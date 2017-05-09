Meet Group's (MEET) CEO Geoffrey Cook on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

Geoffrey Cook

Thanks everyone for joining us today. We are excited to report our first quarter under our new name the Meet Group. We are no longer a single app but a global portfolio of mobile meeting brands serving more than 10 million monthly active users and united behind the single purpose commit the need for unique connection. As we continue to add brands for portfolio, we believe we are building a solid foundation for long term growth and shareholder value creation.

Fueled by our acquisition Skout, mobile revenue in the first quarter grew 61% year-over-year to $18.8 million, while total Q1 revenue increased 51% to $20.1 million. We grew adjusted EBITDA 30% year-over-year to $4.8 million, reflecting a 24% adjusted EBITDA margin. And we achieved non-GAAP net income of $4.3 million, up 21% over Q1 of last year.

Since our acquisition in October 2016, Skout was continued perform well for us. We believe we are casing at or above our previously stated year one adjusted EBITDA target of $7.5. Additionally, the Skout acquisition has driven increasing in scale.

Total company mobile daily active users in the quarter grew 75% year-over-year to 1.99 million on average and total monthly active users reached 8.26 million on average, an 87% increase year-over-year.

Sequentially, we saw MAU stable and DAU decline 2%. We believe the DAU decline to be due in part to increasing Skout's ad load as well as the lower dollar spend for user acquisition in the first quarter.

As I have said in the past, our traffic trends tend to correlate with major new product releases. And we believe immanent full rollout of live streaming video will further drive traffic and engagement.

There are two critical ways to grow, the first is to innovate and the second is to acquire strategic properties. In Q1, we announced our agreement to acquire if(we), a social and mobile technology company based in San Francisco with two leading mobile brands for meeting and chatting with new people, Tagged and Hi5.

On April 3rd, we successfully closed on the acquisition and our Q2 results will include if(we) contribution for the first time. We continue to expect if(we) to contribute at least $9 million in adjusted EBITDA in the first 12 months following the closing.

We believe the if(we) transaction continues our effective execution of our strategy to innovate, acquire and build the largest mobile portfolio for meeting new people. We have been hard of work and integration and while we are only one month into it, the process is so far gone smoothly.

Recently, we moved the team of Skout into the if(we) office putting all our West Coast employees under one roof and eliminating approximately $1 million in office related expense once the Skout lease terminates in October of this year.

We have found if(we) numbers to be counted and dedicated and we look forward to continuing to work with them to drive growth. The if(we) today is primarily focused on two key priorities, advertising monetization and video.

I mention on our last call besides of the mobile advertising opportunity we see with if(we) holding DAU the same, we believe that we were to increase if(we) mobile app at CPMs to at least 60% of MeetMe's value and implement similar ad mode as MeetMe that would yield an incremental $12 million to $20 million in mobile advertising revenue. We believe video is another significant opportunity to drive both engagement and monetization and we are hard at work driving toward launching video on Tagged and hi5 starting in early June.

We have also begun the process of converging the different apps. At a high level, the course user experience in product suite of MeetMe, Skout, Tagged and hi5 also have the same problem to make it as easiest possible to find new people to chat with. If there are differences in implementation which arose naturally over the years from different teams approaching the same problem in different ways, we expect to standardize those features with will do the same, while identifying those that should be different as a first step toward establishing a common underlying platform and driving faster product development and lower cost overtime.

In addition to converging app features, as we announced previously, we also began merging the MeetMe and Skout user basis in Q1. While the integration is too limited, Skout users are now available within the most popular chat driving features on MeetMe and by first step. Since the launch, we've seen month-over-month chat engagement gains on MeetMe in both March and April has measured by chats per day and chats per DAU.

Specifically, April's chat per day were up 9% over February. This is coincided with an increase in the percentage of chats on MeetMe that quoted Skout users from essentially zero in February to 10% in March and 15% in April. We attribute these engagement gains directly to the integration which increased user density and expanded user choice as anticipated.

While inorganic opportunities like the acquisition of Skout, Tagged and hi5 app are clearly important as we continue to build out our portfolio, I believe at the end of the day, it is product that matters more. And the product that I think matters the most right now is live streaming video.

I have talked many times about MeetMe as a neighbor bar; we believe live video is the live entertainment. The vision behind MeetMe Live is to put our users on stage to enable them to express themselves and to allow others to engage with them. We have watched Momo, a public company in Chinese competitor more than tripled their revenue and reinvigorate their brand through the launch of the live streaming product. I believe last set of Momo is add an open social platform with a large existing user base and core used case of meeting new people is the ideal platform into which to add live video. Toward that end, we have been hard at work building live streaming video into the MeetMe app and I assume early data to share with you.

We are presently at approximately 75% rollout of the live streaming product. Meaning three out of four MeetMe users currently have access to the live feature within the MeetMe app. Of users with access, we are seeing 13% to 15% watching live video early day, which is similar to where Momo was in Q2 2016 before embarking on a program to drive that number to 23% that they reported in Q4 2016.

That's extremely heartening as we gauge other feature resonate with our users particularly given that we expect to dramatically increase discovery and prominence of live video in our next release later this month and in addition of this is throughout December.

Our users are generation vast amounts of content and other users are consuming that content, liking it and having conversations around it. To give you some sense of our current scale, on a recent day in video, we saw over 65,000 broadcast started, generating 3 million views, 2 million live chats from viewers and 70,000 hours of total timing video. Our broadcasters are currently broadcasting for an average of approximately 40 minutes a day and our viewers are watching for an average of approximately 23 minutes a day. While only one month in and not even fully rolled out, we believe these results are significant and compare well too many leading live video apps in the market today.

Further, we're able to launch this without spending any additional money on user acquisition. We believe our existing MeetMe app user base provided the perfect audience for the first launch of our video product and that will be able to continue rolling our video audience by adding video to Skout, Tagging and hi5 and then relying on our existing marketing spend to bring more users into our apps and the video product. We believe this existing user base is a clear advantage over standalone live video apps, they need to invest and rely on a large potentially unprofitable marketing spend to grow.

We believe these initial results are very encouraging and build well for the future of live streaming video on our MeetMe app.

We have also begun to collect data on the effect of the live streaming video launch on our asynchronous chat product. We're cognizant of the possibility to constant live that cannibalize constant chatting outside of live. But as of yet, I am happy to say that we have not seen a meaningful negative impact on our one to one chat metrics. In fact so far the total number of chats in the MeetMe app has risen.

As you might imagine, I've spent a fair amount of time personally watching our users broadcast and I've seen firsthand the convergence of video and social. I have seen people how knew each other only from their discussed post, discover each other as if for the first time inside of MeetMe live. We are not yet even fully launched but it seems clear to me that video is not just a feature or a tab but a core piece of the product that overtime should improve how users find human connection across multiple features and across all the apps and portfolio.

As I look out of quarter two, I look forward to bringing live to Skout, Tagging and hi5, monetizing timing video through advertising and a paid getting economy, improving video discovery but optimizing our trending algorithm as well as launching new promotional placements and other features, adding vinsical [ph] face shelter and enabling few to many video. The product pipeline for live video is deep and inspiring. I truly believe live prove to be among the most transformational features in our history and I am especially excited for the opportunity to launch it almost 3 million DAU as a result of our recent acquisitions.

I'd like to make special callout to our team and thank them for their hard work, persistence and dedication to building quality products. There is nothing easy about building a low latency live video chat service at scale and we did in a matter of months. Now there is much more work to do and we are eager to discuss it all in future calls.

Under our new umbrella brand Meet Group, we believe we are well positioned to consolidate the fragmented mobile meeting industry into an efficiently run portfolio creating a long term growth and increase shareholder value. With our acquisitions of Skout and if(we) and the launch of live streaming video on MeetMe, we believe we are off to a strong start.

With that I'll now turn it over to David.

David Clark

Thanks. As Geoff noted, total revenue for the first quarter was $20.1 million with an increase of 51% from $13.3 million year ago. Mobile revenue increased 61% on a year-over-year basis to $18.8 million for the quarter, driven my increases in our mobile impression through the acquisition of Skout.

Credits and subscriptions accounting for 10% of total revenue and web revenue was $236.000 in the quarter and that's down from $776,000 year ago.

Similar to fourth quarter 2016, the comparable quarter last year did not include Skout in their larger portion of international impressions which carry much lower CPMs in that of legacy MeetMe. Accordingly, our mobile quarterly average revenue per user, our ARPU was $2.29 in the first quarter, down from $2.67 a year ago. Mobile average revenue for daily active user or mobile ARPDAU was $0.105 in the first quarter, down from $0.103 a year ago.

From operational perspective, we spent $4.2 million or 21% of revenue on marketing for new users during the first quarter. We anticipate spending approximately 20% of revenue to marketing for remainder of this year. And as we put on a comparison last year the first quarter, we spent 12% of revenues on user acquisition.

For the quarter, reported adjusted EBITDA $4.8 million, which is up 30% compared to $3.7 million a year ago and it represent 24% margin. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter add backs include 1.7 depreciation and amortization, 1.1 million of stock based compensation, 1.5 million acquisition and restructuring costs.

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures such as the adjusted EBITDA is included on our SEC filings and on the appendix of the presentation now posted in the investors section of our corporate website meetmecorp.com. We generated free cash flow from operations at $8.6 million in the quarter ended the quarter was $74.5 million of cash on the balance sheet of which $60 million was used to April acquired if(we). Our cash balance is currently approximately $26 million.

Moving on to guidance, with the if(we) acquisition now closed, we're raising our guidance for the full year to now include contributions from if(we) for the remaining nine months of the year. We are taking what we believe to be a cautious approach to guidance as we integrate the if(we) asset to determine the trajectory of their desktop business.

Furthermore, we are in process of one of our biggest new product launches in our history live video. Also want to remind everyone that if(we) currently derives over 50% of its revenue from in app purchases and descriptions, so with the addition of if(we) revenue in the second quarter comes at least for the time being some lower margin revenue as a portion of this revenue carries with it fees to your Apple or Google credit card or other processing fees. These fees lower the margin for that portion of revenue. We do expect the if(we) margin profile improve overtime as our mobile ad revenue continues to grow and as our monetization efforts improve the app platform. But in a short term, we expect it will have a modest negative impact on our overall margin profile.

Since over 50% of if(we) revenue comes from in app purchase of descriptions which are recognized over the service period of the credits or the terms of subscription, purchase accounting will also modestly impact our ability to recognize if(we) deferred revenue in the second quarter. While, we have not yet completed our announces, we expect the impact in the second quarter could be as much as one $1 million reduction in Q2 book revenue.

For the full year, we now expect total revenues to be in the range of $128 million to $133 million. We are also raising our guidance for adjusted EBITDA. We now expect adjusted EBITDA for the year to be in the range of $38 million to $43 million. We anticipate being net income positive in all three other remaining quarters of the year and we expect to be substantially free cash flow positive.

In the second quarter, we expect revenue to be in the range of $30 million to $31.5 million and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $6 million to $7 million.

So to conclude, we are excited to be operating four apps at this point, a largest mobile portfolio aimed at bringing people together. As a public market leader in the mobile app leading space with the growing portfolio of apps that increasing number of users, we believe The Meet Group is very well positioned to continue to execute strategy of innovate acquire and build an exciting portfolio of mobile apps.

And with that operator, you can open the call for questions.

Yes sir, thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll first go to Darren Aftah with Roth.

Darren Aftah

Good afternoon, thanks to taking my question. Just a couple if I may. First I think Geoff you had mentioned a little bit of compression in the mobile DAU from ad mode versus Skout, if you could talk just a little bit more on kind of what you're seeing there?

Second on monetization of the video product, what sort of your timeframe for that and are you guys still a believer that sort of the model of Momo has enough purchases is kind of right one is a nice hybrid between advertising and in-app purchase?

And then lastly, just maybe an update on kind of integration with if(we) particularly in kind of the other product transition and kind of you know what kind of steps need to be taken to get your - excuse me - their ARPU kind of on the trajectory, yours has been on? Thanks.

Geoffrey Cook

Got it. This is Geoff. So on the question of mobile DAU, I think it's really those two drivers, one is the increase in Skout ad loads to kind of mimic in the MeetMe ad load and the other piece is essentially if you look at the marketing budget in Q4 that was around closer to 20% of the spend that the Q4 revenue is much higher. So we continue to target 20%, but it led to a marketing spend of more than $1 million difference. And so we think between those two affect that's really what accounts for the DAU difference between Q4 and Q1.

On the question of monetization of video and timeframe, we continue to be on pace for Q3 July, August timeframe for rollout of video monetization. We will begin the monetization with the tipping model that we've previously discussed where broadcasters can receive gifts from viewers and cash out a portion of that gifted value. It's a system that we've seen popularized by Momo among others 17 Live, company M17 is another one that is very interesting, that's in public data points out about it. We're big believers in kind of the model. It is very much avail oriented, sort of monetization engine and we have - we don't have any reason to believe that it wouldn't successful here. And that would be somewhere in the July, August timeframe. Sometime after that, I think we've been a position to start looking at advertising monetization as well.

On the question of if(we) and product and how is that going, I think it's going reasonably well. The product teams are in close contact with each other right now. We've been - begun the process of consolidating the product pipeline, so that the tags for example video pipeline looks the same essentially as the MeetMe video pipeline and really removing any kind of differences that really don't belong, standardize the moderation, ultimately making much easier to manage multiple video products.

As it relates to the ARPU generating kind of monetization improvements, that is also on track. Team there has so far done a good job even though we're only four to five weeks really into this of jumping on those types of tasks and we expect in very near term builds to start seeing some improvement there. We would hope to abide by July 1 to have a lot of that gap closed, but that's certainly what we're in.

Andrew Boone

Hi, thanks for taking the question. So I have one question and follow-up. The first question being just on live video and your creator community, can you just talk about how you guys are seating that and just getting it going before tipping has started?

Geoffrey Cook

The question was how we are feeding the live video?

Andrew Boone

How you guys incentivizing people to come on and broadcast live?

Geoffrey Cook

Yeah, so most of it involves simply adding a live tab to the bottom now bar. We have been sending a private message every week or so to people with access saying that we will be rewarding the top broadcasters with the form of I think believe $50 gift card, but in immaterial amount of money is being spent on incentivization of users to broadcast. And we've found that it's what that incentive is likely not the key driver of the broadcast, we believe that the broadcaster being driven by the simple the kind of the product itself. So users enjoy getting in front of other users, and having an audience. We've run some surveys about what people think of live. We found that more than 85% of users say they're glad that MeetMe added live. And probably one of the more interesting one I've seen is that two thirds of users feel more attractive after going on live.

And I think if users see why people who were broadcasting are getting 30 plus comments per broadcast on average, they're getting 100s of likes per broadcast. So it's been - I think it's been reassuring to a lot of people. And we're seeing a lot of attention there. I mean like I mentioned the 40 minutes broadcaster seem to be broadcasting for about 40 minutes at a time and viewers tend to be watching for 20 minutes a day.

Andrew Boone

And then just as a follow up, I wanted to touch on marketing. You guys have kind of now been spending in a more elevated level for about a year. Can you guys talk about any lessons that you've learned and then any changes that - is that going more domestic, it's still fairly international, just any changes there? Thanks.

Geoffrey Cook

The marketing program hasn't changed dramatically or significant really in the last few quarters. We ratcheted it up from 12% last year to 20% this year sometime towards I think middle to end of last year. We continue to believe that the marketing spend is accretive that the two thirds of our - roughly two thirds of our marketing spend is going to acquire U.S. users. We believe we have essentially three to four month payback on those users and you can generate about 100% ROI at month twelve. So that really hasn't changed.

The top portion of the spend that international is more meant to add driving engagement and that's around kind of an arbitrage of lifetime value and cost per install. But that currently how we think about our marketing spend.

Andrew Boone

Great, thanks.

Michael Graham

Hey, thanks, guys. Just a couple, first on live video availability, it's not rolled out yet everyone, can you just comment on that and like when and why is that and when you expected to be rolled out to everyone?

And then I also just want to ask like the 13% to 15% of people watching video every day, these like how do you think that can go? I know it might be a tough question to answer, like maybe some color on how quickly is ramped into those users tend to also remain more active on the rest of the platform after they're done with the video?

Geoffrey Cook

Sure. So, on the question how far do we think the 13% to 15% could go, I mean I think a natural guide post is Momo. We see that there are obviously a Chinese dating network that has live video. I believe the addition of a live video into an opens source of platform makes a lot of sense. And they are kind of the case in point. They had - they announced 23% in December of 2016 that number may be higher today.

I think that how we think of it. It could easily get to levels I look like that. I think we see two very near term drivers of that number. One is push notifications right now. Until we get a 100% launch; we're keeping the push notifications off that are related to the product. And by pushing application, I mean when a new broadcaster comes in sending out a push to all their followers that this person is now broadcasting and should check it out. We believe that's a major driver of engagement with respect to live streaming applications.

The other placement that is not yet live but we expect soon be live is a placement on the top of the in box. The in box is the number one most viewed screen into where people are coming back, I mentioned you use come back in times the day. We tended to show trending videos at the top of the Inbox and we think that will drive a lot of traffic.

In terms of the launch itself, I think it's gone pretty well. We began really putting beta users on it. Sometime towards the end of end of March, we've been started ramping it up to percentages of the user base starting at I believe 5% and now we're at 75% every week where essentially making a decision what that kind of turn it to and kind of judging the metric that we're seeing kind of on the back end as we roll it out. But - you know I think the roll out has been smooth, it's been a lot of work for the team, the video is relatively new to us. And we able to build up the infrastructure to deal with 70,000 hours a day is no small thing. And I think we've been walking up the percentages each week and we'll be at 100% relatively soon.

Michael Graham

Yeah. Okay. Thanks. And just one more on the, you mention the Skout ad load, you mentioned getting it parallel I think to the MeetMe ad load like the ad load that you sort of raised to and maybe tested and resulted in a little bit of churn, with that ad load on Skout similar to the current ad load on MeetMe and can just also comment on any differences in ad pricing like how different are the yields are getting on the two sets of inventory?

Geoffrey Cook

I mean the ad load is roughly comparable between MeetMe and Skout. We rolled out units on Skout that did not exist prior that to match unit that we have on MeetMe. Skout naturally tends to have higher ad load if you look at it globally simply because Skout has been running traditionally the international for some time, whereas the MeetMe does not. In terms of pricing, I mean there's not, not too much to say there I mean I think we're seeing kind of reasonable ARPU gains on MeetMe in the U.S. year-over-year. On Skout, I think it's been largely similar with more ads been shown.

Michael Graham

Okay. I thank you so much Geoff.

Blake Harper

Hey, good afternoon, guys. I wanted to ask about the full year guidance and just if you could help breakdown on what your expectations would be for mobile DAUs use and the ARPDAU number. I expected some pressure on the are ARPDAU number as you ramp-up some of the international monetization, but will just wanted to see if you could add some more colors, is that going to continue to be down over the next several quarters and just how you think about the mobile DAU number as well kind of building up to the revenue range that you get for the full year dividend?

David Clark

We don't tend to guide to DAU numbers because they don't had to grow in a linear fashion. They're very much event driven by new features and all. We would expect there to continue to be year-over-year because we did know Skout to be some year-over-year declines in ARPU and ARPDAU because you are right much more of a track of it is now international and if we will have large international portion directed as well. So we generally anticipate - we can't think about it low single digit growth in DAU, we could have actually be…

Blake Harper

Got it. Okay. And then one more if I could as far as related to the video strategy, are there any other incremental cost you see as far as anything with hosting, streaming video or related to safety scheme or other live streaming video have some objectionable content that's been out there and some challenges with some other platforms around that but I just want to see what you - how you are addressing that and what you think about the cost of it as well?

Geoffrey Cook

Sure. On the cost side as far as moderation, relative small payment in India, relatively immaterial cost, we have an algorithm that are essentially sampling every stream and surfacing to using our view team in essentially real time and that has not really been - while it's time consuming and we've been re-tasking some of our existing moderation team with some slight increase in the contract team abroad but certainly immaterial.

On the cost side, there are some costs with respect to bandwidth of the video but again it's not a dramatic driver at the moment at current level of scale even at the expected levels of scale that we expect to get to, it's not very significant cost.

Blake Harper

Okay. Thanks.

Mike Latimore

Hey, thanks. Yeah, you mentioned some of the success on the chat that I think between MeetMe and Skout, how are just kind of margins number of an installs coming from each, any general update on that?

Geoffrey Cook

I don't have anything on the cross promotion, because most of the strategy has been kind of beyond that to driving users to chat from Skout to MeetMe, and MeetMe to Skout. And so it's been less about getting the user to add the app as much as to simply make it seamless to them. And so in March like I think I mentioned, 10% of all chat in MeetMe went the Skout users and in April that went to 15%. I think that's going to likely continue to step with that.

Mike Latimore

Okay. Great. And then…

Geoffrey Cook

And then addition change that we're making to make it easy for MeetMe and Skout users to communicate. Right now they can only communicate with texts will be adding the ability to photo chat relatively shortly.

Mike Latimore

Okay, great. And then just in terms of your view on Skout itself, do you still have the same view in terms of amount of revenue Skout can contribute this year?

Geoffrey Cook

Yes, I think we're - we've been happy with how Skout has been developing. We're extremely excited to add to turn on live streaming video within Skout and have the Skout user broadcasting to the MeetMe user and MeetMe user broadcasting to the Skout user and much the same way as today in the Meet grade Skout users communicate with MeetMe users and vice versa. I think there's - I think what we're pointing out is a very interesting way to grow a live streaming video platform that's kind of leverages certain dating assets. And I think that that's where we're heading.

Mike Latimore

Got it. And then on the video side, you mentioned a number of different things that you may roll out over the course of the year I guess, what are the couple of them the most important additional features you might roll out in the video product this year?

Geoffrey Cook

Well, I mean I think the nearest team one is placement at the top of in-box. I think that's actually a very important feature for discovery of the streams, it kind of gets right into the chat flow, it is coming back. We also see Instagram stories and Facebook messenger day kind of use that real estate there in order to drive a new feature. I expect that to be a very good placement and drive a lot of discovery.

I think monetization in the gift engine is obviously kind of the next kind of big thing to get out and to add into the platform. I do think that's the natural way to monetize an app like this one. As you go further out, I expect if you go from one to many to few to many, may expectation is if user is going to have guest broadcasters that you can see likely higher common activity and higher view activity and potentially a higher willingness to engage in the video chat to begin with. And so I expect that to be kind of where we are going of be largely focused to the next two to three quarters.

Mike Latimore

Great. And then just lastly, any update to the CapEx outlook for the year?

David Clark

I am sorry.

Mike Latimore

Any update to the CapEx outlook for the year?

David Clark

I think that we would expect couple of million more to what we indicated before.

Mike Latimore

Okay, thanks.

Geoffrey Cook

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today. And the Investor Relations front management will be presenting at the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Internet and Digital Media Conference in San Francisco tomorrow May 9th. If you are attending this conference, we encourage you to come by and see our presentation. Otherwise, we look forward to updating you on our progress on our next quarterly conference call. This concludes today's call.

