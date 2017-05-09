Pandora Media (P) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE:P)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 08, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Dominic Paschel - Pandora Media, Inc.

Timothy Westergren - Pandora Media, Inc.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Michael S. Herring - Pandora Media, Inc.

Analysts

Douglas T. Anmuth - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Michael Patrick Graham - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Heath Terry - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Mark Kelley - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Mark Mahaney - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Matthew C. Thornton - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Laura Martin - Needham & Co. LLC

John Egbert - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Anthony DiClemente - Nomura Instinet

Operator

Welcome to Pandora's First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. I will now turn the call over to Dominic Paschel, Vice President of Pandora.

Dominic Paschel - Pandora Media, Inc.

Good afternoon, and welcome to Pandora's first quarter 2017 financial results call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including projected financial results or operating metrics, business strategies, anticipated future products or services, anticipated market demand or opportunities and other forward-looking topics. For a discussion of the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from today's discussion, please refer to the documents we file with the SEC.

Also, during this call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures of our performance. GAAP financial reconciliations and supplemental financial information are provided in the press release filed today with the SEC, and detailed financials are available on the Investor Relations site.

Today's call is available via webcast and a replay will be available for two weeks. We will post the full text of today's prepared remarks once Naveen concludes. You can find all the information I have just described on the Investor Relations section of Pandora.com. On today's call, we have Tim Westergren, Founder and CEO, Mike Herring, President; and Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer.

With that, let me turn the call over to Tim.

Timothy Westergren - Pandora Media, Inc.

Thanks, Dom, and thank you everyone for joining the call today. The next chapter of Pandora has begun, with the launch of Premium, an injection of strategic capital, and the evolution of our Board of Directors.

Today we announced the $150 million investment from KKR, a leading global investment firm. In conjunction with this investment we will also be making some changes to our Board of Directors. First, Richard Sarnoff, KKR's Head of Media and Communications Private Equity investing in the Americas, will be joining the Pandora Board of Directors. Richard brings a deep passion for music and a wealth of experience to the company, including a 15-year leadership role of Bertelsmann where he served as Chairman and President of Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments.

Additionally, two of our long serving Board members, Jim Feuille and Peter Gotcher, will be stepping down. I want to personally thank both Jim and Peter for their dedicated Board service over many years. Jim and Peter were early investors in Pandora and have been instrumental in building Pandora into a truly iconic company. Much like Pandora has evolved over time to address consumer's needs, so too must our Board bring new expertise to advise Pandora on its next chapter and a continued focus on maximizing shareholder value. A search committee led by current independent Board member, Tim Leiweke, will lead the search to identify additional new Board members for our next chapter.

My warm welcome to Richard, and my sincere and deep thanks to Jim and Peter.

Moving on to our financial performance, I'm excited to share we had a solid first quarter, reflecting reaccelerating growth in number of subscribers, subscriptions revenue and continuing to increase leverage in our advertising revenue. Most notably, we successfully launched Pandora Premium, which is off to a terrific start. I'll share more details around the launch in the majority of my prepared remarks.

I'm also excited to welcome Naveen Chopra to our management team as CFO. He'll share further details regarding our first quarter and our expectations for Q2 and the rest of the year. Mike Herring, Pandora's President, is also on the call and will join the Q&A discussion.

To start off, since we've launched the limited release of Premium in mid-March, we have seen strong interest and uptake in our suite of subscription offerings. Since that time, we have started approximately 1.3 million trials for our Premium and Plus subscription tiers combined, including more than 500,000 Premium trials. Since Premium only became available in – fully available in mid-April, the ratio of Premium to Plus trial starts is about 50:50. We are also pleased with our unique ability to leverage our massive existing audience to attract subscribers, including those who have lapsed.

To-date, more than 82% of new trial starts were acquired on-platform, virtually free of acquisition cost, again demonstrating the significant opportunity ahead of us and our marketplace strategy in action. Total subscribers increased approximately 20% since last year.

We had a solid first quarter, with $316 million in total revenue, slightly above the midpoint of our guidance range. Our adjusted EBITDA was at the high-end of our guidance range, at a loss of $71.3 million.

During the quarter, we had an increased focus on monetizing and optimizing conversion, revenue and cost containment related to our various tiers of services – Pandora, Pandora Plus and now Pandora Premium. As a result, our Q1 monthly active users were down 3% year-over-year to 76.7 million. The actives decline in Q1 was primarily driven by our need to address the evolving listening habits of consumers, which we did with the launch of Pandora Premium. In addition, during Q1 we placed greater emphasis on upselling listeners to our subscription tiers versus acquiring new listeners in our marketing activities. Naveen will address some of the exact details, but the bottom line is going forward we expect to stabilize and resume growth of monthly active users, while continuing to find the right tier of service for our existing active and lapsed listeners.

Also, as we indicated on the last conference call, we would be managing our least profitable ad hours down 5% to 10% for 2017. As part of our efforts to decrease our least profitable ad hours during the first quarter, total listener hours declined 6% year-over-year to 5.21 billion. Overall, we still expect total listener hours to be flat for the year while subscription usage deepens and ramps.

Yet usage trends among our most engaged listeners are consistently at high levels. Hours per active user were approximately 22, while daily active users remained at peak levels. We continue to explore additional strategies for driving core active listener growth, including the launch last month of our artist-driven marketing campaign called Sounds Like You. The campaign is still ramping up, with the bulk of it expected to reach consumers this quarter.

Earlier this year, we laid out our 2017 strategic priorities; subscription growth; growth in our advertising business; and increased opportunities to connect artists and fans. Before I give updates on our execution against those priorities, I'd like to give some context on the music industry and consumer experience and why we think our symbiotic ecosystem approach with offerings for every type of listening is the right one to capture the long term opportunity.

We believe that we are standing on the cusp of the next golden age for music. After a generation-long period of uncertainty in the music industry, revenues are now growing at their fastest rate in nearly 20 years. And for the first time, streaming represents the majority of those revenues.

However, music consumers are still faced with a sub-par listening experience. Frankly, the delivery of streaming music has historically been approached the wrong way. Yes, the transition from physical to digital media was a game-changing phenomenon. But listeners are still subject to a fundamentally retail experience. Instead of an 80,000 square foot warehouse, consumers are now taken to a 40 million song digital storefront and told to find what they want. It should be the other way around. The solution isn't just to help listeners find music, it's to help bring music to listeners. Simplicity is the next frontier in music consumption.

Bringing people the music they love is at the heart of what we do. We've spent 17 years building our Music Genome Project. As Pandora has become the largest online music platform in the U.S., we've amassed a massive amount of very precise preference data from a highly engaged audience, and we are leveraging our unique assets to create the next generation of what streaming music could be, a simple, elegant, and completely personalized experience that works for all types of listeners, in all formats of listening. We know what people like to listen to, and we also know how they like to listen to it. We know the right, unique playlist construction for every one of our listeners. We are able to make it easy to listen to and discover music they love. And in today's environment, that effortlessness is the holy grail for a successful consumer music service.

Now, I'll provide some highlights regarding how we executed against our strategic priorities during the quarter: With the introduction of Pandora Premium last month, our most important new product since our birth, we aim to do the same thing for on-demand that we did for digital radio reinventing the experience through simplicity and personalization. On-demand becomes but one feature in an intuitive interactive experience where the music you love finds you. Currently, fewer than 100 million people worldwide pay for streaming music. The vast majority of prospective subscribers have yet to find a service worth paying for. We believe there is significant opportunity ahead of us, and it starts with our own ad-supported and paid radio listeners where research tells us that approximately 30% are strong candidates for an on-demand tier.

With regard to Premium, the early engagement metrics from our beta period are very encouraging. Nearly half of Premium trial listeners used Pandora daily during their first week, significantly higher than non-Premium listeners. Most importantly, approximately half of all early Premium users are taking advantage of features on the tier that are unique to Pandora, including the My Thumbs Up playlist, Linked Playlists, and the magic wand that is Add Similar Songs. It is clear that there is significant pent-up demand among Pandora users for features beyond what they have been historically been able to get from our radio tiers and this provides further confidence in our research that approximately 30% are strong candidates for an on-demand tier.

In our advertising business, we continue to see growth despite a bumpy ad environment. Our careful management of listener hours drove year-over-year growth in ad RPM of 12% in Q1. And we anticipate strong tailwinds as the ad technology investments we are making in the first half 2017 come online in the seasonally strong second half of the year. Programmatic has led to significantly higher effective CPMs in display. We are excited that the same opportunity will exist for programmatic audio and video. Pandora is laser focused on delivering a solution that is superior and we are bringing these to market later this year. Auto and Consumer Electronics remain our fastest-growing listening and monetization segments, with 26% growth in listening hours and 37% growth in ad RPM. Despite that growth, we believe that these segments are still under-monetized, and our native audio ads are perfectly suited to those formats.

While our recent initiatives have been focused on bringing Pandora Premium to market, building the largest audio advertising platform on the web remains a priority. Our direct interactive deals now allow for skips and replays on our ad-supported tier, which has produced incremental opportunities for advertisers to engage with listeners and provides further opportunity to increase advertising monetization. Our ad-supported listeners are engaging at a remarkable level with these features. One of every five listeners given the opportunity for more skips and replays take advantage of it by watching a 30 second video ad. Video inventory per hour increased 27% year-over-year in Q1 as well as increased pricing.

Ticketing continues to exceed our expectations, with revenue growth accelerating 25% year-over-year. And the Artist Marketing Platform, or AMP, was used by more than 2,300 artists to deliver targeted messages and we are quickly approaching 1 billion impressions to their fans.

We believe more strongly than ever that the best way to bring about the next golden age of Music is to be able to effectively monetize the entire spectrum of listening, from ad-supported and subscription radio to full on-demand, and to empower artists to harvest the audience scale and engagement on the platform essentially allowing them to setup storefronts in a massive new marketplace. Pandora is the only music company that is successfully achieving this vision. Our expanded listening tiers will drive greater engagement, which attracts advertisers and sponsors, and the data from all these offerings is used to fine tune and grow the ecosystem.

Now over to Naveen, who joined us in late February as our new CFO. He will walk through the quarterly results and share some detail regarding the balance sheet update.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Thank you, Tim. I'm very excited to be here and look forward to working with you and the team to help craft the next chapter of Pandora. My goals in that regard are simple make sure we are positioned to deliver the world's best music listening experience and create value for our shareholders. I joined Pandora because I believe there are tangible value creation opportunities that flow from the company's unique and powerful assets. Those assets start with the product, which, as you know, sets the benchmark for a truly personalized music experience, the holy grail of music so to speak powered by the foundation of data and the Music Genome Project. This core ability to seamlessly find and play music that each individual listener truly enjoys has yet to be replicated. Pandora's ability to delight users with personalized music curation is laid clear by our incredible mobile user engagement metrics which, at approximately 22 hours per month, exceed those of well-respected services like Facebook, Spotify, and Netflix.

Another key asset is the incredible scale we bring to the digital audio advertising market. Pandora is one of the only platforms that can deliver audio, digital, and video ads, at scale, across multiple platforms; mobile, desktop, connected devices and live events. We are the largest radio station in virtually every major market, perhaps not a surprise when you take into consideration that nearly 100 million US adults used Pandora in the past quarter. That is almost 1 Pandora listener for every American household.

No wonder Pandora is considered an iconic brand. Simply stated, the combination of these assets means Pandora is heavily used, by a lot of people. And with the launch of Pandora Premium we combine a powerful, profitable advertising business with the growth opportunity of a spectacular on-demand audio product being launched into a subscription streaming market that is expected to grow by approximately 70% in the next four years. Together these pieces yield a compelling portfolio of great product, scaled advertising business, and fertile growth opportunity, and they position Pandora to compete with advantages that others don't have.

Now before addressing Q1 results, I wanted to provide some additional color around the financing we announced in conjunction with today's earnings release. We've negotiated with KKR and their affiliated investments on a purchase of $150 million in aggregate principal, 8% convertible preferred stock maturing in 2022, with a conversion price of $13.50 per share.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and we'll close no earlier than June 8, 2017.

The transaction also includes a customary fiduciary out in favor of Pandora. Under our agreement with KKR, Pandora also has the right to issue an additional $100 million of the security subject to participation of additional strategic investors. I have prioritized the establishment of a strong balance sheet for the company since arriving on the job two months ago. A strong balance sheet gives us the ability to accelerate growth investments when appropriate, to negotiate the best possible music licensing deals, and to compete aggressively in a rapidly changing, complex market. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including potential investments in areas such as advertising and marketing technologies, international expansion, and new types of content, if and when such opportunities are both available and yield compelling returns. We intend to be responsible stewards of capital and there should be no confusion about the fact that, even with a completed investment, we will continue to strive for improved operating efficiency as we evolve past the pure investment stage of Pandora Premium.

In addition to strengthening our balance sheet with this transaction, we are very excited to be partnering with KKR as the lead investor and I look forward to working closely with Richard Sarnoff when he joins the Board. His broad base of experience at KKR and in the music industry will be welcome along with his support for the long-term vision at Pandora.

With that background, let me quickly review our Q1 results. Generally, Q1 was a solid quarter and performed as anticipated, reflecting the seasonality of past years. Total revenue was $316 million, roughly at the midpoint of our guidance range. Advertising revenue was $223.3 million, compared to $220.3 million in the year-ago quarter. While ad revenue experienced only modest year-over-year growth this was accomplished on a base of 10% fewer ad hours by increasing ad loads and successfully maintaining pricing. Growth in advertising revenue would have been higher, however, there were a few factors at play in the quarter. First, we had some sizeable network radio upfronts from repeat clients that were signed later in the quarter than expected. We also incurred some headwinds from January's workforce reduction which involved quota reassignments for a meaningful number of salespeople. And lastly, we proactively controlled Q1 listening hours by adjusting timeouts for our least-profitable cohorts, which has the effect of improving adjusted EBITDA but reduces remnant inventory and its related ad revenue.

Ad RPM grew 12% year-over-year to $50.87, an all-time high for the first quarter. Growth was driven by an increase in our average ad-load relative to the year-ago period and generally consistent premium direct pricing. We also continued to have strong performance on video and local, two of our fastest growing segments, for example, local ad sales represented at all-time high of 30% of total ad revenue.

Subscription and Ticketing were both positive highlights in the first quarter. We added 320,000 Pandora Plus subscriptions to end the quarter with 4.71 million total subscriptions. This was the second largest number of net additions we have seen in any quarter since we instituted 40-hour mobile caps in 2013. First quarter subscription and other revenue was $64.9 million, an increase of 19% over the same period in 2016. As a reminder, the subscriber growth was achieved while Pandora Premium was only rolled out to a very limited number of users during the last couple weeks in the quarter. We're excited about what the success of Pandora Plus suggests about the potential for Premium.

Ticketing revenue in the first quarter was $27.8 million, up 25% year-over-year. Bookings saw another record quarter, with first quarter gross transaction value excluding box office sales of $215 million, growing approximately 25% year-over-year. We transacted approximately 4.8 million tickets excluding box office sales in the quarter which were purchased by approximately 2 million unique ticket buyers for approximately 44 thousand live events. We also launched fan-to-fan ticket exchanges, with nearly 50 partners signed up to-date, allowing fans to transact.

As Tim called out, our Q1 monthly active users were down 3% year-over-year to 76.7 million. We believe the decline in actives during Q1 was primarily caused by marketing activities around on-platform promotion and up-sell communications in preparation for the Premium launch. We have since placed new frequency caps on these promotional tools to avoid the negative effects on monthly active users.

Content costs represented 59% of total revenue in Q1. Our ability to drive leverage on these costs is dependent on our ability to increase ad RPMs in excess of our ad LPMs. For the quarter, total ad LPMs were $33.44, an increase of $2.96 or 10% compared to the same quarter last year due to the higher cost structure from direct deals that were signed in late 2016. Ad LPMs decreased from Q4. As a reminder Q4 had certain overlapping content costs from prior royalty settlements that temporarily inflated LPMs. Most importantly, going forward, we expect LPMs to maintain Q1 levels.

The impact of direct deals is also reflected in first quarter, non-GAAP gross margin which was 28%, compared to 31% in the year-ago quarter. Again, the year-over-year decline was primarily the result of the costs associated with content.

Turning to operating expenses, for the first quarter of 2017, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense was $104.3 million, or 33% of revenue, an increase of 3% compared to the first quarter of 2016, as a result of an increase in head count year-over-year.

Non-GAAP product development expense was $29.1 million for the first quarter, or 9% of revenue, an increase of 15% compared to the first quarter of 2016. We continue to believe that product and service innovation is at the core of our value proposition and we intend to continue to prioritize product development investments going forward.

Non-GAAP G&A expense was $35.5 million or 11% of revenue, roughly flat as a percentage of revenue compared to the same quarter last year. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was a loss of $71.3 million coming in near the high-end of our guidance range. The strong result on adjusted EBITDA was achieved by ongoing focus on cost discipline across the organization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and other item the details of which are contained within our press release.

First quarter 2017 GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.56. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.24. GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were based on 238 million weighted average shares outstanding.

We ended the first quarter with $203 million in cash and investments compared to $243.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. Cash used by operating activities was $36 million for the first quarter compared to $13.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Capital expenditures were $2 million in the first quarter. Internal-use software costs were $7.8 million in the first quarter, driven by capitalization of the engineering expense associated with the development of new subscription services.

Now, I'll wrap up with some thoughts regarding our full-year guidance, as well as expectations for the second quarter. We're excited about the launch of Pandora Premium and its potential as it begins to ramp. We expect revenue to build throughout the year and are confident in our strategy based on leveraging a suite of products that works together to strengthen our overall value proposition. Our expectation is that topline growth in 2017 will be heavily loaded towards the back half. Due to issues with third-party billing integrations, the ramp of Premium from mid-March to general availability took longer than expected. And since Premium only fully launched in mid-April, the vast majority of Premium users will remain in trial mode during Q2, and subscription revenue will not ramp significantly until the third and fourth quarters.

Additionally, the advertising business has historically demonstrated significant seasonality that further weights revenue toward the back half. Pandora previously issued full-year revenue guidance with a wide range in light of the unknowns related to the timing and ramp of Premium revenue, which again, we expect to occur primarily in Q3 and Q4. While we are excited to have formally launched Premium, we now expect full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.65 billion, taking into account the fact that Premium launched later than expected and is only 20 days into the commercial launch of a transformative new product.

For Q2 we expect revenue in the range of $360 million to $375 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of a $65 million loss to a $50 million loss. Incorporated in this guidance are several important factors. Specifically, with respect to the advertising business, although we did have some revenue move from Q1 to Q2, our forecast reflects the fact that historical sequential growth rates between Q1 and Q2 have proven to be a reliable way to project our ad sales opportunity in the first half of the year. For subscriptions, we have built our forecasts expecting demand generation initiatives to build as the quarter progresses. And perhaps most important, our adjusted EBITDA guidance illustrates that we expect sales and marketing expenses to be significantly higher in Q2 than the year-ago period due to the launch marketing activities and is expected to decline in the remaining quarters as the launch campaign transitions to a sustained marketing mode.

And lastly, some housekeeping items in relation to our guidance. The reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP is contained in our press release and we anticipate a year to-date non-GAAP effective tax rate between 30% and 37%.

I want to finish by emphasizing my excitement about the potential that lies ahead to drive growth through Pandora's unique assets. As I said earlier, the formula of great product, existing scale, and fertile growth opportunity is one I find highly attractive and more importantly, it is a formula which can create real value for shareholders, and indeed, all stakeholders – users, artists, and the music industry.

With that, we'll now open to questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Your first question is from the line of Doug Anmuth from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Douglas T. Anmuth - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks for taking the question. Two things: first, I was just hoping you could give us some color on what gives you the confidence in the back half improvements on the advertising side? And what specifically you need to do in terms of programmatic to get that going more and drive more of an impact on ad revenue?

And then second, Naveen, can you talk a little bit about the EBITDA trend, kind of how you're thinking about that through the year? I understand the revenues are obviously back half loaded, but doesn't sound like you're talking about managing the business or pushing toward EBITDA breakeven in 2017, if you could just clarify around that? Thanks.

Timothy Westergren - Pandora Media, Inc.

Yeah. Hi, Doug. Thanks for the question. On the first question about back half advertising revenue, really a couple of important factors to point to. First, Q3 and Q4 are just seasonally the strongest quarters of the year. As a result they kind of play to our strengths, there is a much bigger proportion of the revenue that is sold direct or less dependent on indirect remnant type channels, it's a very strong period of the year for local which is another one of our strengths.

So the seasonality lines up well with lot of our assets. This year in particular, as you mentioned, we'll be launching some of our new programmatic capabilities, and we're optimistic that that will help both in terms of sell-through and optimizing price. So those should both be helpful dynamics. In terms of the thinking about adjusted EBITDA over the course of this year, I think, the simplest way to think about it is, we've obviously got a relatively wide revenue range in the year to the extent we're able to come in at the high-end of that.

We're going to have major improvements in EBITDA, and there are scenarios, where that gets close to breakeven. Obviously, if we're at the lower end from a revenue perspective, the EBITDA will reflect that. But it's really all about just the timing of the ramp on Premium. And we're going to be building throughout the year. So, there's a little bit of uncertainty in terms of exactly where we are, come December.

Operator

Your next question is from Michael Graham from Canaccord.

Michael Patrick Graham - Canaccord Genuity, Inc.

Hi. Thanks. I just wanted to ask on the Premium trials, 500,000 seems like a good number. If you go like one layer up in the funnel, can you make any comment regarding how many of your listeners were exposed with the option for a trial? How many times did you have to kind of hit them to get them onboard? Just any thoughts you can share there?

And then are there any lessons to be learned from conversions of Plus trailers to paid? Do you have any updates on sort of how that's going and then is there a read through do you think to when the Premium people start to convert to paid? What sort of ratio you might look for there?

Michael S. Herring - Pandora Media, Inc.

Sure. This is Mike Herring, that we've been able to reach a decent number of our listeners with an initial offer, more than half, but really only an initial smart conversion or initial notice. It takes multiple kind of exposures to offers for people to give a trial a start. And so, we feel really good about this initial momentum. We're really using only internal marketing to-date, we've started to do some external marketing, probably seeing some of that creative out in the marketplace, but it has been mostly focused on driving people to Pandora generally. Once they get there, we work to get them into the right place in terms of their listening preferences and that's worked really well. While even though we've been focused on driving Premium trials, of course, we're still seeing Plus trials still very strong into April.

There are lots of lessons we've taken over the years converting Pandora One and then Plus, then to Premium and how we're looking at showing the value of the incremental value propositions of each subscription layer. And that's mostly been converted into how we think about smart conversions and interrupting users in the use of the product to show them the value of potential trial and to get them into a trial environment, and we're already seeing the benefits of that. Premium is a new product, so we're also in the very early days of learning what converts best, what are the best paths and what are the best messages to drive that trial conversion. So, like while we're encouraged, we would also caution it's early days. And while we're excited about it, there is still a lot of unknowns.

Operator

Your next question is from Heath Terry from Goldman Sachs.

Heath Terry - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Great, thanks. I realized we're sort of parsing weeks here, but can you give us a sense of how much of the impact that you saw from this third party issue that you talked about on the billing side and then to what extent you've seen any ramp at all in subscriber additions since the formal launch in mid-April on the Premium side. And then just finally on the investment for KKR, is there any reason that you decided to do this as a private placement and not something more open from a process perspective?

Michael S. Herring - Pandora Media, Inc.

Sure. I'll talk about the third-party billing issue. We're big believers in in-app billing as the best way to convert subscribers and retain them over a long period of time. So, it's really important in driving high lifetime value of each customer. And we needed to get that billing path right. And so therefore that didn't launch for the second half of April. Up to that point, Premium conversions have been limited to web subscribers essentially or mobile web subscribers to very small numbers. So, we've seen that ramp-up very significantly since in-app billing kicked in both on the iOS and Android side. So, we're talking about three weeks of experience there. The vast majority of the trials in Premium occurred in that timeframe.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

And as to the second question around why we did this as a private deal, as opposed to a marketed one. The fact is we wanted strategic capital that could really add value to the business, in terms of bringing some outside perspective, some deep experience in the industry, understanding of our long-term strategy. And I think KKR has proven to be a great partner in being able to do that. We also like the fact that with this structure, we have some flexibility in terms of being able to (35:29) bring in other investors, if we conclude that makes sense. So, structurally makes a lot of sense. And obviously part of what we like about KKR is the ability to bring Richard on to the board. We spent some time with him, as we've been going through this process and really believe he is going to be a great addition.

Timothy Westergren - Pandora Media, Inc.

Heath, this is Tim, I'll second that about Richard. We're lucky to find honestly not only a highly respected firm with long-term ideas, but also an individual who has such direct experience and knowledge of our industry. So I think we got a two-for-one with KKR.

Operator

Your next question comes from Mark Kelley from Citi.

Mark Kelley - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. The first one is, when will Premium rollout more broadly just beyond smartphones, so consumer devices and desktops? And then second, a lot of press around one of your main competitors in the deals that they just signed. Is there anything that you've heard or seen there that make you think either more favorably or otherwise about the deals that you guys have in place? Thanks.

Timothy Westergren - Pandora Media, Inc.

So I'll address that. We focused on a mobile first approach to Premium. There are certain CE devices, Google Chromecast for example, that's where Premium is available today. But really iOS and Android are the vast majority of our users use case for music consumption today and so we really wanted to get started there, that's also the best place in terms of driving conversion and with a built-in payment mechanism.

Then next will be web and other CE devices as we move through the summer and into the fall. So we're excited about rolling out additional features and functionality into each one of our experiences, but we really focused on the high impact platforms first.

And the second is, in terms of – we're really happy with the deals that we have with our label partners and publishing partners. We think that we have deals that work for us in the long-term, they create a partnership where the labels and publishers are invested in our success and we are in theirs. And I don't believe that our competitors, the ones that are getting announced today, are better on the face of it. They might be different based upon different business models, but in terms of the general economics, we believe we largely have a very competitive deal.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

I think hallmark of this new chapter of Pandora is, how closely partnered we are at the industry. That's showing up even in just the marketing campaign we run around the launch of Premium that involves 18 artists and they're high profile artists that are doing more than just popping their faces on top of the product. They are actually helping drive promotions of it, actually putting content into Pandora as a platform, and this is just the beginning of what we think will be a very sort of mutually beneficial relationship, and I think that is kind of unique to Pandora.

Operator

The next question is from Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer.

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thanks. Two questions. The first, just I mean, you guys outlined basically three ways where kind of there were some short-term factors that hurt the business, running too many promotional ads, sounded like it hurt engagement, the issue with the third-party billing system, and then kind of still talking about new programmatic capability. So kind of you wrapped that all up, just kind of where are you like as far as confidence in the operating management and do you need to make further changes, do you have the right players on the field?

And then secondly, to the extent that you are continually talking to the music industry, what additional concessions are you trying to get from the music industry, to the extent you're willing to comment generally about that? Thank you.

Timothy Westergren - Pandora Media, Inc.

Yeah, let me start by, if we step back kind of at a 3,000-foot to kind of see where Pandora is on this transformation path. So, we're now at the end of about a two-year process of through acquisitions and development building a large new product that we've just launched, that has taken a lot of resources and focus for the company and now that is launched.

In the meantime, we've begun work that will surface later this year to drive more efficiency in our advertising business. Some very important technology that frankly has been missing from the team for quite some time to get that. We had to make some trade-off over the last couple years, but you put this altogether, and we are really opening a new chapter, and so some of these things whether it's the on-ramp time of Premium products and some of those issues, billing and so on, that's kind of the, I think, the natural state of change at this point. But there's nothing about that that worries us. I think, this is evolution. And these investments are going to start to, I think pay dividends for us in the coming months, so we feel like we're kind of on the right path.

I think with respect to that question about concessions, there is no truly (40:56) concessions we're looking from the music industry. We're looking for partnership and then we're getting that wholesale.

Operator

Your next question is from Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital Markets.

Mark Mahaney - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks. Just one question. You talked about your research showing that 30% of your ad supported and paid radio listeners are strong candidates for on-demand. Can you provide any more color on that, like what kind of research you're able to do, how effective or how accurate do you think that was in figuring out just the initial ramp of the business, anymore color there would be great? Thanks.

Timothy Westergren - Pandora Media, Inc.

Yeah, Mark, we've done quite a bit of research, leading up to the launch of the subscription products on web features and functionality, our users find valuable, what they are looking for in other products. And so that would have them use other products besides Pandora, and a lot of that research points to the on-demand features and functionality specifically being desired by 30% of our free users as a high priority.

So, everybody kind of recognizes the need to play a song on demand, that's not what we mean. What we mean is like, they show a propensity to want to build playlists, to want to listen to albums and mass, things like that, and talk about that as a high priority that they will consider paying a certain price point. And what price point that is, is in flux, and we do a lot of price testing on that front as well. But it's about looking at use cases and demand for certain use cases, and how that fits into different product families and that kind of user research was done extensively leading up to the development and then the launch of these products.

Operator

The next question is from Ben Swinburne from Morgan Stanley.

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks. Good afternoon. I want to ask about the governance changes and also the investment from KKR. Tim, when you look at the governance changes, can you talk a little bit about what you're looking for in new board members? If you can clarify whether the declassification of the board and the annual election of directors may be for this year or is that a change that would only go into account or into place next year? What you're looking for from Tim Leiweke, et cetera, and also what does the investment mean for the company from a cash perspective in terms of your ability to sort of execute on your plan? And for Naveen, it looks like you would like to raise $250 million, why not take $250 million from KKR, were you thinking about that or is this really about diversifying the investor base into more additional strategic partners that can help the company? Thank you, guys.

Timothy Westergren - Pandora Media, Inc.

All right. So you're snuck in four questions there, Ben, let's see. I'll just start with the board, the board constitution. So our business is changing obviously. We're entering a brand new space, subscription. We're also partnering much more closely with the music industry. And so, I think that we're looking for strong operators, folks with experience in our space to fill out the team. There's some impact on an ongoing basis, but with the company changing so much, I think it's good not only to have very specific relevant experience on the board. There are areas in product and subscription that we'd like to fill-in marketing that are compelling to us, not that we're really changing our profile there, and frankly just new perspectives. I think, it's important to have to make those changes over time, so you bring people to come in afresh and look at your business with fresh eyes. So, I think that's the cornerstone of the changes that we're looking for.

And with respect to KKR, I think that we see this as an opportunity to add additional strategic investors that make sense and we want to take advantage of that at that time. Naveen can talk a little bit more about that, but we think of it as a moment of opportunity.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Yeah. Ben, thinking about the magnitude of the investment, as you observed, we have structured it so that there is a little bit of flexibility in terms of what the actual amount is. And the fact is that may end up being filled by KKR, it may end up being filled by other investors. We thought having that flexibility was important. And to the extent there are other folks that we think can be helpful to driving the vision of the business forward, we think that we got both the good structure for that, and I think KKR is a good anchor tenant, so to speak, to make some of that happen.

Operator

Your next question is from Matthew Thornton from SunTrust.

Matthew C. Thornton - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Yeah, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question, guys. Couple if I could. And I apologize if I missed this, but the greater than 5 million Premium trials that were started in the quarter, did you (46:07) what percent came from the free tier and what percent came from the $5 plus tier?

And then secondly, I think you talked quite a bit about the ad-tech investments and the ramp into the back half of the year. I would assume a lot of it has to do with programmatic audio. Is that requiring additional investment or can you port over some of the engineering that you've had, dedicated to a lot of the new product launches to facilitate that product investment? So any color there would be helpful. Thanks.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

I'll take those. So just to be clear, the number that we've mentioned on trials was 1.3 million trials started since the limited release of Premium in March, that's all products, meaning Plus and Premium put together. You mentioned a 5 million number, so just to be clear, 1.3 million. There are more than 500,000 of those that are Premium and I think as Tim referenced, it's important to realize that, that cumulative numbers spans a longer period of time than Premium has been in full release. So, when we look at it kind of on a run rate basis, the breakdown of Premium trials, the Plus trials is roughly 50-50.

In terms of the source of those trials, we haven't disclosed any of the specifics there yet. To be honest, we're just trying to be careful with how much granular data we put out after 20 days, because it can be certainly misinterpreted by any of us, so we just want to be careful about that.

The second part of the question in terms of programmatic and product investment, we do see programmatic as a nice part of the opportunity in the back half of the year, and it's largely being done with existing resources. That being said, we have a pretty bullish roadmap of additional innovation that we think we can bring to bear to the advertising roadmap, that's obviously one of the things that we like about being well capitalized, is that we can be pretty nimble and aggressive on continuing to build that out. But programmatic, we're very close to launching, so it's largely been done with existing resources.

Timothy Westergren - Pandora Media, Inc.

I want to underline that too, what Naveen just said, that in the scheme of things, we have built an advertising business of this magnitude with far less technology than a lot of the companies we compete with. That team has done a lot with very little frankly and it's been by necessity in the last couple of years that we've had to put resources into the Premium launch in other areas, but I think it bodes very well for what's ahead of us as we sort of put in their hand tools to make them more efficient.

And some of that is simple sort of infrastructure stuff around order fulfillment, and sort of integrations of the billing systems that make buying easier for people. And when you have kind of (49:29) the size and talent of workforce we have, things that make them an x-percent more efficient, move a big flywheel at Pandora. So if you enable a local seller to do 10% more orders a year by making them more efficient, that's a huge difference and those are not investments we've really made in any magnitude for some time. So, it's part of the cost of diversification and transformation of a business, but I think it underlines the headroom we have for growth there.

Operator

The next question is from Laura Martin from Needham.

Laura Martin - Needham & Co. LLC

Hi, can you hear me you guys?

Timothy Westergren - Pandora Media, Inc.

Yep. All good, Laura.

Laura Martin - Needham & Co. LLC

Yep.

Michael S. Herring - Pandora Media, Inc.

We can hear you, Laura.

Laura Martin - Needham & Co. LLC

Welcome to Pandora. You can hear me, right? Okay.

Michael S. Herring - Pandora Media, Inc.

Yes, we can.

Laura Martin - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay. Naveen, so welcome to Pandora, I just want to give you the chance to change your guidance. So, the last guidance we got before you got here is that it was going to breakeven EBITDA here. But you've just raised $150 million, and you have an option to raise another $100 million. And you've just lowered the guidance for Q2 way below where I think the Street estimates are for this $50 million loss. So, I just want to make sure you don't want to lower the full year guidance on your first time on the call, because I'm worried that we're all going to be too high.

And then the second question, maybe for Tim is (50:47-50:50) quality, but they tend to have shorter timeframes to exit than I would have guessed your timeframe was. So, could you talk about (50:57-50:58) for the longevity of Pandora as an independent operating company, now that you have all the preeminent private equity companies as your major investors?

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

So, Laura, I'll answer, the first one is very easy, great minds think alike. We did modify the guidance for the full year, it was previously set from $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion, we're moving it to $1.5 billion to $1.65 billion, so we reduced the full year by $50 million and...

Laura Martin - Needham & Co. LLC

What about the EBITDA, EBITDA was going to be breakeven.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Yeah. Well, as I said to the prior question, where we come out on EBITDA is going to be largely a function of where in that revenue range we are. If we're high end of that revenue range, (51:48) we will be close to breakeven, obviously if we're at the lower end, it will be a different outcome. And with respect to KKR, I mean, their investment thesis here is long-term, everything that we've talked about, I think it's the whole premise for Richard's involvement. These are the categories he's got a lot of personal excitement and knowledge of, so I wouldn't describe them as short-term at all, quite the contrary, I think they see the same long-term opportunity that we see.

I think a lot of people right – not right now look at this pay for music and say, it's up for grabs. I mean there's is a lot of growth, it's very early in terms of adoption of paid services, still a small fraction of what the market is going to bare over time and that frankly a lot of the players haven't figured it out yet, so there is opportunity (52:39).

Operator

Your next question is from John Egbert from Stifel.

John Egbert - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thanks. Given the comment about inflection sign-ups after mobile billing opened up, is it fair to assume most of the subscribers if they converted, would be converting after shorter free trial cycles in the six months offered to some of the early sign-up subscribers and then we were a little puzzled when we saw different price points on iOS and Android after the broader Premium launch. Are you testing different price points or is there something different about App Store commissions that allow you to offer a lower price on Android? And do you still have the music industry sharing in the cost of those App Store commissions as was stated on previous calls? Thanks.

Michael S. Herring - Pandora Media, Inc.

Yeah. So, we do expect many of our new conversions to come through in at billing. The six-month offer is a web-only offer. So that offer for Plus subscriber, it is not available to in-app subscribers. We've very kind of simple 30-day and 60-day offers that are available to our in-app customers and the price points and offers that are available are based upon the flexibility and the kind of pricing structures that are available to us within each of those payment platforms.

So, it depends a little bit on our agreements with them and what is available or how flexible we can be within that. And we have worked closely with our label partners as discussed previously to ensure that we can still be very profitable or almost as profitable on our in-app subscribers as we're in our web subscribers, direct subscribers by adjusting the way we calculate royalties based upon what platform they come from.

So I think, all those things kind of come together, allow us to be aggressive on driving subscribers through in that billing rather than trying to drive them outside of that environment. It's by far the best converting environment, easy for the consumer to purchase subscriptions, they maintain their payment relationships much more aggressively with app stores that are available. So, we're very focused on working both with those payment platforms and with our label partners to provide the best experience possible for our subscribers.

Operator

Our last question at this time is from Anthony DiClemente from Nomura Instinet.

Anthony DiClemente - Nomura Instinet

Thanks for fitting me in and good afternoon. Naveen on the active listeners, you said that the promotions and marketing of the new subscription services on the platform was what drove the decline in active listeners. With 80% of the new trial subscription users being acquired on platform, I guess, I'm trying to figure out, do you guys think you're sort of limited in terms of how much you can market on the platform to your existing users, given the active listener erosion here. Just trying to understand your tolerance for let's say sacrificing your active listeners for the goal of the subscriber ramp? And then on the subscriber ramp, I think you had a target for year-end subs of 6 million to 9 million. I'm wondering what the new revenue guidance if you have a new expectation for subscribers for yearend? Thanks a lot.

Naveen Chopra - Pandora Media, Inc.

Yeah. So, with respect to the first question around active listeners, great question. And the answer is that we have multiple tools, both on and off platform that we are able to use to promote subscriptions to the ad base. As Tim mentioned, we really had two things going on in the quarter, both our off-platform marketing was kind of more heavily oriented to subscription, so we didn't get the volume of new subscribers into the free tier that we typically would.

And then, as I mentioned, in combination with that, we had some issues with how aggressively some of the on-platform tools were being used. And so it's not that we hit kind of the maximum limitation of what we can do from an on-platform perspective, frankly we just need to be smarter about it, meaning, use different tools whether it's direct ad inventory, whether it's the concept of smart conversions getting people, kind of that contextually relevant points in there, used to the product.

And then turning the knobs and dials on each of those mechanisms, so that we're not doing it too much in any given period of time. So, I don't think we have changed our view that those on platform promotions are still going to be our most effective and obviously most cost-effective way of acquiring subscribers. We're learning how to use them in the most optimal way and that's what we'll continue to do.

Dominic Paschel - Pandora Media, Inc.

Great. Mike, with that, we recognize that we left quite a few of you on conference queue. We try to rotate. But Mike, if you can take us back to Pandora, we'll continue the dialog with the sell-side and buy-side over the coming quarter. Thank you.

