow growth to provide us with the capital allocation flexibility, while also line up to focus on improving sales and margins in our restaurants. We are encouraged by sequential improvements on labor cost as the 15 restaurants opened during 2015 and 2016 continue to age in their life cycle. Our non-comp based restaurants are averaging about 70,000 per weekend sales and with the aforementioned sale building initiatives and continued operational focus, we believe total margin should improve sequentially throughout 2017.

We continue to evaluate the performance of the five restaurants impaired last year, while being discipline in our future capital deployment. We're engaged in discussions with our landlords regarding brand abatement to improve their profitability or potential closure of certain locations as these restaurants have heavily mess our financial performance.

We have decided not to open our restaurant in El Segundo, California due to the high cost of this business in California and the higher than average net flow cost for this restaurant. Also we have not executed any new releases this year so the plan for 2017 is to open only one unit and do handful of remodels.

This is an excellent example of the capital flexibility available to us in facing general uncertainty. In light of evaluating our current unit growth we have eliminated certain positions within our corporate office and are evaluating other cost saving initiatives at the G&A level. We have also right-sized the management team at a lower volume units and certain other restaurants by eliminating one salaried management position at each of these locations.

We expect that more initiatives to generate the annual cost savings of approximately $3 million. We remain focused on our international franchise initiatives as this model doesn't require us to invest significant capital. During April, we signed an agreement with our third franchise partner for the development of a Kona Grill in Toronto, Canada. The agreement allows our partner the exclusive right to develop additional restaurants in the Toronto area for a specified period of time after opening their first restaurant, which is expected later this year.

Our partners in Mexico and the United Arab Emirates are working towards opening the first Kona Grill in their respective countries during 2017. We therefore expect the total of three international openings during the year and are very excited about the future prospects of this initiate. We're also in active negotiations with potential partners for additional international franchise locations.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Christi Hing, who will take us through the financials for the first quarter. Christi?

Christi Hing

Thanks, Berke. For the first quarter restaurant sales increased 15.1% to $45.2 million compared to $39.3 million last year. The increase was primarily driven by eight restaurants that opened during 2016, partially offset by a 430 basis point decline in same-store sales. Lower guest traffic, along with a negative mix shift was partially offset by higher menu pricing.

Similar to Q4, the newness of our restaurants impacted results for the first quarter and this is reflected in many of our P&L cost lines. Operating weeks from our non-comp based restaurants comprised 27% of total operating weeks during the quarter, this compared to 28% in the year ago period.

Cost of sales increased 110 basis points during the quarter to 27.8% compared to 26.7% last year. Similar to our last call, the increased cost are attributed to higher sea food costs, particularly salmon and sea vest combined with inefficiencies associated with our recently opened restaurants. We also had higher liquor costs associated with promotional activity in a handful of markets.

Labor costs as a percentage of sales increased 110 basis points to 37% during the quarter, compared to 35.9% last year. On a sequential basis labor cost improved 70 basis points reflecting efficiencies at some of our recently opened restaurants as our team become more proficient at forecasting sales and adjusting labor as the restaurant matures.

As Berke mentioned, 40% of our restaurants experienced minimum wage increases in 2017 including Arizona and Colorado, which had 35% to 40% increases in wages for fixed employees. We estimate that the increased cost associated with our five restaurants located in Arizona and Colorado equates to be between 30 and 40 basis points negative impact on our labor cost.

Overall restaurant operating margins were 10.1% during the first quarter compared to 14.7% last year. Our margins reflect the challenging sales and operating environment in a large number of non-comp based restaurant, including 12 restaurants that opened since October of 2015. These 12 restaurants had an average age of about 8.5 months during the quarter.

G&A expenses were $3.6 million during the first quarter compared to $3.5 million last year. On a sequential basis G&A expenses increased 300,000 primarily attributed to our General Manager and Executive Chef Conference at is held at the beginning of each year. As a percentage of sales G&A decreased by 100 basis points to 8% as compared to 9% last year.

Preopening cost were 336,000 during the quarter, primarily for non-cash preterm rents and management salaries and training costs associated with the upcoming opening of our restaurant at Scottsdale Quarter. We had $32.7 million in debt outstanding at March 31st. We amended our credit agreement during the quarter to provide some flexibility with our financial covenants as we focus on improving sales and operating performance of our newly opened and underperforming restaurants.

We are adjusting 2017 guidance to reflect unit growth guidance of only one restaurant opening this year and industry headwinds. Sales are now projected to be $190 million, representing 12% year-over-year growth from $200 million. The guidance doesn't factor in any restaurant closures at this time.

With the $10 million reduction in revenues and an approximately 40% flow through rate offset by some of the cost saving initiatives we discussed earlier we're revising our EBITDA forecast from $11.5 million to $8.5 million. Quarter-to-date trends are down similar to Q1. We attribute this impart to the negative impact of the Easter and Cinco de Mayo shift lapping the Honeymoon of last year's [indiscernible] remodel will be added a rooftop patio and the impact of some restaurants that had strong openings coming into this year's same-store sales metrics.

We now have 33 of our 45 restaurants in the comp based including six that have joined the comp base over the last nine months. Our restaurants in Plano and Arlington joined the comp base in Q1 2017 and our restaurants in Alpharetta, Sarasota, Columbus and San Juan enter the comp base in the second half of last year. We have four restaurants that will enter the comp base in July, including restaurants in Miami, the Las Vegas Strip, Cincinnati and Friendswood.

Note that while Miami and Las Vegas are underperforming their operating targets their sales trends have been on an upward directory and should contribute positively to comps during the second half of the year. To reflect the reduced unit growth guidance we are updating our projected capital expenditures net of tenant allowances to range from $7 million to $11 million. Our CapEx forecast include one new restaurant opening, a few remodels, maintenance CapEx and technology initiatives designed to enhance the guest experience.

I will now turn the call back to Berke for some additional remarks before we go to Q&A.

Berke Bakay

Thanks, Christi. We're focused on building sales, improved margins and putting Kona Grill in the best position possible for long-term sustained growth. This has been accomplished in the following ways. We are driving greater awareness of our brand through media growing off premise sales and right sizing our menu to reduce cost and improve execution.

We're optimizing our infrastructure by identifying cost savings opportunities and we'll be able to reduce cost by $3 million on an annualized basis. This includes reduced one salary at manager position at each of our lower volume restaurants for eliminating the second sous chef position at our certified training restaurants.

We're seeking ramp adjustments at our worst performing restaurants and will close certain locations if it cannot reach agreement with our landlords. We have limited company development to a single location, but are aggressive pursuing low risk International franchise development. In fact we expect three of these units to open this year. And finally we're projecting a reduction in debt over the next three quarters as we'll deploy excess operating cash flow to showing up our balance sheet.

We know there is much more to be done as we navigate through this year, but are confidence that we'll finish it in a stronger position down where we began it.

Thank you for your continued support with that I'd like to open the call up for questions you may have. Stephanie, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And we will take our first question from Brian Bittner with Oppenheimer and Company. Please go ahead.

Brian Bittner

Thanks guys, couple of questions for you. First of all on the EBITDA guidance range, what's the biggest changes, since you guys originated that guidance three months ago, as far as going from 11.5 to 8.5. The comp guidance has change slightly, but this is kind of a big kind of reduction, so where else are you seeing that hit in the P&L relative to three months ago?

Christi Hing

Yes Brain, I guess first of all we are lowering our new unit growth guidance, initially we are planning to open three restaurants we have taken that guidance down to only one restaurants, here in Scottsdale that should open mid-June or so. So that's a bit of it we did mention it, alluded to a little bit with…

Brian Bittner

Christi, were you assuming that those restaurants are going to be profitable in the guidance because haven't new units opened at levels that are not profitable to begin with. So I would have thought that actually would have maybe helped the EBITDA by not opening those potentially?

Christi Hing

No I agree, that's definitely part of the sales guidance reduction in the absence of those two units. And far as the EBITDA guidance, yes, we did have - we typically expect our restaurants to lose money in the first couple of months and just to breakeven. So that is a fair point.

I think on the EBITDA we continue to see the labor challenges we mentioned in our prepared remarks. With the minimum wage increases in Arizona and Colorado, we haven't taken much price to offset that. So essentially we're eating those costs through our P&L. And those are things such as pricing that will have an upcoming menu change later in June, which we're contemplating whether to take some additional pricing to offset some of these challenges.

Brian Bittner

Okay. And so had you assumed that you're going to take pricing when you originated the guidance or as labor been worse than expected over the last three months that you looked at out. I am just not trying to hem [ph] on this point, I am just trying to fully understand the guidance, the EBITDA guidance change. Because I suspect that it doesn't have really anything to do with new units. So that's why I am trying to better figure this one out.

Christi Hing

We have not contemplated taking price given that in our initial guidance given kind of the tough industry that everyone is seeing, but in hearing more and more and just kind of seeing the realities of the businesses, we are seeing some more cost pressures than we had originally anticipated. And to offset some of that labor pressures pricing is definitely something we're considering.

Berke Bakay

Brian, just to add Christi comments. If you look at our original same-store sales guidance and what we're guiding right now I mean that gone from positive to negative. So when you look at on the overall year basis and assume a flow through number to that comp base that's where the majority of delta that you are talking about is.

Brian Bittner

Okay, that make sense. And then last question it looks like you might be looking at a portfolio optimization type review as you go through you restaurant base, how many restaurants are EBITDA negative today? Meaning what amount of restaurants if you close today would be accretive to your current EBITDA?

Berke Bakay

So, we haven't given the specific number on that, but as you recall we have five restaurants not too long ago. So you can make you own assumptions on the profitability or lack of, of those restaurants. But as I have said on my prepared remarks any restaurant that is in our portfolio that is losing cash flow, I am in various stage discussions with landlords in terms of either exiting those locations or getting significant rent reductions to be able to get us kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel. So in case of [indiscernible] and others you are not going to see us hearing in a quarter or two either key restaurant have continue to believe without some kind of a rent abatements that mitigate that actually operating those restaurants if that makes any sense.

Brian Bittner

It does. Okay, thanks guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Chris O'Cull from KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Chris O'Cull

Thanks, good afternoon guys. Christi I'm sorry if I missed this but how much will be annual savings benefit 2017? And then also what's the plan investment or how much is the investment you're making in national media efforts?

Christi Hing

We said for the cost savings, we said about $3 million on an annualized basis. So just rough take half of that for 2017. Given some of the headcount reductions we did out for some of those employees. So we will have some of those costs occur half of the year savings.

Chris O'Cull

Okay. And then the investment in the media?

Berke Bakay

Hi Chris. So there we haven't given a specific number to that, but I think it is on a restaurant basis - restaurant-per-restaurant basis is not a significant amount but only when we added up to all of our 45 locations. It's certainly a smaller number than the savings that we're talking about. So I can give you that direction.

But also one other item I want to clarify in our remarks we talked about the $3 million cost savings basically coming from - some of it is coming from the restaurant's operating cash flow and some of it's from G&A. I want to make sure to clarify that model the savings are coming from G&A line item.

Chris O'Cull

Okay, no that's helpful. And then Berke can you just kind of give us some description of the traffic declines you're seeing? I mean, is it system wide, is it specific to certain geographies, is it lunch or dinner can you just help us with that that'd be great.

Berke Bakay

Sure we continue to have restaurants that have strong same-store sales trend, but at the same time some of the weaknesses that we've seen and articulated especially on the enclosed malls, state environment. If you look at the industry data in Q4 you are going to see a double-digit traffic declines in enclosed malls.

And as much as we're in some of the best malls in the country they are still not immune. Because more and more dollars have been pushed to online sales environment and it's a double whammy unfortunately because retailers can't make it. So they go bankrupt and the spaces that become available are also given to more new restaurants that are [indiscernible].

So not only there's more traffic challenges in some of the enclosed locations there is also more competition on food and beverage. So you could see - I think I can highlight that area of our portfolio and the weakness on traffic trends in general.

Chris O'Cull

And what percentage of the system meets that criteria?

Berke Bakay

One-third.

Chris O'Cull

I'm sorry I missed that.

Berke Bakay

One-third it's five approximate.

Chris O'Cull

Okay, thanks that's very helpful. I'll get back in queue.

Berke Bakay

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from Bob Derrington with Telsey Advisory. Please go ahead.

Robert Derrington

Yeah thank you. A couple of questions Christi, did you give us the breakout between menu price and traffic I'm sorry if I missed that?

Christi Hing

We didn't give specific numbers we said I can give you again being a calendar year company, having one last day so including that one last day traffic was down about 3.5%. We had a little bit of pricing, but a little bit call it down about 180 basis points in negative mix shift. We mentioned a little bit higher cost doing some promotional activities in certain of our markets. So overall mostly traffic and I guess if that goes along with some Berke's comments about the malls in just more shift to the online shopping.

Robert Derrington

Got you, okay. Berke can you give us any kind of color on the comp store margins any kind of color at all that you can help us with?

Berke Bakay

Yes, I think I'll refer to Christi to make some general comments I don't how much want to get into detail Christi.

Christi Hing

Yes just in general Q1 obviously is not our strongest quarter, Q2 is typically our strongest quarter. So you do get a lot of leverage with [indiscernible] our patios. So just on a generalized basis you could probably say Q1 is typically weaker than typical, I'll also - we mentioned that we now have six restaurants that have come into the comp base over the last nine months. So we - and restaurants into the comp base after 18 months. So you can see a little bit of margins drags from having a lot of newer restaurants coming into the comp base. But overall the comp based restaurants still do well, but with the understanding that Q1 is not our strongest quarter for margins.

Robert Derrington

Got you. And then on the development piece Berke, the one store that you are going to open this year company wise when would that fall?

Berke Bakay

So we are looking at maybe weeks from today mid-June.

Robert Derrington

I'm sorry is that five months from today is that what you are saying?

Berke Bakay

No, five weeks mid-June.

Robert Derrington

Got you. Okay. All right in June. And then lastly on the other franchise development, how should we think about what kind of revenue contribution you'll get as you open as each one of these open, you mentioned up to three this year?

Berke Bakay

Correct. So one of the three will contribute some months in there like then the other two I would. So I would model the other two toward the end of the year. And I would model the one our first franchise location is going to be Monterrey, Mexico I would model that probably eight weeks out from today.

Robert Derrington

Okay, all right. I was thinking more specifically on the revenue line.

Berke Bakay

Well I mean again it's so every country is a little bit different for Mexico you need to in my opinion take into contrary [ph] post-devaluation of the peso and its impact on our revenues all they are getting a little bit better in last couple of months. But on an average we talk to some of our competitors, they have seen a slightly higher revenues on the U.S. restaurants in especially in Middle East and maybe slightly lower in Mexico. And we haven't given this specific percentage of royalties but industry standards are 46%.

Robert Derrington

Will that - I apologize for this, will that fall within your sales line or will there be a new revenue line that will capture there?

Berke Bakay

It will be the same sales line. Like some of our competitors still it becomes a big part of our business it will be just in there and then if and when the ramp we'll break it up.

Robert Derrington

Got it. All right, thank you.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Nick Setyan with Wedbush Securities. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Colin Rankey [ph] on for Nick. Just in terms of the quarter-to-date trends, given the impact from the holiday shift, what is that impact? In other words what would the underline trend be without the Cinco de Mayo and Easter shift impacts?

Christi Hing

I haven't calculated that exact number, we just know it gets us to the negative especially having Cinco de Mayo on Friday. And then kind of call it maybe the changeover effect onto Saturday typically the day after the holiday. So Friday and Saturday are typically our best days of the week. So having that fall on Cinco de Mayo on Friday that definitely hurts.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, all right. And just in terms of the remodels, I guess what is then the comp lift you have seen out of the remodels that you have done or that have been completed so far? And how extensive and how many remodels you expect to complete this year? And how would the sales lift be expected to compare to the ones that you've already completed?

Berke Bakay

So, if you look at our CapEx guidance, in there, there was maintenance CapEx in there, there is a new unit growth of one unit. In there, there is some left over payment as you know last restaurants of 2016 the payments that's kind of go in there and in there, there is like initiatives and then the low end of that CapEx guidance does not include any remodel the high end of the CapEx guidance does include four models.

So we wanted to give you a range because those are the things that we evaluate on day-to-day basis on making the decisions. And to answer your question directly we have seen double-digit sales increases on the remodels that we have done in the past.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And so the magnitude of remodel that you may do this year, would you expect to see a similar lift relative to that double-digit that you've seen historically?

Christi Hing

Yes we haven't completed any remodel during 2017, these are just our historical remodels is where we see the double-digit lift.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Maybe just lastly, just in terms of the menu, I mean it seems like casual dining in general has seen an uptick in promotional activity over the past couple of months. As you sort of going through the streamlining process and as you are thinking about the labor pressure and your level of pricing currently. How do you think about your value preposition and your level of pricing in promotion just generally?

Berke Bakay

So, as you recall we have shorten specific programs that have been with us for many years that continue to resonate, such as one moment [ph] 50% all bottles of wine in the entire restaurant and then you have a Happy Hour, and then our late night Happy Hour what we call reverse happy hour.

So we really are not changing any of that and we are pretty careful on not getting into the promotions and couponing and any of that to not buy the business so to speak. And so really nothing, our dollars are more spend on specially highlighting some of the existing promotional activities that we have such as Happy Hour and One Moment the value preposition that sits there and we have very attractive offerings for specialized Happy Hour from a value and price perspective. So that's what we are highlighting dollars instead of coming up new ones that would probably put pressure.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Alex Marty with Raymond James. Please go ahead, with your question.

Alex Marty

Hi, good afternoon. Most of my questions were answered, I just have one on the rent abatement and closures. You mentioned that in your release, I was wondering if you guys can provide an overview how many units you are king of looking at when it comes to those closures or renter abatements?

Berke Bakay

The only direction I can give you is as I mentioned the current charges on five of our units recently. So I would just leave it at that obviously it's very sensitive on which units those are and for many different regions so I can't into details of that. But all five restaurants and that are not producing for us we are in the discussions with our landlords and at best stages to rectify the situation if they want us to continue the stay partners in their property. Because it doesn't make sense to continue with restaurants that are not cash flowing and I am hopeful that we will get into some sort of an agreements sooner than later.

Alex Marty

Understood and that's really all I had. Thank you.

Berke Bakay

Thanks.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Eric Anderson with Western Standard Investments. Please go ahead.

Eric Anderson

Hey, good afternoon guys. In your 8-K response to JCP Investment Management, you noted that inside you sold 25%. So maybe JCP can't buy 29% but perhaps they can buy 25%. Maybe you could elaborate on why you guys can own 25% but someone else can't?

Berke Bakay

Sure, you are probably familiar that we have a shareholder rights planning effects and when you think about it as I can tell from personal experience, the stock is variable I have seen the dollar report, I have seen a $29, or $20 and $28 in change before. Myself and the Board they are a firm believer that if somebody would like to take a control of the company, they need to come out and gave a control premium to the shareholders.

The good news is we are the largest shareholders of the - I am the largest shareholder of the company. So I can tell you that my instructions are fully aligned to anything that is good for all of the shareholders. But with that I mean anybody can buy up to 10% of our company, but that's our shareholders rights plan that's been in place since probably seven or eight months or more maybe getting close to a year.

So today to the extent that anyone has the desire to take a control of this company, they need to make an offer to the company and do it that way.

Eric Anderson

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instruction]. We will take our next question from Chris Krueger from Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Chris Krueger

All right good afternoon.

Christi Hing

Hey, Chris.

Chris Krueger

Hi just a couple of questions can you tell progress report on your efforts to sell gift cards at Cosco and get to a holiday seasons and the months that followed?

Christi Hing

Yes just in general I think it's been very successful in terms of the another visibility and also the gift card sales, albeit there we are discounting a bit in terms of the guests considering the great value. So that's something that we'll continue to evaluate, but overall the Cosco's gift card program in terms of sales has been a huge success.

Chris Krueger

Okay. And my last question is if you look back about five years prior to your recent growth resurgence and I believe you're into a period where you may have had a closure or two, just trying to get the margins up at your those base locations. How does the environment right now for you or in these efforts right now compared to what you went through five years ago?

Berke Bakay

I'm not sure the timeframe is accurate, because I mean our company closures it gives us…

Christi Hing

Yes I guess the closures that you may be speaking of were back in 2011. And so Berke and myself I was here at the company, but not in my current role, Berke came on in 2012 so call it most of those decisions were under a prior management team.

Chris Krueger

Okay.

Berke Bakay

But I can tell year what I think about the current environment, if you think about this the landlords - if we have problems you can assume that some of those have problems as well. So nobody wakes up in the morning to say how can we help Kona Grill and others. So they are tough negotiations, but there is nothing personal business in nature.

So they understand where we are and they know that if they don't get any progress they assume our partnership will no longer be there. And we view it as positive there, because it's also not sensible to be in a situation where ongoing basis regarding cash flow.

Chris Krueger

All right, that's all I got. Thanks.

Berke Bakay

Thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Bob Derrington from Telsey Advisory. Please go ahead.

Robert Derrington

Yes, thanks. Berke can you give us a little bit color on the new menu that you're rolling out. What did you find in the way of any kind of menu mix shift the consumers had within that?

Berke Bakay

So Bob it's a little early to maybe give you feedback on that, we are testing in our Arizona restaurant before we roll it out. So it is in two of our Arizona restaurants compared to two that don't have it. So within a few weeks we get into the data and see what we've learn from that anecdotally it's been phenomenal. But again I don't like to talk about things that are anecdotal. So [indiscernible] and obviously if it makes sense we'll roll out.

Robert Derrington

With the changes that you're making should we anticipate that the check average would go up or down or sideways or?

Berke Bakay

Certainly we have taken check average in mind in making some of the decisions. So we try to do in a way that is fairly balanced, but for now at least until I have more data to speak intelligently I would say more of a balanced look, nothing dramatic in one direction.

Robert Derrington

And as far as cost of sales go, are you adding more poultry or are you taking away sea food any kind of color on COGS?

Berke Bakay

Yes certainly, we have certainly our testing some of the values that there are challenges but we got to be careful what's the challenging commodity today may [indiscernible] six months later and you may have something else. While you always opportunities now pushing things that are challenged right now as the new addition to our menu. So we think ---- multifaceted approach on what it does to our PTA and also our margins in general.

Robert Derrington

The reason I'm especially interested Berke is that your COGS this past quarter went up about 110 basis points I think and as we look at what I am trying to figure out whether the upcoming trend will benefit from either menu pricing or from change in promotional strategy or how to think about that COGS line?

Berke Bakay

Yes I mean they are driven by if you look at Salmon and Sea Vest it's really a sea food line that did majority of the damage for us and it is too early to say what's going to happen for the rest of the year so to speak. But we are working diligently with partners to get these costs under control right now.

Robert Derrington

All right, very good. Thank you.

Berke Bakay

Thanks.

Operator

At this time, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to remind everyone that this call will be available for replay later this evening. A webcast replay will also be available via the link provided in today's press release, as well as available on the company's website at www.konagrill.com. Thank you ladies and gentlemen for joining us today. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.